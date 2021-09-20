Hundreds of volunteers help clean up Jeddah beaches

JEDDAH: More than 500 people helped to clean up Khaleej Salman and Alexandria beaches in Jeddah on Saturday during an event organized by Hejaz Bloggers, a Saudi community group.
The volunteers picked up trash from the beach, while 20 divers removed waste from the seabed. Altogether, more than 50,000 discarded items were removed.
The group organized the event to mark World Cleanup Day on Sept. 18, one of the biggest global civic movements, which spans 180 countries in an effort to achieve a cleaner planet.
“We are a committed team united to restore the environmental dimension into our lifestyles, and ultimately shape and build sustainable habits that improve the quality of life around the vast demographic,” Hejaz Bloggers organizer Ruaa Obied told Arab News. “In the end, we produce a better culture that can sustain its being across the centuries ahead.”
She said that Saudi Vision 2030 is playing a big role in environmental issues through improvements to laws and regulations, and the promotion of recycling and use of sustainable products. "It aims to develop eco-friendly practices that can lessen our footprint on the environment to boost the ecotourism sector," she added.
Ruaa Obied, Hejaz Bloggers organizer
She said that Saudi Vision 2030 is playing a big role in environmental issues through improvements to laws and regulations, and the promotion of recycling and use of sustainable products.
“It aims to develop eco-friendly practices that can lessen our footprint on the environment to boost the ecotourism sector,” she added.
As the Kingdom aims to develop and grow its tourism sector, Obied believes efforts to improve and maintain a cleaner environment will play a key role in achieving this. This motivated the members of the bloggers’ group to take action and use their skills and public profile for the greater good.
“Blogging is heavily involved in physical activity, coupled with culture, sustainability and national tourism,” said Obied.
Group members will continue to use their influence in an effort to promote positive change, she added.
“We have amazing stuff in store, from World Volunteer Day to breast cancer awareness and so much more, to celebrate international days relating to the common good of Saudi society,” she said.
Misguided advice on diet, gym workouts ‘doing more harm than good’, say fitness specialists
"I have heard a lot of wrong facts and tips about sports. A lot of people on social media don’t have a certificate in fitness, and I see them advising people based on their personal experience and not studies"
Fitness myth-busters come out fighting
Updated 19 September 2021
Ameera Abid & Rahaf Jambi
JEDDAH: With interest in sport surging in the Kingdom, Saudis embarking on gym and exercise regimes have been warned to beware of self-appointed “experts” peddling fitness myths that can ruin workouts and even damage health.
Fitness specialists say that unreliable information on the internet and poorly researched advice can have a negative influence on those eager to join gyms.
Extreme diets and exercise programs can cause more harm than good, they warn.
Yumna Khalid, a 23-year-old university student, told Arab News that she has had many such experiences at her gym but has finally learned how to deal with them.
“Someone once told me that the more she sweats, the more fat she will lose, and that if she is not sweating heavily, her workout will not work. I said nothing but sympathized with the woman since she was working out wearing a hoodie in the scorching heat of Jeddah.”
Khalid said that people “should just listen to their bodies” to judge if a workout or diet is right for them.
“The body has a way of telling you. Do the workout that makes you feel good during and afterwards. If a workout or a diet feels wrong then just don’t do it. Listen to your body and you will be set.”
She added: “But listen to it when it is being reasonable and not at 3 a.m. when you want to eat eight donuts and a tub of ice cream.”
Casey Ho, a YouTuber who has been uploading home workout videos since 2009, was subjected to a wave of hate after announcing that she wanted to lose weight and get in the best shape of her life.
In her video, titled “How I lost 17.5 pounds in 12 weeks — My 90-Day Journey,” she said: “No, I don’t have an eating disorder. No, I don’t have a body image disorder. No, I don’t hate myself and, no, this journey wasn’t for you — it was for me.”
In a podcast called Off the Pills, Ho said that the body positive movement has grown so much over the years that now if someone wants to lose weight and look a certain way, they are labeled “anti-body positive” and kicked out of the community.
Returning to unhealthy habits is not the answer, she said. “It is a commitment of a lifetime.”
Nouf Hamdallah, a fitness trainer with nine years’ experience, said: “The problem with these people is that they think what they are doing is the only right way. They should just focus on themselves and not spread information that they aren’t sure about.”
According to Hamdallah, the best way to deal with such people is to ask: “What is the source of the information?”
She added: “They will think back on what they have said and if they do have a genuine source, you can take their advice.”
The trainer also urged gym-goers to avoid training others if they are unqualified, adding that there was a big chance the advice might be harmful.
Hamdallah said that a healthy lifestyle is about changing habits little by little, and is not about following a particular diet. “People tend to get the two mixed.
For a healthy life, it’s just a caloric deficit, physical activity and enough sleep. It’s very simple.”
The trainer defined her personal experience as a series of trial and error, and said that still tries new approaches and methods in her diet and during her workouts.
She also said that her schedules are flexible, and she will not force herself to do something that does not feel right.
Depending on body type, results can take up to a year to show, while sometimes it is just three months, Hamdallah added.
I believe that a lot of Saudis can break a lot of records. I’ve seen the potential they have, but I think they just don’t know how to do it. I am more than happy to guide and help them.
Suliman Abduljawad, Guinness world record holder in fitness
However, according to Khalid, adopting a healthier lifestyle is not as tricky as it sometimes appears.
“I promise you, a healthy lifestyle isn’t just boiled chicken breast and white rice or a sad piece of bread. Now, more than ever, you can find delicious foods on the internet that is so good that you won’t even miss the sugar-filled or fried foods that you crave.”
Khalid said that she was discouraged because people kept telling her that she was eating, drinking and exercising the wrong way, and she was not seeing results in fitness. She later discovered that it takes time to change.
“That is OK. I have my own pace and I am happy with that,” she said.
Adding to the warnings, a Saudi champ has joined the fight against fitness myths
Suliman Abduljawad, a Guinness world record holder in fitness, joined social media to campaign for better messaging around fitness and exercise.
“I have heard a lot of wrong facts and tips about sports. A lot of people on social media don’t have a certificate in fitness, and I see them advising people based on their personal experience and not studies,” he told Arab News.
Abduljawad said that he decided to step in and educate people about the “rights and wrongs” of training.
The fitness champ said that he receives messages every day from followers asking him about information they read online.
Female personal trainers in Saudi Arabia are expensive compared with other countries because of the myths, he said.
“One of the mistaken things that people are trading is that the female body is harder to train — that’s not true, it’s a simple science,” Abduljawad said.
He also rejects the claim that training is bad for children. “I have a son, I cannot wait until he is 3 years old to train him. People say that children should not train, which is wrong. Their training is fun and they will enjoy it.”
Abduljawad said that he read Guinness World Records books as a child and wondered why there were no Saudi record-holders. It was then that he decided to work hard on himself.
He eventually broke two world records after a long journey — one in side jump push-up and one in archer push-up in 2020.
“I believe that a lot of Saudis can break a lot of records. I’ve seen the potential they have, but I think they just don’t know how to do it. I am more than happy to guide and help them.”
Abduljawad offers online training and dreams of having his own gym one day. “I’m aiming break 10 more world records.”
Saudi Education Ministry passes key test with over 90% of staff, students vaccinated
The ministry launched the central exam platform to measure the achievement level of students learning in-person and remotely, and enforce skills enhancement tests for public education from the second primary school grade to the first year of high school
Updated 20 September 2021
SPA
JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Education has achieved one of its five main targets following the start of the new school year after increasing the COVID-19 immunization rate of staff by 96.92 percent and students aged over 12 by 90.5 percent.
Other targets set by the authority include regularizing the in-person educational process while implementing precautionary measures, and completing updated requirements of the educational environment and its readiness for use in schools.
Additionally, the ministry now measures student achievement levels through organizing skills enhancement tests at the central exam platform, and is deepening relationships with families and parents to contribute to the educational journey of children.
The increase in immunization rates enhances the safe return to in-person learning, helps the education sector in achieving herd immunity and complements nationwide efforts.
The ministry urged all education sector employees to receive two COVID-19 vaccine doses, and enforce the precautionary measures and health requirements adopted by the Saudi Health Ministry and the Public Health Authority in all educational institutes.
It is the fourth week in the Kingdom of students attending classes in middle and high school, while students in primary school are studying remotely through the Madrasati platform.
The Ministry of Education also used its capabilities to prepare schools for the new school year by organizing field tours and visits to monitor progress.
It provided materials for the implementation of precautionary measures, such as masks, sanitizers and thermometers, and finished the delivery of textbooks to students.
Moreover, schools performed simulation models of precautionary measure rollouts before the start of the school year, and increased readiness in transport services.
The ministry launched the central exam platform to measure the achievement level of students learning in-person and remotely, and enforce skills enhancement tests for public education from the second primary school grade to the first year of high school.
It reported that more than 3.5 million students in 14 days used the platform, demonstrating that digital educational processes can contribute to improving student performance and the overall educational structure.
The ministry praised its relationship with parents and their role in preparing children for the new school year, reassuring them of the safety and preparedness of the Kingdom’s educational system.
Saudi air defense forces chief visits military trade fair in London
Al-Amro visited the pavilion of the Saudi General Authority for Military Industries and the Saudi Arabian Military Industries
Updated 14 min 41 sec ago
SPA
LONDON: Lt. Gen. Mazyad bin Sulaiman Al-Amro, commander of the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces, led the Ministry of Defense delegation to the recently concluded Defense and Security Equipment International trade fair at the ExCel Center in London.
Al-Amro toured the facility and its various pavilions. He also visited the pavilion of the Saudi General Authority for Military Industries and the Saudi Arabian Military Industries. He also reviewed opportunities to transfer and localize military technologies as a part of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plans.
Al-Amro attended the lunch banquet hosted by Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UK, Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, in the presence of British Defense Minister Ben Wallace. The party was attended by several officials of the British Ministry of Defense.
Wallace and a number of official delegations also inspected the Saudi pavilion, learning about the key targets of the military industry sector in the Kingdom, its promising investment opportunities and the pursuit of GAMI to support plans to reach Saudization of more than 50 percent of spending on military equipment and services by 2030.
Municipalities urged all commercial facilities to abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of the disease
Updated 19 September 2021
SPA
JEDDAH: Saudi municipalities have ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.
The municipality of Jeddah carried out 9,909 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in three days, identifying 41 violations.
Authorities closed 24 commercial outlets for breaching protocols.
The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask-wearing, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers, overcrowding issues, and a failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.
The app was launched last year to track COVID-19 cases and has been updated to show vaccination information, including an individual’s status, such as vaccinated or infected. It now functions as a COVID-19 “passport.”
Municipalities urged all commercial facilities to abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of the disease.
Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The Black Gold Museum in Riyadh, a permanent museum dedicated to artists’ interpretations of the history of oil, will open soon
Updated 19 September 2021
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Museums Commission has announced its strategy for the transformation of the sector. It includes ambitious plans to increase the number and types of museums across the Kingdom and boost visitor numbers. The focus on the nation’s cultural identity will be enhanced through the creation of a series of tangible assets across the country.
Existing museums in Riyadh will be revised and remodeled, including the National Museum of Saudi Arabia in the city’s historical center, and the Masmak Fort Museum, which showcases a key site and events in the birth of the Kingdom. The plan also sets out significant expansion plans for museums across the country by 2024, including a number of flagship locations and some smaller venues.
The first new museum to open will be a smaller version of the Saudi Arabian Museum of Contemporary Art in the new JAX development in Diriyah. The Black Gold Museum in Riyadh, a permanent museum dedicated to artists’ interpretations of the history of oil, will open soon.
The strategy also aims to create, expand, curate and preserve collections and to build educational programs across the sector.