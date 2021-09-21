You are here

Egypt's B2B Marketplace Cartona raises $4.5m Pre-Series A

Egypt's B2B Marketplace Cartona raises $4.5m Pre-Series A
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt's B2B Marketplace Cartona raises $4.5m Pre-Series A

Egypt's B2B Marketplace Cartona raises $4.5m Pre-Series A
  • The Egypt-based team plans to use its newly acquired funds to further develop its Tech Stack
  • MENA-based E-commerce startups have observed steady growth this year
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Cartona, the Egypt-based B2B platform connecting retailers to manufacturers and wholesalers, has successfully raised $4.5 million in its latest funding round, led by Global Ventures, MAGNiTT reported.

Kepple Africa Ventures, T5 Ventures, and a group of key angel investors also participated in leading the Pre-Series A round.

The Egypt-based team plans to use its newly acquired funds to further develop its Tech Stack, launch new products and expand geographically across Egypt. The technology stack is a combination of programming languages, frameworks, and tools that developers use to build a web or mobile app.

Cartona was launched in August last year to digitize the traditional, predominantly offline trade market in Egypt, enabling grocery retailers to order their store needs digitally from a curated network of sellers.

Since its launch, Cartona has aggregated over 30,000 users in Cairo and Alexandria. It has processed over 400,000 delivered orders with an annualized gross merchandise value of  over $63 million. 

Cartona works with 100 fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, 1,000 distributors, and wholesalers, offering consumers over 10,000 products listed on its platform including dry, fresh, and frozen food.


MENA-based E-commerce startups have observed steady growth this year, according to MAGNiTT's August 2021 Venture Investment Dashboard.

The E-commerce industry has been the second most active and third most funded industry in MENA over 2021 year to date, driven by an eight percent year-on-year increase in number of deals closed in the region, and a solid 78 percent year-on-year growth in amount of funding.

Topics: e-commerce Online retail Online grocery Online shopping #egypt #MENA

NEOM to see increase in construction projects: CNBC

NEOM to see increase in construction projects: CNBC
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM to see increase in construction projects: CNBC

NEOM to see increase in construction projects: CNBC
  • The Kingdom plans to offer tenders for building labor cities accommodating up to 100,000 workers
  • The authorities are close to offering five to 10 tenders over the next six months
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia is working to increase the construction of projects in its NEOM megaproject, CNBC Arabia reported, citing sources. 

The Kingdom plans to offer tenders for building labor cities accommodating up to 100,000 workers, the sources added according to Argaam, the news portal.

Originally, the project was set to accommodate around 30,000 workers.

The authorities are close to offering five to 10 tenders over the next six months, with each city planned to accommodate nearly 10,000 workers.

Deloitte is advising the Saudi government on the project of establishing labor cities.

In October 2017, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the launch of a new investment city, NEOM, in northwest Saudi Arabia, at a total investment of $500 billion, financed by the Saudi government, Public Investment Fund, as well as local and global investors.

 

Topics: #NEOM #saudi #infrastructure #economy #property #gcc

Regulators not up to speed on banks' digital marketplaces: EU watchdog

Regulators not up to speed on banks' digital marketplaces: EU watchdog
Image: EBA
Updated 19 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

Regulators not up to speed on banks' digital marketplaces: EU watchdog

Regulators not up to speed on banks' digital marketplaces: EU watchdog
  • Finance and tech companies are coming closer together as banks set up digital marketplaces for products like payments and mortgages
  • EU watchdog said reliance on digital platforms for marketing and distribution of services creates new forms of financial, operational and reputational interdependencies
Updated 19 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

Regulators have little understanding of risks from banks creating digital marketplaces with tech companies and a framework is needed to spot potential contagion if things go wrong, the European Union's banking watchdog said on Tuesday.


The European Banking Authority's warning is the latest sign that financial regulators are starting to pay more attention to Big Tech's increasing links with finance, such as in cloud computing.


Finance and tech companies are coming closer together as banks set up digital marketplaces for products like payments and mortgages, as well as other financial and non-financial services, a process which has accelerated since the pandemic began.


This means customers can make payments or buy things using their mobile phone which links directly to their bank account. This so-called platformisation helps banks to cut costs and reach a wider range of customers, and includes partnerships with tech groups.


Apple Pay, for example, allows banks' debit and credit card holders to set up an Apple wallet to make payments. Google and Citi have teamed up to enable users of the Google Pay app to open an account with Citi.


But the EU watchdog said reliance on digital platforms for marketing and distribution of services creates new forms of financial, operational and reputational interdependencies.


The trend is posing "some challenges" for regulators in monitoring market developments and any risks from these interdependencies, the watchdog said.


"Indeed, it appears that the vast majority of competent authorities currently have a limited understanding of platform-based business models," EBA said.


EBA said it proposes to develop a framework next year to collect information about dependencies among banks on digital platforms, and create indicators to assess potential concentration, contagion and systemic risks.

But it said new legislation is not needed at this stage.


The watchdog called on the EU to update guidance on when a digital activity should be considered a crossborder provision of services and therefore come under EU and national laws that require information to be reported to regulators to improve visibility.


EBA said a small number of banks say they had encountered some issues in accessing digital platforms on terms they considered fair.

Topics: European Union (EU) #europe #applepay #fintech #contactlesspayments In-app payments Digital payments E-FINANCE

Crypto rise falters on fears of Evergrande contagion

Crypto rise falters on fears of Evergrande contagion
Updated 20 min 50 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Crypto rise falters on fears of Evergrande contagion

Crypto rise falters on fears of Evergrande contagion
Updated 20 min 50 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Global investors are turning their eyes to Evergrande Group, China's second-largest property developer by sales, for fear of a possible credit contagion.

Cryptocurrency prices rebounded from a one-and-a-half month low on Tuesday despite heavy selling linked to loan default concerns by property developer China Evergrande.

Global markets started the week with concerns that Evergrande's problems could lead to repercussions on the Chinese and global economies, leading to a sell-off in riskier assets.

On Monday, many people woke up to the news of China's Evergrande Group losing a significant amount of its market capitalization as the company's shares plunged to an 11-year low. The Hang Seng Tech Index also plunged in value on Monday morning as the news roiled markets.

Evergrande's losses could cause a domino effect like the collapse of Lehman Brothers during the 2008 financial crisis.

"We can't take a very positive view just yet until we get through the next few days," said Matthew Dibb, chief operating officer at crypto index fund provider Singapore-based Stack Funds.

"This is purely sentiment-driven right now, and it's actually been off very low liquidity," he said, adding that it would be better to wait on the sidelines as crypto markets will continue to be affected by the contagion.

Bitcoin traded around $43,000, recovering from its low to $4,0192. It hit a four-month high of $52,000 on September 6, while the value of smaller rival Ether rose 1 percent to $3,055 after falling below $3,000 for the first time since early August.

Topics: crypto currencies Evergrande

Kuwait Touristic to increase capital to $996m in bid to boost tourism

Kuwait Touristic to increase capital to $996m in bid to boost tourism
Kuwait Towers against the skyscrapers of Kuwait City during sunset. (Shutterstock)
Updated 21 September 2021
Arab News

Kuwait Touristic to increase capital to $996m in bid to boost tourism

Kuwait Touristic to increase capital to $996m in bid to boost tourism
Updated 21 September 2021
Arab News

Kuwait Touristic Enterprises plans to increase its capital by 250 million dinars ($831.39 million) to 300 million, as it looks to reinvigorate tourism in the oil-rich country, its chief executive said.

A unit of Gulf country's Kuwait Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund, the company plans to borrow 50 million dinars from local banks to finance part of its projects, CEO Abdelwahab Almarzooq told a news conference.

"Our vision is to bring back the golden age of tourism in Kuwait," he said, adding that the company plans to execute 95 initiatives and projects costing 380 million dinars over 10 years.

 

Topics: Kuwait Kuwait Investment Authority

Evergrande's debt struggle rattles investors

Evergrande's debt struggle rattles investors
China Evergrande Group icon on office building wall. Image Shutterstock
Updated 21 September 2021
Reuters

Evergrande's debt struggle rattles investors

Evergrande's debt struggle rattles investors
  • Some commentators suggest Evergrande might become China’s “Lehman moment,” referring to the failure of Wall Street bank Lehman Brothers, a forerunner to the 2008 crisis
  • Evergrande’s Hong Kong-traded shares have fallen 85 percent since early 2021
Updated 21 September 2021
Reuters

Global investors are watching nervously as one of China’s biggest real estate developers struggles to avoid defaulting on tens of billions of dollars of debt, fueling fears of possible wider shock waves for the financial system.


Chinese regulators have yet to say what they might do about Evergrande Group. Economists expect Beijing to intervene if Evergrande and lenders can’t agree on how to handle its debts. But any official resolution is expected to involve losses for banks and bondholders.


The government “doesn’t want to be seen as engineering a bailout” but is likely to organize a debt restructuring to “reduce systemic risk and contain economic disruption,” Tommy Wu of Oxford Economics said in a report.


Evergrande is the biggest casualty yet from the ruling Communist Party’s effort to rein in surging debt levels Beijing sees as a possible threat to the economy.


Investors are watching how the developer headquartered in the southern city of Shenzhen near Hong Kong handles an interest payment due Thursday on one of its bonds.


Evergrande Group, founded in 1996, is one of China’s biggest builders of apartments, office towers and shopping malls and one of its biggest private sector conglomerates.


The company says it has more than 200,000 employees and supports 3.8 million jobs in construction and other industries. Evergrande says it has 1,300 projects in 280 cities and assets worth 2.3 trillion yuan ($350 billion).


Evergrande’s founder, Xu Jiayin, was China’s richest entrepreneur in 2017 with a net worth of $43 billion, according to the Hurun Report, which follows China’s wealthy. He has tumbled down the list as internet industries boomed but still ranked as China’s richest real estate developer last year.

He also topped Hurun’s 2020 list of philanthropists, giving away an estimated 2.8 billion yuan ($420 million).


Evergrande has branched out into electric vehicles, theme park development, health clinics, mineral water and other businesses.

Evergrande’s Hong Kong-traded shares have fallen 85 percent since early 2021. Its bonds are trading at an equally deep discount.


As of June 30, Evergrande reported 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) of outstanding debts to bondholders, banks, construction contractors and other creditors.


Of that debt, 240 billion yuan ($37.3 billion) was due within a year, down 28.5 percent from the end of 2020 but nearly triple Evergrande's 86.8 billion yuan ($13.5 billion) in cash holdings, according to a company financial report.


In early 2021, Evergrande forecast its total annual transaction volume would surpass 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion). It reported a $1.4 billion first-half profit but says sales are weakening because news of its cash crunch is making would-be buyers nervous.

Evergrande was caught out by new limits regulators imposed on real estate-related borrowing as part of the Communist Party's marathon campaign to reduce reliance on debt.


Economists have been warning China’s rising debt is a potential threat for more than a decade. The ruling party has made reducing such financial risks a priority since 2018.

But total corporate, government and household borrowing rose to nearly 300 percent of economic output last year from 270 percent in 2018. Unusually high for a middle-income country.


News reports indicate Evergrande borrowed everywhere it could, including by requiring employees of its construction contractors to buy its debt.


In 2017, state-owned China Citic Bank in Shenzhen agreed to lend 40 billion yuan ($6.2 billion) for an Evergrande project only after its executives agreed to invest at least 3 million yuan ($465,000) each, according to the business news magazine Caixin.


The Communist Party has cracked down on debt as it tries to nurture self-sustaining economic growth based on domestic consumption instead of trade and debt-supported investment.


It allowed China's first corporate debt default since the 1949 revolution in 2014 as part of efforts to force borrowers and lenders to be more disciplined.

Until then, the government had intervened to bail out insolvent borrowers to avoid spooking financial markets. Beijing has gradually allowed more defaults, but none by a debtor as big as Evergrande.

Some commentators suggest Evergrande might become China’s “Lehman moment,” referring to the failure of Wall Street bank Lehman Brothers, a forerunner to the 2008 crisis. But economists say the risk of wider financial market contagion is low.


“A managed default or even messy collapse of Evergrande would have little global impact beyond some market turbulence,” said MacAdam of Capital Economics.


In the unlikely event of an outright default, China’s banking system has an annual profit of 1.9 trillion yuan and reserves of 5.4 trillion yuan against bad loans, “which could easily absorb the loss,” Larry Hu and Xinyu Ji of Macquarie Group said in a report.

WHAT NEXT?


Investors are waiting to see what Chinese regulators might do, but analysts say they appear to be focused on protecting home buyers by ensuring apartments already paid for are completed.


The government has injected money into other insolvent Chinese companies, but economists say Beijing appears determined to avoid doing that with Evergrande.


In a letter Tuesday to employees, Xu expressed confidence the company will survive.

 


“Evergrande will surely get out of the darkest moment as soon as possible,” Xu said in the letter marking the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival.

Topics: #economy #china Guangzhou Evergrande #property

