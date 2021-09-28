You are here

Ma'aden adds four new vessels to its fleet to ship ammonia

Ma'aden adds four new vessels to its fleet to ship ammonia
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden), has signed agreements with Thenamaris LNG Inc. and Exmar Marine NV to hire a total of four vessels to transport ammonia produced by the company.

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's Tourism Development Fund (TDF) signed two financing agreements with Dallah Al-Baraka Group and Dallah Real Estate Company, to develop a tourism project at the Durrat Al-Arous resort in Jeddah, accordign to an emailed statement.

Saudi Arabia’s net foreign assets dropped over 0.1 percent in August, according to newly-released figures.

Data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) showed the assets, which measures its ability to support its dollar-pegged assets, falling to 1.64 trillion riyals in August from the month before.

MORE TO FOLLOW

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday approved license for the National Bank of Egypt to open branch in the Kingdom.

The Cabinet also authorized the finance minister to decide on any subsequent request to open other branches of the bank in the Kingdom.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is stepping up its efforts to counter monopolistic practices and ensure transparency and promote healthy competition in the Kingdom’s business sector. 

The General Authority for Competition and the Authority of Spending Efficiency and Government Projects on Tuesday signed a memorandum to enhance coordination among all government bodies to help build the Saudi economy in line with the Vision 2030.

Abdulaziz Alzoom, governor of the competition authority, said the step aims to boost coordination between the two bodies to work together to curb monopolistic practices in the business sector.

Abdul Razzag Al-Aujan, chief of the Authority of Spending Efficiency and Government Projects, said under the agreement the two entities will exchange information to ensure healthy business practices in Saudi Arabia.

 

 

 

RIYADH: The global oil inventories are now below the five-year average, a measure that shows the tightness in the market, according to a Vitol executive.

“An impressive 500-plus million barrels in inventory, we’re well below the five-year average,” Chris Bake, a member of the executive committee at Vitol, said in a virtual oil conference.

 

