EV Metals partners with Yanbu Royal commission to build $900m battery chemicals complex

Saudi Tourism Development Fund signs financing agreements to develop Jeddah projects

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Tourism Development Fund (TDF) signed two financing agreements with Dallah Al-Baraka Group and Dallah Real Estate Company, to develop a tourism project at the Durrat Al-Arous resort in Jeddah, accordign to an emailed statement.

Under the deal, the tourism fund provide funds for the development of “Durrat Lagoon,” which will be operated by Hotel Indigo.

“The financing and support services provided by the Tourism Development Fund contribute significantly to enhancing the experiences of investors and the value of their projects, as well as boosting the Kingdom’s ability to attract tourists from around the world,” Mohiuddin Saleh Kamel, vice chairman of Dallah Al-Baraka Group, said.

The second agreement was signed with 17Sixty to provide a variety of recreational activities enabling visitors of Durrat Al-Arous resort to safely explore the depths of the Red Sea.

“TDF is focused on providing innovative solutions that link investors to the abundant opportunities in the Saudi tourism sector, contributing to achieving the objectives of the National Tourism Strategy and consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a tourist destination that attracts visitors from all over the world,” the fund’s CEO, Qusai Al-Fakhri, said.