EV Metals partners with Yanbu Royal commission to build $900m battery chemicals complex

EV Metals partners with Yanbu Royal commission to build $900m battery chemicals complex
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

EV Metals partners with Yanbu Royal commission to build $900m battery chemicals complex

EV Metals partners with Yanbu Royal commission to build $900m battery chemicals complex
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Commission in Yanbu on Wednesday signed a $900 million investment agreement with EV Metals to establish and operate a factory for the production of electric battery chemicals.

The facility will be spread over 127 hectares and the investment volume is approximately SR3,375 million. The project is expected to create 494 jobs.

OPEC's Barkindo expects oil demand to continue upward pace beyond 2021

OPEC's Barkindo expects oil demand to continue upward pace beyond 2021
Updated 28 September 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI
Ruba Al-Rashed

OPEC's Barkindo expects oil demand to continue upward pace beyond 2021

OPEC's Barkindo expects oil demand to continue upward pace beyond 2021
Updated 28 September 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI Ruba Al-Rashed

RIYADH: OPEC's secretary-general Mohammed Barkindo is bullish on oil recovery and sees demand to pick up over the next few years.

"Energy and oil demand have picked up significantly in 2021, after the massive drop in 2020, and continued expansion is forecast for the longer-term," Barkindo wrote today in the group's World Oil Outllok (WOO).

"Non- OPEC liquids supply is projected to rise from 62.9 mb/d in 2020 to 70.4 mb/d in 2026, the key contributors to growth are the US, Brazil, Russia, Guyana, Canada, Kazakhstan, Norway and Qatar," OPEC's  Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said in a virtual press conference.

Ma'aden adds four new vessels to its fleet to ship ammonia

Ma'aden adds four new vessels to its fleet to ship ammonia
Updated 28 September 2021
Arab News

Ma'aden adds four new vessels to its fleet to ship ammonia

Ma'aden adds four new vessels to its fleet to ship ammonia
Updated 28 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden), has signed agreements with Thenamaris LNG Inc. and Exmar Marine NV to hire a total of four vessels to transport ammonia produced by the company.

Saudi Tourism Development Fund signs financing agreements to develop Jeddah projects

Saudi Tourism Development Fund signs financing agreements to develop Jeddah projects
Updated 14 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Tourism Development Fund signs financing agreements to develop Jeddah projects

Saudi Tourism Development Fund signs financing agreements to develop Jeddah projects
Updated 14 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Tourism Development Fund (TDF) signed two financing agreements with Dallah Al-Baraka Group and Dallah Real Estate Company, to develop a tourism project at the Durrat Al-Arous resort in Jeddah, accordign to an emailed statement.

Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund signed two financing agreements with Dallah Al-Baraka Group and Dallah Real Estate Company, to develop a tourism project at the Durrat Al-Arous resort in Jeddah, accordign to an emailed statement.

Under the deal, the tourism fund provide funds for the development of “Durrat Lagoon,” which will be operated by Hotel Indigo.

“The financing and support services provided by the Tourism Development Fund contribute significantly to enhancing the experiences of investors and the value of their projects, as well as boosting the Kingdom’s ability to attract tourists from around the world,” Mohiuddin Saleh Kamel, vice chairman of Dallah Al-Baraka Group, said.

The second agreement was signed with 17Sixty to provide a variety of recreational activities enabling visitors of Durrat Al-Arous resort to safely explore the depths of the Red Sea.

“TDF is focused on providing innovative solutions that link investors to the abundant opportunities in the Saudi tourism sector, contributing to achieving the objectives of the National Tourism Strategy and consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a tourist destination that attracts visitors from all over the world,” the fund’s CEO, Qusai Al-Fakhri, said.

Saudi net foreign assets fall to $437bn in August, central bank data shows

Saudi net foreign assets fall to $437bn in August, central bank data shows
Updated 28 September 2021
Rinat Gainullin

Saudi net foreign assets fall to $437bn in August, central bank data shows

Saudi net foreign assets fall to $437bn in August, central bank data shows
Updated 28 September 2021
Rinat Gainullin

Saudi Arabia’s net foreign assets dropped over 0.1 percent in August, according to newly-released figures.

Data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) showed the assets, which measures its ability to support its dollar-pegged assets, falling to 1.64 trillion riyals in August from the month before.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Saudi Arabia approves license for National Bank of Egypt to open branch in the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia approves license for National Bank of Egypt to open branch in the Kingdom
Updated 1 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia approves license for National Bank of Egypt to open branch in the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia approves license for National Bank of Egypt to open branch in the Kingdom
Updated 1 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday approved license for the National Bank of Egypt to open branch in the Kingdom.

The Cabinet also authorized the finance minister to decide on any subsequent request to open other branches of the bank in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The weekly meeting also approved the regulation of Digital Content Council, and the cancelation of the National Committee for the Regulation of Ethical Content and Information Technology.

The Cabinet also endorsed the final account for the Agricultural Development Fund for a previous fiscal year.

