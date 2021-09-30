You are here

  • Home
  • COP26 climate talks ‘difficult’ without promised finance, says UN fund head

COP26 climate talks ‘difficult’ without promised finance, says UN fund head

COP26 climate talks ‘difficult’ without promised finance, says UN fund head
The call by Yannick Glemarec comes as about 50 climate ministers meet in Milan, Italy, on Thursday to hammer out details and tackle differences on the pace of green transition and who pays for it, ahead of the COP26 climate summit. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jg3ec

Updated 30 September 2021
Reuters

COP26 climate talks ‘difficult’ without promised finance, says UN fund head

COP26 climate talks ‘difficult’ without promised finance, says UN fund head
  • COP26 talks, from Oct. 31-Nov. 12 in Scotland, have been billed as the last chance to galvanize the collective effort needed to limit global warming
Updated 30 September 2021
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Rich countries must deliver on a promise to channel $100 billion a year in climate finance to developing nations, otherwise they may jeopardize November’s critical negotiations to limit global warming, said the head of the UN-backed Green Climate Fund.
The call by Yannick Glemarec comes as about 50 climate ministers meet in Milan, Italy, on Thursday to hammer out details and tackle differences on the pace of green transition and who pays for it, ahead of the COP26 climate summit.
Those talks, from Oct. 31-Nov. 12 in Scotland, have been billed as the last chance to galvanize the collective effort needed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times, the lowest goal in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
But with a month to go, UN officials say they have yet to see ambitious enough action, including fulfilment of an overdue pledge to channel $100 billion a year from 2020 to help poorer nations adapt to global warming and adopt cleaner energy.
“The $100 billion is critical to catalyze much larger financial flows,” said Glemarec, the executive director of the multi-billion-dollar Green Climate Fund (GCF), speaking in an interview from its headquarters in South Korea.
“It’s also critical for establishing a climate of trust — you have no successful negotiation without trust,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The GCF was set up under UN climate talks in 2010 as one of the main global funds to support developing-country efforts to tackle climate change, and started allocating money in 2015.
Glemarec said the latest figures — showing climate finance for vulnerable nations at just under $80 billion in 2019 — were a “disappointment” and could undermine the COP26 talks.
“It’s very difficult to trust parties when we have been telling you since Copenhagen COP15 (in 2009) that we will be mobilizing the $100 billion,” he said.
“So it’s really important to deliver on this commitment.”
US shortfall
The pre-COP26 summit in Milan this week is the last major UN meeting before negotiators head to Glasgow.
Thousands of young activists have converged on the Italian city to demand leaders match rhetoric with action and stump up the billions of dollars needed to wean the world off fossil fuels and onto cleaner energy, while adapting to a warmer world.
Glemarec said delivery of the $100 billion — some of which flows through the GCF — was important to ensure the fund has enough money in its coffers to disburse to developing countries.
The GCF board meets next week and will consider approving $1.2 billion for 13 new climate projects — from improving water security for communities in Kenya to enhancing early warning systems against floods and cyclones in East Timor.
If they all get the green light, the fund will have used up its available resources before COP26.
Glemarec joked that the GCF would have “just enough money in our bank account to pay for electricity bills” by the time he heads to the talks in Glasgow.
“If we want to be able to meet the needs of some developing countries, we need to be capitalized — and our capitalization comes from this $100 billion,” he stressed.
Securing a backlog of US contributions to the GCF, which were halted by former President Donald Trump, a climate-change skeptic, would be “significant,” Glemarec said.
The new Democratic US government has thrown its support behind the GCF again, with President Joe Biden requesting about $1.2 billion for the fund in the coming fiscal year’s budget, according to his climate envoy John Kerry in April.
But the Biden administration’s spending plans have hit a standstill in Congress.
“I will not venture a guess on what will be the final result but a stronger replenishment from the US will enable us to maintain a very ambitious level of programming in 2022 and (going) forward,” said Glemarec.

Topics: climate change COP26 environment

Related

Climate groups call for COP26 summit delay over vaccines, costs
World
Climate groups call for COP26 summit delay over vaccines, costs
ENGIE’s climate action efforts awarded in UAE
Corporate News
ENGIE’s climate action efforts awarded in UAE

OPEC sees huge decline in oil sales in 2020

OPEC sees huge decline in oil sales in 2020
Updated 14 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI
Ziad Sabbah

OPEC sees huge decline in oil sales in 2020

OPEC sees huge decline in oil sales in 2020
Updated 14 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH/CAIRO: OPEC countries saw their income from crude exports last year falling down by over $240 billion as their shipments fell by 12.4 percent.

OPEC members’ petroleum exports, which include crude oil and oil products, have dropped significantly, decreasing by 42.9 percent in 2020. The 2020 figure stood at $321 billion compared to $562 billion in 2019.

All member countries’ current account balances experienced a significant drop in 2020 and all excpet one country posted deficits. OPEC consolidated current account balance declined sharply to reach a deficit of $65 billion in 2020 down from a surplus of $102.3 billion in 2019. However, only the UAE still had a positive current account balance, valued at $21 billion.

Topics: OPEC Oil

European banks need regulation reset to catch U.S. rivals: EBF

European banks need regulation reset to catch U.S. rivals: EBF
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 24 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

European banks need regulation reset to catch U.S. rivals: EBF

European banks need regulation reset to catch U.S. rivals: EBF
  • Europe's banks have tended to lag their U.S. rivals in terms of valuation and profitability
  • The completion of a full-scale banking union and agreement on a common deposit guarantee insurance scheme are also pending
Updated 24 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Banks in Europe need more dynamic regulation to enable them to improve their profitability and catch up with their peers in the United States, the head of European Banking Federation (EBF), Ana Botin, said on Thursday.


Europe's banks have tended to lag their U.S. rivals in terms of valuation and profitability. They have been slower to overcome problems left over from the financial crisis a decade ago and the European banking industry remains fragmented.


"Good regulation, proportionate, flexible and dynamic regulation is the route to high standards and growth. If we don't get the balance right, we will not get the investment in the European economy all of us here want," Botin told a European Banking Summit hosted by the EBF.


Banking capital buffers in Europe have been much tougher than in the United States, where banks are more easily able to capitalize on the U.S. domestic market of more than 300 million people.


The European Central Bank (ECB) became the single supervisor for the main banks in the euro zone in 2014, but Europe's banking landscape remains fragmented when it comes to serving customers.

Cross-border deposit transfers, for instance, are not allowed.

The completion of a full-scale banking union and agreement on a common deposit guarantee insurance scheme are also pending.


Botin, who is also the Executive Chairman of Spain's Santander, the euro zone second-biggest lender in terms of market value, said a faster implementation of regulation would also help European lenders.


"Profitability is the first line of defence and we do need to see further progress in European banking market integration," Botin said. 


"Overall, we should ask ourselves why we have lower profitability than banks in the United States, where new rules are adapted more quickly, with more developed capital markets, with a single much larger market than we have," she said.


Botin added that a "truly" European single market for banks, eliminating the many existing barriers to cross-border business was needed and "crucially important".
 

Topics: economy Banks Europe #banking UK United States #regulation european banking federation

Related

Regulators not up to speed on banks' digital marketplaces: EU watchdog
Business & Economy
Regulators not up to speed on banks' digital marketplaces: EU watchdog
KSA has strongest banking system among GCC, S&P Global Ratings says
Business & Economy
KSA has strongest banking system among GCC, S&P Global Ratings says

Saudi's Middle East Specialized Cables company approves CEO resignation 

Saudi's Middle East Specialized Cables company approves CEO resignation 
Updated 48 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi's Middle East Specialized Cables company approves CEO resignation 

Saudi's Middle East Specialized Cables company approves CEO resignation 
Updated 48 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Middle East Specialized Cables company (MESC) approved on Wednesday the resignation of its chief executive officer, Fawwaz Mubarak, according to a bourse filing.

Mubarak has been appointed as MESC CEO since December, 2019. 

He submitted his resignation on Wednesday, due to personal circumstances and unwillingness to renew his contract, the company said on Saudi Stock Market (Tadawul).

The resignation will take effect on December 2, 2021.

Topics: Middle East Specialized Cables company (MESC)

Related

‘solutions by stc’ to start trading on Tadawul on September 30
Business & Economy
‘solutions by stc’ to start trading on Tadawul on September 30
Four Tadawul-listed companies’ shares hit annual highs
Business & Economy
Four Tadawul-listed companies’ shares hit annual highs

Mobile-tech transactions spur Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale total to $10bn 

Mobile-tech transactions spur Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale total to $10bn 
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

Mobile-tech transactions spur Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale total to $10bn 

Mobile-tech transactions spur Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale total to $10bn 
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

Sales across Saudi Arabia rose by six percent in August compared to the previous month, according to figures released by the Kingdom’s Central Bank (SAMA).

The report shows that point-of-sale transactions increased by SR2.1 billion to SR40.9 billion over the course of the month. 

In a sign of the decline of the use of cash in Saudi Arabia, cards and mobile-technology accounted for 95 percent of transactions, equating to 91 percent of all value. 

The figures show the use of mobiles to pay for goods and services is increasing, while card transactions are actually falling.

The share of point-of-sale transactions using mobile-technology rose to 28 percent in August, while the share of card transactions fell two percentage points to 63 percent compared to March.

The value of mobile-technology transactions grew by 18 percent from March 2021, to SR11.7 billion, whereas card transactions value declined 3 percent to SR 25.8 billion. 

The rate of growth in E-commerce transactions with the use of Mada cards was even higher than mobile technology ones, with the value of such transactions having grown in August by 29 percent to SR6.9 billion. In terms of transaction count, the Mada cards grew by 16 percent to 29,862,223 over the same period.

 

Topics: point of sale Saudi Arabia economy #sama

Related

Corporate News
Mada's point-of-sales network breaks 200,000 handsets barrier
Saudi banks’ claims on the private sector see a $2.9bn rise in August: SAMA data shows
Business & Economy
Saudi banks’ claims on the private sector see a $2.9bn rise in August: SAMA data shows

UK, European gas prices surge on supply worries and cold snap forecasts

UK, European gas prices surge on supply worries and cold snap forecasts
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 30 September 2021
Reuters

UK, European gas prices surge on supply worries and cold snap forecasts

UK, European gas prices surge on supply worries and cold snap forecasts
  • he British wholesale gas for November delivery rose by 17.25 pence to 236.25 p/therm
  • However, Britain's gas system was about 18 million cubic metres (mcm) over-supplied on Thursday
Updated 30 September 2021
Reuters

British and European wholesale gas prices extended their rally on Thursday morning on supply concerns, forecasts of cold weather and short-covering ahead of the official start to the winter gas season on Friday, when heating demand picks up.


The British wholesale gas for November delivery rose by 17.25 pence to 236.25 p/therm, while the October gas price at the Dutch TTF hub, a European benchmark, was up 3.75 euros at 90.25 euros per megawatt hours (MWh).


"Flows from Russia are reduced and the supply fears are growing further. Both on the day ahead market and on long-term contracts, prices are climbing rapidly, and the fiercely bullish sentiment affects all the related markets heavily," Energi Danmark said in a research note.


Temperatures in Britain were expected to drop below seasonal normal levels on Thursday, and next week will continue to see partially wet and windy weather.


Local distribution zone (LDZ) consumption, which mostly reflects heating, is expected to rise by 28 million cubic metres (mcm) to 96 mcm per day, as heating demand starts picking up, Refinitiv analysts said in a weekly report.


However, Britain's gas system was about 18 million cubic metres (mcm) over-supplied on Thursday, with supply forecast at 227 million cubic metres (mcm) and demand at around 209 mcm, National Grid data showed.

Britain has been contending with gas supply shortages in recent weeks, which has led to the collapse of some suppliers in the country and concerns of a winter energy crisis.

 

Topics: #gas Gas price #europe #russia #uk #fuel #fuelcosts Gas pipeline

Related

EU gas output to jump by 25% on Turkish discovery
Business & Economy
EU gas output to jump by 25% on Turkish discovery
Russia’s Gazprom is ready to boost gas sales to Europe: Report
Business & Economy
Russia’s Gazprom is ready to boost gas sales to Europe: Report

Latest updates

OPEC sees huge decline in oil sales in 2020
OPEC sees huge decline in oil sales in 2020
Expo 2020 Dubai ready for the world with star-studded launch show
Expo 2020 Dubai ready for the world with star-studded launch show
European banks need regulation reset to catch U.S. rivals: EBF
European banks need regulation reset to catch U.S. rivals: EBF
Egypt, UK hold talks on tourism cooperation
Egypt, UK hold talks on tourism cooperation
Saudi's Middle East Specialized Cables company approves CEO resignation 
Saudi's Middle East Specialized Cables company approves CEO resignation 

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.