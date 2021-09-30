You are here

  • Home
  • Bahrain’s king receives Israeli FM in landmark visit

Bahrain’s king receives Israeli FM in landmark visit

Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad meets Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Manama, Bahrain, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Israeli Government Press Office via AP)
1 / 2
Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad meets Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Manama, Bahrain, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Israeli Government Press Office via AP)
Bahraini King Hamid receives Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Manama, Bahrain, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Israeli Government Press Office via AP)
2 / 2
Bahraini King Hamid receives Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Manama, Bahrain, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Israeli Government Press Office via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gtzv6

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain’s king receives Israeli FM in landmark visit

Bahraini King Hamid receives Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Manama, Bahrain, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Israeli Government Press Office via AP)
  • It is the first high-level visit by a senior Israeli official since the signing of a historic agreement to establish diplomatic ties last year
  • Lapid will inaugurate Israel’s embassy in Manama
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Bahrain’s King Hamad and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid discussed increasing cooperation on Thursday during the highest level Israeli visit since the two countries established relations last year.
Bahrain and Israel signed a US-brokered agreement, known as the Abraham Accords, last year, along with the UAE, Sudan and Morocco, formally normalizing relations with the Jewish state.
King Hamad welcomed the opening of the Israeli embassy in Manama and said the signing of the agreements “is an important historical achievement on the road to achieving a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in the Middle East and meeting the aspirations of its peoples for security, stability and prosperity,” Bahrain News Agency reported.

He also said peace is a strategic option for Bahrain, and that the kingdom’s vision and approach are based on strengthening the values of understanding, dialogue, cooperation, peaceful coexistence, tolerance and rapprochement among peoples.
King Hamad said his country is keen to support all efforts to achieve peace, stability and development in the interest of all.
During the meeting at Sakhir Palace, the king thanked the US for its role in reaching peace agreements and its efforts to advance peace efforts in the region for a more prosperous and stable future.
Lapid, who landed at Bahrain’s international airport in an Israir plane with an olive branch painted on its nose, also met Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad, held talks with his Bahraini counterpart and will inaugurate Israel’s embassy in Manama.

“His Majesty’s leadership and inspiration have led to true cooperation and our meeting outlined the path forward for our relationship,” Lapid said on Twitter after meeting the king.
An Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson said: “We see Bahrain as an important partner, on the bilateral level but also as a bridge to cooperate with other countries in the region.”
The ministry said five memorandums of understanding will be signed, including cooperation agreements between hospitals and water and power companies.
Bahrain’s Gulf Air is due to make its first direct commercial flight to Tel Aviv later in the day.
(With Reuters)

Topics: Bahrain Israel King Hamad Yair Lapid Abraham Accords

Related

Israel’s chief envoy Yair Lapid in Bahrain for first official visit photos
Middle-East
Israel’s chief envoy Yair Lapid in Bahrain for first official visit
Bahrain launches sea-to-air logistics hub
Business & Economy
Bahrain launches sea-to-air logistics hub

Tunisia’s first woman prime minister raises spirits despite power grab

Tunisia’s first woman prime minister raises spirits despite power grab
Updated 7 sec ago

Tunisia’s first woman prime minister raises spirits despite power grab

Tunisia’s first woman prime minister raises spirits despite power grab
Updated 7 sec ago
TUNIS: Nurse Amina Ben Hammou beamed with pride when President Kais Saied named Najla Bouden Romdhane as Tunisia’s first woman prime minister on Wednesday.
“I am optimistic about a woman being prime minister, so let’s try it,” she said.
“And I imagine, according to my opinion, that a woman will make Tunisia succeed because women are serious, combative and patient, and these three things are very important.”
Saied asked Bouden, a little-known professor of geophysics who implemented World Bank projects at the education ministry, to form a government quickly amid a political crisis following his near total seizure of power.
But in reality, Bouden will have fewer powers than other prime ministers since Tunisia’s Arab Spring uprising in 2011 because Saied now holds all the cards in his hands.
Last week, he suspended most of the constitution, saying he could rule by decree during an “exceptional” period with no set ending, calling into question democratic gains after Tunisia’s revolution.
Elected in 2019, Saied has been under domestic and international pressure to name a government after he dismissed the prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority in July in moves his foes call a coup.
However, the appointment of Bouden marks a social advance in the Muslim country, which has some of the most progressive laws governing women’s rights in North Africa and the Middle East.
Religion-based personal status laws govern marriage, child custody, divorce and inheritance although activist say Tunisia still discriminates in men’s favor in inheritance rights.
Saied asked Bouden to propose a cabinet in the coming hours or days “because we have lost a lot of time.”
His closest adviser is also a woman — presidency office director Nadia Akacha. She had been tipped as one of the likely candidates for prime minister before he tapped Bouden.
The president has said the new government should confront corruption and respond to the demands of Tunisians in all fields, including health, transport and education.
Women have only rarely held senior political roles in Arab countries.
But Saied’s actions raise questions over whether Bouden will be given the tools to govern in a nation facing a crisis in public finances after years of economic stagnation were aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic and political infighting.
The new government urgently needs financial support for the budget and debt repayments after Saied’s changes put talks with the International Monetary Fund on hold.
Bouden’s appointment lifted some spirits, despite the limitations she will face.
“We were waiting for this moment, and I imagine that any woman, not only in Tunisia, but in the world, and any woman in the free world, is waiting at a moment like this that a woman is appointed to this position,” said teacher Mouna Ben Sad.
“I just hope that she will do a good job and I hope that she will carry out a good program.”

Israel investigating after Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it shot down Israeli drone

Israel investigating after Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it shot down Israeli drone
Updated 42 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

Israel investigating after Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it shot down Israeli drone

Israel investigating after Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it shot down Israeli drone
  • Hezbollah group said it had brought down the drone on the outskirts of Yater by targeting it with "suitable weapons"
Updated 42 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Israel said it was investing an incident on Thursday after Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said it had shot down an Israeli drone in the south of Lebanon.
A statement by the armed group said it had brought down the drone on the outskirts of the village of Yater by targeting it with “suitable weapons.”
“A short time ago, during routine activity, an IDF drone fell within Lebanese territory. The incident is being investigated,” IDF spokesman on Twitter.

Topics: Israel Hezbollah drone Lebanon

Related

Israel says drone falls in Lebanese territory, Hezbollah says it brought it down
Middle-East
Israel says drone falls in Lebanese territory, Hezbollah says it brought it down
Jordan PM says ready to expedite gas delivery to crisis-hit Lebanon
Middle-East
Jordan PM says ready to expedite gas delivery to crisis-hit Lebanon

Jordan PM says ready to expedite gas delivery to crisis-hit Lebanon

Jordan PM says ready to expedite gas delivery to crisis-hit Lebanon
Updated 30 September 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Jordan PM says ready to expedite gas delivery to crisis-hit Lebanon

Jordan PM says ready to expedite gas delivery to crisis-hit Lebanon
  • Electricity rationing hours exceed 22 hours a day
Updated 30 September 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Thursday discussed ways to expedite Egyptian natural gas shipments to Syria and Lebanon, which is dealing with a severe energy crisis.

Khasawneh arrived in Beirut on Wednesday night on an official 24-hour visit. He is the first foreign official to meet Lebanon’s new Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who took office earlier this month.

Following his meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Mikati, Khasawneh stressed Jordan’s “readiness to stand by Lebanon and its needs and cooperate with the country, especially in the field of energy.”

Khasawneh told the media: “We will not hold back our capabilities, we'll respond with all we can for our brothers in Lebanon. We discussed ways to expedite Lebanon receiving Egyptian gas to help some of the energy challenges and electricity sector.”

He said that his visit aimed to “express solidarity with our brothers in Lebanon, a directive and commitment by King Abdullah of Jordan toward the Lebanese people, which is an unshakable commitment.”

Lebanon has been grappling with an economic crisis for two years. There has been a collapse of the local currency, a debt default, a decline in services, and shortages of essential items including energy, with electricity rationing hours exceeding 22 hours per day.

Private generators can no longer fill the gap due to diesel shortages and high prices, leaving the Lebanese struggling to pay their bills, which amount to millions of pounds. The salary of a regular employee in Lebanon now equals the price of 60 liters of gasoline.

At the start of September, Lebanon entered into talks in Syria, then in Jordan, to import Egyptian gas through Jordan and Jordanian electricity. 

By the end of August, the Lebanese presidency was informed of US approval to help Lebanon receive gas and electricity from Jordan and Egypt through Syria, thus exempting Lebanon from US sanctions imposed under the Caesar Act, which bans any financial or trade interaction with Syria.

Khasawneh said his meetings also reviewed some agreements that needed to be ratified. “Details related to these agreements and projects will be discussed in the meetings of the Higher Joint Committee.”

Asked whether the Caesar Act bans deals between Lebanon and Jordan through Syria and whether the recent openness to Syria meant the end of his country's dispute with it, Khasawneh replied: “Jordan has never had any disputes with anyone. We have always been, and remain committed to, our strategic and friendly relations with our Arab brothers, governed by the principles of good neighborliness and non-interference in others’ affairs, and our regional and international relationships are governed by our commitment to international law, the UN charter and the Arab League charter.

“Today, we are seeking to secure the needs of the Lebanese, and we are ready to coordinate with all authorities and countries that can help secure these needs within the growing international commitment to support and secure Lebanon’s needs.”

During the meeting between the Jordanian delegation and Lebanese officials, Aoun expressed hope that “all facilitations will be provided for Lebanese trucks transporting Lebanese produce to Gulf countries after the opening of the Jaber Crossing linking Jordan and Syria.”

The Jordanian-Lebanese Joint Committee has not been convened since 2015, with Mikati saying: “We have many agreements ready to be signed but the Jordanian premier wanted to limit his visit to politics only, to express his country’s solidarity with Lebanon.”

Several other meetings between Jordanian and Lebanese ministers were also held.

The Jordanian delegation accompanying Khasawneh included Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, State Minister for Prime Ministry Affairs Ibrahim Al-Jazy, Minister of Industry and Trade Maha Al-Ali, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Zawati, and Jordan's ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Al-Hadid.

Topics: Jordan Lebanon Fuel crisis

Related

In crisis-struck Lebanon, school year is gripped by chaos
Middle-East
In crisis-struck Lebanon, school year is gripped by chaos
UN says Lebanon’s economic crisis blights Syrian refugees
Middle-East
UN says Lebanon’s economic crisis blights Syrian refugees

Expo 2020 Dubai ready for the world with star-studded launch show

Expo 2020 Dubai ready for the world with star-studded launch show
Updated 30 September 2021
Georgi Azar
Farah Heiba

Expo 2020 Dubai ready for the world with star-studded launch show

Expo 2020 Dubai ready for the world with star-studded launch show
  • Opening ceremony will feature top acts including world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli and Ellie Goulding
Updated 30 September 2021
Georgi Azar Farah Heiba

DUBAI: After a year’s delay Expo 2020 Dubai finally opens its doors tonight with a star-studded ceremony held before an audience of 3,000 people.

The opening ceremony will feature top acts including world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli; Grammy-nominated, Golden-Globe-winning actress, singer and songwriter Andra Day; platinum-selling British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding; international mega-star pianist Lang Lang; and four-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo.

The opening ceremony will be streamed live to more than 430 locations across the UAE as well as around the globe.

The Expo 2020 Dubai was due to open the same time last year, but was postponed because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“There have been many challenges for us along the way building the ceremony but we are very lucky to have the most amazing venue and I’m also positive to deliver our ceremony.” Kate Randall the Vice President of Expo 2020 Ceremonies, told Arab News.

And the celebrations won’t stop after tonight’s 90-minute show, Friday will see three spectacular fireworks displays in Dubai, marking the first full day of the Expo.

In a statement, the organizers said the Friday’s show would be “a spectacular visual celebration commemorating the journey from winning the bid in 2013 to opening the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region and the largest global event held since the start of the pandemic.”

The colossal undertaking will give participating nations the chance to put forward ideas on how to create a better, more sustainable future.

At the first 1889 fair, France unveiled its Eiffel Tower. 12 years later, the X-ray machine made its debut in Buffalo, New York.

This time around, organizers will use a newly built futuristic city to address the world’s most pressing challenges and opportunities.

Covering an area of 4.38 sq. kms. – equal to more than 600 football pitches – the site will be home to a state-of-the-art pavilions designed by brand-name architects.

The UAE’s pavilion looks like a falcon at rest while Saudi Arabia has emerged as the largest of all participating nations outside the UAE, holding three Guinness world records: the largest LED mirror screen display, the largest interactive floor, and the longest water exhibit.

Over six months, Expo organizers expect some 25 million visits to the site hosting more than 200 participants – including 192 countries.

“One of the most interesting things for me in this journey was me not being from this part of the world originally… but learning about many stories that were born here in the region and the Arab World,” Randall said.

With organizers putting the final touches, the stage is now set for participants to showcase their achievements in architecture, food, agriculture, industry, the arts, and intellectual pursuits.

Transport links are completed, with Dubai Metro Route 2020 able to carry 44,000 passengers per hour to and from the Expo site directly.

Meanwhile, Alif – The Mobility Pavilion features the world’s largest passenger lift, which can hold more than 160 persons and has a twin sister in Singapore.

In all, Expo has around 200 dining spots, offering more than 50 global cuisines to visitors from across the world that will wander across the interactive theatre.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, took to Twitter to express his excitement, posting a video revealing a bird’s eye view of the multi-billion-dollar project with the caption “are you ready.”

 

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai

Related

Take an exclusive walk through the Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai video
Saudi Arabia
Take an exclusive walk through the Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony to be streamed across the UAE and online
Lifestyle
Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony to be streamed across the UAE and online

Egypt, UK hold talks on tourism cooperation

Egypt, UK hold talks on tourism cooperation
Updated 30 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt, UK hold talks on tourism cooperation

Egypt, UK hold talks on tourism cooperation
  • The talks follow Egypt’s removal from the UK’s travel “red list,” easing travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic
  • El-Anany reviewed the efforts Egypt is making to adopt new tourism activities such as adventure tourism
Updated 30 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Khaled El-Anany, Egypt’s minister of tourism and antiquities, has held talks with Gareth Bailey, the British ambassador in Cairo, on ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the fields of tourism and antiquities.

The talks follow Egypt’s removal from the UK’s travel “red list,” easing travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. El-Anany reviewed the efforts Egypt is making to adopt new tourism activities such as adventure tourism, as well as integrating beach and leisure tourism with cultural tourism into one product.

This would be done through several elements, including linking the Nile Valley sites of Luxor, Aswan and Abu Simbel with coastal resorts such as Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada through the development of domestic airlines.

He said that this would increase the competitive advantage of Egypt as a tourism destination and create an integrated and distinctive tourism product for the first time that combines entertainment, beaches and Egyptian history.

The two sides discussed the possibility of signing a joint memorandum of understanding on recovering stolen and illegally smuggled antiquities.

The minister also briefed the British ambassador on preparations for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tutankhamun’s tomb.

Topics: Egypt UK Khaled El-Anany Gareth Bailey

Related

2018 figures showed the prevalence of FGM among teenage girls in Egypt between the ages of 15-17 dropped from 74 percent to 61 percent. (Reuters/Illustrative)
Middle-East
Historic court ruling on FGM case in Egypt
Three Egyptian banks to launch a $64m fintech fund
Business & Economy
Three Egyptian banks to launch a $64m fintech fund

Latest updates

Al-Rajhi Capital sees Saudi oil revenues reaching $145bn in 2021
Al-Rajhi Capital sees Saudi oil revenues reaching $145bn in 2021
Bahrain’s king receives Israeli FM in landmark visit
Bahraini King Hamid receives Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Manama, Bahrain, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Israeli Government Press Office via AP)
Tunisia’s first woman prime minister raises spirits despite power grab
Tunisia’s first woman prime minister raises spirits despite power grab
Saudi public debt to increase to 31.3% of GDP in 2022
Saudi public debt to increase to 31.3% of GDP in 2022
Israel investigating after Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it shot down Israeli drone
Israel investigating after Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it shot down Israeli drone

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.