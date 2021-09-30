Al-Rajhi Capital sees Saudi oil revenues reaching $145bn in 2021

RIYADH: Saudi oil revenues are expected to reach SR545 billion ($145.3 billion) by the end of 2021, while total state revenues could reach SR925 billion, according to a note from Al-Rajhi Capital on the Saudi budget forecast released today.
The split between oil and non-oil revenues were not revealed in the government statement, the investment arm said, adding it based its estimates on Brent prices of $75 per barrel, with a Saudi average oil production of 9.1 million barrels per day, of which 6.2 million to be exported by the end of the year.
The bank's estimate for non-oil revenue is at SR380 billion, unchanged from an earlier forecast, and it is driven by the increase in VAT last year to 15 percent from 10 percent.