REVIEW: ‘Star Wars: Visions’ gives new storytellers a chance to shine

LONDON: George Lucas has never hidden the fact that his original idea for “Star Wars” owed much to Japanese samurai culture, and the films of famed director Akira Kurosawa. So there’s a pleasing symmetry to the idea that the latest “Star Wars” series to hit Disney+ is an anthology of short stories produced by seven Japanese animation studios.
Each of the nine episodes tells a short, standalone story set in the “Star Wars” universe. Aside from a brief cameo by bounty hunter Boba Fett (voiced by returning star Temuera Morrison), none of the major characters from the franchise’s films or TV shows appear, granting each of the writing and animation teams an opportunity to come up with an entirely new adventure.
That also means that each episode is allowed to have its own distinct style and feel, with no overarching plot or season-long narrative. Indeed, it seems that each studio was simply told to have fun with the universe Lucas dreamed up more than 40 years ago, and that freedom certainly shows. Tonally, there are some massive shifts — from the playful “Tatooine Rhapsody” and Pinocchio-esque “T0-B1” to the surprisingly bleak series-closer “Akakiri” — and some stories land more succinctly than others. Some episodes simply graft the Star Wars universe onto more traditional-feeling anime stories, while tales such as “The Ninth Jedi” immerse themselves in the lore with great affection and respect.
As a whole, “Visions” feels like an exciting creative leap. Seemingly removed from the greater, intersecting web of the movies and narrative TV shows, this animation showcase feels more akin to a “Star Wars” homage.
Whether we’ll see any of these characters or worlds again remains to be seen, but there’s something quite lovely in watching Lucas’ universe become a playground for those so obviously inspired by his creation to blend his influences with their own.
Egyptian artist Nora Zeid captures the chaos of Cairo in new exhibition
The Egyptian artist’s ‘Cairo Illustrated’ show in Dubai explores the meaning and value of ‘heritage’
Updated 01 October 2021
Iain Akerman
DUBAI: “I feel like I never tire of drawing scenes of Cairo,” says Nora Zeid, an illustrator, designer and visual artist embarking on her first solo exhibition. “It’s visually rich, it’s loud, it overwhelms your senses in so many different ways. It’s such an amazing city for an artist to explore.”
The young Egyptian is joyfully discussing her home town, with all its madness and foibles, despite having lived as an expat in Dubai for the majority of her life.
“You know what one of my favorite things is? It’s the façades of residential buildings,” she says. “The architects who designed these buildings probably intended them to be consistent, with all the balconies designed to look the same. But when you look at the façade of a residential building in Cairo every apartment is doing its own thing. Someone has a bunch of plants, someone has painted their balcony blue, someone else has decided to close off their balcony to create an extra room. There’s this strange rhythm of every person doing their own thing; of everyone unapologetically being themselves.”
For an artist, this is incredibly exciting, says Zeid, who depicts the city of her birth and its often-overlooked intricacies in a new exhibition at Tashkeel in Dubai using digital and hand-drawn illustrations. “There are layers and layers of detail and texture, and translating that into black-and-white illustrations is extremely enjoyable. Because I take all of this complexity and reduce it to something that’s somewhat visually digestible.”
In “Cairo Illustrated: Stories from Heliopolis,” which runs at Tashkeel until October 23, that has meant freezing moments in space and time, often with the help of photographs taken either by herself or by family and friends. These images enable Zeid to notice small details she would otherwise have missed, such as a cat sleeping in the corner of a room or a pile of chairs gathering dust.
“The illustrations are really spatial,” she explains. “Anything in the foreground is usually very detailed, but as I move further into the background I abstract my lines. I’m maintaining some kind of structural complexity, but as buildings, objects and people fade into the distance they become more abstract. I’m trying to replicate the feeling I get when I’m standing in a busy street; maintaining all the details without necessarily giving away what every single thing is.”
The exhibition, which marks the conclusion of the 2020 edition of Tashkeel’s Critical Practice Program, has been driven by Zeid’s desire to understand her home city. As an expat, she felt alienated from Cairo and often passed judgement on it — on the traffic, on the pollution, on the numerous daily challenges faced by its inhabitants. “It’s a kinder approach to yourself and to the city to try and understand what it’s like, rather than to cast judgement,” she says. So she set about researching the city, its neighborhoods, and its people, before narrowing her research down to Heliopolis. There, she gathered stories and recorded memories, took photographs as visual cues, and immersed herself in the sensory overload that is Cairo.
One of the stories is that of her grandmother, who has been frequenting a restaurant called Chantilly for the past 40 years. Another is of the architect Omniya Abdel Barr. Zeid remembers being perplexed by the empty ornamental circles she saw on the façades of buildings in Korba as a child. Years later, she discovered they were blazons mimicking Mamluk architecture — only they were missing the Arabic script that would identify the building’s patron because they were built by Europeans who couldn’t understand Arabic.
Together, the collected stories form a deconstructed graphic novel that is 32 pages long, says Zeid, although she hopes to add “more memories, more details and more stories. Because I think these stories make up the fabric of our heritage”. It is the concept of heritage — or what constitutes heritage — that informs much of the exhibition.
“When it comes to how we value our heritage in Egypt it’s often tied to tourism, rather than our identity or trying to understand our history better,” says Zeid, who likes her work to be accessible and is a graduate of the American University of Sharjah. “Our heritage is protected and safeguarded for tourists and it’s only our ancient heritage – the Pharaonic, Islamic and Coptic – that’s taken care of. All of which made me question what we consider to be heritage, how we value it, and how we take care of it. I wanted to explore how we value anything that’s old. What about newer, more modern spaces? What about places such as Chantilly, which is part of our heritage because it’s present in our collective memory?”
Such questions have allowed Zeid to explore how tourism, infrastructure and changes to the urban landscape have influenced the way Cairenes define and interact with their heritage. How new infrastructural projects are disturbing urban harmony, and how the value of built heritage is greatly tied to age.
She hasn’t confronted this topic alone. The Egyptologist Monica Hanna is quoted in one of the illustrated spreads, while Mahy Mourad, a Cairo-based architect, independent researcher and multi-disciplinary designer, has contributed a short essay to the exhibition’s printed catalogue. Abdel Barr, too, has written on places and memories. No wonder Lisa Ball-Lechgar, the deputy director of Tashkeel, says the exhibition is a ‘timely commentary on the ongoing debate around urbanization, socio-economics, heritage and belonging’.
“I’m constantly moving between personal experiences and more general reflections on how we take care of our heritage and how we value it,” says Zeid, who was mentored throughout the Critical Practice Program by designer, researcher and educator Ghalia Elsrakbi and Hala Al-Ani, the co-founder of Möbius Design Studio. “The shift between small- and big-picture, personal and general, makes the topic approachable. And I want people visiting the exhibit to reflect on their own experience and how they might be tied to their own heritage.
“I really want people to think beyond what was (taught to) us, in terms of what we define as heritage and what we consider worth preserving. It’s not only how old a building or monument is. It’s not only if it has religious significance. A residential building from the 1950s can be just as important as a monument from the 14th or 15th century, because it’s all part of our history.”
Canada’s Banff offers brilliant blues and vibrant views
Updated 01 October 2021
Ashleigh Stewart
DUBAI: Have you ever truly experienced the color blue before a trip to the Canadian Rockies?
The famous lakes that dot the area’s national parks are such electric shades of cyan and turquoise and cerulean it will leave you wondering if you’ve ever seen such a hue in your life.
Hemmed in by serrated mountains in every direction, these mountain tarns are the crowning jewels of Canadian tourism — and they’re at their most glorious in Alberta’s Banff National Park.
You’ve likely seen pictures of Banff before — even if you don’t realize it. Canada’s oldest national park covers 6,641 square kilometers of prime Canadian Rockies real estate. And those glassy, ice-blue lakes, with the jagged peaks towering over them, are as ubiquitous in the area as Tim Hortons is in the city.
After some of the longest COVID-19 lockdowns in the world, Canada reopened to vaccinated international tourists on September 7. Which meant that on our much-anticipated trip to UNESCO-listed Banff on September 9, we expected to be greeted by at least a few selfie-stick-wielding tour groups and Americans from just over the border. Instead, operators repeatedly informed us that 90 percent of their customers that weekend were from Ontario.
“That’s why now’s the best time to explore Canada,” the woman selling tickets for canoe rentals on the postcard-ready Lake Louise said with a wink.
The hamlet of Lake Louise — known for its sparkling, glacier-fed lake, ringed by high peaks — is arguably Banff’s most-recognizable destination. There is no bustling township here, though — no hawkers selling keychains or chocolates shaped like moose dung — just the stately Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, standing sentinel over the area.
To stay here is to be escorted into your own oil painting; waking up each day to be greeted with the mountains and waters that grace many a Microsoft screensaver, and — if you’re up early enough — without hordes of tourists. Come 10 a.m. or so, the crowds arrive along the lakeshore in front of the hotel, but though the car parks are full and a space without photo bombers hard to find, operators are quick to point out that ‘Banff Mania’ means there are usually many more holidaymakers here at this time of year. So several dozen people taking in the sunrise atop a rocky outcrop at the nearby Lake Moraine, perhaps the national park’s most awe-inducing sight (even craggier peaks and somehow more-turquoise waters), apparently constitutes a “quiet” morning. As the access road to the lake is only open from June until mid-October, it’s a coveted excursion, with the lake’s 150 parking spots completely full most days by 5 a.m.
Banff is a year-round destination. In summer, hikers flock here for the 1,600 kilometers of hiking trails, and in the winter the frozen lakes and white, powdery mountains bring in skiers and ice-skaters.
From the Fairmont at Lake Louise, some of the area’s most incredible hikes are literally outside your front door; head for the Big Beehive Trail for panoramic views over Lake Louise courtesy of a reasonably steep but well-trafficked climb, while the Plain of the Two Glaciers hike is a meandering stroll through a larch-tree-filled valley.
Forty minutes’ drive back towards Calgary, the famed Banff township is where most visitors to the national park stay for at least a few nights. The town is famed in international ski circles for the Sunshine Village ski field, but despite being touristy, its natural hot springs, hiking trails and the sloping rooves of its timbered architecture create an authentic ‘mountain escape’ feel.
Fairmont has a monopoly on luxury accommodation here too. The turreted, fortress-like structure of Fairmont Banff Springs is one of the country’s oldest railway hotels, and houses its own thermal springs and championship golf course. With sweeping views over the Bow River, the instantly recognizable peaks of Mt. Rundle and Tunnel Mountain, and an interior that resembles a castle in the Scottish Highlands, this is a landmark in itself for both international and domestic tourists.
In summer, take to the gentle slopes of Tunnel Mountain for views over the town and the surrounding valley, or if you’re feeling plucky, tackle the demanding Mt. Rundle and follow it up with a drink on the hotel patio. From there, you can toast the craggy rock face that will have you walking bow-legged for the next three days at least.
Because whether it’s rising before the sun to beat the crowds or heaving yourself up a sheer rock face for the best views, Banff will give you some spectacular memories — but it will make you work for them.
Saudi arts institute to highlight national identity, support talent
Updated 01 October 2021
SPA
RIYADH: A new institute will enrich traditional arts in the Kingdom, according to an official, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Khalid Al-Baker, who is the chief delivery support officer and acting chief marketing and communication officer at the Quality of Life Program, said the Royal Institute for Traditional Arts would highlight national identity and encourage and train talent.
“The institute is part of the Quality of Life Program initiatives and will act as a connection between our prosperous present and glorious past,” he said. “The institute will provide courses in the museum sector, traditional performing arts, and studies of the traditional visual arts.”
He said the support of Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan would revive and enhance national identity and work on heritage in an institutional way.
The institute’s inauguration ceremony was held recently in the presence of Deputy Minister of Culture Hamed Fayez, institute director Suzan Al-Yahya, and the Quality of Life Program CEO Ahmed bin Hassan Badhris.
Red Sea Souk to promote work by Arab and African filmmakers
Jurors include film producer/director Annemarie Jacir; Saudi Film Festival founder Ahmed Al-Mulla, Fespaco film festival head Alex Moussa Sawadogo, and producer Thanassis Karathanos
Updated 01 October 2021
SPA
JEDDAH: The Red Sea International Film Festival announced on Thursday that the Red Sea Souk — “an initiative designed to discover and connect Arab and African filmmakers from the region” — will host its first edition in Jeddah from Dec. 8-11 as part of the festival.
The Red Sea Souk will, according to a press release, “comprise a Project Market, screenings of films in-progress, an exhibition space hosting the main players of the region, high-level panels and industry talks and many networking opportunities with more than 350 industry professionals and decision-makers from around the world.”
“In creating the Red Sea Souk, (we are) continuing to show our dedication to championing new talent that will showcase the diversity of unfamiliar stories and open the doors for industry-backed professional development and networking support,” RSFF artistic director Edouard Waintrop said in the release.
“The selected projects for the first edition stand out as bold and compelling narratives that will allow us to better understand the region and beyond. I’m excited to see these projects eventually reach audiences around the world,” he said.
Three cash prizes will be offered to featured projects by the Red Sea Fund. The Project Market jury will award $25,000 for development and $100,000 for production, and the Films in Progress jury will grant $30,000 for post-production.
Jurors include Palestinian director, writer, and producer of “Wajib,” “When I Saw You,” and “Salt of the Sea,” Annemarie Jacir; poet, scriptwriter, and founder of the Saudi Film Festival, Ahmed Al-Mulla; the general director of Burkina Faso-based film festival Fespaco, Alex Moussa Sawadogo; and producer of “The Gravedigger’s Wife,” “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” and “It Must be Heaven,” Thanassis Karathanos. Other jury members will be announced in the near future.
RSFF managing director Shivani Pandya Malhotra said in the press release: “Our aim is to create an established, vibrant film ecosystem that both supports and attracts exciting confirmed and emerging Arab and African talents to develop their projects within an international space, while also retaining what is unique and diverse about our burgeoning film industry. There is huge potential in the region and the Red Sea Souk is the perfect platform to discover, develop and fund new and exciting writers, directors and producers to further build their presence within the industry and on the global stage.”
The first edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival will take place in Jeddah from December 6 - 15.
Selected films in post-production for the Red Sea Souk Films in Progress workshop
“Contra” by Lotfy Nathan (Tunisia, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany)
“Fragments From Heaven” by Adnane Baraka (Morocco, France, Qatar)
“Abdelinho” by Hicham Ayouch (Morocco, France)
“Dirty, Difficult, Dangerous” by Wissam Charaf (France, Lebanon, Italy)
“The Cemetery of Cinema” by Thierno Souleymane Diallo (Guinea, France, Senegal)
Selected projects for the Red Sea Souk Project Market
“Coura + Ouleye” by Iman Djionne (Senegal)
“Akashinga” by Naishe Nyamubaya (Zimbabwe, France, Germany, South Africa)
“Passing Dreams” by Rashid Masharawi (Palestine, United Kingdom, Sweden)
“Zaïria” by Machérie Ekwa (Congo)
“Carnaval” by Mohamed Siam (Egypt, Kuwait, France)
“Montreal” by Ameen Nayfeh (Jordan)
“Birthday” by Lara Zeidan (Lebanon, France)
“Last Trip” by Ziad Kalthoum (Syria, Germany, Poland)
What We Are Reading Today: The Extreme Life of the Sea
Updated 01 October 2021
Arab News
Authors: Anthony R. Palumbi & Stephen R. Palumbi
The ocean teems with life that thrives under difficult situations in unusual environments. The Extreme Life of the Sea takes readers to the absolute limits of the ocean world—the fastest and deepest, the hottest and oldest creatures of the oceans.
It dives into the icy Arctic and boiling hydrothermal vents—and exposes the eternal darkness of the deepest undersea trenches—to show how marine life thrives against the odds. This thrilling book brings to life the sea’s most extreme species, and tells their stories as characters in the drama of the oceans. Coauthored by Stephen Palumbi, one of today’s leading marine scientists, The Extreme Life of the Sea tells the unforgettable tales of some of the most marvelous life forms on Earth, and the challenges they overcome to survive. Modern science and a fluid narrative style give every reader a deep look at the lives of these species.
The Extreme Life of the Sea shows you the world’s oldest living species. It describes how
flying fish strain to escape their predators, how predatory deep-sea fish use red searchlights only they can see to find and attack food.