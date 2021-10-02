You are here

  • Home
  • Thousands of girls married off during pandemic now absent as schools reopen in Bangladesh

Thousands of girls married off during pandemic now absent as schools reopen in Bangladesh

Thousands of girls married off during pandemic now absent as schools reopen in Bangladesh
Financial and social insecurity had led the parents to marrying off their daughters, said education officer Ruhul Amin. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vsksc

Updated 13 sec ago

Thousands of girls married off during pandemic now absent as schools reopen in Bangladesh

Thousands of girls married off during pandemic now absent as schools reopen in Bangladesh
  • More than 15.5 percent of Bangladeshi girls had been forced into wedlock below the age of 15
  • The marriage age in Bangladesh is 18 for women and 21 for men
Updated 13 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: When 16-year-old Borsha recently went to her local police station with a desperate plea for help to get out of a forced marriage, her biggest wish was to get back to school.
Her simple request for a return to education was one that has no doubt mirrored the dreams of thousands of other girl brides in southern Bangladesh whose classroom seats have remained empty since the lifting of one of the world’s longest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) shutdowns.
Borsha, whose marriage was canceled when police intervened, is one of a large number of schoolgirls in the region believed to have been silently married off over the past 18 months.
Living at her grandparents’ house in Chuadanga district, with her mother who earns $2.50 a day at a local factory, Borsha realizes that the cost of her education is a big expense for her family, but she told Arab News that early marriage was not the way to end such cycles of poverty.
She said: “It’s very tough for my mother to make ends meet and cover my educational expenses but marrying off little girls is not the solution.
“My teacher at school also taught me the negative impacts of child marriages as it creates many health complications for a girl. I want to complete my school first and want to become a journalist.”
Borsha studies at Jhinuk High School which has agreed to waive her tuition fees until she has completed her secondary education.
The marriage age in Bangladesh is 18 for women and 21 for men, but according to UN Children’s Fund estimates from 2019 — before the COVID-19 outbreak — more than 15.5 percent of Bangladeshi girls had been forced into wedlock below the age of 15.
Following the recent reopening of Bangladeshi schools, authorities have been alarmed by the number of girls not attending classes.
Accurate information about child marriages in Bangladesh during the pandemic remains largely anecdotal, but numbers are believed to have increased as quarantines and lockdowns have aggravated existing economic and social strife in communities such as Borsha’s.
In nearby Khulna district, officials have started counting cases.
District , told Arab News: “We noticed many girls were not attending classes when the schools reopened last month. Our school authorities contacted their guardians and discovered that many of the girls had been married off during the closure of the schools. We recorded more than 3,000 child marriages in this district.”
And the actual number may be far higher.
“Financial and social insecurity had led the parents to marrying off their daughters. Our teachers are maintaining contact with the guardians to convince them to allow the girls to attend classes,” he said.
Abus Shahid, a father from Khulna who six months ago married off his ninth-grader daughter, said he had no choice because his earnings had been squeezed.
“At the same time, schools were closed for an indefinite period, and my daughter had nothing to do except sit idle at home,” he added.
Asma Begum, also from Khulna, said she had agreed to her 15-year-old daughter getting wed in order to save her from unwelcome advances and teasing.
“I had to take the decision. Besides, we received the proposal from a good groom. It depends on her in-laws whether they will allow their daughter-in-law to continue studying,” Begum added.
The number of child marriage cases in Bangladesh revealed by the reopening of schools in the country may be just the tip of the iceberg.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed that an underage girl somewhere in the world was forced into marriage every two seconds, and with virus cases still on the rise, the UN has forecast an additional 13 million child marriages over the next decade as programs to prevent them have been disrupted by lockdowns and the global economic slowdown.
Rasheda Chowdhury, a renowned Bangladeshi educationist and director of the Campaign for Popular Education, told Arab News that the issue was already there before the start of the pandemic and immediate intervention was now necessary.
She said: “We failed to address the issue socially and administratively. To prevent child marriages a coordinated effort should be taken.
“Female members of local government bodies should play a role in returning girls to school and preventing further incidents of child marriages.”

Topics: Bangladesh Coronavirus

Related

Rohingya refugee leader shot dead in Bangladesh camp
World
Rohingya refugee leader shot dead in Bangladesh camp

Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao announces run for Philippine presidency

Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao announces run for Philippine presidency
Updated 13 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao announces run for Philippine presidency

Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao announces run for Philippine presidency
  • Pacquiao announced retirement from boxing on Wednesday to contest election in May
Updated 13 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Filipino boxing icon Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Pacquiao vowed to fight corruption as he filed his bid to become president of the Philippines on Friday.
The country’s best-known athlete — already a senator — announced his retirement from boxing on Wednesday so that he will be free to contest the presidential election scheduled for May 9, 2022.
Pacquiao, accompanied by his wife Jinkee and running mate, house deputy speaker Lito Atienza, was the first presidential hopeful to file his candidacy with the Commission on Elections as the Oct. 1-8 registration period began.
Pacquiao — formerly party president of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) before being ousted by a faction loyal to President Rodrigo Duterte — vowed to fight corruption if elected. He has repeatedly accused Duterte’s administration of being crooked since the two parted ways earlier this year.
“Those taking advantage of the nation, stealing, robbing the Filipino people … your days of taking advantage in the government are numbered,” the boxing champion said. “If the Lord places me there, I promise not only to the Filipino people, but also to God, that you all need to go to jail together in order to give justice to our people, for the economy to grow, and to allow true change to happen.”
He also promised to strengthen the economy, “handle” the COVID-19 pandemic, improve internet speeds and lower electricity rates.
The 42-year-old boxer was nominated by allies in PDP-Laban’s anti-Duterte faction. The other faction has endorsed Senator Christopher Go for the presidency, with Duterte as his running mate. The constitution bars Duterte from seeking a second six-year term in the May election.
As PDP-Laban has nominated two candidates, the election commission said on Friday it would determine within a month which of its factions is a “legitimate” party.
While Pacquiao’s fans have widely expressed their support for his candidacy, some experts question the political viability of one history’s greatest boxers.
“Let’s put it bluntly, he’s offering nothing new,” Ateneo Policy Center senior research fellow Michael Henry Yusingco said in a TV interview on Friday. “He doesn’t know what is required to be president of the country.”
He added that Pacquaio’s running mate’s credentials as a legislator and local executive are in his favor, but may not be enough to convince “doubters” about the boxer’s presidential bid.
“There will still be questions about his competence in running the government,” Yusingco said.
Institute for Political and Electoral Reform executive director Ramon Casiple told Arab News earlier this week that Pacquiao “lacks maturity in politics and leadership.”
“His sincerity is there, we can see that,” Casiple said. “But sincerity is not enough. Leadership and quality are what people want to see, especially now that we are faced with the pandemic and economic crisis.”

Topics: Manny Pacquiao

Related

Special Game over for Pacman: Philippine boxing great Pacquiao retires to chase presidency
Sport
Game over for Pacman: Philippine boxing great Pacquiao retires to chase presidency

Mexico asks Israel for extradition in missing students case

Mexico asks Israel for extradition in missing students case
Updated 39 min 13 sec ago
AP

Mexico asks Israel for extradition in missing students case

Mexico asks Israel for extradition in missing students case
  • Tomás Zerón was the head of the federal investigation agency at the time of the abduction of 43 students in southern Mexico in 2014
  • He is being sought on charges of torture and covering up those disappearances
Updated 39 min 13 sec ago
AP

MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s president has revealed he sent a letter to the Israeli government asking for the extradition of a former top security official, Tomás Zerón.
Zerón was the head of the federal investigation agency at the time of the abduction of 43 students in southern Mexico in 2014. He is being sought on charges of torture and covering up those disappearances.
Zerón fled to Israel in August 2019, where he may have connections to an Israeli firm that sold the Mexican government spyware during his time in office.
The students from a radical teachers’ college were abducted by local police in southern Guerrero state who presumably killed them and burned their bodies.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador showed a copy of a letter he sent in September to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, asking him for help.
“I write you to ask for your valuable attention on this extradition process, which is a priority for our country,” the letter reads.
Despite reports that Israel had expressed disinterest in extraditing Zerón, Israel’s Ambassador to Mexico, Zvi Tal, wrote in July that the process was moving forward.
“Israel does not take political considerations into account in extradition proceedings,” Tal wrote. “The goal of the dialogue between the respective Israeli and Mexican authorities is to ensure that the extradition request is properly submitted and considered. There has been no delay on the part of Israel.”
Zerón oversaw the criminal investigation agency of the Attorney General’s Office and also its forensic work in the 2014 case. Most of the students’ bodies have never been found, though burned bone fragments have been matched to three students.
Zerón’s investigation had long been criticized by the families of the 43 students who disappeared in September 2014 after they were detained by local police in Iguala, in the southern state of Guerrero. They were allegedly handed over to a drug gang and slain, and have not been heard from since.
Zerón was at the center of the government’s widely criticized investigation, which has failed to definitively determine what happened to the students. Two independent teams of experts have cast doubt on the insistence of Mexican officials that the students bodies were incinerated in a huge fire at a trash dump.
Many of the suspects arrested in the case were later released, and many claimed they had been tortured by police or the military.
The supposition is that Zerón and others tortured witnesses, illegally detained suspects and mishandled evidence to try to bring the investigation to a quick conclusion or cover up what really happened.

Topics: Mexico Israel Abduction Tomás Zerón

Related

Developing Strong quakes rocks buildings in Mexico City
World
Strong quakes rocks buildings in Mexico City
80 percent of Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production remains offline post-Ida
Business & Economy
80 percent of Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production remains offline post-Ida

UN says Ethiopia has no legal right to expel 7 UN officials

UN says Ethiopia has no legal right to expel 7 UN officials
Updated 01 October 2021
AP

UN says Ethiopia has no legal right to expel 7 UN officials

UN says Ethiopia has no legal right to expel 7 UN officials
  • Ethiopia announced the expulsions on Thursday, giving the seven officials 72 hours to leave
  • The doctrine of declaring someone persona non grata applies between states, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said “We are not a state”
Updated 01 October 2021
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations informed Ethiopia on Friday that it has no legal right to expel seven UN officials whom it accused of “meddling” in the country’s affairs.
Ethiopia announced the expulsions on Thursday, giving the seven officials 72 hours to leave, as pressure grows on the government over its deadly blockade of the Tigray region where children are reportedly starving to death.
UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said a diplomatic note sent to Ethiopia’s UN Mission and conveyed to Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed during a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday stated the UN’s “longstanding legal position” that the doctrine of declaring someone “persona non grata” — or unwelcome — does not apply to UN personnel.
“The application of this doctrine to United Nations officials is contrary to obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and the privileges and immunities to be afforded to the United Nations and its officials,” he said.
The doctrine of declaring someone persona non grata applies between states, Haq said. “We are not a state.”
When issues are raised regarding UN personnel, Haq said, “the requirement is that such concerns are appropriately conveyed to the organization.”
“It’s then for the secretary-general to make the necessary determinations and take the necessary steps to address the matter,” the spokesman said.
Haq didn’t answer directly when asked whether this means the UN officials will remain in Ethiopia, and not leave within 72 hours. He reiterated that declaring someone persona non grata applies between countries, and the United Nations is a global organization with 193 member nations.
Abiy’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the UN‘s diplomatic note and the prime minister’s phone call to the secretary-general.
Secretary-General Guterres said Thursday he was “shocked” by the Ethiopian announcement and expressed “full confidence” in UN staff, saying they are guided by impartiality and neutrality. In a statement, he said the UN was engaging with Ethiopia’s government “in the expectation that the concerned UN staff will be allowed to continue their important work.”
Ethiopia’s government has accused humanitarian workers of supporting the Tigray forces who have been fighting its soldiers and allied forces since November. Aid workers have denied it. Thousands of people have died in the conflict marked by gang rapes, mass expulsions and the destruction of health centers, with witnesses often blaming Ethiopian soldiers and those of neighboring Eritrea.
The UN’s humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, this week told The Associated Press that the crisis in Ethiopia is a “stain on our conscience” as children and others starve to death in Tigray under what the UN calls a de facto government blockade. Just 10 percent of needed humanitarian supplies have been reaching Tigray in recent weeks, he said.
The remarks were one of the sharpest criticisms so far of the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade, with some 400,000 people facing famine conditions. Memories of the 1980s famine in Ethiopia, which killed around 1 million people and produced images that shocked the world, are vivid in his mind, Griffiths said, “and we fervently hope (this) is not happening at present.”
The AP, citing witness accounts and internal documents, last week reported the first starvation deaths since Ethiopia’s government imposed the blockade in June in an attempt to keep support from reaching Tigray forces.
In a new statement Friday, Ethiopia’s foreign ministry said “we have sadly observed that some UN staff has failed to fulfill their mission independently and impartially.”
It listed the “grave violations” as alleged diversion of humanitarian assistance to the Tigray forces, violating security agreements, transferring communications equipment to be used by Tigray forces, “dissemination of misinformation and politicization of humanitarian assistance” and “reticence” in pressing for the return of trucks used in aid deliveries.
Ethiopia’s government alleges the trucks are commandeered by Tigray forces; humanitarian workers have said instead that truck drivers fear further intimidation upon leaving Tigray and that there is little fuel.
“We are confident that the provision of humanitarian assistance will not be affected” by the expulsions, the statement said, adding that Ethiopia will continue to cooperate with the UN and its agencies “provided that their activities do not undermine the sovereignty of Ethiopia and pose a threat to its national security interests.”
Haq said the secretary-general also sent a letter to the Security Council informing the UN’s most powerful body of the situation in Ethiopia and the developments regarding UN staff.
The council had already scheduled closed-door consultations late Friday morning on the expulsion order.

Topics: Ethiopia United Nations Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Related

Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for ‘meddling’
World
Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for ‘meddling’
Ethiopia will ‘pay price’ for Renaissance Dam: Arab League chief
Middle-East
Ethiopia will ‘pay price’ for Renaissance Dam: Arab League chief

Merck pill seen as ‘a huge advance’, raises hope of preventing COVID-19 deaths

Merck pill seen as ‘a huge advance’, raises hope of preventing COVID-19 deaths
Updated 01 October 2021
Reuters

Merck pill seen as ‘a huge advance’, raises hope of preventing COVID-19 deaths

Merck pill seen as ‘a huge advance’, raises hope of preventing COVID-19 deaths
  • If it gets authorization, molnupiravir, would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19
  • Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said they plan to seek US emergency use authorization for the pill
Updated 01 October 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: An antiviral pill developed by US drugmaker Merck & Co. could half the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19, with experts hailing it as a potential breakthrough in how the virus is treated.
If it gets authorization, molnupiravir, which is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus, would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19.
Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said they plan to seek US emergency use authorization for the pill as soon as possible and to make regulatory applications worldwide.
“An oral antiviral that can impact hospitalization risk to such a degree would be game changing,” said Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.
Current treatment options include Gilead Sciences Inc’s infused antiviral remdesivir and generic steroid dexamethasone, both of which are generally only given once a patient has already been hospitalized.
“This is going to change the dialogue around how to manage COVID-19,” Merck Chief Executive Robert Davis told Reuters.
Existing treatments are “cumbersome and logistically challenging to administer. A simple oral pill would be the opposite of that,” Adalja added.
The results from the Phase III trial, which sent Merck shares up more than 9 percent, were so strong that the study is being stopped early at the recommendation of outside monitors.
Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, which is developing a similar COVID-19 treatment, were up around 20 percent on the news.
Shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. were off more than 2 percent and 14 percent, respectively.
Michael Yee, a biotechnology analyst at Jefferies, said the share move indicated that investors believe “people will be less afraid of COVID and less inclined to get vaccines if there is a simple pill that can treat COVID.”
Pfizer and Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG are also racing to develop an easy-to-administer antiviral pill for COVID-19. For now, only antibody cocktails which have to be given intravenously are approved for non-hospitalized patients.
A planned interim analysis of 775 patients in Merck’s study looked at hospitalizations or deaths. It found that 7.3 percent of those given molnupiravir were hospitalized and none had died by 29 days after treatment, compared with hospitalization of 14.1 percent of placebo patients. There were also eight deaths in the placebo group.
“Antiviral treatments that can be taken at home to keep people with COVID-19 out of the hospital are critically needed,” Wendy Holman, Ridgeback’s CEO, said in a statement.
Scientists welcomed the potential new treatment to help prevent serious illness from the virus, which has killed almost 5 million people around the world.
“A safe, affordable, and effective oral antiviral would be a huge advance in the fight against COVID,” said Peter Horby, a professor of emerging infectious diseases at the University of Oxford.
In the trial, which involved patients from around the world, molnupiravir was taken every 12 hours for five days.
The study enrolled patients with laboratory-confirmed mild-to-moderate COVID-19, who had symptoms for no more than five days. All patients had at least one risk factor associated with poor disease outcome, such as obesity or older age.
Merck said viral sequencing done so far shows molnupiravir is effective against all variants https://www.reuters.com/business/health care-pharmaceuticals/merck-says-research-shows-its-covid-19-pill-works-against-variants-2021-09-29 of the coronavirus including the highly transmissible Delta, which has driven the recent worldwide surge in hospitalizations and deaths.
It said rates of adverse events were similar for both molnupiravir and placebo patients, but did not give details.
Merck has said data shows molnupiravir is not capable of inducing genetic changes in human cells, but men enrolled in its trials had to abstain from heterosexual intercourse or agree to use contraception. Women of child-bearing age in the study could be pregnant and also had to use birth control.
Merck said it expects to produce 10 million courses of the treatment by the end of 2021, with more coming next year.
The company has a US government contract to supply 1.7 million courses of molnupiravir at a price of $700 per course.
Davis said Merck has similar agreements with other governments, and is in talks with more. Merck said it plans a tiered pricing approach based on country income criteria.
Merck has also agreed to license the drug to several India-based generic drugmakers, which would be able to supply the treatment to low- and middle-income countries.
Molnupiravir is also being studied in a Phase III trial for preventing infection in people exposed to the coronavirus.
Merck officials said it is unclear how long the FDA review will take, although Dean Li, head of Merck’s research labs, said, “They are going to try to work with alacrity on this.”

Topics: Coronavirus Merck & Co. Antiviral pill Molnupiravir

Related

Antibody drug added to UK Recovery trial of COVID treatments
World
Antibody drug added to UK Recovery trial of COVID treatments
COVID-19 llama treatment shows positive signs
World
COVID-19 llama treatment shows positive signs

US top diplomat Blinken heads to France after submarine spat

US top diplomat Blinken heads to France after submarine spat
Updated 01 October 2021
Reuters

US top diplomat Blinken heads to France after submarine spat

US top diplomat Blinken heads to France after submarine spat
  • The US, Australia and Britain on Sept. 15 announced a new security partnership for the Indo-Pacific region
  • France reacted angrily to the loss of the deal, calling it a “stab in the back”
Updated 01 October 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Paris next week after ties between the United States and France were strained when Australia scrapped a French submarine contract in favor of a pact with Washington last month.
Blinken visits Paris from Monday to Wednesday and will chair a meeting of ministers from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development as well as holding talks with French officials, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Friday.
Blinken will be joined by US climate envoy John Kerry, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and other US officials in Paris, Price said.
Blinken will then head to Mexico for high-level security talks next Friday.
The United States, Australia and Britain on Sept. 15 announced a new security partnership for the Indo-Pacific region that would help Australia acquire US nuclear-powered submarines and see it scrap its $40 billion deal to buy French-designed submarines. France reacted angrily to the loss of the deal, calling it a “stab in the back.”
President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke the following week and pledged to begin “in-depth consultations” on the two countries’ relations.
In Paris, Blinken and French officials “will continue discussions on further strengthening the vital US-France relationship on a range of issues including security in the Indo-Pacific region, the climate crisis, economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Transatlantic relationship, and working with our Allies and partners to address global challenges and opportunities,” Price said.

Topics: France US US Secretary of State Antony Blinken submarine

Related

Update Blinken says US to help foster Israel’s ties with Arab states
Middle-East
Blinken says US to help foster Israel’s ties with Arab states

Latest updates

Lithuanian doctors find kilo of screws and nails in man’s stomach
Lithuanian doctors find kilo of screws and nails in man’s stomach
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao announces run for Philippine presidency
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao announces run for Philippine presidency
Thousands of girls married off during pandemic now absent as schools reopen in Bangladesh
Thousands of girls married off during pandemic now absent as schools reopen in Bangladesh
How Saudi Arabia, UAE can turn decarbonization strengths to their advantage
Steam rises from towers of the coal-fired power plant of Moorburg in Hamburg, northern Germany. (AFP/File Photo)
Mexico asks Israel for extradition in missing students case
Mexico asks Israel for extradition in missing students case

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.