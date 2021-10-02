You are here

Coal mining is on its way out, says top EU official

Coal mining is on its way out, says top EU official
Updated 02 October 2021
Reuters

MILAN: Coal mining is on its way out and will play a minor role post 2040 as countries speed up efforts to cut greenhouse gas emission to tackle climate change, European Commissioner for Climate Action Frans Timmermans said on Saturday.

Speaking at the pre-COP26 climate talks in Milan, Timmermans said there was “no future in coal” and the fossil fuel would gradually disappear even without taking action as there was no economic logic to keep the industry alive.

“I’d be highly surprised if there is still a significant coal mining industry after 2040,” he said.

Japan to have shortage of 270,000 AI and IoT engineers by 2030

Japan to have shortage of 270,000 AI and IoT engineers by 2030
RIYADH: Japan is expected to have 270,000 artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) job vacancies in 2030 with no one to fill them, Nikkei Asia reported.

Japan’s shortage of speciality IT workers is predicted to be 13 times more acute by then than it was in 2018,  according to the newspaper.

Companies are trying to take up the slack by educating cutting-edge IT engineers themselves.

Japanese multinational air conditioning manufacturing company Daikin Industries will set up an in-house university in cooperation with Osaka University to produce 1,500 AI and IoT professionals by 2023.

Z Holdings, the parent company of Yahoo Japan, will increase its workforce of AI engineers by 5,000 or so through 2025.

However, demand for talent is expected to swell so fast that teaching conventional IT workers digital transformation skills won’t make much of a difference.

Japan is already behind other countries in nurturing the IT professionals indispensable to a digital transformation, with few graduates holding STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) degrees, but it now sees gloom in its future and the need to invest more in human resources.

As many as 29,000 Japanese graduates had majored in natural science, mathematics and statistics in 2018. That same year, the US had 10 times as many, Nikkei said, based on data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, in cooperation with staffing company Human Resocia.

Japan’s Information and Communication Industry had 1.22 million engineers in 2020, according to a survey by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications- the fourth-most in the world, but the country needs specific IT skills.

Conventional IT workers, those who develop websites and apps, in 2018 accounted for 90 percent of all IT workers in Japan, while the cutting-edge IT workers, specialized in artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT smart devices made up 10 percent, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Saudi Arabian imports from the GCC decrease by 2.5% YoY in July

Saudi Arabian imports from the GCC decrease by 2.5% YoY in July
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia imported SR4.8 billion ($1.28 billion) worth of goods from fellow GCC countries in July 2021, down by 2.5 percent from a year ago, according to the General Authority of Statistics.

The UAE accounted for 66 percent of GCC traded goods with Saudi Arabia in July. However, the Kingdom recorded a 6.2 percent decrease in imports from its Gulf neighbor.

Saudi imports from Bahrain saw the biggest decrease among GCC countries with a drop of 21 percent to SR811 million.

Saudi Arabia approves Medgulf capital increase through $112m rights issue

Saudi Arabia approves Medgulf capital increase through $112m rights issue
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved The Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Company (Medgulf) request to increase its capital through a SR420 million ($112 million ) rights issue, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The offering price and the number of shares offered for subscription will be determined by the company after market closing of the same day in which the extraordinary general assembly meeting is to be held.

The rights issue prospectus will be posted and made available to the public at a later time, the statement said.

The increase will be limited to the shareholders who are registered in the shareholders registry at the Security Depository Center as of the closing of the second trading day after the extraordinary general assembly meeting, which will be determined by the company’s board of directors at a later date.

UK extends truck driver visa program as fuel crisis persists

UK extends truck driver visa program as fuel crisis persists
LONDON: The British government has extended an emergency visa program for truck drivers as fuel shortages showed few signs of abating Saturday, particularly in London and the southeast of England.

In an announcement late on Friday, the government said temporary visas for nearly 5,000 foreign truck drivers it hopes to recruit would run until the end of February instead of expire on Christmas Eve as originally planned.

The short duration of the program announced last week drew widespread criticism for not being attractive enough to entice foreign drivers.

The government said 300 fuel drivers would be able to come to the UK from overseas “immediately” and stay until March. Some 4,700 other visas intended for foreign food truck drivers will last from late October to the end of February.

Saudi Arabia divides tariffs into 2 categories for electricity intensive establishments

Saudi Arabia divides tariffs into 2 categories for electricity intensive establishments
RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet approved dividing power tariffs for electricity intensive establishments into two categories, Argaam reported citing the Kingdom’s official gazette.

The first category includes sectors in which the rate of electricity to operating costs is 20 percent or more.

The second category includes the sectors in which the ratio of electricity costs to operating costs ranges between 10 percent and 19.9 percent.

In both the categories operating costs do not include raw materials.

The sectors that are excluded from this new tariff plan are government, residential, charitable, cooperative institutions and societies, private health and educational facilities.

Tariff for the heavy consumption of electricity for the abovementioned categories does not include value-added tax.

