You are here

  • Home
  • UK air force base linked to Soleimani drone strike

UK air force base linked to Soleimani drone strike

UK air force base linked to Soleimani drone strike
A new report has linked a UK Royal Air Force base with high-profile US drone strikes, including the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in January last year. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cm7zu

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

UK air force base linked to Soleimani drone strike

UK air force base linked to Soleimani drone strike
  • Menwith Hill is US National Security Agency's largest overseas site
  • Research has said it is “probable” that Soleimani was targeted using data sourced from the site
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A new report has linked a UK Royal Air Force base with high-profile US drone strikes, including the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in January last year.

The report's release has put pressure on ministers to explain whether Yorkshire’s Menwith Hill base has been directly involved in the carrying out of US drone strikes.

Research has said it is “probable” that Soleimani, the former chief of Iran’s Quds Force, was targeted using data sourced from the site, which “acted as a foreign outpost of the US National Security Agency.”

The report was presented at a special meeting of the Menwith Hill Accountability Campaign, and requests that “any US military activity or US security agency activity carried out at Menwith Hill be carried out in such a way as to make those responsible fully accountable to the UK.”

Investigative journalist Barnaby Pace said in the report that both US and UK personnel stationed at the site operated “beyond public scrutiny and accountability.”

Although Menwith Hill is formally classified as an RAF base, it also operates as the largest overseas site of the NSA and has 600 US personnel.

Documents compiled by high-profile whistleblower Edward Snowden implicated the base in the NSA’s global eavesdropping network, which has the capacity to intercept and pinpoint phone and internet traffic in countries around the world.

Pace alleged in the report that key information captured by the network was subsequently used in the execution of drone strikes.

He said: “Intelligence programmes at Menwith Hill have reportedly played a key role in operations to ‘eliminate’ people in Yemen, as part of a deadly drone bombing campaign that has resulted in dozens of civilian deaths in a country that neither the UK nor US has declared war with.”

Pace added it was likely that Menwith Hill played a role in the killing of Soleimani. UK ministers have refused to comment.

“The UK government’s failure to assure the public that the base was not involved raises deep questions about the accountability for actions at the base,” Pace added.

A UK Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “RAF Menwith Hill is part of a worldwide US defense communications network, with the base supporting a variety of communications activity.”

Topics: UK Iran General Qassem Soleimani

Related

Iraq issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing
Middle-East
Iraq issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing
Lebanese social media erupts in frustration over Soleimani monument
Media
Lebanese social media erupts in frustration over Soleimani monument

Bangladesh vows ‘stern action’ against killers of Rohingya leader

Bangladesh vows ‘stern action’ against killers of Rohingya leader
Updated 02 October 2021
Reuters

Bangladesh vows ‘stern action’ against killers of Rohingya leader

Bangladesh vows ‘stern action’ against killers of Rohingya leader
  • Mohib Ullah, who was in his late 40s, was killed by unknown gunmen in a camp in Cox’s Bazar on Wednesday night
  • Momen said in a statement that “vested” interests were responsible for the killing as Mohib Ullah had wanted to return to Myanmar
Updated 02 October 2021
Reuters

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s foreign minister vowed “stern action” on Saturday against the killers of Rohingya refugee leader Mohib Ullah as calls grew to investigate his shooting.
Mohib Ullah, who was in his late 40s, was killed by unknown gunmen in a camp in Cox’s Bazar on Wednesday night. He led one of the largest community groups to emerge since more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar after a military crackdown in August 2017.
“The government will take stern action against those who were involved in the killing. No one will be spared,” Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen said in his first comment since the killing.
Momen said in a statement that “vested” interests were responsible for the killing as Mohib Ullah had wanted to return to Myanmar. “The killers of Mohib Ullah must be brought to justice.”
Authorities arrested three refugees in connection with the killing, said Naimul Huq, a police official in Cox’s Bazar, giving gave no further details.
Mohib Ullah was known as a moderate who advocated for the Rohingya to return to Myanmar with rights they were denied during decades of persecution.
He was the leader of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, founded in 2017 to document atrocities against Rohingya in their native Myanmar and give them a voice in international talks about their future.
But his high profile made him a target of hard-liners and he received death threats, he told Reuters in 2019. “If I die, I’m fine. I will give my life,” he said at the time.
The killing has ignited grief and anger in the camps, the world’s largest refugee settlement, where some residents interviewed by Reuters say the killing is the latest evidence of mounting violence as armed gangs and extremists vie for power.
In a video circulated on social media, his brother, Habib Ullah, who said he witnessed the shooting, blamed the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, an armed group active in the camps.
“They killed him as he is the leader and all Rohingya abide by him,” Habib Ullah said. Before opening fire, “They said he cannot be a leader of Rohingya and there cannot be any leaders for Rohingya,” he said.
Reuters could not independently verify his account. ARSA said in a post on Twitter on Friday that it was “shocked and saddened” by the killing and decried “finger-pointing with baseless and hearsay accusations.”
More than a million Rohingya live in the camps, the vast majority having fled neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2007 that the United Nations has said was carried out with genocidal intent.
Myanmar denies committing genocide, saying it was waging a legitimate campaign against insurgents who attacked police posts.

Topics: Bangladesh Rohingya Mohib Ullah cox's bazar

Related

Rohingya refugee leader shot dead in Bangladesh camp
World
Rohingya refugee leader shot dead in Bangladesh camp
US court orders Facebook to release records of anti-Rohingya content for genocide case
Media
US court orders Facebook to release records of anti-Rohingya content for genocide case

French police deploy rubber bullets against migrants crossing to Britain

French police deploy rubber bullets against migrants crossing to Britain
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

French police deploy rubber bullets against migrants crossing to Britain

French police deploy rubber bullets against migrants crossing to Britain
  • Two Iranian Kurds left with fractured, broken limbs after Dunkirk incident
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Police in France used rubber bullets to prevent migrants trying to illegally travel across the English Channel to the UK, an investigation has found.

The first known case of gun deployment by authorities against illegal migrants is now being reviewed by French national police chiefs.

It comes as growing numbers of boats depart the French side of the strait under the cover of darkness in desperate attempts to reach Britain.

The shooting took place at Dunkirk as eight Iranian Kurds hauled a dinghy towards the water.

But after French police intercepted the group and fired on them with rubber bullets, two of the Iranian nationals were transported to hospital, one suffering from a fractured leg and the other a broken hand.

Other members of the group have claimed that police were “laughing at their injuries” following the incident.

Juanro Rasuli, 24, one of the wounded duo, refused to speak to the media out of fear of reprisal.

Another migrant who was part of the group told the Daily Mail newspaper: “There were eight of us holding the boat near the beach. We were getting ready to launch it for 40 people who wanted to cross to your country.

“Then three or four police arrived in one vehicle. One policeman shot Rasuli at point-blank range. I can’t remember how many times they fired the rubber bullets.

“When the police saw us, they shouted ‘stop.’ We stopped and they still shot us. Then we ran away as best we could.”

The issue of migrant crossings has been a central focus of UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has threatened to withdraw £54 million ($73 million) in funding for French beach patrols if the number of migrants reaching Britain is not cut.

So far in 2021, more than 17,000 migrants have reached the UK after crossing the Channel.

Rubber bullets, which are filled with metal and commonly used for riot control purposes, are potentially lethal and have caused blindness and permanent physical damage.

Sources in France have argued that beach patrols resort to “proportionate” force and would only deploy rubber bullets if placed in a “seriously hostile situation.”

Topics: France migrants Britain dunkirk Iranian Kurds

Related

Officials: Libyan forces round up 500 migrants in crackdown
Middle-East
Officials: Libyan forces round up 500 migrants in crackdown
Migrants on new route to Europe get trapped between borders
World
Migrants on new route to Europe get trapped between borders

Afghan girls’ football team asks UK government for asylum

Afghan girls’ football team asks UK government for asylum
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

Afghan girls’ football team asks UK government for asylum

Afghan girls’ football team asks UK government for asylum
  • Senior women’s team was granted asylum in Australia 
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Members of the Afghan junior women’s football team have asked the UK government for asylum.

They have been staying in a Lahore hotel since fleeing from the Taliban and will need to leave Pakistan once their emergency visas expire on Oct.12.

The 35 girls, who are aged 13-19, plus 94 coaches and family members, have been financially supported by the ROKiT Foundation, and offered assistance by figures in the UK, including Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat and the owner of Premier League side Leeds United, Andrea Radrizzani.

They cannot return to their homes as they face persecution from the Taliban.

One of the girls, called Narges, told Sky News: “The only thing all of us know is that we don’t want to go back to Afghanistan again. If you can accept us we would be really happy that we can live in the UK and have the UK as a host country for us.

“The only thing we want from your government and your humanitarian institutions is to find a host country for us in order to help us to be happy again and be alive again, to make a new life and be good football players in the future.”

The UK has pledged to house 20,000 Afghans in the next few years, following the withdrawal of coalition forces, and the collapse of the Afghan government earlier this year.

Tugendhat said: “I’ve had … a series of conversations with various members of the Cabinet about these girls and this group and I know that there’s a lot of support. What we need to do now is just get it over the line, make sure that these individuals are recognized as part of the government’s commitment.”

The senior women’s team was granted asylum in Australia, but the junior team faced an ordeal leaving Afghanistan after the chaotic way the capital fell to the Taliban, having to hide and then facing issues crossing the border with Pakistan.

Narges said: “The Taliban were violent. They threatened us: ‘We don’t know who you are but if you cannot pass the border we will kill all of you here.’ It was so hard for us to leave the place where you were born and you grew up. Still there isn’t any country to accept us as refugees. We don’t know after these days what would happen to us and what we can do.”

The girls said that, above all else, they just wanted to study and be allowed to play football.

“We were playing football in a backward country like Afghanistan, a country where they don’t believe in women, they have to stay at home,” Narges said. “In such a harsh situation we were playing football we love. We really love football. It means freedom for us. When we are together, we feel we are alive.”

Siu-Anne Marie Gill, CEO of ROKiT Foundation, said: “These girls, who have tremendous courage ... can enrich a community. We would love to have the UK government offer them a visa. They will be taken back to the border if we can’t find a host country to take them on.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan football girls

Related

Afghan footballer fell to death from US plane
World
Afghan footballer fell to death from US plane

French Foreign Minister Le Drian to hold talks with United States’ Blinken on Oct 5

French Foreign Minister Le Drian to hold talks with United States’ Blinken on Oct 5
Updated 02 October 2021
Reuters

French Foreign Minister Le Drian to hold talks with United States’ Blinken on Oct 5

French Foreign Minister Le Drian to hold talks with United States’ Blinken on Oct 5
  • Diplomatic relations between the United States and France hit a low point
Updated 02 October 2021
Reuters

PARIS: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will hold talks with United States’ Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Oct 5, in which the two will aim to work on restoring confidence between the two countries, said a statement from Le Drian’s office.
Diplomatic relations between the United States and France hit a low point last month, after Australia canceled a previous $40 billion French-designed submarine deal, to build instead at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with US and British technology.
In retaliation, France briefly withdrew its ambassador to the United States, although the ambassador has since returned to Washington DC.
US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron have also held talks since that row over the nuclear submarine deal broke out, and have pledged to begin “in-depth consultations” on the two countries’ relations.

Topics: France US

Related

Update France says Iran must return to nuclear talks to avoid escalation
Middle-East
France says Iran must return to nuclear talks to avoid escalation
US top diplomat Blinken heads to France after submarine spat
World
US top diplomat Blinken heads to France after submarine spat

Philippines’ Duterte says will retire from politics

Philippines’ Duterte says will retire from politics
Updated 02 October 2021
AFP

Philippines’ Duterte says will retire from politics

Philippines’ Duterte says will retire from politics
  • Duterte is the 16th and incumbent president of the Philippines
Updated 02 October 2021
AFP

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Saturday he will not run for vice president in 2022 and will retire from politics, potentially paving the way for his daughter to contest the country’s highest office.
“The overwhelming... sentiment of the Filipinos is that I am not qualified and it would be a violation of the constitution to circumvent the law, the spirit of the constitution” to run for the vice presidency, Duterte said.

“Today I announce my retirement from politics.”

Topics: Philippines

Related

Special Philippines’ Duterte renews call to abolish kafala system
World
Philippines’ Duterte renews call to abolish kafala system
Duterte’s party picks him as VP candidate in Philippines’ 2022 election
World
Duterte’s party picks him as VP candidate in Philippines’ 2022 election

Latest updates

UK air force base linked to Soleimani drone strike
UK air force base linked to Soleimani drone strike
Chelsea seize Premier League top spot after dramatic win over Southampton
Chelsea's Ben Chilwell celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP)
Indian embassy celebrates Gandhi Jayanti and 75 years of India-Saudi relations
Philatelist Mirza Mohammed Nawab (L) giving a tour of his stamp collection to Dr. Ausaf Sayeed (C) and the ambassador’s wife Farah Sayeed (R). (AN Photo)
Saudi insurance sector sees decline in gross written premiums in Q2
Saudi insurance sector sees decline in gross written premiums in Q2
There’s a ‘mutual wish to further intensify EU-Saudi cooperation,’ EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell tells Arab News
Josep Borrell used a blog post to describe his visit to Riyadh, with stops in Doha and Abu Dhabi for the World Policy Conference (pictured). (Supplied)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.