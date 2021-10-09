You are here

Saudi Arabia has important role to play in hydrogen economy: Siemens Energy CEO

Bruch became CEO of Siemens Energy in May 2020. (Reuters)
Bruch became CEO of Siemens Energy in May 2020. (Reuters)
LAMA ALGOSAIBI

Saudi Arabia has important role to play in hydrogen economy: Siemens Energy CEO

Saudi Arabia has important role to play in hydrogen economy: Siemens Energy CEO
  • Expansion of Siemens' Dammam Energy Hub is a “trigger point” for the energy transition in the Kingdom
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will be a major player in the future hydrogen economy in the years to come, according to Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch.

“Many of the elements required for the hydrogen economy are present in the Kingdom,” Bruch said in an interview with Arab News. “You have a resource of solar energy and good existing infrastructures. If I look five or 10 years ahead, I expect that hydrogen will play a key role.”

Green hydrogen power is one of the growth areas for Siemens Energy, which recently signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a hydrogen-based industry with export potential with Egypt’s state-owned Egyptian Electricity Holding Company.

The expansion of the company’s Dammam Energy Hub (SEDH) is a “trigger point” for the energy transition in the Kingdom and increasing the talent pool of skilled local workers in the industry, said Bruch.

SEDH, which was established 19 years ago, is the largest gas turbine and compressor manufacturing facility in the region.

“We have 650 employees working in Siemens Energy [in Saudi Arabia], and we have a localization of about 40 percent,” he said. “All of them are very talented people, and this is something we continue to build.”

Bruch said travel restrictions imposed across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic has underlined the need for all countries to ensure they have a highly-skilled domestic workforce.

“This is why the facility is so important,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to train employees on the operational side to improve the local workforce. In a world emerging from the pandemic, it’s important to ensure reliable service to our customers. We are also localizing the supply chain in terms of equipment.”

Saudi Arabia plans to generate 50 percent of its energy from renewables by 2030, up from less than 1 percent at the beginning of this year as part of its Vision 2030 initiative.

Under its National Renewable Energy Program, launched in January 2019, it will install 27.3 GW of mostly solar and to a lesser extent wind by 2023 and 58.7 GW by 2050.

In common with others in the sector, Bruch sees the Kingdom’s shift from hydrocarbons as a key area for Siemens’ future growth but added established energy manufacturing plants and technology still had an essential role in the transition.

“There are a lot of things coming on the renewable side, and that’s very good, but the much more difficult task to do is how you save the existing assets we have today and make them better,” he said.

“This facility [SDEH] can play a critical role in that because it is where we can join teams together to help find solutions. It can be a bridge from today’s world to the future.”

As an example, Bruch highlighted a project Siemens Energy is developing in the Kingdom, which will enable its customers to use small amounts of hydrogen to power existing gas turbines.

“This is a bridge to using existing installations and making them more efficient and carbon-free,” said Bruch. “The focus must be on smart solutions and efficiency for our products, combined with the ability to do a lot more things locally.”

GCC nations, UK in talks to bolster ties with free trade deal

GCC nations, UK in talks to bolster ties with free trade deal
GCC nations, UK in talks to bolster ties with free trade deal

GCC nations, UK in talks to bolster ties with free trade deal
MANAMA: The UK and the six Gulf Cooperation Council states have begun preliminary talks on a free-trade agreement, Bahrain said, as London seeks to bolster its trade position post-Brexit.

“It brings me great joy and pleasure to officially announce the official launch of FTA negotiations between GCC countries and UK today,” Zayed bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Bahrain’s minister of industry, commerce and tourism, said late Friday.

It is an “initiative that we have worked tirelessly on realizing since the kingdom of Bahrain's assumption of the GCC presidency at the beginning of this year,” said Al-Zayani.

The UK already enjoys strong economic links with the GCC nations of the GCC, comprised of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.

“We shall collectively embark on a new chapter, which will solidify our long standing trade and investment cooperation and build upon the strong foundations forged over the past centuries,” Zayani said.

Trade between the UK and the Gulf nations topped £30 billion ($41 billion) in 2020, according to the British government.

“A trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council is a huge opportunity to liberalize trade with a growing market for British business and deepen ties with a region that is vital to our strategic interests,” said International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

“We want a modern, comprehensive agreement that breaks down trade barriers to a huge food and drink market and in areas like digital trade and renewable energy which will deliver well-paid jobs in all parts of the UK,” she said in a statement.

Friday's talks marked the launch of what the UK government has termed a “14-week consultation calling for the public and business to share their views ahead of negotiations starting in 2022.”

Since its exit from the EU, London has sought to bolster trade ties with partners including the US, Australia and hydrocarbon-rich Gulf countries.

Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California

Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California
Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California

Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California
SAN FRANCISCO: Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker plans to move its headquarters from Silicon Valley’s Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, where it is building a massive car and battery manufacturing complex.
Tesla joins Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Toyota Motor in moving US headquarters to Texas from California, which has relatively high taxes and living costs. While Silicon Valley also is a hive of development of new ideas and companies, Texas is known for cheaper labor and less stringent regulation.
“I’m excited to announce that we’re moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas,” Musk told the company’s annual meeting, held in the Texas car factory.
“This is not a matter of, sort of, Tesla leaving California,” he said, saying it plans to increase output from its main California factory and Nevada factory by 50 percent.
The Fremont, California factory nonetheless is “jammed” and it is tough for people to afford houses in California, he said.
Billionaire Musk himself moved to the Lone Star State from California in December to focus on the electric-car maker’s new plant in the state and his SpaceX rocket company, which has a launch site in the southern tip of Texas.
Musk had a rocky relationship at times with California, threatening to move Tesla headquarters and future programs to Texas during a row over the closure of Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California due to COVID-19, for instance.
At the meeting he showed off a design of what looked like a cowboy-style belt buckle emblazoned with “Don’t Mess With T” — the T in the style of the Tesla logo. The phrase is based on a venerable and popular Texas anti-littering campaign — Don’t Mess with Texas.

DIRECTOR TERM CUT
Despite some criticism from activist shareholders and a proxy advisory service, shareholders followed board guidance on several key proposals, including reelection of Kimball Musk, Elon’s brother, and James Murdoch as board directors.
But they voted in favor of a stockholder proposal to reduce director terms from three years to one year and a proposal regarding additional reporting on diversity and inclusion efforts.
“It’s unfortunate that the shareholders did not agree to remove Murdoch and Musk’s brother. But I think they know the pressure is on them,” Stephen Diamond, a professor at Santa Clara University School of Law, said.
“They’ve got a lot more work to do on governance. Just changing the term is just an artifact of a larger governance issue,” William Klepper, a professor at Columbia Business School, said.
Advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) had recommended that Tesla investors not re-elect the two directors because of concerns about excessive compensation packages to non-executive board members.
Shareholders also voted against a stockholder proposal asking for a study into the impact of Tesla’s use of arbitration on workplace harassment and discrimination.
The proposal, opposed by the board, was thrown into the spotlight after a Black former contract worker on Monday won a $137 million jury award against Tesla over workplace racism.

British industry warns of factory closures without help on fuel costs

British industry warns of factory closures without help on fuel costs
British industry warns of factory closures without help on fuel costs

British industry warns of factory closures without help on fuel costs
LONDON: Britain’s most energy intensive manufacturers, including producers of steel, glass, ceramics and paper, have warned the government that unless something is done about soaring wholesale gas prices they could be forced to shut down production.
Wholesale gas prices have increased 400 percent this year in Europe, partly due to low stocks and strong demand from Asia, putting particular pressure on energy intensive industries.
Industry bosses held talks on Friday with business minister Kwasi Kwarteng but said these ended with no immediate solutions.
“If the government doesn’t take any action then basically what we’ll see for the steel sector is more and more pauses of production in certain times of the day and those pauses will become longer,” Gareth Stace, director general of UK Steel told ITV News.
Similarly, Andrew Large, director general of the Confederation of Paper Industries, told the same broadcaster that he could not rule out factories having to suspend production due to increased energy costs.
David Dalton of the British Glass Manufacturers Association said some companies were days away from halting production.
After meeting the industry leaders on Friday, Kwarteng’s department said he was determined to secure a competitive future for Britain’s energy intensive industries.
It said he “promised to continue to work closely with companies over the coming days to further understand and help mitigate the impacts of any cost increases faced by businesses.”
However, some lawmakers within the ruling Conservative Party want more to be done for energy intensive industries.
“I would like to see more government support for these industries in the short term to ensure that we don’t lose them from the UK and we don’t deter further investment,” Andrew Bridgen told the BBC.
“I think they’d like to see a cap on the prices they’re going to pay for gas.”
Britain’s economy is already struggling with a supply chain crisis.
A post-Brexit shortage of workers, exacerbated by the global strains of the COVID-19 pandemic, has hobbled Britain’s supply chains for everything from fuel and pork to poultry and bottled water, putting any recovery from the pandemic under threat.

Lebanon's central bank denies Swiss report about 2016 IMF paper

Lebanon’s central bank denies Swiss report about 2016 IMF paper
Lebanon’s central bank denies Swiss report about 2016 IMF paper

Lebanon’s central bank denies Swiss report about 2016 IMF paper
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s central bank denied on Friday a Swiss newspaper report that alleged the International Monetary Fund had removed information from a 2016 report on the country at the request of central bank governor Riad Salameh.
Switzerland’s Le Temps said in a report on Thursday that in 2016, as Lebanon was headed toward financial ruin, 14 pages containing vital information were removed from an IMF assessment through the intervention of Salameh.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Salameh did not respond to a request from Reuters for comment.
“This article and everything that was mentioned in it has nothing to do with the truth,” the Lebanese central bank said in a statement.
“What was reported in Le Temps newspaper makes clear the article is not serious as it says the governor of the central bank of Lebanon personally omitted 14 pages from a report of an international and respectable organization like the IMF.”
According to the IMF’s transparency policy, deletions to staff reports are generally considered at the request of the authorities of the country the report is about.
“Deletions should be limited to information that is not already in the public domain that constitutes either: Highly market-sensitive material, mainly the Fund’s views on the outlook for exchange rates, interest rates, the financial sector, and assessments of sovereign liquidity and solvency,” the IMF rules, published in 2014, say.
An IMF spokesperson told Reuters the 2016 report had highlighted as an early warning key vulnerabilities facing the Lebanese financial system.
“It emphasized the need to reduce economic and financial risks, including the reliance on new deposit inflows to cover large fiscal and external deficits. It also pointed to significant resources that would be needed to ensure banks remained capitalized in the event of a severe shock,” the spokesperson said.
Lebanon is suffering what the World Bank has described as one of the deepest depressions in modern history. Its economic meltdown has thrown three-quarters of the population into poverty and the Lebanese pound currency has lost 90 percent of its value in the past two years.
The financial system collapsed in 2019 following decades of corruption and waste in the state and the unsustainable way it was financed.
Lebanon’s woes were aggravated by political deadlock which lasted for over a year, with bickering politicians unable to form a government.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s cabinet, formed this September, has said it will resume negotiations with the IMF for a funding program and technical talks are expected to begin soon.

Jordan aims to supply Lebanon with electricity by year-end — minister

Jordan aims to supply Lebanon with electricity by year-end — minister
Jordan aims to supply Lebanon with electricity by year-end — minister

Jordan aims to supply Lebanon with electricity by year-end — minister
BEIRUT: Jordan hopes to start supplying Lebanon with electricity by the end of the year, its energy minister said on Thursday, as the Lebanese government tries to tackle its crippling energy shortages amid the country’s financial meltdown.
Hala Zawati told Sky News Arabia that Lebanon was seeking World Bank financing for the project, part of efforts backed by the United States to address Lebanon’s energy crisis.
Under an agreement announced last month, Egypt will supply natural gas to Lebanon via a pipeline that passes through Jordan and Syria to help boost Lebanon’s electricity output.
The plan, as outlined by the Lebanese presidency in August, also involves using Egyptian gas to generate electricity in Jordan for transmission to Lebanon via the Syrian power grid.
US senators visiting Lebanon last month said they were seeking ways to address the complicating factor of US sanctions on Syria.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in Beirut on Thursday that Iran was ready to build two power plants in Lebanon, one in Beirut and the other in the south of the country, over a period of 18 months.
Iran backs the heavily armed, Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, deemed a terrorist group by the United States.
“We are completely ready to accomplish this project using the Islamic Republic of Iran’s technical expertise, and benefiting from joint Iranian-Lebanese investment,” he said, speaking via an Arabic translator.
He did not say who the investors could be.

