Saudi industrial production up; Egyptian inflation rises: Economy wrap
Ziad Sabbah
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ruba Al-Rashed

CAIRO/RIYADH: Mining and quarrying activity (which includes oil activity) continued to be a key driver for the growth in the Saudi Industrial Production Index (IPI), which grew annually by 5.8 percent in August. 

The sector's growth  increased by 6.5 percent YoY in August, according to data published by GASTAT.

Non-oil manufacturing also exhibited a notable growth of 5 percent in August while electricity and gas supply activity declined annually by 4 percent. However, electricity and gas supply activities hold only a 2.9 percent weight in the index, making its variations less influential on the index's overall value.

Month-on-month the IPI also rose by 3.6 percent in August propelled by a significant 13 percent growth in non-oil manufacturing activity.

Egyptian urban inflation

Egyptian cities’ yearly inflation rate reached 6.6 percent in September compared to 5.7 percent in August, data from CAPMAS revealed. This is a noticeable increase from the rate recorded in April, when it stood at just 4.1 percent.

The price increase was mainly driven by sharp hikes in food prices. in particular, the price of vegetables (across the whole republic) jumped by a pronounced 38.1 percent YoY in September.

Month-on-month inflation rate for the entire country also jumped from a negative 0.1 percent in August to a positive 1.6 percent in September.

However, the annual urban inflation rate is still within the Egyptian central bank’s target range of 5-9 percent. The monetary policy committee is expected to meet on October 28 to decide interest rates.

Omani budget deficit narrows
The Sultanate’s budget deficit fell from OR1.96 billion in August last year to OR1.05 billion in August, mirroring a dramatic 46.2 percent decline in the deficit. This was mainly due to a considerable growth in revenues driven by increases in oil and gas prices, the Omani Ministry of Finance reported.

Revenues increased by almost 14 percent year-on-year as the average oil price jumped to $55.6 in August from the $50 recorded in the same month last year. Expenditures also decreased by 1.7 percent contributing to the fall in the country’s deficit.

As a result of these developments, S&P has decided to revise its outlook for the country from stable to positive, and they expect Oman’s fiscal deficit to slide sharply as a share of GDP; a drop from 15.3 percent in 2020 to 4.2 percent in 2021.

Tunisian banks at risk
Tunis’ 10 biggest banks experienced significantly higher profits in the first half of 2021 as their net aggregated income grew annually by 37 percent.

However, Fitch Ratings agency has said that this masks the various risk factors which could hamper the sector. These include an unstable political environment, the expiry of debt relief measures and the transition to IFRS 9 accounting.

The agency expected the country’s GDP to increase only by 3.4 percent in 2021, compared to the huge decline it faced last year when it contracted by 9.3 percent. In addition, the banks’ assets quality is quickly deteriorating as the NPL ratio reached 11 percent in H1 2021. Fitch also added that “capital buffers could prove insufficient in a severe stress scenario, which cannot be ruled out.”

Global taxes for corporates

A minimum tax rate of 15 percent for corporations has been agreed upon by 136 countries. Consequently, countries’ tax revenues will see a surge of $150 billion annually, the OECD said.
However, this tax rate is below the average 23.5 percent rate levied by industrialized countries.

Jobless claims in the U.S.

The US job market and economy continue to show positive signs of recovery from last year’s coronavirus recession as the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, dropping by 38,000 to 326,000. This is the first drop in four weeks, according to data published by the Department of Labor.

Turkish Lira

The Turkish currency’s exchange rate has fallen to an all-time low, as it reached 8.9750 TL per dollar on Friday. This was partly due to worries about the course of the country’s monetary policy.

LONDON: The British government is right to focus on driving up wages, Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday, expressing confidence in the Bank of England’s ability to curb rising inflation.

BoE Gov. Andrew Bailey has said he is concerned about inflation running above the bank’s target of 2 percent, describing the need to prevent rising prices becoming permanently embedded.

During an interview with Times Radio focused on soaring energy costs and supply chain disruption caused by labour shortages, Kwarteng was asked whether the people should start preparing for an interest rate rise to tackle inflation.

“The bank is independent, and will take a view,” he said. “The bank’s principal motive will be to try and curb inflation, I think that they're going to do a good job of that and we have to make sure that we can contain any rises in the cost of living.”

In its September policy statement, the BoE nudged up its forecast for inflation at the end of the year to over 4 percent, and the bank’s chief economist has warned the size and duration of the jump is proving greater than expected.

But Kwarteng defended the Conservative government’s plans to transform Britain into a high-wage economy, as set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a speech last week.

Topics: British economy Inflation Bank of England

Updated 15 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

  • The equity investment will give members of Bupa Arabia access to digital solutions offered by Okadoc
DUBAI: Saudi insurance provider Bupa Arabia has invested in Okadoc, a digital healthcare platform, as the Kingdom seeks to transform its healthcare sector. 

The equity investment will give members of Bupa Arabia access to digital solutions offered by Okadoc, including a patient engagement platform, as well as automation capabilities in bookings. 

“We will always need doctors’ offices, but it’s up to digital health innovators to facilitate the right mix of in-person and virtual interactions,” Nader Ashoor, chief financial officer at Bupa Arabia, said. 

The move, he added, is in line with the aspirations of the Saudi health ministry, as well as the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance, and the central bank in “driving digital transformation” in key sectors.

Topics: Insurance Bupa Arabia Healthcare

Updated 34 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation increased to 6.6 percent in September from 5.7 percent in August, data from the country’s statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Sunday.

The rate remains well within the target range of between 5 percent and 9 percent set by the central bank, which meets on Oct. 28 to decide interest rates.

“Monthly inflation is higher than we had anticipated. It’s mainly explained by the jump in vegetable and meat prices. The food index is up 3.5 percent month on month,” said Allen Sandeep of Naeem Brokerage.

The central bank held rates steady at its last meeting on Sept. 16, saying that global financial conditions continued to be “accommodative.”

Egypt’s fuel pricing committee also raised domestic prices in a quarterly review on Friday.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food, rose to 4.8 percent year-on-year in September, from 4.5 percent a month prior. 

Topics: Egypt Inflation

Updated 41 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Lebanon’s Energy Ministry said on Sunday it received central bank’s approval for $100 million in credit to issue fuel import tenders for electricity generation.

The ministry added in a statement that the country’s grid has returned to supplying the same amount of electricity as before the complete outage, reported on Saturday, when its two biggest power stations shut down due to a fuel shortage.

Topics: Lebanon Power crisis Fuel shortage

Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

The Dolphin Gas Project, a natural gas pipeline to transport Qatari natural gas to the United Arab Emirates and Oman gets $3 billion in financing, CNBC Arabia reported, citing a banking source.

 

 

Topics: economy #gas Gas pipeline #qatar #uae United Arab Emirates (UAE) #gcc

