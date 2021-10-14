You are here

All eyes on Newcastle’s match against Tottenham as new power prepares to challenge EPL’s Big Six

The Newcastle v. Tottenham match will also be intensely scrutinized by the rest of the English Premier League clubs to assess the initial effects of the takeover. (AFP/File Photos)
The Newcastle v. Tottenham match will also be intensely scrutinized by the rest of the English Premier League clubs to assess the initial effects of the takeover. (AFP/File Photos)
Frank Kane

  • Sunday’s clash will be scrutinized by the rest of the Premier League to see initial effects of Saudi-led takeover
DUBAI: Anticipation is building ahead of Newcastle United’s first game under the ownership of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund this weekend, and not just among fans of the club and of their opponents, Tottenham Hotspur.

The match will also be intensely scrutinized by the rest of the English Premier League clubs to assess the initial effects on the famous old club of its takeover by the Saudi-led consortium last week, and for any signs of a new approach.

Interest will be keenest among the Premier League’s so-called Big Six clubs: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham (in alphabetical order). They are the ones with most at stake in maintaining the status quo that the new-look Newcastle is determined to challenge.

The protracted nature of the negotiations that led to the club’s eventual sale by former owner Michael Ashley to the PIF-led consortium — which also includes financial entrepreneur Amanda Staveley and the billionaire Reubens Brothers — has already demonstrated the anxiety the Big Six feel at the prospect of their informal control of the EPL being diluted.

They made their opposition to the Saudi-led takeover obvious in a series of behind-the-scenes briefings and lobbying of the football authorities, which was one of the reasons the EPL was able to stall for so long on final approval for the deal.

Even since the deal finally went through, there have been rumblings in the English media that the rest of the league — led by the Big Six — are still unhappy about it and are looking for ways to obstruct the benefits that will inevitably flow to Newcastle and their long-suffering fans.

Tottenham — Newcastle’s opponents on Sunday — are reported to be the most aggrieved at the idea that Newcastle will have the resources to be able to compete with them and the rest of the Big Six. (Full disclosure: I am a lifelong Tottenham fan.)

A look at the ownership structure of the Big Six tells us a lot about their reasons for apprehension at the Newcastle deal.

Two of them — Chelsea and Manchester City — are owned by wealthy foreign entities in the shape of Russian businessman Roman Abramovich and the government of the UAE respectively. For them, money would appear to be no object, and both have already spent hundreds of millions of dollars to achieve the success they have enjoyed in domestic and European football in recent years.

The next grouping — Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United — are owned or controlled by American businessmen with one eye firmly on the bottom line. You get the feeling that the Kronke organisation, the Fenway Sports Group and the Glazier family (respective owners of the three) are as happy with big profits and dividends as they are with trophies.

Tottenham’s ownership falls between the two models. Multi-billionaire Joe Lewis (estimated net worth around $6 billion) is the ultimate owner, which would appear to give Tottenham plenty of resources to challenge the others.

But because of the profit-oriented philosophy of both Lewis and his protege Daniel Levy, the club chairman, Tottenham’s only major trophy this millennium remains the relatively insignificant League Cup.

Of the Big Six, Tottenham and Arsenal have most reason to fear the entry of a super-charged Newcastle into the pack, adding to the rivalry in the EPL and for the limited places in lucrative European competition. Both have struggled to get into the money-spinning continental cups in recent years.

So while the game at St James’ Park on Sunday will be a simple football match involving 22 players on the pitch, it will also be a test of rival financial structures in the football world.

It is probably too early to judge what effect the Saudi injection will have on Newcastle’s business model. The new owners have a lot of work to do to identify specific investment requirements.

On the other hand, a new owner is likely to electrify the Newcastle crowd and incentivize the players to go all out, something they have been accused of not doing during the Ashley years.

Whatever the result, may the best business model win.

Topics: football soccer Premier league Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur Newcastleunited

Concerns rising over the upholding of cricket standards in the age of short format competitions

Michael Holding’s ability to surprise with a cricket ball has been matched by the piquancy of his comments and views from the commentary box. (Reuters/File Photo)
Michael Holding’s ability to surprise with a cricket ball has been matched by the piquancy of his comments and views from the commentary box. (Reuters/File Photo)
Jon Pike

LONDON: If, following his retirement from the commentary box, someone as respected as Michael Holding was moved to say that he will not miss cricket, then the reasons demand scrutiny. After a stellar career as a fearsome fast bowler for the West Indies between 1975-1987, he began television commentary in 1990 and latterly spent some 20 years with Sky.

During his playing days he was known as “whispering death,” so named because the umpires could not hear him running into bowl, so light were his steps and smooth his action. I remember well taking a group of cricketing colleagues from Newcastle-upon-Tyne to a Test match at Nottingham between England and the West Indies in 1980. We sat on the top tier of a stand opposite the pavilion, the end from which Holding was bowling. It was the first time that most of them had attended a Test match. They watched in awe as Holding loped in toward us, gathering momentum as he approached his point of delivery. The ball pitched and bounced and seemed to keep on climbing, giving the impression that its resting place would be one of our heads. A collective “Oooooh!” was let out by those around us at this prospect.     

Holding’s ability to surprise with a cricket ball has been matched by the piquancy of his comments and views from the commentary box. He has criticized T20 as not being good for the game arguing that “it will be bad unless those in charge manage it properly and I do not think they can because they are blinded by money.” 

During the 2019 World Cup, he openly criticized the decisions of several umpires, only to be informed that he should not cast “negative judgment.”

Holding’s riposte was to say that, as a former cricketer, he was of the view that “cricket should be held to a higher standard.” He questioned if it was an objective to “protect the umpires even when they do a bad job,” adding that “commentators are being more and more compromised by controlling organizations to the point of censorship.”   

Most recently, he was highly critical of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s cancellation of short tours for both men’s and women’s teams to Pakistan because of concerns about the players’ “mental and physical well-being,” terming the decision as “Western arrogance.” In June 2021, his book “Why We Kneel, How We Rise” was published, in which his own testimony of racial abuse, along with those of other famous athletes, are dissected. 

Apart from these concerns, Holding is of the opinion that the game is a very much changed one from that which existed when he started out on his journey. In particular, he judges that those responsible for managing the game are not doing it properly, choosing instead to manage the money that the game can bring in.

His views have received some pushback. There are those who feel that the way the game has moved on must be welcomed. Others have been quick to point out that, in 1977, Holding joined the breakaway World Series Cricket organized by the Australian broadcaster Kerry Packer. This ran in commercial competition to established international cricket, implying that Holding was not shy to move against the status quo for financial betterment. In 1979-80, during an ill-tempered New Zealand-West Indies series, he kicked the stumps over after having an appeal rejected, causing some to identify an anti-authoritarian streak in him. 

There is also a sense that his views about T20 cricket do not recognize the possibilities that the Indian Premier League has opened up for young people to choose cricket as a career or that T20 cricket has provided the opportunities for the game to develop in countries where it previously had no foothold. Whether he or others of his generation like it or not, the shorter game in the form of T20 and its variants is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

It is Holding’s rally cry concerning the governance of the game that deserves the most attention. No one can doubt that money has taken hold of the game and seems to be influencing those who make decisions about its future. In Pakistan, still smarting from the cancellation of visits by New Zealand and England, Ramiz Raja, chair of the Pakistan Cricket Board, has expressed deep concerns. Since the PCB is 50 percent funded by the International Cricket Council, which in turn is heavily funded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, he feels it is at the mercy of India for its survival. Remarkably, Raja has revealed that an investor is ready to give him a blank check if Pakistan beats India in a World Cup group match on Oct. 24.   

Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board’s governance actions have left it open to criticism. Hard on the heels of the decision to cancel the tours to Pakistan, for which only a press release was provided by way of explanation, its chairman stepped down on Oct. 7 after serving only 13 months of a five-year contract, citing pandemic-induced pressures. After prevarication over the decision to give the green light to the Ashes tour, an announcement was made on Oct. 9 that it would go ahead “subject to several critical conditions.” These are thought to relate to further negotiations taking place with Cricket Australia. Surprisingly, there has been no public word of or from the CEO of the England and Wales Cricket Board since his involvement with the cancellation of the England-India Test match at Manchester on Sept. 10.   

Holding’s questioning of the ability or preparedness of the game’s off-field custodians to preserve the soul, standards and integrity of the game requires careful monitoring. The current emphasis on bolstering profit/loss accounts in India, Australia and England, partly induced by the pandemic, does not augur well for the game unless the benefits are spread more widely. Only when the pandemic’s impacts fade away will the appetite for this become apparent.    

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket T20 T20 cricket

Why Lebanon could just end up being the surprise package of the Asian Qualifiers to Qatar 2022

Why Lebanon could just end up being the surprise package of the Asian Qualifiers to Qatar 2022
John Duerden

DUBAI: It’s been a wonderful week for the Lebanese national team and, in hindsight, could have been even better.

Had Lebanon not missed a great opportunity with the last kick of the game with South Korea in September, they would have come away from East Asia with a 1-1 draw instead of a 1-0 defeat and would not be level on points with Korea in second place in Group A. 

As it is, the Cedars are not doing too badly, sitting in third in the final round of qualification with five points, two clear of the UAE and Iraq and four ahead of Syria. It’s impressive stuff for the lowest-ranked team of all 12 in the final round, and there may well be more to come.

Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Syria in Amman was spectacular in more ways than one. First, it was widely entertaining. Syria had by far the best of the first half and looked to be heading into the break with a 1-0 lead when the visitors scored twice in added time. To put it more accurately, Mohamad Kdouh scored twice. The 24-year-old first slotted home from close range and then fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner from outside the area. Soony Saad extended the lead after the break, and while Syria came back into it, Lebanon held on for the win.

It was fitting that Syria were the opponents, as Lebanon are starting to mirror some of the Qasioun Eagles’ efforts in qualification for the 2018 World Cup. Nobody really expects Lebanon to challenge South Korea and Iran for the top two automatic spots as they may lack the consistency and depth over 10 games, but with other teams dropping points left, right and center, third is very much a possibility.

That is what Syria managed last time. The team finished behind Iran and South Korea and earned themselves a play-off against Australia. They pushed the Socceroos all the way, losing only 3-2 on aggregate with Tim Cahill getting the crucial goal in extra time of the second leg. Something similar is possible for Lebanon this time around. Syria only won three games out of the 10 to take third as teams took points off each other, as is happening now. Lebanon have already shown they can match the other teams.

Teamwork and an unwillingness to give up served Syria well. On the road to Russia, they scored in the last minute in four out of the last five qualifiers to clinch that place above Uzbekistan on goal difference. Lebanon have the same spirit and determination, and they kept running until the 99th minute on Tuesday when the game finally ended. Despite their understandable fatigue, the celebrations were intense and just as the players fought for each other on the field, they danced together off it. 

“The match was as difficult as we expected, but I’m really proud with the players who knew how to handle the early pressure thanks to their great fighting spirit,” said the team’s head coach Ivan Hasek. “The most important thing now is to build on this victory. What we achieved now is a small step on the road of our dream.”

Lebanon do not yet have the quality strikers like Omar Khribin and Omar Al-Somah that Syria boasted, though if Kdouh can keep this up, there may be a cutting edge up front that can make the difference in tight games. Lebanon are, however, just as hard to beat as Syria were, are defensively strong — the exploits of goalkeeper Mostafa Matar are still being talked about in Seoul — and do not make things easy for the opposition.

There is another factor in their favor. Syria made it into third despite not playing a single game at home due to security reasons. Lebanon have the trump card of home advantage, and it is one that they have yet to play. All four games so far have taken place elsewhere. September’s South Korea clash was due to be held at home but was switched for mutually beneficial reasons in that the Koreans had a home game five days earlier and preferred to cut down on travel and Lebanon did not want to go, as originally scheduled, to Seoul in January when evening temperatures can drop as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius.

This means that five of the six games remaining will take place in Lebanon, and it is a hard place to go. South Korea famously lost in Beirut’s Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium in November 2011 and the following September, Iran suffered the same fate. In the previous round of this qualification campaign, South Korea drew 0-0.

Beirut has been a potent weapon in the past but will not be hosting games this time as that privilege will fall to the city of Sidon. If fans there can recreate the same hostile atmosphere, then anything can happen, assuming fans are allowed in. The Lebanon Football Association is trying to persuade authorities to give the go-ahead.

There is real hope then. The other five teams in Group A are going to have to go to Lebanon and get something from an increasingly confident team. None will find it easy, and it may just be that Sidon can be the 12th man that gives Lebanon an unlikely shot at going to the 2022 World Cup.

Topics: Lebanon Syria 2022 Qatar World Cup Asian Qualifiers

Nelly and Jessica Korda ready for LET debut on US soil at ‘exciting’ Aramco Team Series — New York

Nelly and Jessica Korda ready for LET debut on US soil at ‘exciting’ Aramco Team Series — New York
Arab News

The Korda sisters spoke of their excitement at competing in the “very different” Aramco Team Series — New York as they and a host of leading golfers arrived at Long Island ahead of Thursday’s opening round.

Jessica and world No.1 Nelly are two of a field packed with big names as the Ladies European Tour (LET) plays host to its debut event on US soil.

The Aramco Team Series — a new, four-event format introduced to the LET this year, in which teams of three professionals and one amateur compete both together and as individuals for a share of $1million prize money — gets underway at Glen Oaks Club, Long Island, on Thursday morning (running Oct. 14-16).

“I’m excited to get this week going,” said Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist Nelly, speaking at the event’s pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday. “The golf course is amazing and this is a fun tournament. It’s very different.”

She added: “I like the fact it is a new format, and I’ve never played in something like this. A couple of friends of ours played in the tournaments in London and Spain, and said they really enjoyed their time. It’s something new to look forward to and that’s an exciting feeling.”

World No.19 Jessica said: “I represented the Czech Republic in a lot of European events, so I’ve known a lot of these girls since we were kids growing up and playing on that circuit. This is a cool event, something we’ve never played before and I’m really excited to see how it’s going to go. We had a little taste of it last night in the draft; it comes with a different pressure, and I can’t wait to see how it goes.”

The Aramco Team Series’ NFL-style draft is one of the event’s unique selling points. Ahead of each event — held so far in London and Spain, and climaxing in Jeddah next month — 28 team captains are selected, with each given a chance to pick who they will have in their team.

After choosing their players, they are assigned a third LET professional, before their fourball is completed with the inclusion of an amateur. Playing with a handicap, the format means that a well-performing amateur could be the one to roll in a LET tournament winning putt, bagging the professional teammates’ $150,000 prize money.

Asked what advice they would give to the weekend golfers who will tee off alongside them as teammates this week, Jessica — who chose Germany’s Karolin Lampert as her draft pick — said: “I know they’re going to be nervous, but we’re nervous, too. We’re playing for something bigger than us, especially in these team events. I know that they get some shots so we will be relying heavily on them, too.”

Nelly added: “We’re all just out here looking to have some fun, but as Jess said we’re all going to be nervous as we’re not just playing for ourselves but for a team, too.”

Also competing at Glen Oaks Club will be US favorite Lexi Thompson, who is playing her second Aramco Team Series event of the season, having teed-up in the debut event in London.

“I love that it’s a team format,” said Thompson. “I think that’s so great. It’s so much fun and you get a good group of people. Hopefully a lot of fans will come out to support the event.”

Asked if innovation like the Aramco Team Series is good for the game, Thompson said: “I think as athletes, we just want to see the game grow, and I think ideas like this that are different and aren’t just cookie-cutter 72-hole events.

“Bringing in new ideas for golf grows the game. That’s what we want to see. Fans really enjoy that as well, seeing an amateur out here playing with us. I think they can relate more to that and more things like this should happen throughout the year. Men’s and women’s together, team events, or even back-to-back weeks. These events really help out the game.”

Topics: golf

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch looks to inspire Saudi women at Crown Jewel in Riyadh

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch looks to inspire Saudi women at Crown Jewel in Riyadh
Arab News

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch says is looking forward to her first visit to Saudi Arabia and hopes to inspire the next generation of women in the Kingdom.

The RAW women’s champion will be in action at Crown Jewel in Riyadh on Thursday, Oct. 21, when she will put her title on the line in a Triple Threat match against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

“This will be my first trip to Saudi Arabia, but I have only heard great things about the country from the guys who have already been over,” she said.

“Everyone is so nice when the guys go over, and the people there are so grateful and appreciative of us going there and performing, so I can’t wait to be there and see all this for myself.”

Lynch said that she is looking forward to connecting with women at the show, and hopes to deliver a positive message to those seeking inspiration.

“Being able to inspire people is the most important thing; that’s why we do this,” she said. “We are seeing a whole new generation, and hopefully are showing them what is possible and what can be done. It is hugely important for us to go over there and steal the show.”

Lynch is a former simultaneous holder of both RAW and SmackDown women’s titles, and is known for forging her own path in WWE.

The Ireland-born star believes “we should all trust our intuition a little more in life,” adding: “I think it is all about being true to yourself and trusting your gut.”

She said: “As women, and as people, we often don’t trust ourselves enough and I don’t know where that comes from. As you grow up, we are always told to be careful, and don’t do this or that, but I do think you have an inner voice that never serves you wrong. I don’t recall ever thinking in my life that I wish I didn’t trust my gut. Once we follow our intuition is always brings us to good places.”

Nicknamed “The Man,” Lynch returned to WWE at SummerSlam in August following the birth of her first child, and is aware of her position as a role model, and how her actions can influence so many.

“One thing I find I look at differently now is social media and how that affects people, and young people, in particular,” she said.

“You may have noticed but I don’t really post as much any more, and it very much around the narrative of how we empower woman to use our voices in an appropriate way, especially when there is so much noise all the time. I think I am very much still trying to figure all that out, but I think anything I do has that much more weight to it now I am a mom.”

The champion is ready to put on a show alongside Banks and Belair for the Riyadh crowd, and expects to leave with her title intact.

“People can expect me to walk out there still the Smackdown women’s champion,” she said. “But in addition to that they can expect a barnstormer of a match. Any time you get myself, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair, three of the best in the industry regardless of gender, you know you are going to be watching something very special, and there is no doubt that match will steal the show.”

Lynch will take on Banks and Belair for the RAW women’s championship at Crown Jewel at the Mohammed Abdo Arena — Boulevard in Riyadh on Thursday, Oct. 21. Tickets available from ticketmx.com starting at SR50 ($13.30).

Topics: wrestling WWE Crown Jewel

Kolkata Knight Riders win thriller versus Delhi Capitals to reach IPL final

Kolkata Knight Riders win thriller versus Delhi Capitals to reach IPL final
AFP

DUBAI: Rahul Tripathi hit a six off the penultimate ball Wednesday to see Kolkata Knight Riders to victory over Delhi Capitals and into the Indian Premier League final.
On a night of heartache, Delhi topped the eight team table but failed to reach the final despite a late comeback when they took four Kolkata wickets in 10 balls including England captain Eoin Morgan.
As the chase for Delhi’s 135 for five became increasingly desparate, Tripathi hit the ball over the boundary to lead Kolkata to victory in Sharjah with 135 for seven and just one ball to spare.
The Kolkata players erupted in joy. They were fourth in the table but still reached the final after beating Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and now Delhi in the playoffs.
“We are delighted to get over the line,” said Morgan.
“We are in the entertainment business and needed to play some entertaining cricket. Six off two and you would say the odds are for the bowling side. But Tripathi has done it for us so many times.”
Morgan said his team would “dissect” the nervy finish before they play three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the final on Friday.
“It should’ve been a lot easier after the start we got,” he admitted.
Kolkata bowled brilliantly to restrict Delhi’s normally aggressive batting line up.
Varun Chakravarty claimed the key wickets of openers Prithvi Shaw and top scorer Shikhar Dhawan whose 36 off 39 balls gave Delhi a hope of putting up a competitive score.
But Chakravarty who gave away just 26 runs, fellow pacer Lockie Ferguson who also conceded only 26, smothered the Delhi batters.
Marcus Stoinis hit 18 before he was bowled by Shivam Mari and Shimron Hetmyer made 17 off 10 balls, including two lusty sixes, but no one could build the crucial big partnership with Dhawan.
Kolkata seemed to be strolling to victory when Shubman Gill (46) and Venkatesh Iyer (55) put on 96 for the first wicket.
But after they went only Nitish Rana (13) and Tripathi (12) managed to score.
Wicketkeeper Dinesh Khartik, Morgan, Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan and Sunil Narine all went for ducks in a dramatic final three overs.
Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets in consecutive balls in the 20th over but Tripathi hit the winning six on the hat-trick ball to secure the win.
“The win for the team was very important,” said Tripathi. “We had one or two tough overs and I never thought it would go so deep.”
Delhi captain Rishabh Pant fought back tears after the game.
“I don’t have words to express at the moment,” he said.
“We just kept believing and tried to stay in the game as long as possible.
“The bowlers nearly pulled it back, but it’s unfortunate that it didn’t go our way.
“They bowled very well in the middle-overs, we got stuck and couldn’t rotate strike. Delhi Capitals are known to be positive and hopefully we’ll come back better next season.”
Winning five of their last seven games, Kolkata put on an extraordinary resurgence in the second half of the IPL — switched to the United Arab Emirates as a coronavirus precaution — to reach the final.
Morgan said the win had been “a nice insight into our team culture — the young guys coming in feel free to express themselves” and now there are “expectations” around the squad going into the final.

Topics: Cricket Indian Premier League KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

