Gold edges lower as US Treasury yields rise

Bitcoin rises near 6-month high, as ETF launch date approaches: Market wrap

RIYADH: ProShares is set to launch a Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, in what would be a first for institutional investors in the US, New York Times reported.

The ETF will provide institutional investors and retail investors exposure to Bitcoin, who cannot legally or do not want direct exposure, through a brokerage account.

“When we have a Bitcoin ETF in the US, billions and billions of dollars will flow into Bitcoin that under no circumstances would have found their way into Bitcoin otherwise,” MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor said.

Stablecoins

Asset-backed stablecoins do not pose a systemic risk to the US financial system and should not face a new set of rules, a major cryptocurrency lobby group told US regulators on Monday, as tighter oversight of the fast-growing technology looms.

Stablecoins — digital tokens usually backed by reserves of dollars or assets from gold to other cryptocurrencies — have ballooned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets — which comprises top US regulators including the Treasury and Federal Reserve — is focusing on them as part of wider efforts to rein in crypto.

The group is widely expected to publish in the coming months a report detailing the risks and opportunities of stablecoins.

Adoption

The Central Bank of Brazil released a report showing that Brazilians have bought more than $4 billion in cryptocurrency imports since the beginning of the year.

The report also shows that Brazilians have consistently earned more than $350 million in cryptocurrencies every month since January.

However, according to some analysts from the central bank, this number is likely to reach twice its value this year.

Brazilians investing in cryptocurrencies abroad are likely to triple the amount invested in American shares, according to Bruno Serra the director of monetary policy of the Central Bank of Brazil.

Crypto regulation

Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange, Coinbase has published its proposal for crypto regulation after more than 75 meetings with stakeholders in government, industry, and academia.

“Today we’re launching our Digital Asset Policy Proposal, which we hope will help chart a course for clear regulation of cryptocurrency and web 3.0 in the US. It’s critical to bring clarity to this space and ensure America remains a financial leader,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted.

ATMs

Popular BTM Operator, Bitcoin of America, recently announced their newest addition to their Bitcoin ATM machines.

Ethereum is available now for buy and sell at Bitcoin of America ATM locations due to its growing popularity, it also offers Bitcoin and Litecoin options online and at their BTM locations.

Trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising by 1.62 percent to $61,891 at 6 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether traded at $3,769, down 1.94 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.