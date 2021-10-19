King Salman Center for Disability Research, Boeing to launch disability awareness program

You are here

Prince Sultan bin Salman, chairman of the board of trustees KSCDR, with Sir Michael Arthur, president of Boeing International, at the launch of the Prince Sultan bin Salman Program for Education and Awareness for individuals and families.
  • Technology, education to inject affected individuals into society
RIYADH: In partnership with Boeing, the King Salman Center for Disability Research launched the Prince Sultan bin Salman Program for Education and Awareness on Thursday, which targets individuals, families, school peers, work colleagues, and spouses who live with disabilities.
The center is based on establishing the best scientific apps and programs to address disability, identify causes, allow early detection and intervention, and use research to aid prevention, care, and rehabilitation, and work to alleviate suffering and improve the conditions of individuals with disabilities.
At the outset, Prince Sultan, chairman of the board of trustees at the center, welcomed Sir Michael Arthur, president of Boeing International, and members of his delegation led by Ahmed Jazzar, president of Boeing Saudi Arabia.
Sir Arthur expressed his pleasure in seeing Boeing’s partnership with the center, which began in 2011, flourish with the launch of the program.
Prince Sultan said: “The program aims to spread awareness and educate the community, whether in educational institutions, workplaces, or public establishments, by providing specialized content on each category of disability and educating members of the community about the types of disability and its causes as well as how to deal with them and bridge the gap between individuals with disabilities and society.”

Sir Michael affirmed Boeing’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s vision and the myriad programs the country is currently developing and implementing for a sustainable and bright future ahead.

On Boeing working together with the center for the program, Prince Sultan told Arab News: “Boeing has been a partner with us for the last several years, this program is a continuation of a series of programs. This one is more about awareness, there is a lot more to come in future. Boeing is a partner that we are very proud of, and we are looking forward to further enhancing our partnership.
“It’s really important to have a partner like Boeing that can support us, help us with some of the major goals on education and awareness. So today here it’s a big privilege, because it’s an exposure that cements our relationship and moves us forward,” he added.
Sir Michael affirmed Boeing’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s vision and the myriad programs the country is currently developing and implementing for a sustainable and bright future ahead.
“What we are witnessing today is great commitment by the Saudi leadership to raise awareness for disability research and education.” Sir Michael told Arab News, adding: “This program will prove highly beneficial for the Saudi community, and we are proud to partner with KSCDR on such influential programs.
“Boeing has been a partner with the Kingdom for over 76 years. We like to work closely with the communities where we are established. So, we are privileged to work with KSCDR because disability is such a challenge in society and if we can help with our technological contribution and on the education awareness front to help bring affected individuals into the mainstream of the society, it will be great. So we are very excited about the future of this program.”
The event concluded with Prince Sultan presenting a commemorative gift on behalf of himself and the center’s staff to Sir Michael.

Savvy Saudi shoppers turn to thrift stores to save money, help environment

Savvy Saudi shoppers turn to thrift stores to save money, help environment
Updated 21 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Savvy Saudi shoppers turn to thrift stores to save money, help environment

Savvy Saudi shoppers turn to thrift stores to save money, help environment
  • In Saudi Arabia, the idea of thrifting has recently been spreading rapidly online among the country’s social media savvy generation
Updated 21 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Eco-friendly Saudi shoppers with an eye for a bargain are turning to thrift stores in droves as a way to save money and also help the environment.
Although common in the West, thrift shopping is relatively new to the Kingdom, but the concept of reselling unwanted secondhand clothes and household items for a fraction of their original price is quickly gathering pace in the country.
The shops were fashionable during the 1960s and particularly the 1980s and typically raise money for charities and nonprofit organizations by accepting donations such as clothing, furniture, toys, home decor, books, and electrical goods.
And in Saudi Arabia, the idea of thrifting has recently been spreading rapidly online among the country’s social media savvy generation.
Faris Al-Manea set up his virtual Monochrome thrift shop after noticing the number of people on social networks trying to get their hands on items no longer produced or old styles of clothing.
The 22-year-old told Arab News: “I’ve been interested in the idea of thrifting and thrift shops for a long time because it really does give everyone an opportunity to acquire items at prices that are more affordable.
“We as a community consider it taboo to own or buy secondhand items whether it is clothes or daily household items. I started out hoping that maybe bit by bit I could change that mentality. It’s a very outdated concept with no real logical basis. Why would you go out and buy a SR600 ($160) hoodie when you could buy the same one in almost perfect condition for SR100?”
World Thrift Day is held annually on Oct. 30 and promotes savings and financial security for individuals and nations.
There are many benefits to thrifting such as supporting cashless society, recycling and upcycling clothes, repurposing old books and developing a reading culture, and reducing waste.
Al-Manea’s shop features items such as clothing and books along with vinyl records, old video games, and collectible anime figurines.
He said: “When I started out, I had to research a lot of the items to make sure I was offering a
price that was 50 percent or less than the original price.
“I still do some research, but I’d say 80 percent of the time I know how much to price items at so that buyers will be happy, which is usually 50 to 75 percent cheaper than the original price.”
In September, due to the number of books his shop was taking in, Al-Manea decided to establish a separate store dedicated to secondhand books.
Other online thrift shops include @thrifty_jeddah, and @desertthrifting.sa, both of which offer secondhand clothes.
Shopping secondhand can play a role in boosting community development with money usually used to help local charities and businesses, while people dressing smarter and greener is seen as a way of changing trends toward more thoughtful consumption.

Saudi Arabia to plant trees in desert using drones

Saudi Arabia to plant trees in desert using drones
Updated 30 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to plant trees in desert using drones

Saudi Arabia to plant trees in desert using drones
  • The afforestation campaign is part of the Saudi and Middle East green initiatives
Updated 30 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is planning to use drones to plant 100,000 trees in a nature reserve in the north of the Kingdom.
The move is part of a plan to develop vegetation cover, combat desertification, and cultivate local trees and wild plants in the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve in Hail.
Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd, minister of state and chairman of the reserve’s board of directors, said the afforestation campaign aims to preserve environmental diversity and strengthen environmental protection.
The drones will be used to accurately spread seeds over 200 hectares of varying terrain.
As part of the Saudi and Middle East green initiatives, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier this year, Saudi Arabia aims to plant 10 billion trees in the Kingdom in the coming decades.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve desertification Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd Saudi Green Initiative

KSrelief delivers COVID-19 aid to Malawi

The aid was delivered by the Saudi non-resident deputy ambassador to Malawi, Nasser Al-Faridi, to Malawian Deputy Minister of Health Chrissie Kalamula Kanyasho, in the capital Lilongwe. (SPA)
The aid was delivered by the Saudi non-resident deputy ambassador to Malawi, Nasser Al-Faridi, to Malawian Deputy Minister of Health Chrissie Kalamula Kanyasho, in the capital Lilongwe. (SPA)
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

KSrelief delivers COVID-19 aid to Malawi

The aid was delivered by the Saudi non-resident deputy ambassador to Malawi, Nasser Al-Faridi, to Malawian Deputy Minister of Health Chrissie Kalamula Kanyasho, in the capital Lilongwe. (SPA)
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) delivered various medical and preventive aid to Malawi to help the African country combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The aid was delivered by the Kingdom’s non-resident deputy ambassador to Malawi, Nasser Al-Faridi, to Malawian Deputy Minister of Health Chrissie Kalamula Kanyasho, in the capital, Lilongwe, on Sunday.
Al-Faridi said that this step comes within the framework of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to provide support and assistance to affected countries and based on its humanitarian role to confront the pandemic. He also said the step indicates the depth of relations between the two countries.

Saudi crown prince receives letter from Kuwaiti counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Sheikh Ali Al-Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s ambassador to the Kingdom, in Riyadh on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Sheikh Ali Al-Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s ambassador to the Kingdom, in Riyadh on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (SPA)
Updated 48 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince receives letter from Kuwaiti counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Sheikh Ali Al-Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s ambassador to the Kingdom, in Riyadh on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (SPA)
  • The message dealt with the strong and solid bilateral relations, and ways to enhance them in various fields
Updated 48 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday received a written message from his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, regarding relations and the deep-rooted historical ties that bind the two countries and peoples, and ways to strengthen and develop them in all fields.
The message was received by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, during a meeting with Sheikh Ali Al-Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s ambassador to the Kingdom, in the capital, Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 38 new infections

Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 38 new infections
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 38 new infections

Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 38 new infections
  • The health ministry says 52 patients have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours
  • Municipalities close 35 businesses and issue fines to 72 others for violating precautionary measures
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed two new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,765.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 38 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 547,969 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 100 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 14, followed by Jeddah with six, Makkah with three, and Buraidah and Dammam confirmed two cases each.
The health ministry also announced that 52 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 536,999.
Over 44.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 20.6 million people have been fully vaccinated.


Meanwhile, Saudi municipalities have ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures.
The municipality of the Eastern Province carried out 1,222 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities on Sunday, and found 72 businesses in violation of the precautionary measures.
Hail Municipality also carried out 635 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities during the past week and authorities closed 35 commercial outlets for breaching protocols.
Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 241 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.91 million.

