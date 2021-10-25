You are here

Luxury Eco residential complex deal for Saudi Arabia's Taif region

Arab News

  • The new project will offer premium residential units ranging from apartments, villas, and townhouses
Arab News

Riyadh - A deal to develop a premium residential project in the governorate of Taif in the Southwest of Saudi Arabia has been agreed between two real estate developers in the Kingdom.

Dar Al-Arkan Real Estate Development Co. has signed a joint agreement with Madinat Al Wouroud Housing Development company to develop the SR3.7 billion ($986m) project on an area of 1 million sqm while 'preserving the topography and unique environmental features of Taif', a statement by the company said.

The development of the new residential project is due to begin in the first quarter of 2022 and is expected to be completed within four years.

The new project will offer premium residential units ranging from apartments, villas, and townhouses in addition to a variety of commercial facilities and amenities. 

The project is aimed at existing residents of Taif and the surrounding area, but will also be marketed at Saudi citizens across the Kingdom as a key destination for the summer tapping into the lucrative second-home market.


Yousef Al Shelash, chairman, Dar Al-Arkan said: "We expect to see high demand for this project in one of the most desirable cities in the Kingdom and Saudi Arabia's unofficial summer capital to enjoy the milder climate, it’s natural beauty and annual cultural festivals."

Topics: #economy #realestate #saudi #luxuryproperty

  • It would also create “financial solutions that further facilitate export/import deals and projects pertaining to Saudi-Japanese trade”
Arab News

Saudi Export Import Bank (Exim) has signed a MoU with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) to increase the provision of financial tools for both Saudi and Japanese importers and exporters.

Exim, a subsidiary of the National Development Fund, added that SMBC will get involved in joint financing and the development of trade, export and project finance transactions, provide credit lines to buyers, explore securitization or letters of credit to creditworthy Saudi exporters and Japanese importers.

It would also create “financial solutions that further facilitate export/import deals and projects pertaining to Saudi-Japanese trade”, a statement by Exim said.

SMBC added this MoU was part of the bank’s effort to be involved on a global level for Saudi exporters, increase Saudi exports through strategic partnerships with national and international financial institutions, build national lending and credit capabilities using expertise provided by the Japanese institution, and bolster Saudi EXIM’s own lending and credit assets to help national exporters.

Saad Alkhalb, Chief Executive Officer of Saudi EXIM, said of the MoU, “This should boost the competitiveness of Saudi products, increase the non-petroleum share of the gross domestic product, and create a more diverse alternative economy.”

Topics: #economy #saudi #japan

Iraq pledges to end harmful gas flaring by 2025

Iraq pledges to end harmful gas flaring by 2025
Arab News

Arab News

Iraq will stop flaring associated gas by 2025, the country’s deputy prime minister announced at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit.

Speaking in Riyadh on Monday, Ali Allawi admitted his country’s previous climate policies had not always been up to scratch, but recommitted Iraq to working towards a greener future.

Flaring gas is the burning of natural gas associated with oil extraction, and releases harmful emissions into the atmosphere.

He also stated that Iraq has a plan to produce 12 gigawatt of power from solar sources over the next ten years.

Addressing delegates at the summit, including US Climate Change Envoy John Kerry, Allawi said the world has “no choice but to work together in order to focus on this challenge and work together to create nature based solutions.”

Topics: sgi2021 Middle East Green Initiative

Clean energy to comprise 60% of Pakistan's energy mix by 2030, says PM

Clean energy to comprise 60% of Pakistan's energy mix by 2030, says PM
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

RIYADH: Pakistan will ensure renewable energy makes up 60 percent of its total mix and 30 percent of all transport will be shifted to electric vehicles by 2030, the country's Prime Minister has confirmed.

Speaking at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh, Imran Khan talked up the initiatives Pakistan has already taken to develop clean energy as he climate change is one of humanity's "biggest crises".

He said Pakistan is in the list of 10 most vulnerable countries in the world due to climate change, and in the last 10 years, the country has had 150 accidents that affected the environment.

As he praised Saudi Arabia for its "wonderful initiative to green its country" Khan set out his own country's actions.

“We already shelved 2400 megawatts of coal projects, and replaced them with 3700 megawatts of hydroelectricity, and then committed that there would be no new coal projects in Pakistan. The only energy through coal will be gasifications and that’s using local coal that is in Pakistan,” he said.

"We also focused on nature-based solutions. We have invested in planting 10 billion trees, and have already planted 2.5 billion.  Pakistan is the only country where mangrove carbon is growing. Mangroves absorb the highest amount of carbon emissions – we plan to plant 1 billion more of these trees by 2023,” he added.

Khan said Pakistan recently raised $500 million with the issuance of green bonds.

Reflecting on the climate change issues facing the globe, he said: “Unfortunately this crisis was quite visible 20 years ago, but somehow we were all in self-denial. No one thought that this would actually happen, that the temperature was getting warmer. No one believed there would be effects of this."

"Once you alter the balance of nature, there are always going to be implications. Just in the last two years, we have seen fires in Siberia, in California, in the Mediterranean and Australia,” he added.

Topics: #SGI #MIGI Saudi Arabia green initiative #pakistan #afforestation

Saudi Crown Prince announces Green Initiative Foundation

Updated 25 October 2021
Deema Al-Khudair 

Deema Al-Khudair 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the establishment of the Green Initiative Foundation as a non-profit organization to support the work of the summit in the future at the Middle East Green Initiative on Monday. 

The Crown Prince announced two climate initiatives worth SR39 billion ($10.39 billion), of which Saudi Arabia will contribute 15 percent, and the establishment of two regional centers for early warning of storms and the sustainable development of fisheries.

“Today we are inaugurating a new green era for the region, believing that the impact is not limited to the environment only, but also to the economy and security,” he said.

The Crown Prince also announced that it will establish a cooperation platform to implement the concept of a circular carbon economy and establish a regional center for climate change.

“These centers and programs will have a major role in creating the necessary infrastructure to protect the environment, reduce emissions, and raise the level of regional coordination,” he said.

As an extension of the Kingdom’s pioneering role in developing energy markets, the Crown Prince said the Kingdom will work to establish a fund to invest in solutions for circular carbon economy technologies in the region.

“In order to raise the level of coordination, we announce the establishment of the Green Initiative Foundation as a non-profit organization to support the work of the summit in the future.”

 

Topics: sgi2021 Middle East Green Initiative Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman

Egypt’s hotels to operate at full capacity for first time since start of pandemic

Updated 25 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Assistant Tourism Minister Abdel Fattah Al-Assi said the government was allowing hotels to operate at full capacity while obliging them to follow strict precautionary measures
  • The country’s destinations are on the road to recovery – these include popular resorts such as Hurghada, Marsa Alam and Sharm El-Sheikh and cultural sites in Luxor and Aswan
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s hotels will be allowed to operate at full capacity, the government has said, ending a previous restriction that capped it at 70 percent as part of measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

It is the first time they will run at full capacity without operating restrictions since March 2020. 

Assistant Tourism Minister Abdel Fattah Al-Assi said the government was allowing hotels to operate at full capacity while obliging them to follow strict precautionary measures.

Hotels have been operating at 70 percent capacity since July. 

They were banned from operating at the start of the pandemic until some health and safety standards were met.

Those hotels that met the standards and obtained certificates were only allowed to operate at a quarter of their capacity, before the government raised that to 50 percent in late June.

The decision comes as the tourism sector begins to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

According to a report from the Egyptian Association for Tourism and Archaeological Development, the country’s recreational destinations are on the road to recovery. These include popular resorts such as Hurghada, Marsa Alam and Sharm El-Sheikh and cultural sites in Luxor and Aswan.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled Al-Anani said earlier: “The Egyptian tourist destination is a safe destination and is unique in its excellence throughout the year and in its unparalleled tourist and archaeological components.”

He said the country was working to enhance these tourism and archaeological components by creating a new integrated product that would allow tourists to have a unique and distinctive tourism experience and give them an opportunity to enjoy different tourist patterns during their visit to Egypt.

Tourism revenue reached $4 billion in 2020, down from $13.03 billion in 2019.

About 3.5 million tourists visited the country during the first six months of this year, the same number of people who visited Egypt for the whole of last year.

Topics: Egypt SHARM EL-SHEIKH Hurghada Egypt’s hotels

