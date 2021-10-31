You are here

England gives old rival Australia 8-wicket thrashing at T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler smashed 71 not out from 32 balls with five thumping sixes and five fours. (Reuters)
  • Jos Buttler dismantled a vaunted Australian bowling attack, punishing both quick bowlers and spinners
  • South Africa beat Sri Lanka earlier by four wickets with a ball to spare
DUBAI: Jos Buttler was near his brutal best as England thrashed old rival Australia by eight wickets with 50 balls to spare at the cricket T20 World Cup on Saturday.
Buttler smashed 71 not out from 32 balls with five thumping sixes and five fours as England’s batters quickly finished off what its bowlers had started by knocking the Aussies over for 125.
Buttler dismantled a vaunted Australian bowling attack, punishing both quick bowlers and spinners — and scattering the crowd with huge hits into the top tiers of the stadium — as England powered home in Dubai by making 126-2 in 11.4 overs.
“A pleasure to watch genius at work,” England teammate Liam Livingstone said of Buttler. “He’s the best hitter of a white ball in the world. A clinic of white-ball hitting.”
It was a clinical way also for Eoin Morgan’s England team to take the outright lead of Group 1 and re-emphasize its status as one of the favorites for the title.
Openers Buttler and Jason Roy put on a rapid 66 to start England’s chase. Jonny Bairstow was with Buttler to finish it off, and also didn’t hang around by launching two sixes in his 16 not out from 11 balls.
England lost Roy for 22 and Dawid Malan for 8 and barely noticed.
England’s bowlers, with Chris Jordan leading with 3-17, raced through Australia’s batting lineup at the start, with the Australians sliding to 21-4 in 6.1 overs. Australia rallied to see out its full 20 overs, but only just with Mitchell Starc the last man out off the final ball of the innings.
Jordan was one of three England seamers to subdue the Australian batters, with Chris Woakes taking 2-23 and Tymal Mills 2-45.
Australia’s top order fell apart in the first four overs after being put in to bat, with David Warner (1), Steve Smith (1) and Glenn Maxwell (6) all back in the dressing room.
Australia was 51-5 before Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins and Starc swung the bat and connected for five sixes between them to give themselves at least something to bowl at.
But it wasn’t nearly enough and England, with comprehensive wins over West Indies, Bangladesh and now Australia, appears headed for the knockout stages. Maybe there will also be a chance to put right a heart-wrenching loss to the West Indies in the final of the last T20 World Cup in 2016.
“The challenge for us is adapting to conditions away from home,” England captain Morgan said. “We did that really well in the first two games then a big test against a really strong Australian side.
“They are all hard (games), we treat everyone with the same respect.”
Australia, which belied its shaky recent form by winning its opening two games, is tied with South Africa for second place in Group 1 but behind the South Africans on run rate. Saturday’s hammering by England was Australia’s heaviest loss in terms of wickets at the World Cup.
South Africa beat Sri Lanka earlier on Saturday and only the top two teams from the group will reach the semifinals.
“We had to bowl them out, no issues there, but Buttler played a hell of an innings,” Australia captain Aaron Finch said. “We got off to a poor start, but a couple of days off to recharge and we’ll dust ourselves off.”

Asif’s 4 sixes seals Pakistan win over Afghanistan at T20 WC

Asif’s 4 sixes seals Pakistan win over Afghanistan at T20 WC
Updated 30 October 2021
AP

Asif’s 4 sixes seals Pakistan win over Afghanistan at T20 WC

Asif’s 4 sixes seals Pakistan win over Afghanistan at T20 WC
  • Pakistan's power hitter smashed four sixes in the next-to-last over of a thrilling match at Dubai International Stadium
  • “The boundary was small from this end so I told my partner I’d go for it,” Asif said
Updated 30 October 2021
AP

DUBAI: Amid unbearable tension and a cacophony of noise, Afghanistan’s players were in sight of the biggest win in their country’s cricketing history.
With four aggressive strikes, Asif Ali took it away from them.
Pakistan’s power hitter smashed four sixes in the next-to-last over of a thrilling match at Dubai International Stadium to seal a five-wicket win over its plucky neighbor on Friday.
“The boundary was small from this end so I told my partner I’d go for it,” Asif said. “Thank God we pulled it off.”
Set 148 to win, Pakistan appeared to be timing its chase to perfection, only to lose key batters Babar Azam (51) and Shoaib Malik (19) in the space of six balls and find itself needing 24 runs with two overs remaining.
They all came in one blazing six-ball spell that evoked memories of Carlos Braithwaite’s four straight sixes to seal the West Indies’ win over England in the 2016 final.
Taking on the medium pace of Karim Janat, Asif cleared the long-off boundary off the first ball, the midwicket boundary off the third ball and powered another six down the ground off the fifth ball.
With the six runs still needed to win, Asif gave himself room and crunched Janat’s sixth ball for six over extra cover to clinch a third straight win in the Super 12s for Pakistan, which had already dispatched India and New Zealand.
Asif finished on 25 not out off just seven balls and his team is now a big favorite to be one of the two semifinalists to come from Group 2, with Pakistan’s remaining games against qualifiers Namibia and Scotland.
Afghanistan fell to its first loss of the tournament after opening with a win over Scotland, narrowly failing to secure what would have been a memorable victory at a time of uncertainty back home following the Taliban’s takeover of the country in August.
Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said this week “the only happiness in Afghanistan is cricket.” Star legspinner Rashid Khan said his team just wanted to put smiles on the faces of people back home.
They will have done that, even in this agonizing defeat.
“Asif Ali played that 19th over really well,” Nabi said. “There are many positives to take from this. We fought to the end and it’s given me more motivation to win games.”
The match began while swathes of fans outside the stadium were seen running toward the entrances. Those already inside had queued for hours and they generated a stunning atmosphere in a ground awash with color and energy.
Afghanistan recovered from slumping to 39-4 after 5.1 overs to post 147-6, mainly thanks to an unbeaten 71-run partnership — off 48 deliveries — between Nabi and Gulbadin Naib, who both finished on 35.
Shadab Khan and Shah Afridi were the best of the Pakistani bowlers, having figures of 1-22 off their four overs.
Perhaps bettering them were Afghanistan spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1-14) and Rashid Khan, who only came into the attack after 10 overs but had figures of 2-26 and bowled the dangerous Babar off the last ball of his spell to leave Afghanistan in with a chance.
Asif had other ideas.

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan Cricket Twenty20 World Cup

