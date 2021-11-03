Egyptian govt departments to stop serving unvaccinated citizens

You are here

Dr. Abdel Menoim Selim is shown on a live screen receiving the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine ahead of a press conference, Abu Khalifa Hospital, Ismailia, 120 kms east of Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP)
Updated 03 November 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Cairo had previously announced that unvaccinated employees would not be allowed to enter government facilities after Nov. 15 without having a weekly PCR test
  • The Ministry of Higher Education also announced that students would not be allowed to enter universities without proof of vaccination or a weekly PCR test
CAIRO: As of Dec. 1, Egyptian government departments will not serve any citizen who has not had at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, said government spokesman Nader Saad.

Cairo had previously announced that unvaccinated employees would not be allowed to enter government facilities after Nov. 15 without having a weekly PCR test.

The Ministry of Higher Education also announced that students would not be allowed to enter universities without proof of vaccination or a weekly PCR test.

Saad said 25 million citizens have received their first dose, and 12 million have received their second.

He added that the government has pledged to vaccinate 40 percent of eligible citizens by the end of the year.

He said Egypt currently has 34 million unused doses, and there will soon be more medical teams in place to speed up the vaccination process.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Egypt has reached 332,889, of which 279,823 have recovered.

Iran nuclear talks with world powers to resume Nov. 29

  • “JCPOA will convene in a physical format on 29 November in Vienna,” said the EU's European External Action Service
  • The US said an agreement was possible if Iran was “serious”
DUBAI: Nuclear talks between world powers and Tehran on reviving the Iran nuclear deal will resume in Vienna on November 29, the EU said in a statement Wednesday.
"The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will convene in a physical format on 29 November in Vienna," said the EU's European External Action Service in a statement.
The meeting would be chaired by Enrique Mora on behalf of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the statement added.
The United States - which is willing to rejoin the deal if Iran rolls back nuclear advances it has made in retaliation for US sanctions - said an agreement was possible if Iran was "serious".
In Tehran, Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri, Iran's lead negotiator, confirmed the November 29 resumption of talks in Vienna. He tweeted that the date had been set in a phone call with Mora.
The EU statement said that the remaining parties to the deal - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, and Iran - would be represented.
"Participants will continue the discussions on the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides," it said.
Bagheri tweeted: "We agreed to start the negotiations aiming at removal of unlawful and inhumane sanctions on 29 November in Vienna."
The United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 on orders from then president Donald Trump.

How GCC investment in clean hydrogen can supercharge energy transition

  • Hydrogen’s intrinsic characteristics make it a versatile energy carrier and a potential substitute for fossil fuels
  • Saudi Arabia’s NEOM is building one of the biggest green hydrogen production facilities in the world
DUBAI: As world leaders convene in Glasgow for the COP26 summit, the untapped potential of hydrogen among other alternative energy sources has occupied the attention of experts and delegates who have descended on the Scottish city to explore ways to mitigate climate change.

Hydrogen fuel has become a viable contender for energy transition as heat-trapping greenhouse-gas emissions continue to increase despite the goal set by the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

According to a joint report by consultancy Roland Berger and the international industry network Dii Desert Energy titled “The Potential for Green Hydrogen in the GCC Region,” hydrogen’s intrinsic characteristics make it a clean and versatile energy carrier, with the potential to become the new oil or natural gas.

Hydrogen’s intrinsic characteristics make it a clean and versatile energy carrier, with the potential to become the new oil or natural gas. (AFP)

Hydrogen gas can be used to store energy for long periods of time, in large tanks or in salt caverns. And, according to engineering firm Geostock, some GCC countries have the ideal geological conditions to allow for large-scale underground storage facilities inside rock formations, which could serve as a buffer for varying seasonal demand.

In any case, thanks to their vast empty spaces, strong regular sunshine and, in some places, powerful winds, the GCC states are well positioned to develop low-cost, large-scale renewable energy projects.

Last year, IHS Markit predicted that the price of “green hydrogen” in GCC countries would be competitive with “blue hydrogen” by 2025 and with “grey hydrogen” by 2030.

“This is a CO2-free energy source,” Heinz Sturm, a civil engineer and expert on hydrogen and fuel cells, told Arab News. “I see Saudi Arabia and the UAE as very important suppliers for worldwide green hydrogen supply, especially for countries in the EU.”

Hydrogen is derived through water electrolysis, which uses electricity to split water molecules into oxygen and hydrogen. Green hydrogen is produced using renewable energy sources such as solar and wind to drive the chemical reaction, without emitting carbon byproducts.

“The problem is it’s too expensive and it needs wind or solar, which is a huge problem for developing countries,” said Sturm, who regularly advises governments and the UN on hydrogen and the circular economy, climate change and clean energy.

However, “another way to do it is through the gasification of biomass waste. It’s 30 percent cheaper than water splitting, reduces waste, and is totally free of carbon.”

Sturm is also the founder of the Bonn Climate Project, which is being implemented by the Germany-based International Clean Energy Partnership and Climate Technology Center.

In 2017, he developed a technical report titled “Hydrogen Economy for Arab Countries,” commissioned by the Berlin-based Ghorfa Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry to find ways to tackle climate change from a new angle.

“It’s important for Gulf countries because they are the existing suppliers of oil to the EU and we will still need such supply to continue in the future,” said Sturm.

Hydrogen fuel has become a viable contender for energy transition as heat-trapping greenhouse-gas emissions continue to increase. (AFP)

“So, they need to build this business and switch it to hydrogen instead of oil. For North African countries, they have other opportunities to produce green hydrogen by thermal chemical reaction of biomass waste, which will help their economy grow. It’s a social, political and economic project.”

Experts say the potential for green hydrogen in sectors ranging from chemicals and refineries to transport and residential is immense. According to the International Energy Agency, the abundance of renewables in the GCC countries makes the bloc potentially one of the most price competitive for hydrogen production.

Progress is already being made in Egypt, the UAE and Oman, while in Saudi Arabia a 2-GW green hydrogen production facility for ammonia is in the works for NEOM, the smart-city project taking shape on the Kingdom’s Red Sea coast.

Developed through a partnership between ACWA Power, Air Products and NEOM, the project is among the biggest green hydrogen initiatives in the world.

“Given the availability of competitive and low-cost renewable energy, NEOM will produce green hydrogen at scale and convert it to green ammonia for export,” according to the Dii Desert Energy report.

“NEOM’s prime location enables world record low renewable energy prices, and among the highest combined capacity factors by solar and wind energy beyond 70 percent.”

Thanks to their vast empty spaces, strong regular sunshine and, in some places, powerful winds, the GCC states are well positioned to develop low-cost, large-scale renewable energy projects. (AFP)

NEOM has developed a comprehensive localization approach and strategy, which the report says could turn it into the first hydrogen valley in the MENA region — an area where several applications are combined into an integrated hydrogen ecosystem.

“It could serve as an incubator for NEOM and other green hydrogen projects nationally and potentially internationally,” the Dii Desert Energy report said.

The potential economic benefits are huge, including new employment opportunities across a wide spectrum of positions and skills.

“For the GCC, hydrogen has the potential to become a $200 billion industry and it could create 900,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2050, which is significant,” Frank Wouters, green energy developer and chairman of the MENA Hydrogen Alliance, an initiative led by Dii Desert Energy, told Arab News.

The joint Dii Desert Energy and Roland Berger report predicts between 200,000 and 450,000 jobs could be created in the region by 2050 in renewables related to hydrogen production. However, such jobs will require new skills that do not exist in the current workforce. As a result, it recommends that the GCC develop an ecosystem of capability building, including educational and training programs.

It also advises GCC countries to develop hydrogen valley projects, while setting up research and development partnerships with international technology providers to accelerate the development of hydrogen ecosystems, particularly for advanced technologies.

“This is a CO2-free energy source,” Heinz Sturm, a civil engineer and expert on hydrogen and fuel cells. (Supplied)

To unlock the full potential of the hydrogen economy, the report added that GCC countries will need to set a clear direction for all key actors with integrated hydrogen strategies. This could ultimately result in the generation of up to $200 billion in revenues annually.

To this end, Sturm wants to see tech-sharing deals reached between the Gulf countries and Germany.

“We need hydrogen as a universal energy for all sectors, as no other energy source can do that,” he said. “Gulf countries are already further ahead than most other nations thanks to their decisive commitment to climate protection.”

Looking to the not-too-distant future, Sturm said: “If they work in parallel with Germany and the EU for the introduction of a hydrogen economy, we can save our climate and, with it, our world.”

Twitter: @CalineMalek

UN expert calls for probe into unlawful killings of Sudanese protesters

  • Special Rapporteur Clement Voule demands immediate release of detainees
  • Voule: Concerns heightened because military has not been held accountable for similar crimes against protesters in 2019
NEW YORK: A UN human rights expert on Wednesday sounded the alarm bells at “excessive use of force” by the Sudanese military against peaceful demonstrators protesting the October coup, and urged the military to honor the people’s demand to reinstate the civilian government. 

The UN special rapporteur on the right to peaceful assembly and association, Clément Voule, spoke of “disturbing reports of unlawful killings and injuries,” as a result of the military and security personnel beating protesters and their use of live ammunition to disperse the peaceful crowds. 

Voule called for the immediate and unconditional release of those who have been detained and demanded an investigation by the de facto authorities of such violent incidents.

He also underscored the military’s need to “immediately refrain from the use of unnecessary and disproportionate force, withdraw the military from the streets and respect and protect the right to life and physical integrity of protesters. All those who are arrested for taking part in peaceful protests must be immediately and unconditionally released.” 

At least 12 protesters were killed and more than 300 injured — some sustaining gunshots  — since the coup was launched on Oct. 25.

Voule singled out the “March of Millions” mass protests that took place on Oct. 30 when peaceful protesters were met with bullets that led to three deaths and more than 100 injuries. Some had breathing difficulties as a result of the use of tear gas, while others, including women, were beaten. 

The UN expert also expressed deep concern over raids by security forces on civil society organizations and media outlets.

The safety of those arrested was called into question as some have been held incommunicado and could be subjected to torture.

Reports indicated it was an “organized campaign of arrests of activists, journalists, students, human rights defenders, and lawyers.”

“The whereabouts of many of those who have been detained are not yet known and they have not been able to contact their families or lawyers, which is considered as enforced disappearance,” Voule said.

“The use of militarized forces for crowd control poses a serious threat to the right to life of civilians and protesters. Concerns at the deployment of militarized forces to manage peaceful protests are heightened as the military and security forces have not been effectively reformed or held accountable for the serious human rights violations committed against protesters in 2019.”

Voule also expressed concerns about the shutdown of the internet and disruptions to telecommunications services, which prevents people from accessing vital information, and obstructs monitoring and reporting on human rights violations. He called for the services to be restored immediately.

Arab coalition kills 145 Houthis in Marib as Yemen’s humanitarian crisis worsens

  • Coalition warplanes carry out 32 air raids and destroy 18 Houthi military vehicles in the past 24 hours
  • Aid agencies warn that humanitarian needs in Marib city far outreach the current humanitarian capacity on the ground
AL-MUKALLA: The Arab coalition supporting the Yemeni government on Wednesday announced killing 145 Houthis during the past 24 hours outside the Yemeni central city of Marib where bloody battles between government troops and the Iran-backed rebels continue to rage.

The coalition’s warplanes carried out 32 air raids and destroyed 18 Houthi military vehicles, the coalition said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

A group of international aid agencies operating in Yemen on Wednesday warned of an impending humanitarian crisis in the province of Marib and neighboring provinces as thousands of people flee homes and displacement camps due to expanding fighting. 

“With the continuing conflict in and around Marib, displaced populations are risking once more being displaced into neighboring governorates that are already reeling from the impact of seven years of conflict,” the organizations said in a joint statement, urging international donors to speed up funds to humanitarian programs in war-torn Yemen. 

The organizations included ACTED, CARE, Danish Refugee Council, Humanity and Inclusion, Handicap International, INTERSOS, Lutheran World Relief, Médecins du Monde, Mercy Corps, Norwegian Refugee Council, Oxfam, Polish Humanitarian Action, Save the Children, and ZOA.

In October, the agencies recorded 119 civilian casualties in Marib, including the Houthi attack on a religious school in Marib’s Al-Amud that killed and wounded 29 on Sunday. It was more than a 230 percent increase recorded in a single month in Marib province. 

“Humanitarian needs in Marib city far outreach current humanitarian capacity on the ground,” the organizations said. “The city hosts crowded internally displaced person camps, over-stretched public service and healthcare system, fragile city infrastructure, and an increasingly vulnerable host community.”

Erin Hutchinson, Norwegian Refugee Council’s country director in Yemen, also appealed for rescuing thousands of trapped civilians in flashpoint sites in Marib who were deprived of life-saving humanitarian assistance. 

“Some of Yemen’s most vulnerable civilians in Marib are now cut off from life-saving assistance while also being under attack. The numbers of civilian casualties in Marib, including children, is at a record high,” Hutchinson said.

The international organizations’ warning comes as local authorities are building five large camps to accommodate thousands of people who have fled homes in districts south of Marib during the past few months. 

Marib Gov. Sultan Al-Arada sent an urgent appeal to local and international aid organizations to help the local authorities cope with the influx of displaced people from Marib’s southern areas due to the intensifying Houthi military operations, the official news agency reported.

Khaled Al-Shajani, deputy head of the Marib office of the Executive Unit for IDP Camps, told Arab News on Wednesday that the number of displaced people from Marib’s southern districts such as Juba, Rahabah, Jabal Murad, Abedia, Hareb, and Serwah increased from 50,000 to 70,000 since early September amid shortages of foods, shelter, and medication. 

“The greatest concentration of displaced people at the moment is in Wadi district. The displaced people spread in valleys, villages, farms, old camps, and some made their own shelters. No one has helped them with even a tent,” Al-Shajani said.

Residents reported seeing dozens of families making temporary shelters while others slept outside in desert areas on the southern edges of Marib. 

Meanwhile, on the battlefields, fighting between government forces and the Houthis flared up in Juba district, south of Marib as the Houthis increased ground attacks to get closer to oil fields outside the city. 

Yemen’s Defense Ministry said army troops and allied tribesmen engaged in heavy fighting with the Houthis and foiled attacks on government-controlled areas south of Marib.  

The continuing intensive fighting in that area started in September when the Iran-backed Houthis seized control of Al-Bayda province, south of Marib, and subsequently launched attacks on Hareb, Al-Abedia, and Rahabah districts in Marib province. 

The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms on Tuesday documented 69 Houthi attacks on civilians and private properties in Juba’s Al-Amud in one week, which resulted in the death of 20 civilians. Four women and six children were among the dead while 30 more were injured.

Mohammed Al-Omada, the organization’s director, told Arab News on Wednesday the Houthis shelled Juba with mortar shells and ballistic missiles, deployed snipers, and planted landmines to smooth the way for their forces to advance.  

“Houthi militias’ violations have increased in a frightening and alarming way, especially as it endeavors to storm Marib,” Al-Omada said.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, and UK urge restoration of Sudan government

  • “We call for the full and immediate restoration of its civilian-led transitional government ”: Statement
  • “We encourage the release of all those detained in connection with recent events,” the statement added
WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Britain urged the restoration of the civilian government in Sudan on Wednesday.
“We call for the full and immediate restoration of its civilian-led transitional government and institutions,” said a joint statement released by the US State Department.
“We encourage the release of all those detained in connection with recent events and the lifting of the state of emergency,” the statement said.
“Violence has no place in the new Sudan, on this point we encourage an effective dialogue between all parties, and we urge all to ensure that the peace and security for the people of Sudan is a top priority.”
The United States has led condemnation of the military's takeover of power last week that interrupted a fragile transition to democracy in which power was shared with a civilian government.
 

