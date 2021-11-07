Top golfer Keita Nakajima wins play-off to claim the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai

You are here

Keita Nakajima became the third player from Japan to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. (Supplied/AAC)
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

  • World’s No.1 amateur is the third Japanese winner of the competition after defeating Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club
Arab News

DUBAI: Keita Nakajima became the third player from Japan to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), defeating Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho on the second hole of a play-off on Saturday at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

The No. 1 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking shot a 3-under-par 68 in the final round, while Kho fired a 64 in the third round followed by a 65 to finish on 14 under par.

The two players headed back to the 18th hole, which was parred in the first attempt. The second time, Kho found water with his approach, while Nakajima hit a superb drive, followed by a second to 20 feet. He rolled that in to seal victory with a birdie.

It was the second consecutive play-off in AAC history, following the two extra holes played by Yuxin Lin and Takumi Kanaya in the 2019 championship in Shanghai.

With his win, the 21-year-old Nakajima receives an invitation to the Masters Tournament in 2022 — making his dream of playing a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club with the reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama a reality — as well as an exemption into The 150th Open at St Andrews.

“I am very proud of what I have achieved. To follow in the footsteps of Hideki-san and Takumi feels great. I am so excited that I will be playing three majors in 2022,” said Nakajima, who finished joint runner-up behind Kanaya in the 2018 tournament in Singapore. “I am very thankful to the tournament for giving us such great opportunities.”

Nakajima, who is a former R&A Foundation Scholar, made a strong start with birdies on the first, third and fifth holes. That took him three clear of the field but a three-putt bogey on the sixth, followed by a double bogey on the ninth from a difficult stance in the fairway bunker, brought him back to the field.

With a fine run of five birdies in six holes from the ninth, Kho propelled himself into contention and finished with four pars to equal the lowest round of the day.

The University of Notre Dame senior’s second place was Hong Kong’s best finish in 12 years of the championship.

“I was three back and I knew the guys in the last group had the potential for going deep,” said Kho, ranked No. 220 in the WAGR. “I just knew if I focus on my own game, I could post a low one out there and I did exactly that. I just made a string of birdies and by the time I knew it I was in the lead with three to go. That was nerve-racking but at the same time I feel like I've prepared for that pretty well.”

“I felt more comfortable this time,” he added. “To be able to play well down the stretch gives me a lot of confidence going forward. I hit the shots I needed to hit. If I had the same shot again, I would choose the same club and thought process. I just didn’t execute this time. Keita won with a birdie so I have no regrets with that decision.”

Korea’s Wooyoung Cho matched Kho’s 65 to finish tied third alongside China’s Bo Jin (68) at 12 under. Cho was bogey-free with five birdies on his back nine, including one on the challenging 18th, while Jin slipped early with a double bogey on the par-4 second hole, but followed with five birdies without dropping any more shots.

Defending champion Yuxin Lin of China started with a birdie but followed that with a triple bogey on the second. He fought his way back into contention, before he sliced his tee shot on the par-4 15th out of bounds. An even-par 71 saw him finish tied seventh.

“I am definitely happy with the way I fought back after the second hole. I gave it my best until the 15th happened. I will take this as a learning experience and continue to work hard,” Lin said.

Ahmed Skaik, who this week was only the second player from the UAE to make the cut at the AAC, finished in 42nd place at four over par.

Created in 2009, the AAC was established to further develop amateur golf in the Asia-Pacific region. The champion receives an invitation to compete in the Masters Tournament and The Open, while the runner(s)-up gain a place in Final Qualifying for The Open.

The 2021 championship marks the first time it has been held in the UAE, one of the APGC’s 42 member countries, and joins the numerous professional and amateur events Dubai hosts annually, including the European Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic and DP World Tour Championship.

Over the AAC’s 12-year history, the championship has served as a springboard for some of the world’s top players, including Matsuyama, a two-time AAC winner and 2021 Masters champion.

Topics: golf Asia-Pacific Dubai UAE

Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik lead Pakistan into T20 World Cup semi against Australia

Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik lead Pakistan into T20 World Cup semi against Australia
Updated 2 min 6 sec ago

Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik lead Pakistan into T20 World Cup semi against Australia

Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik lead Pakistan into T20 World Cup semi against Australia
Updated 2 min 6 sec ago
SHARJAH: Pakistan defeated Scotland by 72 runs on the back of magnificent half centuries from Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik on Sunday to set-up a Twenty20 World Cup semifinal clash against Australia.
Skipper Babar scored a polished 47-ball-66 for his 24th fifty in Twenty20 internationals, and his fourth in five matches, while Malik smashed an 18-ball 54 not out as Pakistan posted 189-4 in their 20 overs.
Scotland were never in hunt as they managed 117-6 with Richie Berrington fighting a lone hand during his 37-ball 54 not out with four boundaries and a six.
The victory gave Pakistan five wins in as many games, topping the Group 2 with ten points.
They now face Australia in the second semifinal in Dubai on Thursday.
England will face New Zealand in the first semifinal in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
“Shoaib, the way he finished, the way he showed his experience, that’s what he’s known for,” said Babar of his 39-year-old teammate.
“We’ll carry good confidence into the semifinals and try to play in the same way. Definitely Dubai is one of the best stadiums. As a player if you play in front of a whole crowd that cheers for you, your confidence increases.”
Scotland lost skipper Kyle Coetzer (nine), Matthew Cross (five) and George Munsey (17) before they crossed fifty and it was left to Berrington and Micheal Leask (14) to add 46 for the fifth wicket.
But the asking rate continued to mount as spinner Shadab Khan (2-14) kept up the pressure. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali claimed a wicket each.
“I thought we bowled really well today, especially in the powerplay,” said Coetzer whose team lost all five Super 12 games but defeated Bangladesh in the qualifying round.
“When you’ve got the power in the batting line-up like Pakistan you know that they are going to find the boundaries at some stage, but I thought our guys fought really hard today.”
Earlier, Babar had set the platform with another fine knock.
Malik then punished the Scottish attack during his fiery knock comprising six hits over the fence and one boundary, taking 26 off Chris Greaves’s last over.
Babar smashed five boundaries and three sixes to become the tournament’s highest run scorer, passing England’s Jos Buttler’s 240 in five matches with 264 in as many games.
He holed out to spinner Greaves in the 18th over as Pakistan lifted the scoring rate, adding 129 in the last ten overs and an incredible 77 in the final five.
Babar and Mohammad Rizwan (15) had put on a slow 35 for the opening stand.
Rizwan, when on five, broke West Indian Chris Gayle’s record for most runs in Twenty20 cricket in a calendar year. Rizwan now has 1,676 runs in 41 matches.
Gayle had notched 1,665 in 36 matches in 2015.
Mohammad Hafeez scored a brisk 19-ball 31 with four boundaries and a six.

Lydia Ko equals course record to take four-shot lead into the final day of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Lydia Ko equals course record to take four-shot lead into the final day of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

Lydia Ko equals course record to take four-shot lead into the final day of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Lydia Ko equals course record to take four-shot lead into the final day of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International
  • The 24-year-old will look to hold off a final round push from Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul, who posted a 65 to move into second place
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: A course record-equaling 63 put New Zealander Lydia Ko in firm control heading into the final day of the $1 million Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

The former world No. 1 carded five birdies on both the front and back nine at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club to lead by four with one round to play.

Sitting at 16 under, the 24-year-old will look to hold off a final day push from Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul, whose scintillating 65 propelled her into second place.

England’s Alice Hewson sits two further back on 10 under, with Spaniards Carlota Ciganda and Nuria Iturrioz both on 9 under.

“I played really solid today,” said Ko, who tied Australian Steph Kyriacou’s record round at Royal Greens. “I missed a short putt for par on three and then went on a stretch of birdies. I gave myself a lot of good looks for birdie opportunities and I was rolling it well, so it was a good combination of everything, where I wasn’t making many mistakes. It was that kind of a round where I just kept putting myself in position, trying to play the best golf I can.”

“I’ve got to keep playing aggressively,” she said. “This is a course where you’ve seen players can play well so I’m just trying to make my share out there and see what happens.”

Atthaya Thitikul, who looks set to be crowned the season-long LET’s Race to the Costa del Sol champion after her low round on Saturday, said: “I feel pretty good about my round today. My putter was on fire. I’ll keep trying to roll in my putts tomorrow and keep making as many birdies as I can, staying focused.”

Talking about her final day playing partner Lydia Ko, Thitikul said: “She is really solid. Her putter and short game is one of the best, she’s pretty good. I’ll learn from her tomorrow and I’m looking forward to it.”

After an opening day 75, a resurgent Georgia Hall went 3 under par yesterday, before going a further three better today, placing her in a busy chasing pack, albeit 10 off the top.

“Today I could’ve been 9 under if I’m honest,” she said. “I missed quite a few putts under 10 foot. But my game was a lot better today and I’m very happy with how I played.

“I had three weeks off so maybe just getting back into tournament mode took me a little bit more time than I thought,” Hall added. “No matter how much you practice, competitions always feel different, so it’s just been getting my swing back into a good place.”

American Alison Lee, whose compatriot and playing partner Lyndsey Weaver found the tournament’s second hole-in-one on the way to a 71, sits one better at 7 under, bouncing back from a 5-over-par 77 on the first day with rounds of 65 and 67.

“I feel like I played pretty solid today. My strength today was my putting. Long birdie putts, shaky par putts coming back – it was my saviour today,” said Lee.

“I was very disappointed after the first round. I feel like I’ve been playing really well and that was just one of those days a golfer has in their back pocket once in a while, it just kind of happens. Thankfully I recovered yesterday and hopefully I can put a good number up tomorrow.”

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, presented by Public Investment Fund, will be followed by the Aramco Team Series – Jeddah, the last of four new $1-million team tournaments added to the Ladies European Tour this season, on Nov. 10-12th.

Topics: golf

World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi 2021 ends with Irish and Italian success

World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi 2021 ends with Irish and Italian success
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi 2021 ends with Irish and Italian success

World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi 2021 ends with Irish and Italian success
  • More than 2,000 runners, from world champions to community participants took part in the competition
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi concluded this weekend at Yas Marina Circuit after welcoming more than 2,000 athletes over two days, with the elite athletes racing on Friday and the community race taking place on Saturday.

Italy’s Alessio Rispoli was crowned the winner for the Men’s Sprint Triathlon for ages 30-39 after finishing the course in 1:06:11. This was the triathlete’s first race in Abu Dhabi.

“I used to be an elite triathlete in Italy, and recently moved to Dubai to train and coach fellow athletes,” he said.

“This is a top race for this particular age group around the world. Because of the organisation, facilities and just everything,” Rispoli said. “I [look forward] to coming back next year.”

Representing Ireland, Hilary Hughes took first place in the Women’s Sprint Triathlon category for ages 30-39 with an impressive time of 1:09:42, showcasing her swimming, cycling, and running skills.

“It was a fantastic race and it is incredible to be racing here in Abu Dhabi. The course is amazing, you’re on a Formula One track, when would you ever get to do that?” said Hughes.

Suhail Al-Arefi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) noted the success of the event and said he was already looking ahead to next year’s race.

“It was phenomenal to see aspiring and professional triathletes, and the wider community come together in Abu Dhabi to practise this incredible sport,” he said. “The successful hosting and organising of this event further proves how Abu Dhabi is a central and strategic hub for the sporting events industry, and we look forward to hosting the World Triathlon Championship Series Finals in 2022.”

“Our wise leadership has made hosting large-scale and strategic events possible with their clear directives and vision,” Al-Arefi said. “Their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has reassured us of their commitment to our safety and wellbeing, and we are encouraged to relay the same to our participants and attendees. It has been a successful two days, full of excellence and strength, and we are hopeful of the bright future ahead.”

Topics: World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi 2021

How Brexit and the English FA’s new rules are having a knock-on effect on Gulf football

How Brexit and the English FA’s new rules are having a knock-on effect on Gulf football
Updated 07 November 2021
Liliane Tannoury

How Brexit and the English FA’s new rules are having a knock-on effect on Gulf football

How Brexit and the English FA’s new rules are having a knock-on effect on Gulf football
  • Only individuals recently working in certified leagues, or bands, can coach in England — and no Gulf nation is on the list
Updated 07 November 2021
Liliane Tannoury

DUBAI: Fans keeping an eye on Saudi and Gulf football will recently have noticed the challenges faced by Al-Nassr FC in hiring a new first team coach.

Eventually, at the start of October, the Riyadh club landed 46-year-old Portuguese coach Pedro Emanuel on a contract that will see him in the role until the end of the current season. 

Logistics, not many apparent to football fans, are increasingly placing obstacles in the face of hiring new coaches.

Having spoken with several European agents, it seems that Al-Nassr was one of the first victim of the new rules implemented by the English Football Federation last January.

At the start of the year, the FA implemented a set of restrictive measures to hiring football coaches and other technical staff to English football leagues as a result of Brexit and the subsequent leaving of the European market.

The knock-on effects are now being felt in the Middle East

Indirectly, these new rules will very likely limit the number of coaches who can, or are willing to, come to the Gulf, as witnessed in the recent case at Al-Nassr.

Simply put, to be able to work in England as a football coach or part of a team’s technical staff, an individual must satisfy new rules placed by the FA based on five “bands;” these will determine whether a prospective coach qualifies for a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) that will allow him or her to train an English team.

The new rules demand that only technicians who have worked in the leagues of the pre-defined “bands” by the FA can train in England. When referring to coaches, the FA also includes regular assistants to coaches.

The five categories are as follows: Band 1 represents the elite of the English Premier League, Germany’s Bundesliga, Spain’s LaLiga, the Italian Serie A and France’s Ligue 1.

Band 2 includes, among others, the Portuguese league and Belgian First Division; Band 3 the Russian Premier League and Brazilian league; Band 4 the Czech Croatian leagues; and Band 5 includes the Serbian SuperLiga and Chinese Super League.

To receive a GBE that allows employment in England, coaches and assistants must have worked in one of these bands in the past two consecutive years or in three of the past five.

With no leagues from any Gulf countries included in the bands, coaches who work in the region for more than two years know they are closing the door on any potential job in England.

Not surprisingly, this will limit the range of choices for some Gulf clubs as many coaches will now think twice before committing to them, as they might later wish to work in England.

Gulf media reported that Al-Nassr had unsuccessfully contacted eight European coaches at the end of September, with three of them — Antonio Conte, Rudi Garcia and Quique Flores — turning down the offer because they had hopes of coaching in the UK in the near future.

To get an idea of the impact of the FA’s new measures, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would not have been able to join Manchester United from Norway’s Molde in 2018 under today’s rules.

The FA’s shunning of any Gulf league — particularly the successful Saudi Pro League — will clearly have an impact on the availability of reputable coaches for clubs in region.

In the circumstances, any reluctance from coaches to move to the Middle East is understandable. Coaching in England remains a dream that many will not risk.

To what extent that will impact regional clubs remain to be seen, with the development of football in the Gulf also at stake.

Topics: football Brexit sport

UAE Jiu-Jitsu national team join the world’s best at World Championship in Abu Dhabi

UAE Jiu-Jitsu national team join the world’s best at World Championship in Abu Dhabi
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

UAE Jiu-Jitsu national team join the world’s best at World Championship in Abu Dhabi

UAE Jiu-Jitsu national team join the world’s best at World Championship in Abu Dhabi
  • More than 2000 athletes will take part in the 26th Jiu-Jitsu World Championship (JJWC) kicking off on Sunday the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE national team is set to be part of more than 2,000 athletes chasing glory at the 26th Jiu-Jitsu World Championship (JJWC). The tournament will kick off at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City on Sunday, Nov. 7.

The venue will host the event, which runs until Nov. 11, under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

The host national team has prepared a strong line-up for the championship, with 59 players competing in the men’s championship. The male team has 13 players in the adult category; 12 players in the youth category (U21s); 16 players in the under-18 category, and 18 players in the under-16 category. The women’s team has 57 players across the four categories.

Abdul Moneim Al-Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu Jitsu Federation paid a visit to the national team training camp and expressed his confidence in the players’ ability to compete at the highest level at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship.

“Competition will not be easy at the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship. The sport is developing rapidly in many countries around the world, as we saw at the 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships, here in Abu Dhabi, in September,” he said. “Moreover, every athlete in the championship who faces a UAE player will have the added motivation of dethrone the last champion. However, I have full confidence in what you will bring to the mat, as in previous championships. This is your time to win gold.”

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said the national team is entering the tournament fully prepared to make the Emirati fans proud.

“Our confidence in our athletes’ capability to continue what they started a decade ago has no limits,” he said. “The world championship is an essential stop in their journey, and we are certain that the feelings of joy and pride that we experienced in previous world championships will be repeated this week.”

Sunday’s competitions begin at 10 a.m. with preliminary rounds for male and female athletes under 16 years across various weight categories. The final rounds will be held on a single mat for the qualifiers in the same categories from 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. The official opening ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m. and will include the display of the flags of the participating countries and teams.

“We are aware of the hopes placed on us, we have prepared very well for the competition, and we promise our fans that we will fight to retain the title,” said national team star Faisal Al-Ketbi.

Alexandre Nascimento, head of the referees for the world championship, confirmed that the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation is in the process of adopting a unified system for classifying belts.

“At present, each country follows the rules set by the regional federation to which it belongs,” he said. “The International Federation has now taken a crucial step towards standardising the classification of belts for federations around the world. We will issue a special rulebook in this regard.”

“The classification system used in the UAE is a model to follow and we have taken the initiative to provide all the technical details related to this system to the International Federation,” Nascimento said. “At first, we will give certificates exclusively for the black belt holders, and eventually, we will grant other certificates as well, which will motivate athletes to reach higher levels.”

 

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu

