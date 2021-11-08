You are here

  • Home
  • Japan plans to stimulate the economy, establish $88bn university fund: Economic wrap

Japan plans to stimulate the economy, establish $88bn university fund: Economic wrap

Japan plans to stimulate the economy, establish $88bn university fund: Economic wrap
Short Url

https://arab.news/2a6x8

Updated 25 sec ago
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ziad Sabbah
Ruba Alrashed

Japan plans to stimulate the economy, establish $88bn university fund: Economic wrap

Japan plans to stimulate the economy, establish $88bn university fund: Economic wrap
Updated 25 sec ago
LAMYAA BAGAZI Ziad Sabbah Ruba Alrashed

RIYADH/CAIRO: Japan is considering an economic package worth more than $265 billion (to stimulate the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan would require issuing new debt, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported. 
A portion of the spending will be coming from funds carried from last year’s budget. 

Moreover, in a bid to distribute wealth to the wider public, Japan’s prime minister announced plans to establish an $88 billion university fund. 

The fund is expected to strengthen the country's position as a science and technology nation.

Consumer confidence in Indonesia

Indonesia’s consumer confidence index went up considerably to 113.4 points in October, up from 95.5 last month, data from Bank Indonesia showed. This is the highest level since March 2020.

All of the indicator’s sub-indexes experienced positive changes. Most notably, consumers’ assessment for current economic conditions improved significantly. Their economic outlook also enhanced noticeably.

Foreign exchange reserves

Japan’s foreign exchange reserves reached $1.4 trillion by the end of October, dropping slightly from September’s $1.41 trillion, official data revealed.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $57.2 billion in October, edging slightly upwards from the previous month’s level of $57.1 billion, the South African Reserve Bank said.

The rise was mainly driven by higher US dollar gold prices and the depreciation of the US dollar against other currencies.

Topics: #japan #indonesia #South Africa #economy #stimulus

Bank and materials sector shares see TASI close up 0.4%: Market wrap

Bank and materials sector shares see TASI close up 0.4%: Market wrap
Updated 08 November 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

Bank and materials sector shares see TASI close up 0.4%: Market wrap

Bank and materials sector shares see TASI close up 0.4%: Market wrap
Updated 08 November 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the session on Monday, up five points, or 0.4 percent, to close at 11,846 points.

The rise was led by bank and basic materials sector shares, but the insurance sector recorded the largest decline, impacted by Q3 results.

Some 191.6 million shares changed hands in 336,000 deals, with heavy trading in Al Rajhi bank, NCB, Alinma Bank.

Shares of Al Rajhi Bank rose by 3 percent to close at SR149.40 ($39.70). It closed at its highest price since its listing on the market, with transactions amounting to about 6.4 million shares.

The bank's shares have risen steadily since the beginning of this year, with gains exceeding 100 percent.

Shares in Banque Saudi Fransi, SABIC Agri-Nutrients, Riyad Bank, and Makkah Construction ended their trading today with a rise of 1 percent to 3 percent.

Shares in Dallah Healthcare rose 4 percent to close at SR78.90 ($21.04), after the company announced an increase in profits for Q3 2021 to SR86.5 million.

On the other hand, shares inTanmiah Food declined by 3 percent to close at SR87 ($23.20), after the company booked a decrease in third-quarter profits to SR3.7 million, or 79 percent, compared to the same period in 2020.

Shares in Dur Hospitality declined by 2 percent to close at SR33.90, as the company reported losses of SR6.3 million in Q3 2021.

Ataa Educational shares closed at SR61.40 after the end of eligibility for cash dividends for the fiscal year ending in July 2021.

Among REITs, Jadwa REIT Al-Haramain and Al Mashaar REIT increased by 3 percent to close at SR9.14 and SR10.32 respectively, amid active trading on the two funds.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) decided to allow financial market institutions to accept investments from non-Saudis in real estate funds that invest part or all of their assets in real estate in Makkah and Madinah.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

TASI stocks down in early trading: Market Wrap
Business & Economy
TASI stocks down in early trading: Market Wrap
TASI edges down slightly to 11,674; Dividends announced for SISCO and Jarir: Market wrap
Business & Economy
TASI edges down slightly to 11,674; Dividends announced for SISCO and Jarir: Market wrap

China listings in Hong Kong to rebound: Credit Suisse

China listings in Hong Kong to rebound: Credit Suisse
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

China listings in Hong Kong to rebound: Credit Suisse

China listings in Hong Kong to rebound: Credit Suisse
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

Asia’s investment banking activity is expected to bounce back as China stock listings shift from the US to Hong Kong, said Credit Suisse.

The Swiss banking giant’s Asia Pacific chief executive Helman Sitohang said deal progress in Hong Kong and the region is “building up very nicely” in a Bloomberg Television interview.

This comes despite the slowdown in dealmaking over the last couple of weeks following China’s crackdown in various sectors, ranging from technology to property, as it aims to tackle monopolies that have built up in the country.

“I have been a banker in the region for 30 years now. One thing I know for sure is the region is very resilient,” said Sitohang. “We clearly see the pipeline building up for listings in Hong Kong so we will see activity picking up again.”

Chinese listings in the US have slowed to a standstill after the Asian powerhouse pledged to write new rules for firms floating outside the mainland, while US regulators have suspended new IPOs from Chinese firms until they provide greater disclosures over the potential risks they face. 

Credit Suisse's Asia Pacific unit saw sales fall 10 percent to CHF 828 million ($905 million) in 2020 compared to a year ago, “due to a to higher provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher net revenues,” according to last year’s fourth-quarter earnings release.

Topics: Credit Suisse #china Hong Kong

Related

Credit Suisse pares back investment banking, sharpens focus on rich
Business & Economy
Credit Suisse pares back investment banking, sharpens focus on rich
Hong Kong's economy grew 5.4%; New order growth in US eased to a 16-month low: Economic Wrap
Business & Economy
Hong Kong's economy grew 5.4%; New order growth in US eased to a 16-month low: Economic Wrap

Qatar hits a surplus of $247m in 3Q 2021: Ministry of Finance

Qatar hits a surplus of $247m in 3Q 2021: Ministry of Finance
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

Qatar hits a surplus of $247m in 3Q 2021: Ministry of Finance

Qatar hits a surplus of $247m in 3Q 2021: Ministry of Finance
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

Qatar recorded a budget surplus of 900 million riyals ($247 million) for the third quarter of this year, according to data released by the country’s Ministry of Finance.

Total revenue for the quarter grew by a yearly rate of 20.6 percent to reach 47 billion riyals. 

Oil and gas revenue accounted for 87.7 percent of total income, while other revenue totaled 5.7 billion riyals.

The third quarter’s expenditures stood at 46.1 billion riyals, as it jumped 10.7 percent from a year earlier.

For this year’s first nine months, the total budget surplus reached 4.9 billion rials.

 

Topics: #qatar

Related

Qatar orders six vessels from South Korea as LNG demand grows
Business & Economy
Qatar orders six vessels from South Korea as LNG demand grows
Qatar Energy to launch green bonds in 2022; state commits to emissions reduction
Business & Economy
Qatar Energy to launch green bonds in 2022; state commits to emissions reduction

Egypt to open the world’s largest spinning factory in 2022

Egypt to open the world’s largest spinning factory in 2022
Updated 08 November 2021
Yassin Mohammed

Egypt to open the world’s largest spinning factory in 2022

Egypt to open the world’s largest spinning factory in 2022
Updated 08 November 2021
Yassin Mohammed

CAIRO: Egypt’s Ministry of Public Business Sector announced on Monday that construction of the world’s largest spinning and weaving facility in El-Mahalla El-Kubra is likely to be completed in the second half of 2022.
Minister of Public Business Sector Hesham Tawfik held a meeting with the contracting companies to review the progress on the project.
Gama Construction Co. is in charge of the development of spinning factory No. 1 over an area of 62,500 meters at a cost of EGP780 million ($49 million).
The spinning factory No. 4 is being built over an area of 24,600 meters at a value of EGP 251 million by the Engineering Company for Integrated Projects, while the spinning factory No. 6 is being established over an area of 17,700 meters by the Arab Contractors for EGP 216 million.

Topics: #egypt #Textile

Natixis looks to increase Saudi business after advising on ACWA IPO

Natixis looks to increase Saudi business after advising on ACWA IPO
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

Natixis looks to increase Saudi business after advising on ACWA IPO

Natixis looks to increase Saudi business after advising on ACWA IPO
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

Paris-based investment bank Natixis SA recently completed its first IPO in Saudi Arabia, providing a blueprint for navigating a market dominated by rivals that are more established in the Kingdom, Bloomberg reported.

According to Barbara Riccardi, regional head for the Middle East corporate and investment banking business, the firm is seeking  a “substantial increase” in how much it generates from Saudi Arabia, which it plans to grow by 7 percent every year until 2024.

“Saudi is a crowded place where a lot of people have been very active, and obviously we’re not going to try and compete with the likes of the American banks,” Riccardi said in an interview in Riyadh. 

“But where we can really add value is in the sector where we have been present consistently as a lender and as an adviser.”

Natixis, which launched a Riyadh office last year, was one of the advisers on ACWA Power International's $1.2 billion IPO which drew over $300 billion in orders in October. It was the Kingdom's largest since Saudi Aramco's share sale. 

ACWA has long been a client of Natixis, with the French firm often lending to fund the company's energy projects.

“ACWA sits right in the middle of where we have that expertise and is a good example of what we want to repeat in Saudi Arabia, and across the GCC, with other clients,” said Riccardi. 

In July, Natixis' parent firm, BPCE SA, took it private as part of a plan to build Europe's largest private banking group. 

According to Bloomberg, Natixis was among advisers on the biggest Saudi IPO since Aramco's listing.

Many of the world's largest banks have already opened branches or expanded their presence in the Kingdom as a result of the country's stock market opening and plans to sell shares in dozens of state-owned companies.

“Under our strategic plan for this region we aim to substantially increase the proportion of revenues coming from Saudi Arabia,” Riccardi said. 

“That doesn’t mean we don’t pay attention to other countries, where we continue to invest and grow, but reflects the sheer scale of what’s happening in Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: Natixis ACWA Power

Related

Natixis opens investment banking office in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Natixis opens investment banking office in Saudi Arabia
ACWA Power trade volume exceeds 40 million shares
Business & Economy
ACWA Power trade volume exceeds 40 million shares

Latest updates

Japan plans to stimulate the economy, establish $88bn university fund: Economic wrap
Japan plans to stimulate the economy, establish $88bn university fund: Economic wrap
Xavi unveiled as Barcelona coach to fans at Camp Nou
Xavi unveiled as Barcelona coach to fans at Camp Nou
US shares with Egypt concerns about Iran’s malign practices: Blinken
US shares with Egypt concerns about Iran’s malign practices: Blinken
Saudi-owned Newcastle appoint Eddie Howe as new manager
Saudi-owned Newcastle appoint Eddie Howe as new manager
Bank and materials sector shares see TASI close up 0.4%: Market wrap
Bank and materials sector shares see TASI close up 0.4%: Market wrap

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.