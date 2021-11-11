China’s Xi warns against return to Cold War tensions at APEC meeting

You are here

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at an event commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 9, 2021. (AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at an event commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 9, 2021. (AP)
  • China’s military said on Tuesday it conducted a combat readiness patrol in the direction of the Taiwan Strait, after its Defense Ministry condemned a visit by a US congressional delegation to Taiwan, the democratically governed island claimed by Beijing
  • A date has not been announced for the Xi-Biden meeting, but a person briefed on the matter said it was expected to be as soon as next week
WELLINGTON: The Asia-Pacific region must not return to the tensions of the Cold War era, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, ahead of a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden expected as soon as next week.
Xi, in a recorded video message to a CEO forum on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit hosted by New Zealand, said attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geopolitical grounds were bound to fail.
“The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not relapse into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era,” Xi said.
Xi’s remarks were an apparent reference to US efforts with regional allies and partners including the Quad grouping with India, Japan and Australia, to blunt what they see as China’s growing coercive economic and military influence.
China’s military said on Tuesday it conducted a combat readiness patrol in the direction of the Taiwan Strait, after its Defense Ministry condemned a visit by a US congressional delegation to Taiwan, the democratically governed island claimed by Beijing.
Combative US diplomatic exchanges with China early in the Biden administration unnerved allies, and US officials believe direct engagement with Xi is the best way to prevent the relationship between the world’s two biggest economies from spiraling toward conflict.
A date has not been announced for the Xi-Biden meeting, but a person briefed on the matter said it was expected to be as soon as next week.
The week-long annual forum, culminating in a meeting of leaders from all 21 APEC economies on Friday, is being conducted entirely online by hosts New Zealand, a country with hard-line pandemic control measures that has kept its borders closed to almost all travelers for 18 months.
Xi has only appeared by video, and has not left China in about 21 months as the country pursues a zero-tolerance policy toward COVID-19. The Chinese president is also participating this week in a meeting of the ruling Communist Party that is expected to further cement his authority https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-xinhua-lauds-xi-ahead-key-com....
Xi said emerging from the shadow of the pandemic and achieving steady economic recovery was the most pressing task for the region, and that countries must close the COVID-19 immunization gap.
“We should translate the consensus that vaccines are a global public good into concrete actions to ensure their fair and equitable distribution,” Xi said.
APEC members pledged at a special meeting in June to expand sharing and manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines and lift trade barriers for medicines.

TRADE DEALS
Taiwan’s bid to join a regional trade pact, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), is expected raise tensions at the APEC leaders’ meeting later in the week.
China, which has also applied to join CPTPP, opposes Taiwan’s membership and has increased military activities near the island which Beijing claims. The United States pulled out of CPTPP under former President Donald Trump.
A 15-nation regional trade pact backed by China, the Regional Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (RCEP), will also take effect from Jan. 1.
Xi said in the lead-up to RCEP implementation and CPTPP negotiations that China would “shorten the negative list on foreign investment, promote all-round opening up of its agricultural and manufacturing sectors, expand the opening of the service sector and treat domestic and foreign businesses as equals in accordance with law.”
The United States has offered to host APEC in 2023 for the first time in over a decade as President Joe Biden turns resources and attention to the Asia-Pacific following the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.
However, no consensus has yet been reached among APEC members on the offer.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Climate change has been a key item on the agenda at the summit, which is taking place in parallel with the United Nations’ COP26 meeting in Glasgow.
Xi said China would achieve its carbon neutrality targets within the time frame it has set and its carbon reduction action would require massive investment.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in her opening address that APEC had taken steps to wean the region’s industries off fossil-fuel subsidies.

Philippines to vaccinate 15m against COVID-19 in three-day drive

Philippines to vaccinate 15m against COVID-19 in three-day drive
Updated 11 November 2021
Ellie Aben

Philippines to vaccinate 15m against COVID-19 in three-day drive

Philippines to vaccinate 15m against COVID-19 in three-day drive
  • Mass vaccination to coincide with birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio
Updated 11 November 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippine government said on Wednesday it aims to vaccinate 15 million people against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a three-day immunization drive, which will run from Nov. 29-Dec. 1.

Manila is ramping up vaccination efforts to reach its target of immunizing 50 million people before the year ends. The Southeast Asian nation with a population of 110 million has so far fully vaccinated only about 30 million people.

“The objective is to mobilize all stakeholders, people and logistics to facilitate the vaccination … of at least 15 million individuals in three days,” the country’s vaccine czar, Secretary Carlito Galvez, said in a televised meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte.

He added that some 5,000 vaccination sites will be established at schools, colleges, gymnasiums, fast food chains, malls and workplaces across the country, with local officials, military and police mobilized to support the effort. 

“This is also one way to help those areas where vaccination rate is low because of some challenges and logistical limitations,” Galvez said.

Health organizations such as the Philippine Medical Association and the Philippine Pediatric Society will be involved as well, as the country last month began vaccinating children aged 12-17. 

Duterte urged the public to participate in the mass immunization campaign, which will coincide with the anniversary of the birth of one of the country’s national heroes, 19th-century revolutionary leader Andres Bonifacio.

“With this, we want to convey the message that all vaccinated Filipinos … are heroes,” Duterte said. “Those who haven’t been vaccinated are the ugly ones.”

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines continue to decline after reaching over 26,000 new infections daily in mid-September, when the delta variant of the virus swept the country.

On Wednesday, authorities reported 2,646 new infections. The total tally now stands at slightly over 2.8 million, with 44,665 deaths.

“We cannot lose our focus, especially now that cases are down,” Duterte said. “And this is further reason to speed up vaccination to prevent another surge.”

Children enjoy themselves at a public park, as the country’s capital region loosens coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Quezon City, Metro Manila. (Reuters)
India hosts regional security talks on Afghanistan

India hosts regional security talks on Afghanistan
Updated 58 min 47 sec ago

India hosts regional security talks on Afghanistan

India hosts regional security talks on Afghanistan
  • Afghan representatives were not invited, while regional powers Pakistan and China declined to attend
  • India used to be region’s largest provider of aid to Afghanistan, spending about $3 billion on development projects
Updated 58 min 47 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday hosted a regional security summit with officials from Russia, Iran and five Central Asian republics to discuss the situation in neighboring Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country.

The two-day Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is the first such meeting since the Taliban took control of the country following the fall of the US-backed Afghan government on Aug. 15. The first editions of the dialogue were hosted by Iran in 2018 and 2019.

Security chiefs from Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan arrived in New Delhi, while two other regional powers, Pakistan and China, declined to attend. 

Afghan government representatives were not invited to take part in the summit. 

“This is the time for close consultation amongst us … (and) among the regional countries,” India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said as he opened the meeting.

“I’m confident that our deliberations will be productive … and will contribute to help the people of Afghanistan and enhance our collective security.”

The meeting underscores India’s attempts to protect its strategic interests in Afghanistan. Over the past two decades, India has spent about $3 billion on development projects in different parts of the neighboring landlocked country. As other powers look to cement their grip on the region, the Indian government has faced criticism for allowing New Delhi to be sidelined in Afghanistan while other players such as Pakistan and China sweep in.

Pakistan declined to attend the summit, with its National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf last week saying India was a “spoiler” and not a “peacemaker” in Afghanistan, while China’s foreign ministry blamed “scheduling reasons” for not participating but said it remained open to bilateral talks. Some Indian foreign policy experts see the ongoing security meeting as India’s attempt to claim a role in the region. 

“This is something that is interesting, something that India has not done in the past,” Harsh V. Pant, director of strategic affairs program at the Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation, told Arab News.

“India has been relatively reticent in the past on Afghanistan and has not really taken leadership. With this, India is bringing stakeholders together.”

He added that there is no option for India to do nothing in the face of a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

“The burden falls on regional players. India not doing anything is not an option. It is therefore trying to engage with all the relevant partners,” Pant said. “India is not really looking at the situation as a bystander.”

While India used to be the region’s largest provider of development aid to Afghanistan, foreign policy expert Sanjay Kapoor sees its post-Taliban takeover concerns in the country as related mainly to security issues.

“India wanted to host this dialogue in March this year, but it could not get its act together. If it had succeeded in doing that in March or May, it would have had a different impact on Afghanistan,” Kapoor told Arab News.

“Now it is more concerned, along with other participating countries, about security issues. India doesn’t want Afghanistan to become a terror hub.”

Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of ‘state terrorism’

Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of ‘state terrorism’
Updated 10 November 2021
AFP

Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of ‘state terrorism’

Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of ‘state terrorism’
  • Concern was growing for more than 2,000 migrants who are trapped at the border, with the UN calling their plight "intolerable"
  • "What we are facing here, we must be clear, is a manifestation of state terrorism," Polish Prime Minister told reporters in Warsaw
Updated 10 November 2021
AFP

SOKOLKA, Poland: Poland said Wednesday it had seen a surge in attempts to breach its border and pushed back hundreds of migrants to Belarus, accusing Minsk of “state terrorism” by provoking a new migrant crisis in Europe.
Concern was growing for more than 2,000 migrants — mainly Kurds from the Middle East — who are trapped at the border, with the UN calling their plight “intolerable” and demanding action.
Western governments accuse Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko of luring them to his country and sending them to cross into Poland in retaliation for sanctions.
“What we are facing here, we must be clear, is a manifestation of state terrorism,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Warsaw at a news conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel.
Michel said new sanctions against Belarus “are on the table.”
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said she expected “a widening of the sanctions” at the beginning of next week.
“This is the attempt of an authoritarian regime to try to destabilize its democratic neighbors. This will not succeed,” she said, speaking after a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington.
Migrants have been trying to cross the border for months but the crisis reached a new level when hundreds made a concerted effort on Monday and were pushed back by Polish borders guards.
They set up a camp on the border, sheltering in tents and burning wood from local forests to keep warm, blocked by Polish guards behind razor-wire.
In the Polish town of Sokolka near the border, AFP reporters saw patrols stopping vehicles to check the boots for migrants, as well as lines of military trucks and police vans going to and from the border.
“The residents here are under constant stress,” Sokolka’s deputy mayor Piotr Romanowicz told AFP.
Izabela Korecki, 38, who was walking in the town center with her daughters, said she felt “tense.”
“We hear the sirens and helicopters all the time,” she said.
Journalists and charity workers have been banned from the immediate border area by Polish authorities under state of emergency rules.
Poland has sent 15,000 troops to the border along with police and border guards, accusing Belarus of using intimidation to force migrants to breach the border.
Belarus has in turn accused Poland of violating international norms by blocking the migrants and beating them back with violence.
In a back street of Sokolka, Anna Chmielewska, a volunteer with the Ocalenie (Salvation) Foundation, was sorting through a garage filled with donated food and clothes intended for migrants.
“I can’t believe we are living in times like these. We are here, we are ready to help but we cannot,” she said, explaining that volunteers could only help migrants who make it beyond the border area.
Kyle McNally, a humanitarian affairs adviser at Doctors Without Borders who has met with migrants on the Belarusian side of the border, called for “unfettered access” to assist them.
“The people that we have spoken with and we have seen are really in a desperate state and it’s getting worse by the day,” he said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday called Lukashenko’s main backer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking him “to use his influence” with Minsk to stop what she called an “inhumane” instrumentalization of migrants.
But Belarus and Moscow have said the West should deal with migrant flows caused by its military interventions in the Middle East.
The Kremlin said it was “irresponsible” for Poland to blame Putin for the crisis, while Belarus’s foreign minister said the EU was causing the crisis because it wanted a reason to impose new sanctions.
“The migrant crisis was provoked by the EU itself and its states that border Belarus,” Vladimir Makei said on a visit to Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday.
Lavrov accused Western institutions of mounting an “anti-Belarusian campaign,” and said Russia and Belarus had “closely coordinated our approaches” to countering it.
Thousands of migrants have crossed or attempted to cross from Belarus into the eastern EU member states of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in recent months.
At least 10 migrants have died on the Poland-Belarus border, seven of them on the Polish side of the border, according to the Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza.

Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence on the Poland - Belarus border in Grodno District, Belarus, in this still image taken from a social media video on November 9, 2021. (Reuters)
‘Pro-Qaddafi fanatic’ planned deadly shooting outside Libyan Embassy in London, court told

‘Pro-Qaddafi fanatic’ planned deadly shooting outside Libyan Embassy in London, court told
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

‘Pro-Qaddafi fanatic’ planned deadly shooting outside Libyan Embassy in London, court told

‘Pro-Qaddafi fanatic’ planned deadly shooting outside Libyan Embassy in London, court told
  • Officer Yvonne Fletcher, 25, was killed while policing a demonstration in April 1984
  • Saleh Ibrahim Mabrouk, who was arrested in 2015 but not charged, has denied any role
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A pro-Qaddafi fanatic is responsible for the deadly shooting of a police officer during an anti-regime protest that took place outside the Libyan Embassy in London in 1984, a court has heard.

Officer Yvonne Fletcher, 25, was shot dead while policing a demonstration against Libya’s then-leader Muammar Qaddafi in April 1984.

John Murray, a retired police officer, has brought a civil claim in front of a British court for the symbolic amount of £1 ($1.35) for damages against Saleh Ibrahim Mabrouk, who has denied any role in the shooting.

Murray said he has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder since the incident, and he is seeking “vindicatory” damages for alleged assault and battery in a bid to bring the circumstances surrounding his friend Fletcher’s death in front of a court.

Phillippa Kaufmann, his barrister, said: “Nobody has ever yet been brought to justice for killing Yvonne Fletcher.”

Mabrouk was arrested in connection with the killing in 2015, but was not charged with a crime despite police saying they could identify those responsible. This was because key evidence could not be released due to national security concerns.

Kaufmann said Fletcher was killed when a shot was fired from a window of the Libyan Embassy during a student protest against the Qaddafi regime’s executions of political prisoners. Kaufmann said bullet casings, firearms residue and guns were later discovered.

She added that the shooting was “pre-planned” by Mabrouk, who she described as having “fanatical” pro-Qaddafi political views at the time.

Mabrouk told a police officer setting up barricades on the day of the shooting that “we have guns here today, there is going to be fighting,” the court was told.

Kaufmann said an anonymous Libyan dissident who infiltrated pro-Qaddafi circles in the UK was once told that Mabrouk and others were instructed by Qaddafi directly to “use the facilities, the guns, all the weapons, the money and the power of the embassy,” and to “teach the British a lesson for letting the opposition work freely in the UK.”

Separately, Mabrouk is said to have told peers “they had to teach a lesson to anti-Qaddafi people,” indicating that they had a number of “targets” in the UK, Kaufmann said.

According to one witness whose name was redacted in court documents, Mabrouk allegedly told protesters where to stand “so they wouldn’t get shot.”

The hearing continues and is expected to last three days.

In this file photo taken on August 21, 2008 the son of Libyan leader Moamer Kadhafi, Seif al-Islam, announces his withdrawal from political life on August 20, 2008, in the town of Sebha, 800 kilometres south of the capital Tripoli. (AFP)
Italy rescues 430 migrants from fishing boat

Italy rescues 430 migrants from fishing boat
Updated 10 November 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

Italy rescues 430 migrants from fishing boat

Italy rescues 430 migrants from fishing boat
  • Most migrants aboard boat were from Tunisia, despite stringent controls of Tunisian Coast Guard
  • Poor weather conditions are not deterring migrants from departing toward Italian shores
Updated 10 November 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: Italy has rescued 430 migrants, including 13 minors, from a fishing boat that on Tuesday evening ran aground in front of the Levante pier of the port of Pozzallo, in the southeast of Sicily.

A spokesman from the Italian Coast Guard told Arab News that the boat came from Tunisia. Most of the migrants aboard, he added, were Tunisians, while some came from Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Those were the youngest in the group, and they were not looking well at all, so our doctors are now treating them,” the spokesman added.

Transshipment operations of refugees were carried out by the police and the Italian Coast Guard with inflatable boats and a tugboat. The operations ended at 2 a.m. Mayor of Pozzallo Roberto Ammatuna coordinated the rescue from the pier.

“It was not an easy task because the ship had been severely damaged by the hit, and the weather was getting worse. However, all the fishermen of Pozzallo and some young guys helped rescuers with small boats and dinghies so that everything could be done quickly,” he told Arab News.

The migrants were taken to the municipal gym, where they were tested for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). On Wednesday, they will be transferred to a quarantine ship.

Bad weather conditions in the Central Mediterranean are not deterring migrants from departing from Tunisia and Libya toward Italian shores.

“The 430 who made it to Pozzallo confirm this trend, and we have to face it,” Rear Adm. Roberto Isidori from the Italian Coast Guard told Arab News.

He explained that the migrants are departing “despite the controls by the Tunisian Coast Guard, which have become more stringent in the past few weeks.”

The pressure on Sicily from migrant arrivals is worsening. Six landings were counted only yesterday in Lampedusa, with nearly 200 of them from Tunisia.

On the tiny island, which is closer to the Tunisian coasts than to the Italian mainland, the Imbriacola reception center is again severely taxed.

On Tuesday night, 885 migrants were held there — more than three times the maximum capacity of the hotspot at 250.

“It is now time for the Interior Ministry, which runs the Lampedusa facility, to do something to expand its capacity, even though we all know that it will never be enough. When you have six landings from Tunisia on a single winter day with tough weather, no reception center can be enough,” Don Carmelo La Magra, the parish priest of Lampedusa, told Arab News.

