Jordan working to achieve green economy goals, says top official

GLASGOW: Jordan has very ambitious plans to achieve its green economy targets and the country is working to increase the share of renewables by more than 25 percent in its power mx by 2030, said Mohammed Khashashneh.
Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the COP26, the secretary-general in Jordan’s Environment Ministry said Jordan also also signed an agreement with an Australian company to produce green hydrogen.
Experts say green” hydrogen, a carbon-friendly nontoxic gas produced using renewable energy, can play a significant role in achieving a green gas-neutral economy. It will also prove helpful in combating global warming.
Referring to a strategic project of his country “National Water Carrier,” the Jordanian official said plans are afoot to run the project on renewables.
The share of electricity from renewables in Jordan grew from 0.7 percent in 2014 to over 13 percent in 2019, making Jordan a regional front-runner in renewable energy. The country has established the necessary policies and regulations to support renewables, including solar photovoltaic and onshore wind development, according to a recent report.
It said Jordan boasts significant renewable energy resource potential that if realized will reduce consumer energy costs, improve national energy security, create jobs and stimulate sustainable growth. Khashashneh expressed very optimistic about the Arab world’s plans in tackling climate change and achieving carbon emissions cuts targets.
He told Arab News that Jordan also planned to plant 10 million trees in the next 10 years. Khashashneh praised the recently announced Saudi Green Initiative and called it a source of inspiration for other regional countries to follow suit.