Jordan working to achieve green economy goals, says top official

Jordan has established the necessary regulations to support renewables. (Social media)
  • The share of electricity from renewables in Jordan grew from 0.7 percent in 2014 to over 13 percent in 2019
GLASGOW: Jordan has very ambitious plans to achieve its green economy targets and the country is working to increase the share of renewables by more than 25 percent in its power mx by 2030, said Mohammed Khashashneh.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the COP26, the secretary-general in Jordan’s Environment Ministry said Jordan also also signed an agreement with an Australian company to produce green hydrogen.

Experts say green” hydrogen,  a carbon-friendly nontoxic gas produced using renewable energy, can play a significant role in achieving a green gas-neutral economy. It will also prove helpful in combating global warming.

Referring to a strategic project of his country “National Water Carrier,” the Jordanian official said plans are afoot to run the project on renewables.

The share of electricity from renewables in Jordan grew from 0.7 percent in 2014 to over 13 percent in 2019, making Jordan a regional front-runner in renewable energy. The country has established the necessary policies and regulations to support renewables, including solar photovoltaic and onshore wind development, according to a recent report.

It said Jordan boasts significant renewable energy resource potential that if realized will reduce consumer energy costs, improve national energy security, create jobs and stimulate sustainable growth. Khashashneh expressed very optimistic about the Arab world’s plans in tackling climate change and achieving carbon emissions cuts targets.

He told Arab News that Jordan also planned to plant 10 million trees in the next 10 years. Khashashneh praised the recently announced Saudi Green Initiative and called it a source of inspiration for other regional countries to follow suit.

  • Many countries express dissatisfaction over resolutions related to fossil fuels
GLASGOW: After extending negotiations for an extra day, leaders at the UN summit in Glasgow offered a new draft agreement that seeks to bring nearly 200 countries together in tackling climate change.
Many countries expressed their dissatisfaction over the resolutions related to fossil fuels, carbon markets and aid for vulnerable countries. 
Alok Sharma, the conference chairman, urged the almost 200 national delegations present in Glasgow to accept a deal that seeks to balance the demands of vulnerable nations, big industrial powers, and those whose consumption or exports of fossil fuels are vital to their economic development.
“Please don’t ask yourself what more you can seek but ask instead what is enough,” he told them. “Is this package balanced? Does it provide enough for all of us?”
“Most importantly — please ask yourselves whether ultimately these texts deliver for all our people and our planet.”
A draft deal circulated early on Saturday in effect acknowledged that existing commitments to cut emissions of planet-heating greenhouse gases are nowhere near enough, and asked nations to set tougher climate pledges next year, rather than every five years, as they are currently required to do.
In a public check-in round with key delegations, there was encouragement for Sharma from China. “We noted that there are still differences on some issues and currently this text is by no means perfect, but we have no intention to open the text again,” Chinese negotiator Zhao Yingmin told the conference hall.
Scientists say that to go beyond a rise of 1.5 C would unleash extreme sea level rise and catastrophes including crippling droughts, monstrous storms and wildfires far worse than those the world is already suffering.
But national pledges made so far to cut greenhouse emissions — mostly carbon dioxide from burning coal, oil and gas — would only cap the average global temperature rise at 2.4 Celsius.
Previous UN climate conferences have all failed to single out fossil fuels for their harm to the climate. Last-minute wrangling over commitments to phase out coal power was holding up a deal at the time of going to press.

  • Major Saudi companies participating in five-day event to showcase products, services
RIYADH: Major players in the aviation industry are set to showcase their products and services at the Dubai Airshow that begins today.
More than 85,000 visitors are likely to attend the five-day event that brings aviation, aerospace, space, and defense industries together.
It will be attended by over 370 new exhibitors and representatives from almost 150 countries. There will be civil and military delegations from more than 140 countries and the event will feature 20 country pavilions.
Andre Martins, partner, Oliver Wyman, said: “The Dubai Airshow will be a great event to reconnect the key industry leaders. Stakeholders will be keen to understand the latest perspectives on the recovery and rebuild of the aviation industry, along with airline growth and sustainability plans, scale-up production plans from suppliers as well as innovations.”
The General Authority for Military Industries, General Authority of Civil Aviation, and the Saudi Aerospace Co. will all be in attendance at the event.
Other Saudi companies present will be Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI); Advanced Electronics Co., Saudi Arabian Airlines, OxfordSaudia Flight Academy, and GDC Middle East.
Describing GAMI’s purpose of participating in the airshow, Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, the authority’s governor, told Arab News: “One of GAMI’s objectives has been to be the main representative of the military industries sector internationally and introduce this promising sector and the opportunities that it provides.
“During our participation in international events, several agreements and partnerships have been signed, which will be reflected in the military industries sector in the Kingdom and its national economy.”
SAMI CEO Walid Abukhaled echoed similar views, as he said: “We are looking forward to capitalizing on Dubai Airshow 2021 to further our business growth objectives and contribute to Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of localizing more than 50 percent of Saudi Arabia’s military spending by the end of the decade.”
To a question about the impact of COVID-19 on the defense industry, he said it has in the past remained largely unsusceptible to international shocks.
“But, the repercussions of COVID-19, however, posed challenges to the industry, with global supply chains coming under immense pressure in the face of lockdowns, border closures, and mobility restrictions. Nonetheless, businesses like SAMI soon reconsidered their strategies to maintain resilience and continue to deliver on their contracts and mandates,” Abukhaled said.
Commenting on the airshow, Ziad Al-Musallam, president and CEO of AEC, said: “We look forward to an excellent opportunity to showcase our engineering, manufacturing and MRO capabilities along with our solutions in C4I, cybersecurity, air operations centers, and unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). It will also be an excellent forum to explore new opportunities for driving innovation and transfer of technology, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 goals to localize more than 50 percent of the military spending.” 

  • Principle of common but differentiated responsibility be implemented
GLASGOW: A top Iraqi official said developing and underdeveloped countries “are victims of more than 300 years of industrial activity with high carbon emissions.”

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, the Iraqi deputy minister of health and environment for environmental affairs deplored the mounting pressure from developed countries not to implement the principle of common but differentiated responsibility.

“I think the Arab region is the most vulnerable region (and the most) affected by climate change,” said Jasim Abdulazeez Humadi.

He said oil-producing countries in the Middle East have been classified “as the most vulnerable countries” when it comes to the impact of climate change and should be dealt with “carefully” in issues related to climate action.

He said since the signing of the Paris accords, Arab countries have been working to ratify and complete the agreement with all its legal and constitutional processes.

Humadi said it was not the developing countries but rather the richest and developed countries that have not fulfilled their commitments so far, several major issues were not even discussed and there has been no progress with the Green Climate Fund, which is a financial mechanism to assist developing countries in adapting and mitigating practices to counter climate change.

Humadi said the Arab countries are encouraging the conversion toward renewable energy and reducing greenhouse emissions, but this responsibility should be common and should support the developing countries and encourage them to adapt their infrastructure accordingly. However, the roadmap for each country is very clear through the nationally determined contribution, and Iraq is committed to this despite the difficulties they have been facing the past decade due to war, instability, and fighting Daesh, he added.

“There are no clear criteria and at each conference, we spent a lot of time in discussions, but we did not reach (any conclusion as to) when they will support us financially to implement our plan,” he said.

The Iraqi official also called for a gradual transition toward renewable energy so as not to disturb the economy. “They (developed countries) want us to get rid of oil as the main source of energy and economy,” said Humadi. “Where is the substitution process? So I think it is not fair.”

RIYADH: The number of industrial units in the Kingdom rose to 8,391 in the third quarter of 2021, Argaam reported citing official figures.
The estimated capital also increased by 6.4 percent as compared to the same period in 2020.
Licensed workers in these factories rose 1 percent to 968,210, according to the Q3 2021 statistical bulletin on industrial licenses issued by the National Industrial Information Center. 
These factories were distributed among 24 activities, led by chemicals and chemical products in terms of capital at SAR 453.5 billion, followed by non-metallic products with a capital of SR 319.1 billion. 
According to the report, the ministry issued 216 new licenses to industrial units in the third quarter with an estimated capital of SR55.2 billion and jobs for 8,200 workers
A total of 284 factories started production with a capital of SR54.5 billion and 15,200 workers.
As many as 1,801 factories with a capital of SR68.5 billion are under construction, employing 78,700 workers.

RIYADH: The UAE intends to list the Salik road toll system on the Dubai financial market, Asharq reported on Saturday.

UAE’s Finance Minister Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, who is also Dubai’s deputy ruler, wrote in a tweet: “At the Committee for the Development of Capital Markets and Exchanges in Dubai, we approved a plan for the listing of the electronic toll road system (Salik) on the Dubai Financial Market. Salik is a successful project with huge investment potential.”

