Germany considers tighter COVID-19 curbs as cases soar

On Thursday, the German parliament is due to vote on a new legal framework for coronavirus restrictions drawn up by the parties that are expected to form the country’s next government. (AP)
Updated 16 November 2021

BERLIN: Germany should demand proof of vaccination or recent recovery from COVID-19 for all indoor leisure activities, and require vaccinated people to also present a negative test for risky environments, a regional leader said on Tuesday.
Hendrik Wuest, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, made the comments before leaders of Germany’s 16 federal states hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss how to respond to a new surge in COVID-19 cases.
Germany recorded 32,048 new infections on Tuesday, a rise of 47 percent compared to a week ago, and another 265 deaths, bringing Germany’s total during the pandemic to 97,980.
Wuest, who chairs the body that groups Germany’s regional premiers, said he would press on Thursday for the whole country to allow only vaccinated people or those who have recovered from COVID-19 to access leisure-sector facilities, in some cases paired with a negative test.
Several German regions, including the capital Berlin, have already introduced such a rule, in effect excluding non-vaccinated people from places such as cinemas, hairdressers, restaurants and fitness studios.
Berlin is also considering requiring negative tests and proof of vaccination from next week.
It is not clear who should be responsible for policing the new rules. Berlin mayor Michael Mueller called on city officials to check vaccine passports rather than issue parking tickets.
“It isn’t a matter of illegal parking but human lives,” he was quoted as saying in the Berliner Zeitung daily.
The new wave of infections is challenging a government in transition, with three parties negotiating to form the next cabinet after September’s federal election. [nL8N2S74LS
Neighbouring Austria imposed a lockdown on people unvaccinated against the new coronavirus on Monday.
Germany’s vaccination rate, at 68 percent, is among the lowest in western Europe.

Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

  • Vaccinated travel lane will start with two daily designated flights between Singapore and Jakarta and will progressively increase to four
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met her Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan in the island state on Tuesday to hold talks on the opening of a travel lane between the two neighboring Southeast Asian countries.

The meeting follows Singapore’s announcement on Monday that it will extend its vaccinated travel lane scheme with Indonesia, India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE.  

The Foreign Mnistry said in a statement that Indonesia and Singapore have agreed to discuss arrangements for the vaccinated travel lane based on reciprocity and to work out further details on the unilateral vaccinated travel lane that Singapore will launch on Nov. 29 for Indonesian travelers on a point-to-point basis between Jakarta and Singapore.

“Singapore’s foreign minister conveyed that the unilateral vaccinated travel lane that Singapore applies [to Indonesia] is based on trust, improved COVID-19 situation in Indonesia, and high vaccination rate,” Marsudi said in the statement issued after their meeting.

The two foreign ministers also held talks on establishing a safe travel bubble between Singapore and Indonesia’s resort island of Bintan, which is only about an hour away from Singapore by ferry ride.

On Monday, Singapore’s Transport Minister S. Iswaran said during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) multi-ministry task force press conference that in pre-pandemic time, Indonesia was among the top five markets for passenger arrivals at its Changi Airport and made up about 10 percent in 2019 as both countries have close people-to-people ties and Singapore is among the top foreign investors in Indonesia.

The vaccinated travel lane will start with two daily designated flights between Singapore and Jakarta and will progressively increase to four.

Indonesia reopened its borders on Oct. 14 for tourists from 19 countries, excluding Singapore, to arrive at Bali International Airport, but a month since the official reopening, no international flights have landed yet on the resort island.

“We hope that Indonesia will likewise soon reopen its borders to travelers from Singapore,” Iswaran said.

He added that in addition to Indonesia, Singapore also plans to launch vaccinated travel lanes with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE starting Dec. 6 and with India on Nov. 29, citing Singapore’s strong bilateral and economic links with the Middle Eastern countries. More than 400 Singaporean companies set up their base in the UAE, while Singapore hosts a significant presence of Middle Eastern companies that often establish their southeast Asian headquarters in the country.

“It is essential that we re-establish our connectivity with the Middle East,” Iswaran said, adding that extending Singapore’s vaccinated travel lane schemes to the three Gulf countries will restore two-way movement between these countries without requiring travelers to quarantine upon arrival.

Fully vaccinated travelers from Singapore can already enter both the UAE and Saudi Arabia without quarantine, while Qatar requires travelers to self-isolate until they obtain a negative on-arrival PCR result.

“Collectively, we aim to have three to four daily vaccinated travel lane flights with these countries,” Iswaran said.

Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE are listed among Singapore’s Category 2 countries, out of its Health Ministry’s four-tiered health measure framework, with Category 1 — comprising Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China and Taiwan — being the safest.

Travelers from countries included in the vaccinated travel lane will not be required to quarantine on arrival but will have to show a negative PCR test result taken within two days prior to departure and take another test upon arrival.

Travelers from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE can start applying for the vaccinated travel pass for short-term and long-term visits on Nov. 29.

Topics: Singapore Indonesia Travelers Middle East

Ellie Aben

MANILA: Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte has announced that the wearing of face shields will no longer be required in most areas of the Philippines in the wake of a steady fall in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country.

Prior to the leader’s address to the nation aired on Monday, the southeast Asian country’s Inter Agency Task Force for the Management of Infectious Diseases declared that for areas under alert levels three, two, and one, the use of face shields would be voluntary.

However, the Metro Manila area will remain under alert level two until Nov. 30.

The Philippines has been one of the few countries in the world to order that face shields be worn as an added layer of protection against COVID-19.

In his speech, Duterte said: “My decision is okay, you can now remove face shields. You dispense with the shields but not the (face) mask.

“The mask will remain forever, and it will be part of our day-to-day safety measures because the virus which is airborne will be here for a long time.”

The president noted that places under alert level five and those with a high risk of COVID-19 transmission, such as hospitals, would still require the mandatory wearing of face shields.

Meanwhile, he urged local government units to adopt rules banning under 12s from malls and other public spaces to protect them from COVID-19. And he pointed out that the same category of children and those who were still unvaccinated and at risk of contracting the virus should not be allowed in public places, as per the IATF’s recommendation.

“Again, to the parents and guardians of minors who are unvaccinated, please be mindful of the risk. Part of caring for them is thinking about their safety. I hope no one among our children will get COVID-19,” Duterte added.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the Filipino public should be cautious in the face of a downward trend in COVID-19 cases nationwide.

He pointed out that the improved COVID-19 outlook in the Philippines should not be treated as an excuse by the public to ditch adherence to safeguards such as social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

“We have to increase our vaccination coverage, sustain the trajectory — couple that with a very disciplined compliance to minimum public health standards,” Duque added.

Topics: Philippines COVID-19 Rodrigo Duterte

Christopher Stewart

LONDON: A retired British police officer has won his civil legal battle to hold a former aide to Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi liable in the killing of a colleague shot dead outside the Libyan embassy almost 40 years ago.

Officer Yvonne Fletcher, 25, was killed while policing an anti-Qaddafi protest in April 1984. John Murray, 66, brought a civil claim against Saleh Ibrahim Mabrouk before the UK’s High Court, seeking a nominal amount of £1, in an attempt to get justice for his friend and colleague.

On Tuesday, the court ruled Mabrouk was jointly liable for the killing.

“We have finally achieved justice for Yvonne,” Murray said in a tearful statement after the ruling. “I am very relieved that it’s finally all over and the court has found in our favor.

“This has been a battle lasting 37 years. It is a huge weight off my shoulders. My promise to Yvonne Fletcher to find those responsible for the shooting and to get justice has taken a huge step forward after all these years.”

Murray made the promise to Fletcher as he held her in an ambulance during her dying moments.

“We have faced many obstacles to get here,” Murray added. “But, today, we have proven that we were right all along.

“Saleh Ibrahim Mabrouk was responsible for Yvonne’s death. Everything we have done leading up to this verdict has been for Yvonne. Today we have finally achieved justice for Yvonne.”

During the three-day trial in London, Murray’s legal team argued that although Mabrouk did not fire any of the shots that killed Fletcher, he was “instrumental” in her death through his “orchestration” of the violent response to the student protests.

Fletcher was killed by bullets fired from an embassy window while she worked at the protest. Murray’s lawyers argued that Mabrouk — said to be “fanatical” in his support for Qaddafi — had implemented a plan ordered by the Libyan leader himself to use violence to quell the protests.

Judge Martin Spencer told Murray that “those responsible for the shooting of Yvonne Fletcher also bear liability.”

The officer died as the result of a “cowardly attack,” the judge added. The gunmen fired on “unarmed and unsuspecting lawful demonstrators” and were “uncaring of the risk posed to police officers going about their normal duties,” he said.

In civil cases judgments are reached on the balance of probability, unlike in criminal cases, in which overwhelming probability must be proven to establish guilt.

“I am satisfied on the balance of probabilities that there existed a common design to respond to the planned anti-Gaddafi protest by using violence,” Spencer said.

The judge added that the evidence pointed to Mabrouk being an “active participant” in this plan.

“Mr. Murray has succeeded in showing that the defendant, Saleh Ibrahim Mabrouk, is jointly liable, with those who carried out the shooting of Yvonne Fletcher, for the battery inflicted upon her,” he said.

There seemed to be “little doubt” that the actions of the shooters were “orchestrated and sanctioned” by Qaddafi, who “could not tolerate dissent or disagreement,” Spencer added.

Topics: Qaddafi United Kingdom

AP

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia: Slovakia is planning new restrictions on unvaccinated people in an effort to tame the latest surge of coronavirus infections that has caused a “critical” situation in the country’s hospitals, the prime minister said Tuesday.
Prime Minister Eduard Heger said his government will vote Thursday on the latest proposals by an advisory group of medical experts that will be effective for three weeks. Among the proposed measures, people who have not been vaccinated will be banned from all non-essential stores, shopping malls, gyms, pools and hotels. They also won’t be allowed to attend any mass public gatherings like sports events.
“The situation in hospitals is critical,” Heger said, adding that some hospitals are already at their limit for COVID-19 patients in their intensive care units and have been transferring new patients to other facilities.
Unvaccinated people will be able to get into their workplaces with negative virus tests.
If the situation doesn’t get any better in the next three weeks, the government is ready to impose even more restrictions, the prime minister said. He urged unvaccinated Slovaks to get their vaccine shots.
The number of COVID-10 patients needing hospital treatment rose to a total of 2,826, with 225 admitted on Monday alone, the Health Ministry said. Over 81 percent of the hospitalized have not been fully vaccinated.
Slovakia, one of the hardest-hit European Union countries, has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the 27-nation bloc. Only about 45 percent of its nearly 5.5 million have been fully vaccinated.
In the latest surge, new coronavirus infections in Slovakia hit a record daily high of 7,244 cases on Friday.

Topics: Slovakia Coronavirus unvaccinated people

AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping agreed during their virtual summit to work on organizing talks between the nuclear-armed nations on arms control, a senior White House official said Tuesday.
Biden and Xi met via teleconference for more than three hours late Monday (early Tuesday in Beijing) in a bid to ease tensions between the world’s top two economies and major geopolitical rivals.
“President Biden did raise with President Xi the need for a strategic stability set of conversations,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told a conference, using an expression employed in diplomatic circles to indicate arms control.
“The two leaders agreed that we would look to begin to carry forward discussions,” he added, in comments made at the Brookings Institution think tank in Washington.
Sullivan, a top aide to Biden, had been asked about Beijing’s increasing military might.
The Pentagon recently confirmed that China in August carried out a test of a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that would be difficult to defend against, and has said that Beijing is expanding its nuclear arsenal more quickly than anticipated.
While the United States and Russia have had a formal strategic stability dialogue since the days of the Cold War, producing several disarmament agreements, that is not the case between Washington and Beijing.
Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump repeatedly asked in vain that China be included in the US-Russian talks.
Biden, who took office in January, appears to be more interested in bilateral talks.
“That is not the same as what we have in the Russian context with the formal strategic stability dialogue that is far more mature, has a much deeper history to it,” Sullivan said.
“There’s less maturity to that in the US-China relationship, but the two leaders did discuss these issues and it is now incumbent on us to think about the most productive way to carry it forward from here.”

Topics: US President Joe Biden China's President Xi Jinping virtual summit

