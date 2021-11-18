You are here

Know the pioneering tenants at OXAGON
(Supplied)
DUBAI: The first few tenants of OXAGON, the industrial city of Saudi Arabia’s NEOM, have been names including companies involved in high-technology activities. 

The Kingdom recently announced the new industrial city with a focus on creating a “blue economy,” which entails the “sustainable use of marine resources to boost economic growth, improve livelihoods, create employment, and preserve the health of the oceanic system.

OXAGON will be home to global companies who share its vision for the economy and the environment, and five key initial tenants have been named. 

Green hydrogen project

A tripartite venture among Air Products, ACWA Power, and NEOM is building what they call the largest green hydrogen project in the world. 

Called the Helios Green Fuels, the project was said to cost at $5 billion, and is expected to start operations by 2026. 

Modular building construction factory

The Gulf Modular International is establishing the “world’s largest and most advanced” modular building construction factory in the floating industrial city. 

The $1 billion factory is expected to cover 1.4 million square kilometers of OXAGON, and will be capable of producing up to 12,500 modular units per year. 

Hydrogen-powered vehicle plant

US-based Hyzon Motors confirmed its plans of setting up an assembly plant in the NEOM site, which is expected to build up to 10,000 hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles per year.

The initiative is part of an agreement between Hyzon Motors, an expert in the supply of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, and Saudi conglomerate Modern Industrial Investment Holding Group.

Solar PV modules, cell factory

Desert Technologies is setting up the biggest photovoltaic (PV) modules and cell integrated factory in the region. 

Hyper-scale data center

NEOM and Fas Energy are building what it describes as the largest data center in the region, with Oracle as its first tenant. 

  This core design of OXAGON reflects NEOM's focus on regenerative and innovative development
The blue economy plots will cover 10 square kilometers of water where it intends to combine "sustainable blue innovation and water-based living."

“Blue economy is centered around sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihood and jobs, and ocean ecosystem health,” NEOM said in a statement. 

In its final stages of development, the site will feature a floating cruise terminal, as well as an oceanographic institute for marine exploration and research, marine biotechnology, and aquaculture. 

It will also have floating greenhouses, as well as mixed-used and residential floating districts. 

This core design of OXAGON reflects NEOM’s focus on regenerative and innovative development, as well as a mission to integrate land-based innovations with water-based living. 

