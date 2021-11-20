Conflicting reports about smoke-free alternatives are main hurdle in quitting cigarettes, says survey

You are here

According to the World Health Organization, there are more than 1 billion smokers in the world today, and this number is expected to stay steady until 2025. Shutterstock
RIYADH: Confusing information about smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes prevents a large number of smokers from kicking the butt, according to the findings of a global survey.

The survey of nearly 30,000 adults in 26 countries, including the UAE, found that too many adult smokers remain unaware that alternatives to cigarettes exist, are unable to access them, or are confused by conflicting information that prevents them from making an informed choice. 

According to the World Health Organization, there are more than 1 billion smokers in the world today, and this number is expected to stay steady until 2025.

The study, which was commissioned by Philip Morris International, was conducted by research firm Povaddo to measure the public’s awareness of smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes.

The international survey showed that despite the available science and research backing up smoke-free alternatives, there was public confusion surrounding these products, such as heated tobacco products or e-cigarettes.

Thirty-three percent of the respondents cited a lack of information about how these products differ from cigarettes and 35 percent said they were unsure about the science behind these new products.

The survey found that 32 percent of smokers have easier access to cigarettes and so don’t switch to alternatives.

In addition, 91 percent of adult smokers who have switched to an alternative and stopped smoking confirmed that having accurate information about how these products differ from cigarettes was an important factor in their decision. In the UAE, this figure was 96 percent.

The survey reported that 86 percent of current UAE adult smokers said they would be more likely to switch to a better alternative (such as e-cigarettes or heated tobacco products) if they had clarity on how these products differ from cigarettes and the science behind them. Globally, of the adult smokers surveyed, this figure stood at 63 percent.

“The findings of the survey show there is confusion about smoke-free products. For those adults who would otherwise continue to smoke cigarettes, having access to evidence-based information about smoke-free products is critical,” said Tarkan Demirbas, area vice-president for the Middle East at Philip Morris International.

RIYADH: Dogecoin has overtaken Bitcoin in popularity in the US as it is the most searched cryptocurrency in the country’s 23 states, according to a research.

The research was conducted by the financial adviser The Advisor Coach to establish the cryptocurrency that each state wants to invest in based on searches.

Analysis of the Google Trends data revealed that Dogecoin had the highest number of states wanting to invest in the cryptocoin with a total of 23 states, including Illinois, Florida, Hawaii and New Jersey. The rise in interest can be partially attributed to the endorsement of Elon Musk who stated earlier in the year that Tesla would accept Dogecoin as a form of payment.

Bitcoin was the second most popular with 10 states searching to invest in Bitcoin more than any other cryptocurrency, including Connecticut, Alaska, Mississippi, and New Hampshire.

A total of eight states want to invest in Ethereum the most, the third highest number in the research. States seeking to invest in Ethereum the most include Georgia, Louisiana, Virginia and Ohio.

Shiba Inu debuted 15 months ago and has grown astronomically, rising more than 14,000,000 percent. This leads it to be seven US states’ most searched for cryptocurrency to invest in, with states including California, New York, Texas and Nevada.

Lithium was the most popular cryptocurrency in one state — Pennsylvania. Cardano was also the most popular cryptocurrency in only one state — Colorado.

 

RIYADH: The General Motors Factory ZERO EV assembly plant is now set to become operational at the former Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, the company said in a statement.

The “milestone” was achieved in less than two years after GM announced the massive $2.2 billion investment to fully renovate the facility to build a variety of all-electric trucks and sport utility vehicles.

“GM’s manufacturing expertise is key to achieving our all-electric future,” said GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra. “This is a monumental day for the entire GM team. We retooled Factory ZERO with the best, most advanced technology in the world to build the highest quality electric vehicles for our customers.”

The new production process will feed one of two distinct strategic business pillars of GM Middle East — supplying the many EVs that will accelerate the regional future of mobility agenda across electrification, autonomy and connectivity, through a green circular economy.

“Regionally, the launch of Factory Zero strengthens our standing as a leader in the future of mobility. Majority of the nations in the Middle East are actively working to achieve their net-zero plan, most of which tackle transport solutions. This is promising when we look at the future adoption of our EV and AV portfolio, which are now a step closer to being on Middle Eastern roads, following the large-scale production to take place at Factory Zero,” said Luay Al-Shurafa, president and managing director at General Motors Africa and Middle East.

HANOI: Two hundred vaccinated foreign tourists arrived in Vietnam’s beach-fringed island of Phu Quoc on Saturday, the first wave of visitors to the country in nearly two years as it seeks to resurrect its pandemic-ravaged tourism economy.

Vietnam imposed tight border controls at the start of the pandemic in an effort to keep out COVID-19, with some initial success, but that harmed its burgeoning tourism sector, which typically accounts for about 10 percent of gross domestic product.

Vaccinated tourists now do not have to undergo mandatory two-week quarantine, according to the authorities, but are required to enjoy their holiday only inside the mega complex resort Vinpearl and will be tested twice during their trip.

“This is the first and vital step to revive our tourism sector and to prepare for the full resumption next year,” Nguyen Trung Khanh, chairman of the country’s tourism administration said in statement.

“We want to offer tourists a new experience amid new normalcy which they can live fully in Phu Quoc and then live fully in Vietnam,” Khanh added.

The island’s authorities expect to welcome 400,000 domestic and international tourists to the end of this year.

Other Vietnamese destinations such as the UNESCO world heritage site Hoi An and Danang beach are also welcoming international tourists back.

The move follows similar steps taken by neighboring Thailand, which hosted vaccinated foreign tourist for quarantine-free holiday earlier this month.

Foreign arrivals to Vietnam slumped from 18 million in 2019, when tourism revenue was $31 billion, or nearly 12 percent of its gross domestic product, to 3.8 million last year.

Vietnam, which has inoculated more than half of its 98 million people, is seeking to resume international commercial flights from January next year and eyeing a full tourism reopening from June.

TOKYO: Japan is considering releasing oil from its reserves for the first time to curb surging oil prices, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signaled his readiness to counter oil price hikes following a request from the US.

However, Japan may struggle to justify such a move, as under its own laws the country can release reserves only at a time of supply constraints or natural disasters, but not to lower prices.

The US administration of President Joe Biden, who faces falling approval ratings and higher gasoline prices, has pressed some of the world's biggest economies to consider releasing oil from their strategic reserves to quell high energy prices.

The requests include asking China for the first time to consider releasing stocks of crude.

“We’re proceeding with consideration as to what we can do legally on the premise that Japan will coordinate with the US and other countries concerned,” Kishida told reporters.

"We want to draw a conclusion after thoroughly considering the situation each country faces and what Japan can do."

Japan has tapped its reserves in the past to deal with the fallout of the Gulf War in the early 1990s and the deadly earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday that Tokyo was closely watching the impact of rising oil prices on the world's third-biggest economy.

“While urging oil-producing nations to ramp up oil output, we will strive to stabilize energy markets by coordinating with major consumer nations and international organizations such as IEA (the International Energy Agency),” Matsuno said.

Resource-poor Japan gets the vast majority of its oil from the Middle East. Recent surging oil prices and a weakening yen are driving up the cost of imports, dealing a double blow to a trade-dependent nation.

Kishida’s government on Friday unveiled a record $490 billion stimulus plan including measures to counter higher oil prices. It plans to subsidize oil refiners in the hope of capping wholesale gasoline and fuel prices to ease the pain to households and firms from rising oil costs.

“What’s important is to urge oil-producing countries to ramp up oil production,” Kishida said last month after discussions with Cabinet ministers. “We will arrange concrete measures after confirming what industry sectors are being affected.”

After listed companies on the Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul, posted earnings, Arab News studied the income statements of three food retailers and one fashion chain. Only Alhokair, predominantly a clothing chain, boosted profits.

Rising sales at Alhokair saw annual profits jump 75 percent to SR1,311 million. A fall in depreciation and amortization was also a factor due to store closures. Finance costs fell by over 25 percent as the company continued its policy of closing non-profitable outlets. The group also runs a much smaller food business. 

“The pandemic helped make quick decisions to get rid of stores, and during the last seven fiscal quarters, about 600 unprofitable stores were closed. At the same time, 300 new stores were opened,” the company’s CFO, Ahmed Belbesy, told Al Arabiya in a recent interview.

He explained that during the first six months of the year, from the beginning of April, the firm opened 11 food branches. As for clothing brands, the company continued to dispose of branches that do not generate sufficient sales.

On the other hand, Savola Group, Fawaz Al-Othaim and BinDawood Holding, all predominantly food retailers, saw their net profit over the first nine months of this year fall by over-35 percent.

Fawaz Al-Othaim and BinDawood Holding both cited slowing sales following record 2020 numbers. Both companies said that growth in operating costs was a factor in the slowdown in their profits.

This is a turnaround from last year, when during the height of the health crisis food retailers posted robust income statements.

At this time, last year’s rising pandemic was almost a disaster for Alhokair. The company was hit by a loss of SR1.7 billion, the worst in its history. 

Sales at the chain plunged by more than half, from a pre-pandemic level of SR1.29 billion in the quarter ending in December 2019, to SR565 million in the quarter ending in June 2020.

Over the same period, big Saudi food retailers saw revenues jump in the second, and even in the first quarter of last year, usually a weaker season for sales.

One of these retailers is Savola Group, a holding company with assets in food production and food retail. It controls 28 percent of the Saudi retail market due to its 98.8 percent-owned grocery chain, Panda Retail, and its 49 percent-owned Herfy Food Services Co. Herfy is a restaurant, industrial bakery and meat processing business.

Savola Group’s sales came in at SR6.12 billion in the first quarter of 2020, its largest first-quarter sales on record. Net income for the year surged to SR1 billion from SR657 million in 2019.

Sales at Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Co., a Saudi food wholesale and food retail business, hit record levels in each of the first three quarters of 2020, with annual net profit surging 72 percent to SR600 million from 2019.

Another Saudi retailer Arab News looked at was the supermarket and hypermarket chain owner, BinDawood Holding Company. Its main activity is selling food and household goods, as well as running bakeries and restaurants. 

Both sales and profits grew by 13 percent in 2020 compared to results in 2018.

The reason was a hike in food and hygiene products in 2020, due to panic buying from consumers in the face of the pandemic. 

By contrast, Alhokair’s food business is a secondary unit, so it did not benefit from strong profits enjoyed by grocery-heavy rivals last year. In the second quarter of 2021, its food and beverages business, mostly cafeterias in food courts at the company's stores, accounted for just 10 percent of the group’s overall revenues, according to company filings.

The value of the Kingdom’s point-of-sale transactions, a key Saudi retail market indicator, showed that sales of food and beverages surged by 68 percent in 2020 to SR62.4 billion, from the previous year. Also, transactions more than doubled to 794 million from 388 million.

By contrast, the value of transactions in the clothing and footwear segment lifted by just 9 percent to SR30.5 billion, while the volume of transactions fell by 7 percent to 138 million.

It is clear the turnaround at Alhokair came this year, after surviving the ravages of the pandemic leaving it able to grow profits.

