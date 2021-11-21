You are here

Saudi travel firm launches new chalets marketplace 

Beachgoers play at floating blow-up water park, at Pure Beach in King Abdullah Economic City — about 125 km south of Jeddah’s city center, on the Red Sea. GettyImages
Beachgoers play at floating blow-up water park, at Pure Beach in King Abdullah Economic City — about 125 km south of Jeddah's city center, on the Red Sea. GettyImages
Arab News

RIYADH: Almosafer, a Saudi travel company, has launched a marketplace for alternative accommodation.

The new marketplace allows customers to book private chalets and other accommodation options through the brand’s omni-channel platform. 

It provides access to over 1,000 properties available to book in Riyadh and Jeddah by end of year, while further expansion planned in 2022 targets over 5,000 units. 

“Almosafer is the largest tourism platform in KSA, dedicated to driving Vision 2030 and propelling the recovery of tourism in Saudi Arabia, Muzzammil Ahussain, executive vice president at Almosafer, said. 

“It was, therefore, a natural expansion of our domestic tourism portfolio to launch Chalets+ to meet customer demand for alternative accommodation needs, particularly in light of growing demand for secluded domestic destinations post pandemic,” he added. 

RIYADH: Bitcoin will emerge as a $100 trillion asset class and grow 100 times more than it is today, Michael Saylor, the CEO of Microstrategy said about the future outlook for Bitcoin in an interview with CNBC.

“At the end of the decade, it will have flipped gold, and then it will flip monetary indexes, a little bit of bonds, a little bit of real estate, a little bit of equity, and emerge as a $100 trillion asset class. So, 100 times more than it is now,” Saylor said.

He said cryptocurrency is winning against gold as a store of value and he is not worried about regulation.

“It’s pretty clear that bitcoin is winning, gold is losing and it’s going to continue, It’s pretty clear digital gold is going to replace gold this decade,” he said.

His company currently owns 114,042 bitcoins and as he said: “We will continue to stockpile forever.”

Teen held for stealing 

A Canadian youth has been accused of stealing C$46 million (more than $36 million) worth of cryptocurrency.

The digital money was allegedly embezzled in a SIM swap targeting a holder of cryptocurrency in the US.

He was arrested in Canada after committing what Ontario law enforcement officials described as the largest crypto theft by a single person.

Trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded higher on Sunday, rising by 1.61 percent to $59,016 at 6:22 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether traded at $4,343 up 1.91 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

RIYADH: Banking shares and global oil prices driven by resurgence in COVID-19 cases weighed heavily on the Saudi stock market posting it biggest one-day drop in more than a year on Sunday.

The Tadawul All Share Index declined 1.92 percent to close at 11,486 points. Some 161.5 million shares changed hands in 293,000 deals, with heavy trading in Al Rajhi bank, Alinma Bank and SABIC.

Al Rajhi shares pressured the market’s performance after it fell 2.2 percent, to continue its decline for the sixth consecutive session. The share of Saudi National Bank followed suit with a 2 percent slide in daily trading. Saudi Aramco’s shares also fell 1.9 percent.

Jabal Omar rose by more than 2 percent to SR30.95 amid trading of about 3 million shares. The construction company on Sunday announced obtaining Finance Ministry’s approval to restructure SR1.5 billion out of the total loan amount of SR3 billion.

The parallel Nomu index was down 597 points, or 2.4 percent, it closed at 23,971 points, after 368,000 trades.

Riyadh Cement share fell by more than 1 percent at SR32.1, National Building and Marketing share closed at SR319 or 5 percent. 

The Saudi Stock Exchange announced the transfer and listing of the shares of Food Development Business Co. to the main market.

CAIRO: Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority  has issued regulations governing the listing of special purpose acquisition companies on the Egyptian Stock Exchange for the first time.

The new regulations governing SPACs – which are also known as blank check companies — require the issued and paid-up capital not to be less than EGP10 million ($636,000), to be paid by the sponsors, with a commitment to increase its capital within one month from the date of its registration with the authority through public subscription or private placement.

Also, the ownership percentage of legal persons shall not be less than 50 percent of the capital, while the proportion of financial institutions or qualified investors shall not be less than 25 percent. 

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zone (MODON), has signed an agreement with Mohammed Bin Laden Co. to develop an industrial city that exceeds 5 million square meters.
The city located in Bahrah, a town  in Makkah province, is a step to empower  the industry and increase the local economic activity in GDP terms by 65 percent, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, said CEO of MODON, Khalid M. Al-Salem.
MODON was established in 2001 to develop industrial lands with integrated services. It oversees 36 industrial cities that exist or are under development in Saudi Arabia.

CAIRO: Supermarket and shopping mall business Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets has announced the resignation of its CEO Mohsen Saqer Hussein. 

The listed Saudi company, which operates food wholesale, grocery stores and shopping malls in Egypt as well as the Kingdom, has appointed Muwaffaq Jamal as his replacement.

Hussein resigned due to family circumstances that require his continuous presence outside the Kingdom, but will continue as an adviser to the firm's board of directors.

Jamal was formerly an independent board member, and will begin as CEO on the same day as Hussein steps down, Dec. 17, to ensure a smooth transition of tasks.

