Saudi travel firm launches new chalets marketplace 

RIYADH: Almosafer, a Saudi travel company, has launched a marketplace for alternative accommodation.
The new marketplace allows customers to book private chalets and other accommodation options through the brand’s omni-channel platform.
It provides access to over 1,000 properties available to book in Riyadh and Jeddah by end of year, while further expansion planned in 2022 targets over 5,000 units.
“Almosafer is the largest tourism platform in KSA, dedicated to driving Vision 2030 and propelling the recovery of tourism in Saudi Arabia, Muzzammil Ahussain, executive vice president at Almosafer, said.
“It was, therefore, a natural expansion of our domestic tourism portfolio to launch Chalets+ to meet customer demand for alternative accommodation needs, particularly in light of growing demand for secluded domestic destinations post pandemic,” he added.