Arab coalition targets more Houthi militants in Marib and Al-Baydaa

RIYADH: The Arab Coalition said on Tuesday it had conducted 17 operations against the Houthi militia in Yemen’s Marib and Al-Bayda over the past 24 hours, according to a statement.

The coalition confirmed that the operations destroyed 12 Houthi military vehicles and killed more than 110 militia members.

It also said on Tuesday it had destroyed a ballistic missile launch site in overnight air strikes in the militia-held capital Sanaa.

The coalition said air strikes had been conducted against “legitimate military targets” in Sanaa, according to a statement reported by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

It described the ballistic missile sites as “secret,” and said one of “high-value” had been destroyed.

The coalition said it had taken measures to spare civilians any collateral damage, adding that “the secret positions” had used hospitals, organizations and civilians as human shields.