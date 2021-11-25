You are here

  • Home
  • Spanish power firm Endesa to spend $34.8bn to 2030 in green push

Spanish power firm Endesa to spend $34.8bn to 2030 in green push

Spanish power firm Endesa to spend $34.8bn to 2030 in green push
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/rakab

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Spanish power firm Endesa to spend $34.8bn to 2030 in green push

Spanish power firm Endesa to spend $34.8bn to 2030 in green push
  • This shorter-term budget does not include projects linked to the European Union's 750 billion euro fund
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Power firm Endesa said on Thursday it would spend 31 billion euros ($35 billion) in Spain and Portugal by 2030, most of it on grids and green power, as part of an international push by its parent Enel to shift away from fossil fuels.

Europe's largest utility, Italy's Enel has pledged to invest 70 billion euros to almost triple the renewable energy generation capacity it directly owns to 129 gigawatts by 2030, one of the biggest green budgets among European utilities which are under pressure to combat global warming.

Its Iberian unit aims to boost its renewable energy capacity to about 24 GW in 2030 from 7.8 GW in 2020. This will take up 40 percent of the long-term investment target, and another 40 percent will go to strengthening power grids to help them cope with the more intermittent nature of renewable power.

In the short term, Endesa pledged to spend 7.5 billion euros in 2022-2024, less than the 7.9 billion euros it earmarked for the 2021-2023 period, although the target to 2030 has risen by nearly a quarter.

This shorter-term budget does not include projects linked to the European Union's 750 billion euro fund to support the bloc's recovery from the COVID-19 economic slump.

Endesa Chief Executive Jose Bogas said the firm had presented plans for projects worth 23 billion euros that he believed would be eligible for EU funds but was waiting for the Spanish government to establish a mechanism to distribute them.

Endesa said it expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be broadly in line with last year at 4 billion euros and rise to 4.7 billion euros in 2024.

Shares rose more than 3 percent in early trade and stayed among leaders on Madrid's bourse later in the morning.

Enel's plan to abandon gas by 2040 will require Endesa to stop selling the fuel to its nearly 1.7 million gas clients by then. Endesa also currently operates around 3.8 GW of combined-cycle gas plants between Spain and Portugal.

Topics: Spain Portugal energy renewables Green Energy European Union European Union (EU)

Related

Renewables set to grow far faster than oil sector
Business & Economy
Renewables set to grow far faster than oil sector

Retail, e-commerce lead record Saudi new foreign investment licenses

Retail, e-commerce lead record Saudi new foreign investment licenses
Updated 12 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Retail, e-commerce lead record Saudi new foreign investment licenses

Retail, e-commerce lead record Saudi new foreign investment licenses
Updated 12 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

The number of licenses for new foreign investment projects in Saudi Arabia hit a record of 575 in the second quarter of this year, according to a recent report by Invest Saudi, the country’s promotion vehicle overseen by the Ministry of Investment. 

The number of new investment licenses awarded for such projects showed a consistent increase during each month of the second quarter posting annual growth rates of 128 percent, 313 percent and 316 percent in April, May and June of 2021, respectively.

The increase in the number of new investment licences granted to foreign projects have been driven by retail and e-commerce, accounting for 30 percent of the total number of new licences, data provided in the report show.

The share of new licences awarded to foreign projects from this sector almost doubled compared to the previous quarter as the number of projects grew by a quarterly rate of 123 percent. 

The manufacturing sector came next with a share of 18 percent. In the previous quarter, the manufacturing sector made up the highest percentage of the number of new licences granted to foreign projects, at around 24 percent.

Construction was the third most attractive sector for foreign investors with the number of new foreign projects amounting to 87 in the three-month period ending on 30 June.

Overall number of new foreign investment projects rose by a quarterly rate of 20 percent while the annual rate was a high 264 percent, probably owing to low base effects in the second quarter of 2020 during the pandemic’s peak.

The report did not provide information about the value of the proposed investment in new projects to which the Ministry has awarded licenses. However it cited data from the Central Bank showing quarterly FDI inflows hit the highest value since 2010, having risen to $13.8 billion in the second quarter of 2021. The report explained this was mainly attributable to a $12.4 billion infrastructure deal between Aramco and a global investor consortium. 

On June 18, Aramco and an international investor consortium, including EIG and Mubadala, announced the closing of the share sale and purchase agreement, in which the consortium acquired a 49 percent stake in Aramco Oil Pipelines Company, a subsidiary of Aramco.

If the $12.4 billion amount is deducted, FDI inflows will be valued at only $1.4 billion, which nevertheless reflects a strong annual growth rate of 73 percent, the report said. Excluding the Aramco deal, second quarter FDIs fell 20 percent from $1.8 billion in the first quarter.

Regarding the shareholding structure of new foreign investment projects in the second quarter, the report pointed out that joint ventures with Saudi companies represented a larger share of new licenses, with 46 percent awarded to joint ventures, an improvement from the same quarter a year ago, when joint ventures accounted for 25 percent of the issued new licenses.

The report also highlighted the transport and logistics sector in particular, presenting opportunities in the sector following the establishment of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program. 

The program aims to benefit, growth-wise, the chemicals and retail sectors among others.

The sector of transport and logistics has a market size of $18 billion and an expected $30 billion public sector investments in the coming decade, the report indicated.

Topics: economy foreign direct investment

Lebanese pound hits record low of more than 24,000 per U.S. dollar

Lebanese pound hits record low of more than 24,000 per U.S. dollar
Updated 8 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanese pound hits record low of more than 24,000 per U.S. dollar

Lebanese pound hits record low of more than 24,000 per U.S. dollar
  • The crisis is widely blamed on decades of corruption and mismanagement by political elites
Updated 8 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon's currency slid to a new low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday amid government paralysis as the country's financial meltdown deepens.

Several Beirut currency exchangers said the Lebanese pound was trading at around 24,200 per dollar, exceeding an all-time low of about 24,000 reached in July.

The currency has now lost more than 93% of its value since summer 2019, when it began to split from the rate of 1,500 pounds per dollar at which it had been pegged since 1997.

Lebanon is in the throes of an economic meltdown that the World Bank has called one of the worst depressions of modern history.

The crisis is widely blamed on decades of corruption and mismanagement by political elites.

Lebanon formed a new government in September headed by veteran politician Najib Mikati with the aim of negotiating an International Monetary Fund programme seen as key to unlocking international aid to stem the crisis.

However, it has not met in more than 40 days - an absence initiated by a push by Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies to remove the judge investigating the August 2020 Beirut port explosion that killed more than 215 people and caused billions of dollars in damage.

Topics: economy Lebanon IMF Lebanese banks

Related

Lebanon has yet to give IMF figure for financial losses, central bank governor says
Business & Economy
Lebanon has yet to give IMF figure for financial losses, central bank governor says

Zoom loses $100bn of its market value

Zoom loses $100bn of its market value
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

Zoom loses $100bn of its market value

Zoom loses $100bn of its market value
  • Despite the decline, the stock was still up by nearly 500 percent since it began trading in 2019
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

US video conferencing platform Zoom has lost about $100 billion of its market value since its October 2020 peak, a decline of 64 percent for the stock, Bloomberg reported.

The video communications company fell 15 percent on Tuesday to close at the lowest level since June 2020.

Despite the decline, the stock was still up by nearly 500 percent since it began trading in 2019.

Some analysts expect Zoom to bounce back, pointing to an opportunity for growth in enterprise communications and falling valuations.

Topics: ZOOM technology remote working IT economy IPO shares

Saudi NEOM’s OXAGON port to reach 9m TEUs

Saudi NEOM’s OXAGON port to reach 9m TEUs
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi NEOM’s OXAGON port to reach 9m TEUs

Saudi NEOM’s OXAGON port to reach 9m TEUs
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia will expand a tiny local port near the planned city of NEOM into a trade and manufacturing hub to rival others in the Middle East, according to Bloomberg.

“The port will anchor the industrial city OXAGON,” Vishal Wanchoo, OXAGON's chief executive, said in an interview, adding that it is targeting a capacity up to 9 million twenty-foot equivalent unit.

NEOM’s industrial city, known as OXAGON, is set to be the largest floating industrial complex in the world.

Wanchoo also said an existing port near the city of Duba,in the Red Sea will be transformed to handle a container capacity of 3.5 to 4 million TEUs by 2030.

He added that the 50 square kilometer area is expected to house 80,000 to 90,000 residents and 40 to 50 companies by 2030.

Topics: OXAGON :NEOM ports

Related

Special Know the pioneering tenants at OXAGON video
Business & Economy
Know the pioneering tenants at OXAGON
Exclusive OXAGON will be a blueprint for blue economy, and cuts ship-to-factory time to a day, says NEOM's CEO video
Business & Economy
OXAGON will be a blueprint for blue economy, and cuts ship-to-factory time to a day, says NEOM's CEO

Bitcoin miner Griid is in talks to go public via merger with Adit EdTech SPAC

Bitcoin miner Griid is in talks to go public via merger with Adit EdTech SPAC
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

Bitcoin miner Griid is in talks to go public via merger with Adit EdTech SPAC

Bitcoin miner Griid is in talks to go public via merger with Adit EdTech SPAC
  • The terms have not yet been finalized and talks could collapse
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: US-based Bitcoin miner Griid Infrastructure is in talks to go public through a merger with Adit EdTech, a special purpose acquisition company, Bloomberg reported.

A transaction with the blank-check firm Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp., would value the combined entity at more than $3 billion.

The terms have not yet been finalized and talks could collapse, according to Bloomberg.

Griid, which says it is buying cheap, carbon-free energy to manage, build and operate a portfolio of bitcoin mining facilities, has announced that it has acquired a $525 million facility from Blockchain.com.

The company said the four-year facility will help it add capacity and scale.

Other Bitcoin miners that have agreed to go public via SPAC mergers include Cipher Mining, Core Scientific and Bitdeer Technologies Holding, which announced last week that it had struck a deal with Blue Safari Group Acquisition.

Topics: economy CRYPTO cryptocurrency CRYPTO cryptocurrency mining bitcoin mining crypto mining

Related

IMF warns El Salvador against using bitcoin as legal tender: Crypto wrap
Business & Economy
IMF warns El Salvador against using bitcoin as legal tender: Crypto wrap

Latest updates

Spanish power firm Endesa to spend $34.8bn to 2030 in green push
Spanish power firm Endesa to spend $34.8bn to 2030 in green push
Retail, e-commerce lead record Saudi new foreign investment licenses
Retail, e-commerce lead record Saudi new foreign investment licenses
HRW urges Houthis to end ‘repeated indiscriminate attacks’ on civilians
HRW urges Houthis to end ‘repeated indiscriminate attacks’ on civilians
Lebanese pound hits record low of more than 24,000 per U.S. dollar
Lebanese pound hits record low of more than 24,000 per U.S. dollar
British Army launches new counter-extremist force
British Army launches new counter-extremist force

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.