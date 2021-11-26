You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines to reopen to some foreign tourists from next week

Philippines to reopen to some foreign tourists from next week

Philippines to reopen to some foreign tourists from next week
The Philippines, popular for its white sand beaches and rich marine life, shut its doors to foreign tourists at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8hc3n

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines to reopen to some foreign tourists from next week

Philippines to reopen to some foreign tourists from next week
  • Part of efforts to rebuild an economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic
  • The Philippines is popular for its white sand beaches and rich marine life
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines will reopen its borders to tourists from some countries on a trial basis from Dec. 1, its government said on Friday, as part of efforts to rebuild an economy hit hard by the pandemic.
Foreigners vaccinated against COVID-19 from countries designated low risk by the Philippines will be allowed entry over an initial 15-day period, Karlo Nograles, acting presidential spokesperson, told a regular news conference.
“This is something we are doing step by step,” Nograles said, adding that the two-week window could be extended.
The Philippines, popular for its white sand beaches and rich marine life, shut its doors to foreign tourists at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.
Its tourism arrivals from top markets Japan, South Korea and China slumped 83 percent drop to 1.4 million last year.
In Southeast Asia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia have reopened borders to foreign tourists.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Related

Special Philippines ditches mandatory wearing of face shields as COVID-19 cases decline
World
Philippines ditches mandatory wearing of face shields as COVID-19 cases decline
Special Philippines’ COVID-19 task force adds Gulf states to travel green list
World
Philippines’ COVID-19 task force adds Gulf states to travel green list

Australian police take control of Solomon Islands capital after days of unrest

Australian police take control of Solomon Islands capital after days of unrest
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Australian police take control of Solomon Islands capital after days of unrest

Australian police take control of Solomon Islands capital after days of unrest
  • Tear gas was deployed in Chinatown where looting and the burning of buildings continued on Friday morning
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
CANBERRA: Australian police began taking control of the Solomon Islands capital Honiara on Friday after days of violent protests in the South Pacific island nation, witnesses said.
Tear gas was deployed in Chinatown where looting and the burning of buildings continued on Friday morning and a new curfew was expected to be imposed later in the day, a resident told Reuters.
Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, who requested help from Australia, on Friday blamed foreign countries for stoking the violent protests, but did not name any.
Many of the protesters come from the most populous province Malaita and feel overlooked by the government in Guadalcanal province and oppose its 2019 decision to end diplomatic ties with Taiwan and establish formal links with China.
“I feel sorry for my people in Malaita because they are fed with false and deliberate lies about the switch,” Sogavare told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
“These very countries that are now influencing Malaita are the countries that don’t want ties with the People’s Republic of China, and they are discouraging Solomon Islands to enter into diplomatic relations and to comply with international law and the United Nations resolution.”
China and Taiwan have been rivals in the South Pacific for decades with some island nations switching allegiances.
China views Taiwan as a wayward province with no right to state-to-state ties, which the government in Taipei hotly disputes. Only 15 countries maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan. The last two to ditch Taipei in favor of Beijing were the Solomon Islands and Kiribati in September 2019.
Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said in a statement: “We have nothing to do with the unrest”.
Solomon Island resident Transform Aqorau said more than a hundred people were on Friday looting shops, before Australian Federal Police officers arrived.
“The scenes here are really chaotic. It is like a war zone,” Aqorau told Reuters by telephone on Friday morning.
“There is no public transport and it is a struggle with the heat and the smoke. Buildings are still burning.”
He said later Australian police were “taking control of Chinatown.”
A statement on the Solomon Islands government website said public servants with the exception of essential workers should stay at home “due to the current unrest in Honiara City.”
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia was sending 100 police personnel and was “clearly focused on stability in our region.”
Australian police were previously deployed to the Solomon Islands in 2003 under a peace keeping mission authorized by a Pacific Island Forum declaration and stayed for a decade.
Severe internal unrest and armed conflict from 1998 to 2003 involved militant groups from Guadalcanal and the neighboring island of Malaita, and fighting on the outskirts of Honiara.

US lawmakers meet with Taiwan president in surprise visit

US lawmakers meet with Taiwan president in surprise visit
Updated 39 sec ago
AP

US lawmakers meet with Taiwan president in surprise visit

US lawmakers meet with Taiwan president in surprise visit
  • The visit comes as tensions between Taiwan and China have risen to their highest level in decades
  • Taiwan has been self-ruled since the two sides split during a civil war in 1949
Updated 39 sec ago
AP

TAIPEI: Five US lawmakers met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen Friday morning in a surprise one-day visit intended to reaffirm the United States’ “rock solid” support for the self-governing island.
The bi-partisan group of lawmakers from the US House of Representatives arrived in Taiwan on Thursday night and were planning to meet with senior leaders including Tsai, said the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto embassy. No further details were provided about their itinerary.
The visit comes as tensions between Taiwan and China have risen to their highest level in decades. Taiwan has been self-ruled since the two sides split during a civil war in 1949, but China considers the island part of its own territory.
“When news of our trip broke yesterday, my office received a blunt message from the Chinese Embassy, telling me to call off the trip,” Representative Elissa Slotkin, D-Michigan, who is part of the delegation, wrote on Twitter.
Representatives Mark Takano, D-Calif., Colin Allred, D-Texas., Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C., are also part of the visiting delegation.
“We are here in Taiwan this week to remind our partners and allies, after two trying years that we’ve endured, that our commitment and shared responsibility for a free and secure Indo-Pacific region remain stronger than ever,” said Takano.
Takano added that the US relationship with Taiwan is “rock solid and has remained steadfast as the ties between us have deepened.”
Tsai, who welcomed the lawmakers and the AIT director at the Presidential Office in Taipei, noted the two sides’ cooperation in veterans’ affairs, economic issues and trade while reiterating the island’s close alignment with the US.
“Taiwan will continue to step up cooperation with the United States in order to uphold our shared values of freedom and democracy and to ensure peace and stability in the region,” Tsai said.
The visit is the third by US lawmakers to Taiwan this year and comes just a few weeks after a group of six Republican members of Congress visited the island. That delegation met with President Tsai, National Security Secretary General Wellington Koo and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, among others.
In June, three members of Congress flew to Taiwan to donate badly needed vaccines at a time when the island was struggling to get enough.
The Biden administration has also invited Taiwan to a Summit for Democracy next month, a move that drew a sharp rebuke from China.
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday, “What the US did proves that the so-called democracy is just a pretext and tool for it to pursue geopolitical goals, suppress other countries, divide the world, serve its own interest and maintain its hegemony in the world.”

Topics: US Taiwan

Related

Joe Biden invites Taiwan to democracy summit alongside 110 countries
World
Joe Biden invites Taiwan to democracy summit alongside 110 countries
Chinese forces exercise near Taiwan in response to US visit
World
Chinese forces exercise near Taiwan in response to US visit

UK PM asks France to take back Channel-crossing migrants

UK PM asks France to take back Channel-crossing migrants
Updated 26 November 2021
AFP

UK PM asks France to take back Channel-crossing migrants

UK PM asks France to take back Channel-crossing migrants
  • Britain and France had earlier called for a coordinated European response to stop people-trafficking in the Channel after the deadliest accident
Updated 26 November 2021
AFP

CALAIS, France: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote to French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday asking France to immediately start taking back all migrants who land in England after crossing the Channel, after at least 27 died when their boat foundered off Calais.
Taking back migrants "would significantly reduce — if not stop — the crossings, saving thousands of lives by fundamentally breaking the business model of the criminal gangs" behind the trafficking, he said in a letter sent to Macron on Thursday evening.
The record wave of illegal migrants seeking to cross the English Channel is a volatile issue for both leaders amid rising anti-immigrant sentiment and controversy over what critics say is a callous attitude in both capitals.
Johnson's letter also set out areas for greater cooperation with France, proposing joint border patrols, aerial surveillance and intelligence sharing.
"We are ready to begin such patrols from the start of next week," Johnson said.
Britain and France had earlier called for a coordinated European response to stop people-trafficking in the Channel after the deadliest accident since the waterway in 2018 became a key route for migrants from Africa, the Middle East and Asia trying to reach England from France.
Home Secretary Priti Patel spoke with French counterpart Gerald Darmanin to put forward plans for greater "collaboration and innovation", according to a statement.
The two will meet this weekend and Patel will send officers to Paris after having offered to provide more people on the ground, it said.
However even as Paris invited European ministers to an emergency meeting at the weekend, the response risked being undermined by continued Franco-British squabbling after Brexit.
Macron, after vowing France would not allow the Channel to become a "cemetery", spoke earlier to Johnson to agree on stepping up efforts to thwart the traffickers blamed for the surge in crossings.
And in a terse readout of the talks, the Elysee Palace said Macron told Johnson that France and the UK have a "shared responsibility" and added he "expected the British to cooperate fully and refrain from exploiting a dramatic situation for political ends".
Patel had earlier refused to rule out the controversial step of turning migrant boats back across the Channel, under legislation now making its way through parliament."France is a transit country, we are fighting against these networks of smugglers who exploit people's misery, but for this we must improve European cooperation," Macron said on a visit to Croatia, saying that when the migrants arrived in northern France "it is already too late".
Seventeen men, seven women and three minors died when the inflatable boat lost air and took on water off the northern port of Calais on Wednesday. A manslaughter probe has been opened.
Darmanin said five suspected traffickers accused of being directly linked to the doomed crossing had been arrested.
Darmanin said only two survivors, an Iraqi and Somali, had been found and they were recovering from extreme hypothermia and would eventually be questioned.
Calais mayor Natacha Bouchart said a pregnant woman was also one of the victims.
About 200 people, mainly activists and some exiles, gathered early on Thursday evening in Calais to pay tribute to the victims.
The circumstances of the tragedy have not yet been clarified, but Mohamed, a 22-year-old Syrian, told AFP he was one of the last people to see them: "They were with me here in Calais three days ago.
"Three days ago, the group told us 'we're leaving for England', and they left," he said.
He said conditions were dangerous yesterday.
"In addition they went to sea without equipment," he said.In telephone talks, Johnson and Macron agreed on the "urgency of stepping up joint efforts to prevent these deadly crossings", according to Downing Street.
But Johnson told British media London had faced "difficulties persuading some of our partners, particularly the French, to do things in a way that the situation deserves".
In a sign of the tensions, Britain's biggest-selling tabloid newspapers all carried a front-page picture of a French police vehicle apparently sitting idly by as migrants entered the waters off northern France.
More than 25,700 people have made the cross-Channel journey in small boats this year -- three times the total for the whole of 2020, according to data compiled by Britain's PA news agency.
Darmanin insisted that Paris was doing all it could to break the trafficking networks, saying France had arrested 1,500 people smugglers since the start of the year.
Prime Minister Jean Castex also held a crisis meeting on Thursday with ministers to discuss new measures and invited the British, Belgian Dutch and German immigration ministers to a meeting in Calais on Monday.

Topics: Boris Johnson France migrants

Related

UK receives record asylum claims as MENA applications jump 
World
UK receives record asylum claims as MENA applications jump 
France warns Britain against ‘exploiting’ migrant crisis politically
World
France warns Britain against ‘exploiting’ migrant crisis politically

Europe scrambles for COVID-19 control with boosters, jabs for kids

Europe scrambles for COVID-19 control with boosters, jabs for kids
Updated 26 November 2021
AFP

Europe scrambles for COVID-19 control with boosters, jabs for kids

Europe scrambles for COVID-19 control with boosters, jabs for kids
  • Berlin, Paris and Lisbon were among capitals weighing tighter Covid restrictions and broader vaccination campaigns
Updated 26 November 2021
AFP

PARIS: Europe scrambled Thursday to regain control over a resurgent coronavirus as governments urged boosters and jabs for young children in a sign of growing unease over a pandemic that has killed 1.5 million people on the continent.
Berlin, Paris and Lisbon were among capitals weighing tighter Covid restrictions and broader vaccination campaigns as surging cases and the encroaching winter threaten to undo hard-won gains against the virus over the summer.
In the Czech Republic, President Milos Zeman returned to hospital just hours after being released to name a new prime minister as he tested positive for Covid-19.
With governments already struggling to cope with the more infectious Delta variant, the discovery of a new and troubling strain in South Africa was a stark reminder that the fight against Covid-19 is far from won.
In Germany, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel urged more stringent controls, France stepped up booster shots, and the European Union's medicines agency gave the green light to a vaccine for five-year-olds.
Even countries with relatively high rates of vaccination are now tightening Covid measures that have only recently been relaxed.
Merkel implored the new government succeeding her to take quick, decisive measures as the country reported a record 351 Covid fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the official death toll since the start of the pandemic past 100,000.
Warning that "every day counts", Merkel urged her successor government for "more contact restrictions".
Germany has had to call on hospitals elsewhere in the EU for help as some clinics face overload.
The country last week began requiring people to prove they are vaccinated, have recovered from Covid-19 or recently tested negative before they can travel on public transport or enter workplaces.
Several of the worst-hit areas have cancelled Christmas markets and barred the unvaccinated from bars, gyms and leisure facilities.
Germany's Covid-19 crisis has in part been blamed on its relatively low vaccination rate of about 69 percent, compared to other Western European countries such as France, where it is 75 percent -- even though new cases hit a seven-month high on Wednesday.
A German campaign for booster shots has been marred by supply and logistics snags.
In Paris, Health Minister Olivier Veran said Covid-19 booster shots would be accessible to all adults starting this weekend.
From January 15, people over 18 would need to show proof of a top-up vaccine dose to maintain a valid Covid pass, which is required to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and other public venues.
Adding pressure, the EU Commission recommended that the bloc's vaccination certificate should become invalid once the holder's latest dose is more than nine months old.
Elsewhere in Europe, the streets of the Slovak capital Bratislava were deserted as a new partial Covid lockdown came into effect.
Even Portugal, which has an 86-percent vaccination rate, said it would impose work from home in the New Year and close bars and discotheques.
Belgium, which reimposed tougher curbs only last week, has seen an uptick far worse than projected, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said.
The Czech government earlier Thursday implemented a 30-day state of emergency, which includes closing Christmas markets as well as nightclubs.
Hospitals in the east of the country are reaching capacity and some have begun moving patients across the country by helicopters and ambulance.
The spiking cases see Europe re-emerge as the pandemic's epicentre, with the continent battling sluggish vaccine uptake in some nations, the highly contagious Delta variant, colder weather sending people indoors and the easing of restrictions.
An AFP tally of official figures showed Thursday that more than 1.5 million people have died from Covid-19 in Europe.
Scientists in South Africa said they had detected a new variant with multiple mutations, blaming it for a surge in infection numbers.
The number of daily infections in Africa's hardest-hit country has increased tenfold since the start of the month.
Back in Europe, the European Medicines Agency approved the Pfizer/BioNTech jab for five to 11 year olds, clearing the way for vaccinations in an age group where the virus is rapidly spreading, and bringing the EU into line with the US, Israel and Canada.
A World Health Organization study found that Covid vaccines had saved at least half a million lives in Europe.

Topics: Europe COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccination

Related

‘Jabbed, cured or dead,’ Germany warns as Europe battles COVID-19 surge
World
‘Jabbed, cured or dead,’ Germany warns as Europe battles COVID-19 surge
EU regulator authorizes Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11
World
EU regulator authorizes Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11

Indian PM lays foundation stone for ‘world’s fourth largest’ airport near Delhi

Indian PM lays foundation stone for ‘world’s fourth largest’ airport near Delhi
Updated 27 min 28 sec ago

Indian PM lays foundation stone for ‘world’s fourth largest’ airport near Delhi

Indian PM lays foundation stone for ‘world’s fourth largest’ airport near Delhi
  • First phase of $4 billion project due for completion by 2024
Updated 27 min 28 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a new international airport in the Jewar area near New Delhi, which local authorities expect to become the world’s fourth largest hub upon completion.
Built on over 1,300 hectares, the $4 billion Noida International Airport project is going to be constructed in four phases, with the first phase scheduled to complete by 2024 and serve 12 million travelers a year. 
With the end of the fourth and final phase in 2040, the airport is planned to have a capacity of 70 million passengers.
Located in western Uttar Pradesh state, the airport site is some 70 kilometers from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.
Its construction had been stalled since 2001 as, according to Civil Aviation Ministry guidelines, an airport could not be constructed closer than 150 kilometers from an existing one. The clause was removed by Modi’s government in 2016.
“India of the 21st century is building modern infrastructure — better rail, better roads and better airports,” Modi said as he laid the foundation stone. “These are not mere infrastructures, but they change and transform the lives of people in many ways.” 
The airport site is about 40 kilometers away from the industrial town of Noida and some 150 kilometers from the city of Agra, which is famous for the Taj Mahal and other historic sites that make it one of the top international tourist destinations.
“Noida International Airport would be the logistic gateway of north India and it would be a symbol of India’s integrated infrastructure projects,” Modi said.
The airport will have facilities for passengers, cargo, and also aircraft maintenance.
On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh government advertised the airport on the front pages of the country’s main dailies as the “world’s fourth largest international airport.” 
The busiest airports in the world include Beijing Capital International Airport and Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the US, both of which recorded over 100 million travelers before the pandemic.
Indian aviation experts said the new hub would decongest Delhi airport. 
“India has lagged behind in growth, particularly in terms of flights,” Jitendra Bhargava, civil aviation expert and former managing director of Indian Airlines, told Arab News.
“Airports were renovated or expanded, but they were not on the scale of international airports because of land constraints. This will boost tourism traffic in Uttar Pradesh and help in developing this underdeveloped state.” 
Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state where local polls are slated for early next year, is seen as crucial for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in general elections in 2024, as it sends the largest number of legislators to the lower house of parliament.
The government has been facing a backlash in the state, where farmers — the most influential voting bloc — have been protesting for over a year against new farm laws deregulating the agricultural sector. 
Last week, Modi said the laws would be withdrawn.
“You have to see the timing of the inauguration of the airport,” Noida-based political analyst Satish Kumar Singh told Arab News.“Modi has been on an inaugural spree in Uttar Pradesh in recent weeks. In (the) eastern part of the state he inaugurated a new expressway, a new university and something more. They would not like to lose UP at any cost.”

Topics: India

Related

India plans digital currency, to impose ban on unregulated cryptocoins
Business & Economy
India plans digital currency, to impose ban on unregulated cryptocoins
India, China, Russia key to quicker global energy transition: US Envoy John Kerry
Business & Economy
India, China, Russia key to quicker global energy transition: US Envoy John Kerry

Latest updates

Philippines to reopen to some foreign tourists from next week
Philippines to reopen to some foreign tourists from next week
Australian police take control of Solomon Islands capital after days of unrest
Australian police take control of Solomon Islands capital after days of unrest
US lawmakers meet with Taiwan president in surprise visit
US lawmakers meet with Taiwan president in surprise visit
Saudi authorities: 4 dead, 48 injured after bus collision in Madinah province
Saudi authorities: 4 dead, 48 injured after bus collision in Madinah province
UK PM asks France to take back Channel-crossing migrants
UK PM asks France to take back Channel-crossing migrants

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.