UAE’s Raseed raises $1.1m in a pre-Seed round

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

  • Founded in early 2020, Raseed facilitates the process of buying and selling stocks
UAE-based investment platform Raseed has raised $1.1 million in a pre-Seed round led by Impact46, according to WAMDA. 

The financing will support the company’s product development and will increase its user base by providing advanced investment opportunities. 

“Through best-in-class technologies and partnerships, we have simplified the customer onboarding process, reduced onboarding time to minutes, and eliminated the high barriers to buying and owning stocks,” founder of Raseed, Abdel Sallam Qatshan, said. 

Founded in early 2020, Raseed facilitates the process of buying and selling stocks on the US markets to investors in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain, through a commission-free application. 

Topics: economy Investment seed founding

Investors look to China over India’s ‘overvalued’ stocks

Image: Shutterstock
Investors look to China over India’s ‘overvalued’ stocks

  • The Chinese MSCI index is trading 13 times lower than its one-year forward earnings estimates
Global investors holding billions of dollars are slowly starting to favor China over India, Bloomberg has reported, reversing a year-long trend. 

BlackRock has upgraded Chinese stocks and said “the time to position in China is now,” reducing its exposure to Indian equities.

Goldman Sachs Group and Nomura Holdings both raised offshore Chinese stocks, downgrading Indian stocks.

The Chinese MSCI index is trading 13 times lower than its one-year forward earnings estimates; however, India has a multiple of 22, laying the gap at two standard deviations more than over the past decade.

“There is more opportunity to allocate to China as the performance disparity between the two countries is one of the largest on record,” said Tom Masi, a New York-based portfolio manager with GW&K Investment Management LLC, who recently reduced his India positions, Bloomberg reported.

Topics: economy Investors China stocks india stocks India China

Egypt to start early exploration of gold in the area of Iqat in the eastern desert

Image: Shutterstock
Egypt to start early exploration of gold in the area of Iqat in the eastern desert

  • The disclosure, which is a result of Egyptian investment in gold exploration is seen as promising
CAIRO: Egypt announced the launch of an ambitious plan to start early exploration of gold in the area of Iqat in the eastern desert, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla revealed. 

This comes in light of the high probability of the extraction rate of gold discovery, where the average concentration of gold is 1.5 grams per ton.

El-Molla chaired the first general assembly meeting of Ikat Gold Mines Company, and announced a plan to start exploration of gold in the area of Iqat in the Egyptian eastern desert in the coming period.

The disclosure, which is a result of Egyptian investment in gold exploration is seen as promising, and there is optimism that it will yield positive results.

It is hopeful these will increase Egypt's gold production, with a reserve estimated at a minimum of more than one million ounces of gold, and a total investment exceeding the billion dollar barrier. 

Topics: economy Egypt Gold Mining MENA

SISCO’s subsidiary LogiPoint acquires Elite Group

sisco.com
SISCO’s subsidiary LogiPoint acquires Elite Group

  • The transaction is to be funded through bank financing and direct cash investment
Saudi Trade and Export Development Co. (LogiPoint) has acquired Elite Group through Green Dome Investments LLC, according to a bourse filing by its parent Saudi Industrial Services Co. 

The transaction was concluded on Nov. 25, with LogiPoint’s investment in Green Dome valued at SR58 million ($15 million).

SISCO expects the impact of the transaction to be shown in the consolidated financial statements of the fourth quarter of 2021, through LogiPoint.

The transaction is to be funded through bank financing and direct cash investment. 

Elite Group is an integrated land freight and courier solutions provider in the region. 

Topics: economy Investment Saudi Industrial Services Company (SISCO) Saudi Elite Group Organization (SEGO)

Bahrain outlook improves on fiscal reforms, S&P says

Image: Shutterstock
Bahrain outlook improves on fiscal reforms, S&P says

  • The agency said it expects the government to benefit from additional financial support from its Gulf neighbours
S&P Global Ratings has revised Bahrain's outlook to 'stable' from 'negative' on the back of new fiscal reforms aimed at improving non-oil revenues and cutting state spending, the ratings agency said in a statement.

Rated below investment grade, Bahrain was bailed out to avoid a credit crunch in 2018 with a $10 billion package from wealthy neighbours, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.


That money was linked to a set of fiscal reforms, but after the coronavirus crisis strained its finances, Bahrain in September postponed plans to balance its budget by two years and announced plans to increase a value-added tax.


"The Bahraini government recently announced additional fiscal reforms to strengthen non-oil revenue and rationalize expenditure. These measures, along with the more supportive oil price environment, should improve the sovereign's fiscal position", S&P said in a statement this weekend.


The agency said it expects the government to benefit from additional financial support from its Gulf neighbors, if needed.


Bahrain will double value-added tax to 10 percent next year, a move which S&P estimated could contribute receipts of about 3 percent of gross domestic product in the next few years, up from about 1.7 percent this year.


The Gulf state is also planning to rationalize operational government expenditure and social subsidies in 2023 and 2024, a move which shifts the focus of its reforms more on the spending side than on raising non-oil revenues.


"We believe there is higher implementation risk in expenditure rationalization as the delicate political and social environment on the island, which has constrained the government's efforts, persists", S&P said.


Bahrain has in the past backtracked on some reforms as its Sunni Muslim rulers feared that austerity moves would bolster the majority Shi’ite-led opposition and stir more of the unrest that rattled the country since the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Topics: economy Bahrain GCC Saudi Arabia Kuwait

How Omicron is affecting Middle East markets

Image: Shutterstock
How Omicron is affecting Middle East markets

  • Oil prices stumbled in their biggest decline since April 2020
DUBAI: The new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, has prompted global economic concerns, as fears of its spread begin to affect stock markets and oil prices. 

Saudi Arabia’s main market, the Tadawul All Share Index, opened 5.3 percent lower on Sunday, trading near 10,700 points. 

The Dubai Financial Market was down 8.49 percent.

Oil prices stumbled in their biggest decline since April 2020, with Brent prices dropping 11.55 percent to $72.72 per barrel when markets closed on Friday, while WTI slid 13.06 percent down to $68.15 per barrel.

“It's obvious that traders are concerned about the implications of the newly mutated virus which brings back the lock-down memories from last year. If Saudi decides to impose more restrictive measures the economy will be impacted significantly and the growth prospects next year will vanish”, Mohammed Al-Suwayed, chief executive officer of Razeen Capital, said.

He said the time is now suitable for investors to reinvest in the market since the share prices are relatively low.

The variant was first discovered in South Africa and had also since been detected in Belgium, Botswana, Israel, the UK, Australia and Hong Kong.

Within the Middle East Israel is the only country to have reported a case of the new variant so far, but some governments in the region have issued travel curbs to prevent the virus from spreading. 

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia expanded the list of African countries where it barred travel because of Omicron, adding Malawi, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Mauritius and the Comoros Islands.

The Kingdom earlier halted flights to and from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini.

Other Middle East countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Jordan have issued similar measures. 

Topics: economy COVID-19 Pandemic Stock Market Travel restrictions Saudi Arabia Middle East

