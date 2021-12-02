You are here

Saudi Arabia seeks public opinion on hydrogen vehicles rules
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is asking the public to give its views on the safety standards for hydrogen vehicles in the Kingdom.

The Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization wants the public to participate in the poll through the government’s Public Consultation Platform, Istitlaa, ending on Dec. 16, 2021.

The regulations aim to define the basic requirements for the safety of hydrogen-powered vehicles, and ensure that conformity assessment procedures are followed during the placement of these vehicles in the Kingdom’s markets.

Hydrogen-powered vehicles must also comply with the requirements of the technical regulations for electric vehicles.

Saudi Arabia has already put itself on the path to adopting EVs and the Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization has approved importing these vehicles.

ADQ and TAQA sign $6bn agreement with Kazakhstan's sovereign fund
The UAE will invest up to $6 billion in Kazakhstan's energy sector, it has been announced. 

The Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company — known as ADQ — and the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company — known as TAQA — have entered into an agreement with the Central Asian country’s sovereign wealth fund, Samruk-Kazyna, according to Al-Arabiya.

ADQ Holdings, TAQA and Samruk-Kazyna will explore three new power generation projects in Kazakhstan, including a 2 gigawatt photovoltaic power plant, a 2 GW wind farm, and a 1 GW combined cycle gas power plant. 

Both ADQ Holdings and TAQA will own a 51 percent stake in each project, while Samruk-Kazyna will retain the remaining stake.

TAQA will participate in the operations and maintenance of all three projects once they come online, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, and Suhail Al-Mazrouei, UAE’s minister of energy and infrastructure, by the CEOs of the three companies involved.

ExxonMobil to reduce carbon emissions by at least 20% by 2030
RIYADH: ExxonMobil will spend $15billion in a bid to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide released with each barrel of oil it pumps. 

The US-based firm said that it aims to reduce greenhouse gas intensity by between 20 percent and 30 percent by 2030, according to the Financial Times. 

"The company’s improved financial outlook supported more investment in high-return projects, and a growing list of financially accretive lower-emission business opportunities." Darren Woods, ExxonMobil’s chief executive said. 

ExxonMobil’s plans were criticised for not going far enough by Andrew Logan, senior director for oil and gas at Ceres, which coordinates investor action on climate change.

He said the new emissions targets were “grossly inadequate” and argued Exxon was “losing ground relative to its peers” that have more ambitious goals, the Financial Times reported.

Tesla officially moves headquarters from California to Texas
Tesla says it has officially moved its corporate headquarters from Silicon Valley to a large factory under construction outside of Austin, Texas.


The company made the announcement late Wednesday in a filing with US securities regulators.

CEO Elon Musk had said at the company's annual meeting in October that the move was coming.


The filing said the relocation from Palo Alto, California, to what Tesla calls a “Gigafactory” on Harold Green Road near Austin was done on Wednesday.


In US regulatory filings at the end of last year, Tesla said it had about 71,000 employees worldwide.

Company news releases in 2020 said about 10,000 work at the Palo Alto headquarters and 10,000 are employed at its factory in Fremont, California.


It wasn't clear if all of the headquarters employees would be required to move.

A message was left Wednesday seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.


Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in October that he expects some of the 10,000 employees in Palo Alto won’t want to leave the Bay Area, but says a large number will, due to Austin’s lower cost of living.

He said he thinks Tesla will give many the option of staying, but expects 40 percent to 50 percent to make the move.


“The tax incentives down the road, we believe, will be massive when you compare taxes versus California,” Ives said. “Getting employees is much cheaper and easier in Texas.”


CEO Elon Musk hinted at making a move ever since a spat with Alameda County, California, health officials over reopening the factory in Fremont last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.


Musk has said that he has moved his residence from California to Texas, where there is no state personal income tax.

Facebook parent company Meta makes it easier to run cryptocurrency ads
RIYADH: Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has updated the criteria for running ads about cryptocurrency on its platform, according to Bloomberg.

The tech giant announced on Wednesday its decision to reverse a long-standing policy that prevented most cryptocurrency companies from running ads on its services.

The move came after Meta’s marquee crypto-related effort had been downsized.

Previously, many marketers who wanted to promote cryptocurrency or related businesses had to submit an application detailing any licenses they have obtained and whether they are traded on a public stock exchange, among other information. 

Now, the company will make it easier to run ads about cryptocurrency by expanding the number of regulatory licenses that it accepts, which will allow more retail investors to access cryptocurrencies than ever before.

Meta will still require prior written approval for crypto exchanges and trading platforms, crypto wallets and mining-related hardware and software companies.

“Cryptocurrency continues to be an evolving space and we may refine these rules over time as the industry changes,” the company said in a blog post.

Omicron is an opportunity for investors: JPMorgan
Turmoil in global equity markets due to the new omicron variant could be an opportunity for investors to rebuild positions, JPMorgan has said. 

 According to Bloomberg, the American investment bank suggested the latest evolution of the COVID-19 virus might ultimately be a positive for risk markets because it could signal that the end of the pandemic is in sight.

“Omicron could be a catalyst for steepening (not flattening) the yield curve, rotation from growth to value, selloff in Covid and lockdown beneficiaries and rally in reopening themes,” Bloomberg reported, citing strategists.

“We view the recent selloff in these segments as an opportunity to buy the dip in cyclical, commodities, and reopening themes, and to position for higher bond yields and steepening,” they added.

Earlier this year, Kolanovic, JPMorgan’s chief global markets strategist, has advocated reopening trades and defended value stocks as the pandemic has evolved, also claiming that markets overreacted to the threat of the delta variant, Bloomberg reported.

