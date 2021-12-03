You are here

  • Home
  • France says UAE arms deal secures supply chain, jobs

France says UAE arms deal secures supply chain, jobs

France says UAE arms deal secures supply chain, jobs
CEO of Dassault Aviation Éric Trappier (L) shakes hands with an Emirati official after the signing of a deal to buy French Rafale jetfighters in Dubai on December 3, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gu9bv

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

France says UAE arms deal secures supply chain, jobs

France says UAE arms deal secures supply chain, jobs
  • The deal is worth 14 billion euros for 80 Rafale fighters, 2 billion for air-to-air and cruise missiles and 1 billion for 12 Airbus Caracal helicopters
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: A 17-billion-euro ($19.23 billion) French arms deal with the United Arab Emirates will secure the industrial supply chain for France’s Rafale warplane for the next decade and directly support 7,000 domestic jobs, a French defense ministry official said.
The deal, sealed on Friday, includes the largest ever overseas sale of the French warplane. It brings the number of new or second-hand Rafales sold for export to 236 and will trigger an increase in production for the warplane, the official told reporters.
The sale deepens existing security ties between France and the UAE at a time when diplomats say US allies in the Middle East are increasingly questioning the commitment of the United States to the region following its exit from Afghanistan.
The French official said the contract demonstrated the appetite of several nations to “diversify their security.”
The deal is worth 14 billion euros for 80 of Dassault Aviation’s Rafale fighters, 2 billion for air-to-air and cruise missiles supplied by European consortium MBDA and 1 billion for 12 Airbus H225M Caracal helicopters, the official said.
The sale involves the latest F-4 standard of Rafale being developed for the French air force, which aims to increase connectivity and shared target identification between the jets, following the example of the US Lockheed Martin F-35.
Defense sources have said the Rafale would replace a fleet of Dassault Mirage 2000 jets already deployed in the UAE and is unlikely to displace an order for the F-35 as the UAE continues to hedge its security between two major suppliers.
However, the deal is widely seen as a signal of impatience as the US Congress hesitates on approving an F-35 deal amid concerns about the UAE’s relationship with China, including the prevalence of Huawei 5G technology in the country.
The French official said the deal included no provision to buy back Mirage 2000s or carry out industrial offset investments.

Topics: #military #defence #uae #france #diplomacy

Related

Saudi military chief of staff meets US naval forces commander
Saudi Arabia
Saudi military chief of staff meets US naval forces commander
French military facing growing protests in Sahel
World
French military facing growing protests in Sahel

Jeddah music center promotes Kingdom’s nascent entertainment sector

Jeddah music center promotes Kingdom’s nascent entertainment sector
Updated 03 December 2021
George Charles Darley

Jeddah music center promotes Kingdom’s nascent entertainment sector

Jeddah music center promotes Kingdom’s nascent entertainment sector
  • Music has become not just an integral part of daily life, but a dynamic new economic sector
  • Jeddah-based Makan Music Center has become a focal point of the Kingdom’s burgeoning music scene.
Updated 03 December 2021
George Charles Darley

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s music industry has seen rapid growth from a standing start, largely due to the Vision 2030 reform plan, which positions entertainment front and center in the diversification of the Kingdom’s economy away from oil and its derivatives.

The General Entertainment Authority was established in 2016 with a mission to “provide recreational opportunities for all segments of society...to enrich lives and to spread joy.” It is doing just that with spectacular mega-events like Riyadh Season.

And with the relaxation of social norms in the Kingdom, music has become not just an integral part of daily life, but a dynamic new economic sector.

Numerous KSA-based companies are getting in on the act, via a spectrum of platforms: TV, Internet, social media, streaming services such as Lebanon-based Anghami (focused on Middle East-origin music) and live performance.

Saudi promoters such as Benchmark and AK Events have brought major international stars to local audiences. Mariah Carey, the Black Eyed Peas and Enrique Iglesias have all performed in the Kingdom, prior to the COVID-19 epidemic putting a temporary halt on public gatherings.

Jeddah-based Makan Music Center, which offers a full range of musical services, is a focal point of the Kingdom’s burgeoning music scene.

The center’s General Manager Shaher Karkashan, 32, founded the center with his musician colleagues in 2018.

He told Arab News: “Our goal was to create a hub for musicians. And our vision is to enable an individual to go the full circle with us — from learning an instrument to recording original material and then presenting his or her music to a live audience.

“That’s the goal, for both boys and girls — and surprisingly, over 60 percent of our clients are female.”

Such activities are crucial for the incubation of Saudi musical performers in order to supply high quality content to an industry hungry for new talent.

The center was initially launched with just two rooms — a recording studio and a jamming and learning space.

Three years on, it occupies an entire 400-square meter building divided into an eight-room teaching area, a 250-capacity auditorium and a recording studio.

Clients can learn a variety of instruments, including guitar, violin and drums, along with vocals. The typical age of musicians is 15 to 40, although some are aged 50 and above.

The center also provides equipment, talent and management services for indoor and outdoor corporate events, staged in malls and other public spaces, attracting audiences of up to 2,000.

Karkashan said that as the center has grown, it has become a more professional outfit with a robust business model and several income streams: tuition, ticketed concerts, artist management, equipment hire and corporate events.

He said: “We started with five employees — and now we are 20 and growing. We have six departments, including human resources, accounting and sales, and we’re hiring more people.”

While the KSA’s music industry – specifically live performance — was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the future outlook appears positive. With the Kingdom’s health situation returning to normal, forthcoming live events include the appearance of Justin Bieber, A$AP Rocky and Jason Derulo, who are set to headline post-race concerts at this weekend’s inaugural Formula 1 Grand Prix in Jeddah. Industry players are hoping that this progress will not be impeded by the omicron COVID-19 variant.

Health conditions permitting, Karkashan and his associates are also planning a large new year concert as part of the port city’s Jeddah Season festivities.
Such activities were unheard of in the Kingdom even a few years ago, and Karkashan noted that the changes stemmed from the Vision 2030 reforms.

“Saudi Arabia had some major artists back in the 1980s, after which there was a huge 30-year gap,” he added.

“Then we started seeing a few Saudis performing on TV shows like ‘Star Academy’ and ‘Arab’s Got Talent’ — but they went on to work in Kuwait or the Emirates, because there was no opportunity for them to develop in Saudi Arabia.

“Now things have changed. The Ministry of Culture is involved, there’s the Entertainment Authority, even a Music Authority, and they are all helping to develop the KSA’s music industry.

“I think potentially big names will soon emerge in Saudi Arabia. They are under development now, and we will probably see them go mainstream in around 2023.”

Some of Makan’s clients have come together to form bands — one called Robin and another Bad Reception — and the center has also allowed more established acts, such as death metal outfit Wasted Land, to record and perform their own material.

Karkashan said that he is optimistic about the future of Makan as well as Saudi Arabia’s music sector as a whole.

He pointed out that he was focused on three main areas of growth: artist management, staging bigger outdoor events and opening new centers in Riyadh and other cities in the Kingdom.

“Five years ago, it was all very different. But now aspiring musicians have our full support as well as support from the media and the government.

“And social media really opens up huge possibilities. Many young people are passionate about learning music or starting a band or a career in music, and this is definitely the right time to do it.”

The Saudi music industry is slated to see exponential growth over the next decade and the Makan Music Center will surely play a part in that, both artistically and commercially.

Topics: #music #saudi #entertainment

Related

Why do gamers love Saudi Sheilat music? Spotify spotlights surprising popularity of traditional songs 
Lifestyle
Why do gamers love Saudi Sheilat music? Spotify spotlights surprising popularity of traditional songs 
Special Al-Murabba welcomes visitors with music, food and more for Riyadh Season video
Saudi Arabia
Al-Murabba welcomes visitors with music, food and more for Riyadh Season
Taking place under the title Imagine More, the event will be staged near to the extended Boulevard zone and broadcast live with more than 2,760 drones capturing every moment. (Supplied) video
Saudi Arabia
All eyes on Riyadh as Imagine More season kicks off with night of music
Saudi Arabia’s MDLBeast to host region’s first music conference event
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia’s MDLBeast to host region’s first music conference event

Elon Musk’s Tesla share sales pass $10bn

Elon Musk’s Tesla share sales pass $10bn
Updated 03 December 2021
Arab News

Elon Musk’s Tesla share sales pass $10bn

Elon Musk’s Tesla share sales pass $10bn
  • Musk sold a further $1.01 billion according to a regulatory filing on Thursday
Updated 03 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Elon Musk offloaded $1.01 billion worth of Tesla shares, surpassing $10 billion in over the past month, as he seeks to sell 10 percent of his stake in the electric-car maker.

Musk got rid of about 934,000 shares in the latest transaction, according to regulatory filings dated Thursday.

The world’s richest person is aiming to offset taxes on the exercise of about 2.1 million options, Bloomberg reported.

Musk is the richest person in the world with a $284.1 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

His wealth has surged by $128.1 billion this year with Tesla shares having climbed 54 percent.

Topics: #tesla #elonmusk #automotive

Related

Update Musk to sell 10% of Tesla stock based on Twitter poll
Business & Economy
Musk to sell 10% of Tesla stock based on Twitter poll
Tesla officially moves headquarters from California to Texas
Business & Economy
Tesla officially moves headquarters from California to Texas
Tesla plans to produce 30,000 vehicles in Germany in H1, 2022
Business & Economy
Tesla plans to produce 30,000 vehicles in Germany in H1, 2022

UAE financial literacy app raises $400,000 in pre-seed, prepares for $1.5m seed round

UAE financial literacy app raises $400,000 in pre-seed, prepares for $1.5m seed round
Updated 03 December 2021
Arab News

UAE financial literacy app raises $400,000 in pre-seed, prepares for $1.5m seed round

UAE financial literacy app raises $400,000 in pre-seed, prepares for $1.5m seed round
  • Edfundo is set to launch in the UAE in 2022
Updated 03 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based Edfundo, a children’s financial literacy app, looks to raise $1.5 million in seed funding to grow its team, bolster its growth in its home market, and expand across the MENA region.

This follows the closing of the initial friends and family funding round that was 12.5 percent over-subscribed and raised $400,000, Edfundo said on its website.

The co-founders of Edfundo, the world’s first teacher-curated smart money management app for tweens and teens, which is due for launch in the UAE in 2022, have opened the next $1.5 million funding round with a target to close it during the next year.

Founded by CEO Simon Wing and COO Andrew Toward, Edfundo allows children to manage their finances through its money management platform app.

The first-round funding means Edfundo can connect swiftly with youngsters and parents and engage in crucial conversations around smart money management, Toward said.

Topics: #startup #fundraising #seedfunds fintech

Related

Saudi Aramco and Raed invests $5.5m in emerging fintech startup Lamaa
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco and Raed invests $5.5m in emerging fintech startup Lamaa
Egyptian transport start-up Swvl to list on Nasdaq after $1.5bn SPAC merger
Business & Economy
Egyptian transport start-up Swvl to list on Nasdaq after $1.5bn SPAC merger

Saudi Competition Authority approves joint venture to sell, distribute Gucci products

Saudi Competition Authority approves joint venture to sell, distribute Gucci products
Updated 03 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Competition Authority approves joint venture to sell, distribute Gucci products

Saudi Competition Authority approves joint venture to sell, distribute Gucci products
  • G Distribution will own 75 percent of the shares in the company, while Al Rubaiyat Company will own 25 percent
Updated 03 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition gave the green light for a joint venture between G Distribution B.V and Al Rubaiyat Co. for Industry & Trade Holding to sell and distribute Gucci products in the Kingdom.

G Distribution Company will own 75 percent of the shares in the company, while Al Rubaiyat Company will own 25 percent, Argaam reported.

The Kingdom’s competition authority has approved 13 joint projects since the beginning of this year.

Topics: #gucci #saudi #retail #fashion

Related

Saudi presenter Muna Abu Sulayman joins Gucci's board for Global Equity
Lifestyle
Saudi presenter Muna Abu Sulayman joins Gucci's board for Global Equity
ESMOD Dubai graduate handpicked for Gucci fellowship program
Lifestyle
ESMOD Dubai graduate handpicked for Gucci fellowship program

Saudi Arabia hosts first National Forum for Islamic Banking on Dec. 6

Saudi Arabia hosts first National Forum for Islamic Banking on Dec. 6
Updated 03 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia hosts first National Forum for Islamic Banking on Dec. 6

Saudi Arabia hosts first National Forum for Islamic Banking on Dec. 6
Updated 03 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is hosting its first National Forum for Islamic Banking on Dec. 6 and 7 in Riyadh, titled "Kingdom's Leadership in Islamic Banking.”

Participants in the forum will discuss the impact of Islamic banking on economic development, the Kingdom’s regulations in Islamic banking, Islamic digital banking in Saudi Arabia and the role of Islamic banks in entrepreneurship, among other discussions.

This comes in light of the rapid growth of the Islamic financial industry since its inception at the global level.

Islamic banking assets in the Kingdom reached more than $565 billion by the first quarter of 2021, SPA reported.

Topics: banking Islamic finance

Related

Special Islamic banking is adapting to digitalization, experts say at financial summit
Business & Economy
Islamic banking is adapting to digitalization, experts say at financial summit

Latest updates

France says UAE arms deal secures supply chain, jobs
France says UAE arms deal secures supply chain, jobs
France’s Macron says hoping for progress on Lebanon ‘within next hours’
France’s Macron says hoping for progress on Lebanon ‘within next hours’
UN official lauds Saudi support in ‘saving day’ for Syrian refugees in Jordan, stabilizing Yemeni food security situation
UN official lauds Saudi support in ‘saving day’ for Syrian refugees in Jordan, stabilizing Yemeni food security situation
Misk Art Week showcases artists from Saudi Arabia and international community
Afra Aldhaheri’s “End of A School Braid” (2021), part of the Misk Art Grant exhibition “Under Construction” at Misk Art Week 2021. (Omar Al-Tamimi)
Russia files court cases for fines on annual turnover of Google, Meta
Google, Twitter and Meta have significantly reduced the number of posts prohibited by Moscow on their platforms. (file/AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.