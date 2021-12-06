Oman launches its second largest oil, gas project

RIYADH: The Petroleum Development Oman on Monday launched Yibal Khuff oil and gas project worth SR9.7 million ($2.6 million).

The launching ceremony of PDO’s second largest project was held under the auspices of Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al-Said.

Spanning an area of 1.68 square kilometers, the project at its peak will have a capacity to produce 20,000 barrels of crude and 5 million cubic meters of gas a day, said PDO top official Abdul-Amir bin Abdul-Huddein Al-Ajmi.

Al-Ajmi said Yibal Khuff is the first project that includes a completely qualified Omani staff who worked on the project in its various phases, starting from design until the end of operations, including 1,200 individuals in the construction works, and 200 qualified welders.

Yibal Khuff allocated a scope of work for small and medium enterprises since its inception, as services were provided by Omani companies.

This project has achieved several significant firsts, including the first to deliver the tallest column ever fabricated for PDO in Oman. This “Made in Oman’ acid gas recovery unit absorber stands at 48 meters high, four meters in diameter, and weighs 291 tons,” reported Times of Oman.

It has also delivered one of PDO’s first steam turbine generators, taking the heat from some of the facilities’ processes and using it to generate steam. The plant will be able to generate 13 MW of electrical power, supplementing the 45 MW of the Yibal Khuff Power plant, the report added.

PDO CEO and Managing Director Steve Phimister said they are operating the most technical project.

Yibal Khuff is essential to help us to empower the country, to generate revenue for the nation and fund research and development in the renewables sector, he added.