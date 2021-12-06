You are here

  • Home
  • Oman launches its second largest oil, gas project

Oman launches its second largest oil, gas project

Oman launches its second largest oil, gas project
Short Url

https://arab.news/c7xcx

Updated 14 sec ago
Waffa Wael

Oman launches its second largest oil, gas project

Oman launches its second largest oil, gas project
Updated 14 sec ago
Waffa Wael

RIYADH: The Petroleum Development Oman on Monday launched Yibal Khuff oil and gas project worth SR9.7 million ($2.6 million).

The launching ceremony of PDO’s second largest project was held under the auspices of Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al-Said. 

Spanning an area of 1.68 square kilometers, the project at its peak will have a capacity to produce 20,000 barrels of crude and 5 million cubic meters of gas a day, said PDO top official Abdul-Amir bin Abdul-Huddein Al-Ajmi.

Al-Ajmi said Yibal Khuff is the first project that includes a completely qualified Omani staff who worked on the project in its various phases, starting from design until the end of operations, including 1,200 individuals in the construction works, and 200 qualified welders.

Yibal Khuff allocated a scope of work for small and medium enterprises since its inception, as services were provided by Omani companies. 

This project has achieved several significant firsts, including the first to deliver the tallest column ever fabricated for PDO in Oman. This “Made in Oman’ acid gas recovery unit absorber stands at 48 meters high, four meters in diameter, and weighs 291 tons,” reported Times of Oman. 

It has also delivered one of PDO’s first steam turbine generators, taking the heat from some of the facilities’ processes and using it to generate steam. The plant will be able to generate 13 MW of electrical power, supplementing the 45 MW of the Yibal Khuff Power plant, the report added.

PDO CEO and Managing Director Steve Phimister said they are operating the most technical project. 

Yibal Khuff is essential to help us to empower the country, to generate revenue for the nation and fund research and development in the renewables sector, he added.   

 

Topics: Oman oil and gas

UAE’s foreign trade reaches $9.4tr over five decades

UAE’s foreign trade reaches $9.4tr over five decades
Updated 12 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

UAE’s foreign trade reaches $9.4tr over five decades

UAE’s foreign trade reaches $9.4tr over five decades
Updated 12 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

JEDDAH: The total volume of the UAE’s foreign trade during five decades amounted to about 34.23 trillion dirhams ($9.4 trillion), according to the database of the UN Conference on Trade and Development.

During the period between 1971 and 2020, the state’s trade balance achieved a surplus of about 4.76 trillion dirhams.

UNCTAD data showed that the UAE’s foreign trade volume doubled 473 times, rising from 4.2 billion dirhams in 1971 to 2 trillion dirhams at the end of last year, according to a local newspaper.

The cumulative balance of foreign direct investment inflows in the country increased from 28 million dirhams in 1971 to about 73.46 billion dirhams by the end of 2020.

Over the past five decades, foreign trade was distributed among exports by 57 percent with a value of 19.5 trillion dirhams, and imports by 43 percent with a value of 14.7 trillion dirhams.

UAE exports multiplied 380 times, rising from 3.1 billion dirhams in 1971 to 1.17 trillion dirhams at the end of last year, and imports multiplied 730 times, rising from 1.13 billion dirhams to 828 billion dirhams by the end of 2020.

According to the data, foreign trade at the end of the first decade of the union’s founding doubled 28 times to 117.5 billion dirhams, 33 times at the end of 1991 to 140 billion dirhams, and 74 times at the beginning of the current millennium to 315 billion dirhams, and by the end of the fourth decade 462 times to 1.9 trillion dirhams.

And the year 2019 topped the list of the highest years in the volume of foreign trade, with a value of 2.4 trillion dirhams.

Topics: UAE foreign trade

UK business group trims growth forecasts on supply chain woes: Economic wrap

UK business group trims growth forecasts on supply chain woes: Economic wrap
Updated 7 min 27 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

UK business group trims growth forecasts on supply chain woes: Economic wrap

UK business group trims growth forecasts on supply chain woes: Economic wrap
Updated 7 min 27 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

RIYADH: The Confederation of British Industry on Monday revised the economic growth forecast for 2022 to  5.1 percent from the earlier estimate of 6.1 percent.

The group also trimmed the forecast for 2021 to 6.9 percent from an earlier 8.2 percent. It cited supply chain disruptions and a need for government support as reasons for the trimming of forecasts.

Household spending will account for 90 percent of growth in 2022 and two-thirds of that growth in the following year. This is attributed to a healthy job market and savings built up during the pandemic. On the other hand, exports will remain weak.

Moreover, it appears that business investment will grow by 8.2 percent next year, exceeding the pre-pandemic level.

Upbeat construction sector in Europe

The eurozone’s construction sector grew notably in November as its Purchasing Managers’ Index went up to 53.3 compared to 51.2 in the previous month, IHS Markit said.

This is the highest expansion in the sector since February 2018 and was attributed to stronger demand in the region. Home building activity continued its upward trend while commercial construction rose for the second month in a row. Civil engineering deteriorated, albeit at a weaker rate compared to before.

Similarly, UK output in the construction sector expanded at the highest rate in four months in November, according to the London-based firm.

Upswings in commercial work, following the opening of the economy, were mainly the reason for the growth in construction. 

The index reached 55.5 in November, the 10th consecutive month in which the indicator recorded above-50 levels. 

House building in the country also grew, yet at a slightly slower pace. 

Japanese economic growth

The Japanese government is contemplating a hike in its 2022 fiscal year growth forecast following its $490 billion stimulus package, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK on Monday.

The government predicts real gross domestic product to grow by about 2.2 percent for the fiscal year beginning in April 2022. 

Japan has stayed behind in recovering from the pandemic compared to other countries. This has forced the government to introduce generous spending plans.

Italy’s retail sales

Estimates of the seasonally adjusted index of retail trade in Italy increased slightly month on month by 0.1 percent in value and 0.2 percent in terms of volume for November, according to the country’s official statistics agency.

The value of sales increased by 1.4 percent in the three months ending in October compared to the previous three-month period while volume went up by 1 percent.

Topics: economy

Dubai second best global tourist city in 2021: Euromonitor Internationals

Dubai second best global tourist city in 2021: Euromonitor Internationals
Updated 10 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai second best global tourist city in 2021: Euromonitor Internationals

Dubai second best global tourist city in 2021: Euromonitor Internationals
Updated 10 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai has been ranked second in a list of top global cities for tourism by market research firm Euromonitor International.

The “Top 100 Cities as a Global Tourist Destination for 2021” Index sees Dubai as the only city belonging to an emerging country in the top 10.

Dubai is second in the world in terms of employment and employment levels, and fourth in the world in favorable demographic factors.

It was also in the top 10 for economic and commercial performance, where it ranked eighth.

Topics: Dubai tourism

Related

Pavilion at Dubai expo highlights Saudi cinema
Saudi Arabia
Pavilion at Dubai expo highlights Saudi cinema
Dubai Expo 2020 promise breathtaking showcase on 50th National Day celebrations
Middle-East
Dubai Expo 2020 promise breathtaking showcase on 50th National Day celebrations

Former UK TSB Bank chief driving force behind new money-sharing app 

Former UK TSB Bank chief driving force behind new money-sharing app 
Updated 27 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Former UK TSB Bank chief driving force behind new money-sharing app 

Former UK TSB Bank chief driving force behind new money-sharing app 
Updated 27 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The former chief executive of Britain’s TSB Bank is launching a UK-based social networking app that allows friends to share money. 

Paul Pester has collaborated with Metro Bank and Atom Bank founder Anthony Thomson to set up Loop, Sky News reported. 

Loop has raised a seed funding round and is currently preparing for a larger Series A fundraising exercise to be held in early 2022. 

Informal money sharing has seen an increasing trend, valued at more than £12.5 billion ($16.6 billion) annually in the UK, Sky News reported, citing Pester and his co-investors. 

The trend has grown during the pandemic amidst the greater uncertainty in job markets. 

Topics: TSB Start ups

Related

Special Start-ups that could become the Middle East’s next big ventures
Business & Economy
Start-ups that could become the Middle East’s next big ventures

Egypt organizes trip to introduce tourist sites to Russian travel operators

Egypt organizes trip to introduce tourist sites to Russian travel operators
Updated 30 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt organizes trip to introduce tourist sites to Russian travel operators

Egypt organizes trip to introduce tourist sites to Russian travel operators
Updated 30 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Egyptian Tourism Authority has arranged a trip for Russian travel and tour operators to introduce them to the opportunities available in the Egyptian tourism sector.

The trip called “Experience Egypt” will continue until Dec. 8 during which the Russian delegates will visit different tourist destinations in Hurghada, Luxor and Cairo.

A total of 130 Russian companies are part of the expedition, according to local media reports.

Amr El-Kady, CEO of the authority, told the local media that Egypt was ready to welcome tourists from all over the world.

During a meeting with the Russian tour operators, he also highlighted incentives Egyptian authorities offered in the sector to promote tourism, which was badly hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

El-Kady also highlighted the strong ties between Egypt and Russia in different fields particularly tourism.

Topics: Egypt tourism

Related

Egypt tourism minister sees recovery despite challenges
Business & Economy
Egypt tourism minister sees recovery despite challenges

Latest updates

Oman launches its second largest oil, gas project
Oman launches its second largest oil, gas project
Saudi Arabia go all out for win against Morocco to keep FIFA Arab Cup hopes alive
Saudi Arabia go all out for win against Morocco to keep FIFA Arab Cup hopes alive
UAE’s foreign trade reaches $9.4tr over five decades
UAE’s foreign trade reaches $9.4tr over five decades
UK business group trims growth forecasts on supply chain woes: Economic wrap
UK business group trims growth forecasts on supply chain woes: Economic wrap
Dubai second best global tourist city in 2021: Euromonitor Internationals
Dubai second best global tourist city in 2021: Euromonitor Internationals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.