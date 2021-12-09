You are here

  Continued US freeze on Afghan assets main cause of economic crisis: Taliban

Continued US freeze on Afghan assets main cause of economic crisis: Taliban

Continued US freeze on Afghan assets main cause of economic crisis: Taliban
An Afghan shopkeeper selling carpets and woven items wait for customers in his shop in Kandahar on Thursday. Millions of Afghans have had no steady income for months. (AFP)
Continued US freeze on Afghan assets main cause of economic crisis: Taliban

Continued US freeze on Afghan assets main cause of economic crisis: Taliban
  • UN estimates 22.8 million Afghans likely to face life-threatening levels of food insecurity.
Shershah Nawabi

KABUL: The continued US freeze on Afghan central bank assets was the main cause of Afghanistan’s deepening economic crisis, its Finance Ministry said as the country teetered on the edge of mass starvation.

Afghanistan’s economy plunged into free fall when its Western-backed administration fled the country in mid-August as the Taliban took control and US-led foreign troops withdrew after 20 years.

The Taliban takeover prompted America and allied nations to suspend billions of dollars in international assistance. The US froze $9.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets and imposed sanctions on the Taliban, isolating the country from the global financial system and paralyzing its banks.

With assistance to the country’s aid-dependent economy having been suspended for nearly four months and the new rulers having no access to its foreign reserves, UN agencies estimate 22.8 million Afghans, over half the population, are expected to face life-threatening levels of food insecurity.

“The frozen assets are the main reason behind this economic crisis in Afghanistan. If the international community unfreezes the money, all problems would be solved,” Ahmad Wali Haqmal, Finance Ministry spokesman, told Arab News earlier this week.

“I must say that $9 billion of international assets frozen made the situation so hard, and the financial system of Afghanistan is worsening.”

He said that the freeze had “no legal justification” and was “against international principles and laws.”

With the international community not recognizing the Taliban interim government, Western donors have grappled with questions as to how to provide aid without granting the new regime legitimacy or putting money directly into the Taliban government’s hands.

“The money belongs to the Afghanistan people, and we hope that this money will be given back to its owners without any conditions,” Haqmal added.

FASTFACT

According to UN agencies, 30 percent more Afghans faced crisis-level food shortages in September and October compared with the same period last year.

He noted that there was hope of progress being made during the next round of meetings with US officials.

Taliban delegates recently discussed the issue with Washington representatives during two-day sessions in Doha, Qatar.

Haqmal said: “Some agreements were also made to step up the unfreezing of these assets, and we hope that we can manage another round of talks in this regard in the near future. We are hopeful that during the forthcoming round of negotiations we will be able to make more progress on this issue.”

No date for the next round of talks has yet been announced.

Meanwhile, throughout Afghanistan, millions of people have gone for months without a steady income while food prices have soared beyond the reach of most of them.

The country has suffered from food shortages for decades, but without aid and access to its foreign reserves the crisis has drastically worsened. According to UN agencies, 30 percent more Afghans faced crisis-level food shortages in September and October compared with the same period last year.

The number of affected people is expected to hit a record high in the coming months as the country’s worst drought in decades has dwindled wheat harvests.

LONDON: More than twice as many people of white ethnic appearance are being investigated for terror offenses by British authorities than those of Asian appearance, new figures show.

The UK also recorded a record number of children arrested on suspicion of terror offenses.

Figures released by the Home Office on Thursday for the year up to September are based on the ethnic appearance of the arrestee as recorded by the arresting officer. They showed that 101 white people were arrested on suspicion of terror offenses, while just 49 people of Asian appearance were arrested within the same timeframe.

A Home Office report said: “The proportion of white people arrested exceeded the proportion of Asian people arrested for the fourth consecutive year.

“Arrests of persons of white ethnic appearance accounted for 54 percent of arrests, up 10 percentage points on the previous year. Those of Asian ethnic appearance accounted for 26 percent of terrorist-related arrests, down 12 percentage points.”

It said that the coronavirus pandemic had caused a broad drop in terror arrests across the board — with the exception of children.

Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon said: “We are very concerned that children are becoming an increasing proportion of our arrests.

“But it doesn’t have to be this way. Ideally, we would identify when a young person is being led down the path towards terrorism activity and use the Prevent program to try and put them on a different path.”

Jonathan Hall QC, the UK’s independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, told The Independent newspaper that the age and race figures were “consistent with increased targeting of young suspected right-wing terrorists operating online.”

He wrote on Twitter: “The main principal offence charged is disseminating terrorist publications and my educated guess that this is taking place online.”

Some criticize police and other authorities for focusing too hard on right-wing terrorism and artificially inflating the threat for political reasons. But Hall rejected this idea.

“I don’t believe increased visibility of activity against right-wing terrorism is sign of a politically correct diversion from the main threat of Islamist terrorism. Counter-terror police and MI5 are ruthless in prioritization,” he said.

“Online interactions do drive violent hostile ideologies, and some online discussions will involve discussions of targets and weapons, especially firearms.”

According to The Independent, as of Sept. 30, 71 percent of the 218 people in prison for terrorism-connected offenses in Britain were categorized as holding Islamist-extremist views, 22 percent extreme right-wing, and 7 percent other.

Indian farmers end year-long protest against agricultural laws

Indian farmers end year-long protest against agricultural laws
Updated 09 December 2021

Indian farmers end year-long protest against agricultural laws

Indian farmers end year-long protest against agricultural laws
  • Farmers demonstrated against three laws passed in September 2020 that deregulated the agricultural sector
  • Government caved to their demands in late November and repealed the laws in parliament
Updated 09 December 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian farmers on Thursday announced they would end their year-long protest against agricultural reforms after the government agreed to most of their demands.

Farmers from the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, where the country’s agriculture is concentrated and yields are high, have been protesting three laws passed in September 2020 that deregulated the agricultural sector and, as they say, left them at the mercy of private players.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet caved to their demands and repealed the laws in parliament in late November, the protests continued as farmers requested more concessions.

They demanded that all legal cases filed against them over the demonstrations be dropped, that the government set a minimum support price, known as MSP, for agricultural goods, and that the families of protesters who lost their lives over the past year receive compensation.

As the government has agreed to meet these demands, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the main body representing farmers’ unions, announced in a statement that “current agitation stands suspended.”

“Battle has been won,” it said, adding that “the war to ensure farmers’ rights” will continue to make sure the government sticks to its commitments.

The farmers, who have held a sit-in around Delhi since November last year, said they will celebrate their victory with a march on Saturday.

“On Dec. 11, farmers will celebrate the victory and after that they will start going to their homes from the agitation sites in Delhi,” farmers’ leader Yogendra Yadav told protesters at a demonstration site in the Singhu area.

But prominent Punjab-based agriculture expert Devinder Sharma said the battle was only “half won.”

“The challenge for farmers would now be how to get the legal guarantee for the MSP and for that they need to keep the pressure on the government,” he told Arab News.

Farmers’ union leaders said they will meet again in mid-January to review the implementation of the new concessions pledged by the government.

The concessions come as Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, where agriculture dominates the economy, are due to hold local elections next year.

Farmers are the most influential voting bloc and winning the local polls may prove crucial for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s general election hopes in 2024.

“No doubt upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab compelled the government to withdraw the laws,” Prof. Ronki Ram of Punjab University told Arab News. “It would be interesting to see how this issue plays out in the upcoming elections because farm unions do not have any political loyalty and they have not openly supported any political party so far.”

Migrants 'called British and French coastguards' before dozens drowned in Channel

Migrants ‘called British and French coastguards’ before dozens drowned in Channel
Updated 09 December 2021
Christopher Stewart

Migrants ‘called British and French coastguards’ before dozens drowned in Channel

Migrants ‘called British and French coastguards’ before dozens drowned in Channel
  • 27 were killed and only two survived when a packed boat sank in the Channel last month
  • Survivors claim neither French nor British coastguards came to their aid
Updated 09 December 2021
Christopher Stewart

LONDON: The 27 migrants who drowned last month attempting to cross the English Channel from France to Britain tried to reach the coastguards of both countries when they realized their boat was deflating, French paper Le Monde has reported.

According to Le Monde, telephone records from the two survivors of the wreck, studied by police, showed that they had made calls to emergency services.

The sinking, which claimed 27 lives, was the deadliest incident yet among those trying to make the treacherous crossing across the English Channel.

British officials said that an inquiry was underway to determine whether the Maritime and Coastguard Agency received an alert, while French authorities denied receiving calls from the vessel, which sank on Nov. 24.

Most of those who drowned were Iraqi Kurds.

A 21-year-old Iraqi Kurd, named in reports both as Mohammed Ibrahimzadeh and Mohammed Shekha Ahmad, told Kurdish news site Rudaw: “The right side of the boat was losing air. Some people were pumping air into it and others were bailing the water from the boat. Then after a bit, we called the French police and said, ‘Help us, our pump stopped working.’

“Then (we) sent (our) location to the French police and they said, ‘You’re in British waters’ . . . we called Britain. They said: ‘Call the French police.’ Two people were calling — one was calling France and the other was calling Britain.” 

Another passenger, Somalian Mohamed Isa Omar, 28, gave a similar account.

French officials say that it is inconceivable that either the British or French coastguards would respond to a call from a boat in distress by telling the caller to phone the other country’s authorities.

The UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency said that it received more than 90 alerts from boats in difficulty in the Channel that night and responded to all of them. It was, however, investigating the claims. 

Speaking to MPs last week, Clandestine Channel Threat Commander Dan O’Mahoney said the UK’s coastguard had responded immediately when the French launched an emergency search and rescue operation following reports from fishermen who spotted bodies floating in the water. 

O’Mahoney told parliament’s human rights committee: “At this stage I can’t tell you with any certainty whether we definitely received a call from that boat or not. It is a question for the coastguard and they are working through it.”

The issue of Channel migration has become a hot-button topic in British politics as increasing numbers of people have arrived from France on the UK’s shores this year. Some sections of the population are vehemently opposed to the arrival of more people via the Channel, going as far as to block sea rescue vessels from entering the water.

Smugglers are paid thousands of dollars to assist people with the crossings, despite often packing boats too full or having inadequate safety measures.

Omicron spreading in Africa but data suggests 'less severe': WHO

Omicron spreading in Africa but data suggests ‘less severe’: WHO
Updated 09 December 2021
AFP

Omicron spreading in Africa but data suggests ‘less severe’: WHO

Omicron spreading in Africa but data suggests ‘less severe’: WHO
  • WHO’s Africa branch said the continent had recorded 107,000 extra cases in the week to Sunday
  • Research was being stepped up to see whether the new variant was specifically behind the sharp rise
Updated 09 December 2021
AFP

BRAZZAVILLE: Cases of coronavirus in Africa nearly doubled over a week as omicron spread, but hospitalizations in South Africa, where the new variant was discovered, remain low, the UN said Thursday.
In a weekly online press briefing, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Africa branch said the continent had recorded 107,000 extra cases in the week to Sunday, compared with 55,000 in the previous week.
omicron “is reaching more countries in Africa,” it said, adding that research was being stepped up to see whether the new variant was specifically behind the sharp rise..
The biggest surge in numbers — 140 percent on average — was in the south of the continent.
However, in South Africa, which discovered the new variant last month, “severe cases remain low,” the WHO said in a statement.
“Emerging data from South Africa indicates that omicron may cause less severe illness,” it said.
“Data which looked at hospitalizations across South Africa between 14 November and 4 December found that ICU (intensive care unit) occupancy was only 6.3 percent.
“(This) is very low compared with the same period when the country was facing the peak linked to the Delta variant in July.”
The agency reiterated its objections to travel restrictions, which it said had been issued by more than 70 countries and were overwhelmingly aimed at southern Africa, even though countries in the region had been “transparent with their data.”
It also called on countries to step up vaccinations — only 7.8 percent of the continent’s roughly 1.2 billion people have been jabbed.
The biggest laggards in immunization are Chad, Djibouti and Democratic Republic of Congo.
A new vaccine supply system is being set in place to help African countries distribute them more easily, said Richard Mihigo, WHO Africa’s vaccination program coordinator.

WHO warns fears of omicron could spark new vaccine hoarding

WHO warns fears of omicron could spark new vaccine hoarding
Updated 09 December 2021
AP

WHO warns fears of omicron could spark new vaccine hoarding

WHO warns fears of omicron could spark new vaccine hoarding
  • Months of short supplies of COVID-19 vaccines have begun to ease over the last two months or so, and doses are finally getting to needier countries
  • Some wealthy governments want to leave no stone unturned to get their populations as close to full vaccination as possible
Updated 09 December 2021
AP

GENEVA: The World Health Organization expressed concerns Thursday that rich countries spooked by the emergence of the omicron variant could step up the hoarding of COVID-19 vaccines and strain global supplies again, complicating efforts to stamp out the pandemic.
The UN health agency, after a meeting of its expert panel on vaccination, reiterated its advice to governments against the widespread use of boosters in their populations so that well-stocked countries instead can send doses to low-income countries that have largely lacked access to them.
“What is going to shut down disease is for everybody who is especially at risk of disease to become vaccinated,” said Dr. Kate O’Brien, head of WHO’s department of immunization, vaccines and biologicals. “We seem to be taking our eye off that ball in countries.”
Months of short supplies of COVID-19 vaccines have begun to ease over the last two months or so, and doses are finally getting to needier countries — such as through donations and the UN-backed COVAX program — and WHO wants that to continue. It has long decried “vaccine inequity” by which most doses have gone to people in rich countries, whose leaders locked down big stockpiles as a precautionary measure.
“As we head into whatever the omicron situation is going to be, there is risk that the global supply is again going to revert to high-income countries hoarding vaccine to protect — in a sense, in excess — their opportunity for vaccination, and a sort of ‘no-regrets’ kind of approach,” O’Brien said.
“It’s not going to work,” she added. “It’s not going to work from an epidemiological perspective, and it’s not going to work from a transmission perspective unless we actually have vaccine going to all countries, because where transmission continues, that’s where the variants are going to come from.”
Some wealthy governments want to leave no stone unturned to get their populations as close to full vaccination as possible. Many questions remain about the severity, transmissibility and resistance to vaccines of the new omicron variant, which emerged last month in southern Africa and has shown early signs of spreading faster than the widespread and deadly delta variant driving the pandemic now.
O’Brien urged a “rational, global perspective” about “what’s actually going to shut down this pandemic.”
“We have the tools at hand, we have the choices we can make, and the next days and weeks are really going to determine what direction the world decides it’s going to go in, on omicron,” she said.
Nevertheless, WHO says individuals in rich countries should follow the policies of their governments, some of which are enticing people to get boosters, which are additional doses aimed to buck up immunity from earlier jabs that wanes over time.
“An individual in a country, their dose is not going to get shipped to another country because they they don’t take the dose,” O’Brien said. “It is country governments, not individuals, who are making decisions that could influence the equitable distribution of vaccines to other countries.”

