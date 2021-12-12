You are here

  • Home
  • Experts cautiously optimistic for 2022 Saudi budget

Experts cautiously optimistic for 2022 Saudi budget

Experts cautiously optimistic for 2022 Saudi budget
Getty Images
Short Url

https://arab.news/ppdbd

Updated 13 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah and Fahad Abuljadayel

Experts cautiously optimistic for 2022 Saudi budget

Experts cautiously optimistic for 2022 Saudi budget
  • Ge
Updated 13 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah and Fahad Abuljadayel

With the Saudi budget statement for the 2022 fiscal year set to be released shortly, two Saudi economists tell Arab News their forecasts for the Kingdom's fiscal performance.

A key difference is whether the Kingdom is projected to make a surplus or deficit.

“In my opinion, we might see a surplus in 2021 in the fiscal budget coming from the rise in oil prices and VAT revenues this year,” Mohammed Al Suwayed, CEO of Razeen Capital, told Arab News.

He explained that the full reopening of the economy will act as a “cushion” to any projected falls in oil sales in the fourth quarter when compared to the third.

However, Mohamed Ramady, an independent London-based economist, forecast similar views to those found in the ministry’s pre-budget statement, as he expected deficits of SR65 billion ($17.3 billion) and SR51 billion for 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Ramady explained that oil revenues will remain pivotal in the 2022 budget, with an estimated value of SR903 billion. He added that oil prices will average around $65-$73 per barrel, dropping from $84 experienced in this year’s fourth quarter.

Renewed uncertainties concerning the omicron variant might push oil prices down next year, he indicated.

As for other sources of revenues, Ramady said: “The VAT non-oil revenues have been a bedrock for the Saudi state, and the current 15 percent VAT rate is not expected to be reduced in 2022”.

“There will be a greater effort to raise non-oil revenues in 2022 from asset sales and privatization, especially in the water sector and grain silos, with the PIF becoming the major vehicle for domestic capital expenditure due to raising funds from PIF-owned asset sales, such as the recent additional successful 5 percent STC share sale,” he added.

Topics: budget 2022 Saudi Budget 2022

Saudi Ports Authority launches new transshipment service 

Saudi Ports Authority launches new transshipment service 
Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia. Shutterstock
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Ports Authority launches new transshipment service 

Saudi Ports Authority launches new transshipment service 
  • Mawani’s aims to consolidate the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Ports Authority, or Mawani, launched a new transshipment service connecting King Abdulaziz Port Dammam, Khalifa bin Salman Port in Bahrain, and various Far East ports.

The new transshipment service comes under Mawani’s strategy that aims to increase Saudi’s links with global seaports, attracting major international shipping lines to its ports.

The authority aims to raise Saudi’s share of the transshipment market from 21 percent to 50 percent by 2030.

Mawani’s aims to consolidate the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub, as envisioned by Vision 2030. 

The new service was launched in partnership with Saudi Global Ports Co. and the international shipping line Orient Overseas Container Line, or OOCL.

Topics: economy Markets Saudi Arabia Saudi Ports Authority Mawani General Authority for Ports (Mawani)

SEDCO offering to increase REIT fund by $187m

SEDCO offering to increase REIT fund by $187m
Updated 20 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

SEDCO offering to increase REIT fund by $187m

SEDCO offering to increase REIT fund by $187m
  • The offering period will run for five days until Dec. 16, the company said in a statement
  • Upon completion, the fund’s size will increase by 64 percent to reach a total value of SR1.8 billion
Updated 20 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia-based asset management firm SEDCO Capital has launched an additional offering of its real estate investment trust fund to increase asset value by SR702 million ($187 million). 

The offering period will run for five days until Dec. 16, the company said in a statement. The price is set at SR10 per unit. 

SEDCO Capital wants to increase the total asset value of the fund, as well as raise additional equity up to SR575 million, consisting of 32.5 million units of in-kind subscription and 23 million units for the cash subscription.

Upon completion, the fund’s size will increase by 64 percent to reach a total value of SR1.8 billion.

The proceeds will be used to acquire and settle related transaction costs for the company’s investment portfolio, including eight properties in the education and commercial sectors across Riyadh and Dammam.

“We believe that the Portfolio is well-positioned to benefit from the overall growth of the Saudi real estate industry. This is driven mainly by the Kingdom’s youthful demographics, increased demand for higher-quality education, and supportive government initiatives for economic transformation,” Safer Abu Aker, CEO of SEDCO Capital said.

The properties are expected to generate gross rental income of SR49.4 million annually - a yield of 7.5 percent. 

Topics: SEDCO real estate REIT

Related

Rayyan Nagadi replaces Hasan Aljabri as CEO of SEDCO
Business & Economy
Rayyan Nagadi replaces Hasan Aljabri as CEO of SEDCO
Update Saudi SEDCO Capital launches global equity funds with Amundi
Business & Economy
Saudi SEDCO Capital launches global equity funds with Amundi

Busy IPOs year for GCC countries ahead, says Bank of America

Busy IPOs year for GCC countries ahead, says Bank of America
Updated 48 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

Busy IPOs year for GCC countries ahead, says Bank of America

Busy IPOs year for GCC countries ahead, says Bank of America
Updated 48 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Gulf exchanges are likely to have another busy year of initial public offerings in 2022, possibly surpassing this year’s bumper crop, a Bank of America executive told Reuters.

After a year that featured three major IPOs on both Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul and Abu Dhabi’s ADX markets, Dubai has announced plans to list as many as 10 state-owned companies.

“We expect ADX and Tadawul to be very busy. The major difference in 2022 is that the Dubai financial market will be busy too,” said Christian Cabanne, Bank of America’s head of equity capital markets for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The plans announced by Dubai, which has not had a major IPO since a unit of state-linked developer Emaar Properties in 2017, seek to help the emirate to contend with intensifying competition for capital in the region.

Cabanne said the success of Dubai’s IPOs will depend on factors such whether the size of the offers are digestible for the market, with price ranges that are deemed appealing to both international and local investors.

There is still plenty of capital to deploy in the region, Cabanne said.

“Certainly between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, we expect a similar investor base ... we would expect to see some discipline in terms of not having similar types of issues going on the same timetable,” he said.

The UAE last week announced it will shift to Saturday-Sunday weekends next year instead of Friday and Saturday, which Cabanne said is a major step to align the UAE with global markets and make it easier for international investors to trade local securities.

The introduction of new products in regional equity capital markets this year, such as a debut exchangeable bond in the UAE or a first secondary marketed equity offering in Saudi Arabia, will also potentially boost the number of new issues in the markets.

Topics: IPOs GCC Saudi Arabia Tadawul ADX Dubai

Related

Update Saudi stock exchange has 50 IPO applications for 2022, considers SPAC listings
Business & Economy
Saudi stock exchange has 50 IPO applications for 2022, considers SPAC listings

Egypt ‘ready’ to join JP Morgan index by end-Jan

Egypt ‘ready’ to join JP Morgan index by end-Jan
Updated 12 December 2021
Arab News

Egypt ‘ready’ to join JP Morgan index by end-Jan

Egypt ‘ready’ to join JP Morgan index by end-Jan
  • Mohamed Maait said that Egypt has an estimated weight of 1.8 percent in the index
Updated 12 December 2021
Arab News

Egypt announced it is ready to officially join the JP Morgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM   for emerging markets by the end of January next year, CNBC Arabia reported citing the finance minister. 

Upon joining, Egypt will become one of only two countries in the Middle East North Africa region to make the index. 

Mohamed Maait said that Egypt has an estimated weight of 1.8 percent in the index with 14 categories of government bonds valued at $26 billion.

This move will enable major investment funds and foreign investors to invest in Egyptian debt instruments in the local currency, Maait said. 

Egypt will also join the JP Morgan ESG Index at the same time, based on October 2020’s green bond issuance, with a weighting percentage of 1.18 percent, said Niven Mansour, advisor to the deputy minister of finance.

Topics: economy Egypt MENA

Related

Egypt to list army companies on stock exchange soon: sovereign fund CEO
Business & Economy
Egypt to list army companies on stock exchange soon: sovereign fund CEO

National Energy Services Reunited secures HSBC sustainability-linked loan

National Energy Services Reunited secures HSBC sustainability-linked loan
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 December 2021
Arab News

National Energy Services Reunited secures HSBC sustainability-linked loan

National Energy Services Reunited secures HSBC sustainability-linked loan
  • The company also aims to build a formal company carbon reduction strategy
Updated 12 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Oilfield services provider National Energy Services Reunited, took out its first sustainability-linked loan in the MENA’s oilfield services sector with HSBC. 

The loan amount was not disclosed. It’s key performance indicators are associated with environmental, social and governance — ESG — standards, to be tracked over the course of the agreement.  

NESR plans to reduce water waste, drive growth in employers' health and increase its network of local suppliers that qualify with the company’s supplier governance policies.

The company also aims to build a formal company carbon reduction strategy and to finalize targets of its Science-Based Target initiative in the next year. 

“HSBC is prioritizing financing and investment that supports the transition to a net-zero global economy, and NESR’s ESG ambitions — as this transaction shows — dovetail with our financing commitments and expertise,” regional head of commercial banking at HSBC, Dan Howlett, said. 

HSBC plans to provide up to $1 trillion of financing globally by 2030 to support the transition to lower carbon emissions. 

Topics: economy HSBC Oil ESG

Related

Update Saudi Arabia's PIF focuses on ESG as it grows its $450bn portfolio
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia's PIF focuses on ESG as it grows its $450bn portfolio

Latest updates

Experts cautiously optimistic for 2022 Saudi budget
Experts cautiously optimistic for 2022 Saudi budget
Four Emirati wildcards added to Abu Dhabi FINA World Swimming Championships lineup
Four Emirati wildcards added to Abu Dhabi FINA World Swimming Championships lineup
Austria ends lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people
Austria ends lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people
Iranian animal lovers decry proposal to ban pets
An Iranian woman plays with her dog in a yard near her house in northern Tehran, on December 5, 2021. (AFP)
Saudi Ports Authority launches new transshipment service 
Saudi Ports Authority launches new transshipment service 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.