You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon’s top patriarch says cabinet should reconvene

Lebanon’s top patriarch says cabinet should reconvene

Lebanon’s top patriarch says cabinet should reconvene
Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5ddm5

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon’s top patriarch says cabinet should reconvene

Lebanon’s top patriarch says cabinet should reconvene
  • Lebanon is battling an economic meltdown that poses the worst threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

AMMAN: Lebanon's top Christian cleric, Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, on Sunday accused unidentified politicians of using their power to obstruct a resumption of cabinet meetings after a two-month gap, saying they were serving foreign interests.
Lebanon's cabinet, which is focused on re-starting talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock much needed foreign aid, has not met since Oct. 12 amid a row over a probe into last year's deadly Beirut port blast.
The Aug. 4 2020 Beirut port blast, caused by a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely for years, killed over 200 people but more than a year on no one has been held accountable.
Heavily-armed Shiite group Hezbollah and its allies have pushed to remove the lead investigator of the explosion, accusing him of political bias.
Without naming any political faction, the patriarch said in a Sunday sermon: "We reject completely disrupting holding the council of ministers in breach of the constitution through the power of influence and intent to disrupt to serve outside and suspect goals against the interests of the state and people."
Rai, who has been sharply critical of Hezbollah, also blasted politicians he said were behind obstructing the judicial investigation into the explosion and efforts to hold officials to account for suspected negligence.
Lebanon is battling an economic meltdown that poses the worst threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war.
Rai said a draft capital control law proposed by the government that was sent to parliament would sacrifice millions of dollars of depositors' money to save indebted banks.
"What increases the worries of Lebanese is that the state is trying to sacrifice their deposits for its interests and that of banks," he added.
The patriarch traditionally wields influence in Lebanon as head of the Maronite church, a group from which the president must be drawn under a sectarian power-sharing system.

Topics: Lebanon Patriarch

Related

Lebanon’s public sector falls further into chaos and corruption
Middle-East
Lebanon’s public sector falls further into chaos and corruption
Lebanon’s Central Bank sets new rate for withdrawals from dollar deposits
Business & Economy
Lebanon’s Central Bank sets new rate for withdrawals from dollar deposits

Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank operation

Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank operation
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank operation

Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank operation
  • Online videos appeared to show Kayyal lying on the ground, bleeding, after the forces left the neighborhood
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man during clashes that erupted in the West Bank city of Nablus early Monday, the official Palestinian news agency reported.
Citing medics, Wafa news agency identified the slain man as Jamil Kayyal, 31, adding that he was hit by a gunshot in the head.
Israeli media reported that paramilitary Border Police, aided by army soldiers, entered Nablus to arrest a wanted Palestinian and the clashes erupted when a group of Palestinians threw explosives toward the forces. There were no casualties among the Israeli troops, which arrested the wanted man.
The Israeli military referred a request for comment to the Border Police, which did not respond immediately.
Online videos appeared to show Kayyal lying on the ground, bleeding, after the forces left the neighborhood.
The Israeli military often conducts arrest raids in the West Bank, even in territories that are under control of the Palestinian Authority, the internationally recognized entity that has limited autonomy in parts of the area. The near-daily raids are in search for Palestinian militants, and are often followed with clashes that are sometimes deadly.
The Palestinians want the West Bank and east Jerusalem, which Israel captured and annexed in 1967, as part of a future state. Peace negotiations between the two sides ground to a halt more than a decade ago.

Topics: israeli forces Palestinians

Related

Palestinian protesters use a car for shelter as Israeli security forces fire tear gas during clashes in the village of Kfar Qaddum in the occupied West Bank on December 10, 2021. (AFP)
Middle-East
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clash
Four killed in shooting at Palestinian camp in Lebanon, Hamas says
Middle-East
Four killed in shooting at Palestinian camp in Lebanon, Hamas says

Palestinian local elections might give a small boost to Fatah

Palestinian local elections might give a small boost to Fatah
Updated 13 December 2021
Daoud Kuttab

Palestinian local elections might give a small boost to Fatah

Palestinian local elections might give a small boost to Fatah
  • Local elections for the major cities in A and B areas are scheduled to be held on March 26, 2022
Updated 13 December 2021
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Saturday’s Palestinian local council elections produced a much higher turnout than they did in 2017, according to the head of the Elections Commission Hanna Naser.

Naser told the media on Sunday that 66 percent of eligible voters (405,687) cast their vote in elections for local councils in C areas.

Local elections for the major cities in A and B areas are scheduled to be held on March 26, 2022.

Independent lists (mostly family/tribal oriented) won 71 percent of the vote, while party lists won 29 percent, he said.

In the 2017 elections, only 53 percent of the electorate voted in local council elections.

Naser added that all complaints that were filed were investigated and dismissed as they would not have changed the results in any location.

Rima Nazzal, a member of the secretariat of the General Union of Palestinian Women and an elections expert, told Arab News that the elections gave Fatah a boost that will help them.

“Although the separation of election dates is contrary to the law, the poll results most likely will give Fatah a boost that will help it overcome the loss of support that occurred due to the cancellation of the legislative elections last April 30.”

Nazzal said that Fatah, the Palestinian national movement, won 123 out of the 162 uncontested council lists.

In other lists, it is hard to determine politically who won because most rural communities run local candidates that are not necessarily affiliated or loyal to any particular political movement.

Suheir Ismael Farraj, director of the Bethlehem-based Women and Media Development, also known as TAM, told Arab News that the local council elections were largely tribal in nature.

“In most communities, the winners belong to large family tribes rather than political movements.”

Farraj conceded that in many communities the same person who is a tribal leader is also connected to one of the Palestinian factions.

“For example, in my home village of Khader, the head of the winning list is a tribal leader from the Musa family and he is also connected to the left-wing Fida party. Had he run just on the left-wing party, he would have lost,” she said.

While Fatah fielded by far the largest number of lists, the Democratic Front had 25 lists, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine had six lists, the left-wing People’s Party had five lists and the Palestinian Struggle faction fielded a mere two lists.

According to the head of the Elections Commission, the next stage of local elections will begin with voter registration on Jan. 8, 2022. Electoral lists will be accepted starting Feb. 8, and elections for 66 city councils in areas A and B in the West Bank as well as all 25 councils in Gaza will take place on Feb. 26.

It is not clear yet if Hamas, which is in control of the security situation in Gaza, will agree to hold elections.

Nazzal also told Arab News that she does not expect that women will occupy much more than 20 percent of the allotted seats even though women made up 26 percent of the lists that were presented for the elections.

Palestinian law stipulates that at least 20 percent of any council must be made up of women.

Topics: Palestine Fatah Local elections

Related

Hamas rejects PA’s call for Palestinian local elections
Middle-East
Hamas rejects PA’s call for Palestinian local elections
Palestinian and Israeli activists demonstrate against the expulsion of Palestinian families from their homes, in the Palestinian neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Free and fair Palestinian elections must include East Jerusalem: UN experts

Turkish lira collapse piles misery on northern Syria

Turkish lira collapse piles misery on northern Syria
Updated 13 December 2021
AFP

Turkish lira collapse piles misery on northern Syria

Turkish lira collapse piles misery on northern Syria
  • Currency's sharp fall piles more misery on enclave whose inhabitants are already scarred by war
Updated 13 December 2021
AFP

AL-BAB: Mohammed Al-Debek, a schoolteacher in northern Syria, is on strike: The currency devaluation in neighboring Turkey has slashed the value of his salary by two-thirds.

His town of Al-Bab lies in a northern area of war-torn Syria that in recent years has turned into a de facto Turkish protectorate.

Because the Turkish lira is now the main currency in the area, its recent nose-dive has heaped further pain on the people living there.

“My salary in 2017 was worth $160, but today it is worth $50, a fraction of its value,” the 33-year-old said outside the washed-out yellow walls of his school.

“It’s barely enough to pay the rent.”

Ankara does not only have military control of the border region, but most of the products available on the markets and even the mobile phone operator are also Turkish.

Areas of northern Syria run by Turkish-backed opposition groups switched to the lira as the main currency last year, replacing the massively devalued Syrian pound.

The lira has lost 45 percent of its value against the dollar this year alone and Debek’s purchasing power has plummeted, as has everybody else’s in the region.

“After the collapse of the lira, I was forced to look for a second job after school,” he said.

His new afternoon job in a bookshop earns him another $40 but that still leaves him short of the $200 he says he needs to make ends meet.

Turkey directly administers several districts of northern Syria and, to seal its presence in the area, has invested heavily in education, health and other sectors.

The region’s economic fate is inextricably tied to Turkey’s and the lira’s sharp fall in recent weeks piled more misery on an enclave whose inhabitants are already scarred by war.

A recent UN report on the humanitarian situation cited estimates that “97 percent of the population, even those that are in employment, are living in extreme poverty.”

Inflation is soaring just as fast as it is in neighboring Turkey, with basic food items such as bread selling at record prices and purchasing power at its lowest ever.

And when the price of a bag of flatbread stops rising, locals say, the amount of bread inside goes down.

Ahmed Abu Obeida, an official with the region’s chamber of commerce who also owns a company importing food products from Turkey, acknowledged that consumption had slumped.

“The demand for basic materials has decreased, and the citizens in general cannot afford basic things such as their daily needs in food, medicine and heating,” he said.

Hanaa Al-Yasbu, a 36-year-old woman who was widowed in an air strike five years ago and has since been living in a camp for war-displaced people, is one of them.

She usually earns around 20 Turkish lira a day by harvesting wheat and potatoes, enough to keep her five children warm and fed.

With her daily income now worth just a dollar and a half, Hanaa has to venture into the countryside to find firewood.

“I dream that I have about 50 lira a day to buy food for my children to feed them, so they do not sleep hungry,” she said.

Topics: Turkish lira Syria

Related

Special After lira tumble, Turkey faces threat of inflation and currency crisis
Business & Economy
After lira tumble, Turkey faces threat of inflation and currency crisis
Turkish lira hits new low after Erdogan says rate cuts needed
Business & Economy
Turkish lira hits new low after Erdogan says rate cuts needed

Four killed in shooting at Palestinian camp in Lebanon, Hamas says

Four killed in shooting at Palestinian camp in Lebanon, Hamas says
Updated 13 December 2021
Reuters

Four killed in shooting at Palestinian camp in Lebanon, Hamas says

Four killed in shooting at Palestinian camp in Lebanon, Hamas says
  • The shootings took place during the funeral of a Hamas supporter who was killed in an explosion on Friday night in the camp
Updated 13 December 2021
Reuters

GAZA: Four people were killed and others were injured in a shooting on Sunday in the Palestinian camp of Burj Al-Shemali in Lebanon, two officials of the Palestinian group Hamas told Reuters, and they blamed rival movement Fatah for the bloodshed.

The shootings took place during the funeral of a Hamas supporter who was killed in an explosion on Friday night in the camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre.

“Fatah gunmen deliberately opened fire against people taking part in the funeral march,” one Hamas official said, asking not to be named.

There was no immediate response from the office of the Palestinian ambassador in Lebanon to a Reuters request for comment about the Hamas allegation.

Fatah controls the Palestinian Authority that exercises limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Palestinian Authority officials in the West Bank, contacted for comment by Reuters, said they were checking the reports.

Earlier on Sunday, Lebanese state media said two people were killed and seven were injured in a dispute that erupted in the Burj Al-Shemali camp.

Hamas said in a statement on Saturday that the blast on Friday night was caused by an electrical fault.

Topics: Palestinian camp Lebanon Hamas

Related

Update Around a dozen people injured in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp
Middle-East
Around a dozen people injured in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp
In Syria, Yarmuk residents plan return to war-torn Palestinian camp
Middle-East
In Syria, Yarmuk residents plan return to war-torn Palestinian camp

Israeli PM arrives in UAE for first visit

Israeli PM arrives in UAE for first visit
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

Israeli PM arrives in UAE for first visit

Israeli PM arrives in UAE for first visit
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Israel’s prime minister arrived in the UAE today on an official visit, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, welcomed Naftali Bennett upon his arrival at the Presidential Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

In attendance as well during the Israeli premier's arrival were Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel, and Amir Hayek, Israel's ambassador to the UAE.

Bennett's visit comes after the UAE and Israel signed an agreement, known as the Abraham Accords, to normalize ties between the two countries in August 2020.

In March, the UAE established a $10 billion fund to invest in strategic sectors in Israel,  WAM reported on Thursday.

In February, Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Khaja was sworn in as UAE’s ambassador to Israel, a month after the cabinet approved the setting up of an embassy in Tel Aviv.

Israel opened its first embassy in the Gulf in June, nine months after the historic deal between the countries.

Topics: Israel UAE Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

Related

Israeli foreign minister arrives in Cairo to strengthen relations
Middle-East
Israeli foreign minister arrives in Cairo to strengthen relations
UAE marks 50 years with Italian classic car race
Offbeat
UAE marks 50 years with Italian classic car race

Latest updates

Race to find survivors as US tornadoes kill at least 94
People embrace as tornado damage is seen after extreme weather hit the region December 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. (AFP)
Taxi for Vladimir: Putin says he drove cab after Soviet fall
Russian President Vladimir Putin sits in a cab during his visit to an agriculture exhibition in Rostov-on-Don, 30 June 2007. (AFP)
Lebanon’s top patriarch says cabinet should reconvene
Lebanon’s top patriarch says cabinet should reconvene
Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank operation
Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank operation
G7 warns Russia of ‘massive’ consequences if Ukraine invaded
Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly checks her documents as British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss hosts a plenary session of the G7 summit of foreign and development ministers in Liverpool, Britain December 12, 2021. (REUTERS)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.