Egypt's largest steel producer acquires 18% of Egyptian Steel at $160m

Egypt's largest steel producer acquires 18% of Egyptian Steel at $160m
(Shutterstock)
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt's largest steel producer acquires 18% of Egyptian Steel at $160m

Egypt's largest steel producer acquires 18% of Egyptian Steel at $160m
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s largest steel producer Al Ezz Dekheila purchased 18 percent of Egyptian Steel Company’s total equity in a deal worth 2.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($160 million).

The purchase has been made from the founding partner Ahmed Abou Hashima and his company Egyptian Steel, according to an EGX filing. 

The fair value of the share has been set at 1,192 Egyptian pounds by the independent financial advisor, Eagle Financial Consulting Company. 

The acquisition means that Al Ezz Dekheila will possess a total market share of 76 percent, consolidating further its control over the iron and steel market in Egypt, according to Alahram. 

Ezz Steel returned to profit with a net income of 3.76 billion Egyptian pounds during the first nine months of 2021, compared to a net loss of 4 billion Egyptian pounds last year. 

Al Ezz Dekheila, a subsidiary of Ezz Steel, is Egypt’s largest steel manufacturing facility, with a total capacity of 3.2 million tonnes of finished steel products annually. 

Last year, Egypt was ranked 20th among the world’s top steel producers, being the only Arab country on the list, according to a report published by the World Steel Association.

Topics: Al Ezz Dekheila Egypt Steel

Halliburton considers a stake in Iraq oil field from Exxon 

Halliburton considers a stake in Iraq oil field from Exxon 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Halliburton considers a stake in Iraq oil field from Exxon 

Halliburton considers a stake in Iraq oil field from Exxon 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: US-based oil field service company Halliburton is in talks with Exxon Mobil about the sale of a stake in the huge West Qurna-1 oil field in southern Iraq. 

Iraq will step in to buy the stake, if the talks with Halliburton fail, but it wants a US partner for Exxon’s stake, Bloomberg reported, citing the country’s Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar. 

“Basra Oil wants to acquire Exxon’s stake, but to maintain the balance of partners and market, we support a US partner,” Abdul Jabbar said.

Earlier, Halliburton stated that reports the company is interested in buying Exxon’s stake are inaccurate. 

Halliburton emerged as a potential buyer of the 32.7 percent stake in West Qurna-1 some months ago.

Energy giant Exxon has been recently dissatisfied with West Qurna due strict contractual terms, OPEC supply constraints, and the current political instability. 

Abdul Jabbar said that COVID’s new strain hasn’t much impacted global oil demand. He is expecting OPEC+ to increase production by 400,000 barrels next month.

He expects to sign a deal with Chevron Corporation in the first quarter of 2022 on a potential investment in the southern city of Nasiriya.

Topics: Halliburton Exxon Iraq Oil

Saudi housing body aims to build 300,000 units in 5 years

Saudi housing body aims to build 300,000 units in 5 years
Updated 25 min 2 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

Saudi housing body aims to build 300,000 units in 5 years

Saudi housing body aims to build 300,000 units in 5 years
  • The Saudi housing minister said they supervise more than 50,000 residential neighborhoods across the Kingdom
Updated 25 min 2 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has identified housing as one of its key projects under the Vision 2030, and Minister Made Al-Hogail said the ministry’s plans have not been affected by the pandemic. 

In fact, the ministry is aiming to build 300,000 housing units over the next five years, in partnership with the private sector, Al-Hogail said in a forum In Riyadh on Monday. 

The Saudi housing minister said they supervise more than 50,000 residential neighborhoods across the Kingdom, and they will focus on improving urban spaces to “improve the quality of life of citizens.”

The ministry is keen to focus spending on roads, parks, public facilities, as well as environmental safety and hygiene. 

As part of the Saudi Green Initiative announced in October, the ministry planted more than 4 million trees, and is now looking over 6,100 gardens. 

To improve the ministry’s services, Al-Hogail said they have invested in their digital transformation through their “Ballad platform,” where around 115 services could be done electronically. They plan to increase this to 225 services by the end of 2022.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Housing Vision 2030 Saudi Budget 2022

Fitch hits Turkish banks with rating cuts as new finance minister takes reigns

Fitch hits Turkish banks with rating cuts as new finance minister takes reigns
Updated 32 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Fitch hits Turkish banks with rating cuts as new finance minister takes reigns

Fitch hits Turkish banks with rating cuts as new finance minister takes reigns
  • New finance minister Nureddin Nebati appears to be in favor of Erdogan’s unconventional monetary policy
  • Value of the Turkish Lira has plunged 46 percent against the dollar in 2021
Updated 32 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the outlooks of more than 20 Turkish banks just weeks after Ankara appointed a new finance minister.

Nureddin Nebati was appointed treasury and finance minister on Dec. 2 by President Erdogan and has taken the reigns of an ailing economy marred by a tanking currency.

Fitch said on Friday: “The negative outlooks on banks with ratings driven by state support reflect the sovereign outlook, and the risk of a further weakening of the authorities’ ability to provide support in case of need.

“We believe that the risks to macroeconomic and financial stability and external financing could increase the likelihood of government intervention in the banking system.”

President Erdogan has long faced criticism for conducting political interventions in the state’s central bank, including by pressuring officials or firing them and replacing them with his political allies.

Fitch explained that the hit to Turkey’s sovereign rating was “driven, among other factors, by the Central Bank of Turkey’s premature monetary policy easing cycle, and the prospect of further rate cuts, or additional economic stimulus ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

“Together these factors have led to a deterioration in domestic confidence — reflected in a sharp depreciation of the Turkish lira and rising inflation, creating risks to macroeconomic and financial stability and potentially re-igniting external financing risks.”

The Lira has slumped 46 percent against the US dollar this year, making it the worst-performing currency tracked by Bloomberg.

Erdogan has remained focused on keeping interest rates despite the Lira’s collapse, believing that the low rates will drive economic growth, and new Finance Minister Nebati appears to be in favor of Erdogan’s low-interest strategy.

Before taking his new post, he made a series of tweets supportive of the policy, saying the current-account deficit was the economy’s biggest problem and that rates should be cut against supply-side inflation.

Topics: Turkey Fitch Ratings

Binance withdraws its Singapore crypto-license application 

Binance withdraws its Singapore crypto-license application 
Updated 43 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Binance withdraws its Singapore crypto-license application 

Binance withdraws its Singapore crypto-license application 
Updated 43 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The cryptocurrency exchange company Binance has withdrawn its application for a crypto-license in Singapore, Bloomberg has reported. 

The company will shut down its trading platform in the country by Feb. 13, ending speculation about the city state becoming the global headquarters for Binance.

The Singapore-based crypto exchange is to refocus its operations toward blockchain technology, Bloomberg reported citing a statement. 

Binance Holdings Ltd., founded in 2017 and operating as a cryptocurrency exchange platform, has not set up a global base yet. 

It was among 170 firms that passed the approval of the country's Monetary Unit to provide cryptocurrency services.

Topics: Binance cryptocurrency Singapore

Careem begins Dubai grocery deliveries 

Careem begins Dubai grocery deliveries 
Updated 51 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Careem begins Dubai grocery deliveries 

Careem begins Dubai grocery deliveries 
Updated 51 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Car-booking platform and Uber’s subsidiary Careem is launching its new rapid grocery delivery service in Dubai through Quik, Wamda reported. 

Using a network of hyperlocal dark stores and inventory management, the new service aims to deliver customers everyday grocery items 24/7 in a delivery time of 15 minutes. 

It currently caters to select active service areas of Dubai. 

“Thanks to Careem's customer-centric app and our extensive experience in last-mile delivery, we can optimise the entire delivery supply chain to bring better speed, value, and quality of experience to the market,” Careem’s Head of Groceries Chase Lario said.

Quik aims to expand to most areas in Dubai by early 2022, with over 100 dark stores planned across the region in the next year.  

This happens as UAE’s online grocery market saw a 50 percent increase in 2021, boosted by the pandemic.

Companies in the sector are expected to generate $1.6 billion of revenues by the end of the year.

Topics: Careem Dubai

