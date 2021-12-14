You are here

Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Company awards 2GW electrolyzer contract to Thyssenkrupp Uhde

Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Company awards 2GW electrolyzer contract to Thyssenkrupp Uhde
Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Company awards 2GW electrolyzer contract to Thyssenkrupp Uhde

Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Company awards 2GW electrolyzer contract to Thyssenkrupp Uhde
RIYADH: Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Company has awarded Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers a contract to build one of the world’s largest green hydrogen projects at NEOM.

Thyssenkrupp will engineer, procure and fabricate a more than 2 gigawatt electrolysis plant based on their large-scale 20 megawatt alkaline water electrolysis module, Saudi Gulf Projects reported.

Upon commissioning, the facility will produce hydrogen to be synthesised into carbon-free ammonia for export exclusively by Air Products to global markets. 

Engineering and procurement activities have already begun, and the start of production is scheduled for 2026, Air Products said in a statement.

Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen is a joint venture between NEOM, ACWA Power and Air Products. 

NEOM is a $500 billion smart city, announced in 2017, which covers 10,000 square miles of Tabuk province in north-west Saudi Arabia.

It is the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 flagship project, led by Prince Mohammad bin Salman to act like an engine for the country’s economy. 

 

Topics: NEOM NEOM Green Hydrogen Company Green hydrogen

At least 10 Russian companies considering IPOs in 2022, advisers say

At least 10 Russian companies considering IPOs in 2022, advisers say
At least 10 Russian companies considering IPOs in 2022, advisers say

At least 10 Russian companies considering IPOs in 2022, advisers say
  After a barren few years, IPO activity gained pace in Russia thanks to a post-pandemic economic recovery
At least 10 Russian companies could hold an initial public offering (IPO) in 2022, extending the listing spree that started a year ago if geopolitics, including Ukraine tensions, and other risks do not thwart their plans, bankers and advisers said.

Russian car dealer Keyauto on Dec. 13 became the latest firm to confirm its intention to float shares, shortly after banking sources told Reuters that fertiliser producer EuroChem could raise more than $1 billion in a 2022 IPO.


After a barren few years, IPO activity gained pace in Russia thanks to a post-pandemic economic recovery, a global stock market surge and the growing number of retail investors.


Russian companies raised around $7 billion in IPO and secondary listings in 2021 versus more than $6 billion in 2020, according to Reuters calculations, and this figure could rise in 2022, although COVID-19 lockdowns and military escalation in Ukraine are among the potential hazards.


About 25 Russian companies are actively preparing for an IPO but the number of actual listings could be smaller, said Tom Blackwell, chairman of PR and consultancy firm EM that took part in all but one Russian listing in 2021.


Investment bankers are taking a more conservative view, without disclosing names of IPO candidates.


“More than 10 companies are now considering potential IPO in 2022,” said Boris Kvasov, co-head of equity capital markets at VTB Capital, the investment arm of Russia’s No. 2 lender VTB.


Evgeny Sokolsky, head of investment at BCS Global Markets, said companies from the agriculture, home building, and pharmaceutical sectors, as well as spin-offs of large companies could be IPO candidates.

He also sees at least 10 candidates for a 2022 IPO.


“A couple of them will definitely do an international listing,” said Arthur Valiullin, partner at Da Vinci Capital equity management.


Tech and consumer-focused companies are among likely candidates for IPOs as they seek extra capital and ride the wave of booming demand from retail investors that became “a very real source of liquidity,” Blackwell said.


The Russian market is still young and small compared with major global peers.

But it “offers a good hedge against accelerated global inflation and an attractive valuation, with most of the blue-chips trading at 30-40 percent discounts to global peers,” Aton brokerage said.


Still, the market is volatile and vulnerable to global risks, such as the new coronavirus strain omicron. Russia’s benchmark MOEX index has shed over 15 percent since hitting a record high of 4,292.68 in mid-October.


“Many clients are hoping to come out with listings on the back of the full-year numbers but we are all waiting to see whether there are globally coordinated actions by central banks on inflation as well as to address omicron,” said Alina Sychova, head of capital markets at Sova Capital.


Russia specific risk is its stand-off with the West. Fears about Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine caused a sell-off in Russian bonds and stocks in November.


“A serious geopolitical escalation like a massive development in war is the kind of thing that makes the IPO market go away... But I don’t think we’ll see this going ahead in a way that some people seem to be concerned about in the Western world,” Blackwell said.

Topics: economy Russia IPO Investment

Tesla to accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise, says Musk

Tesla to accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise, says Musk
Tesla to accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise, says Musk

Tesla to accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise, says Musk
  Dogecoin, popular among retail investors, raced up to $0.20 after the tweet
Tesla Inc. chief Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric carmaker will accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise on a test basis, sending the meme-based cryptocurrency up 24 percent.


“Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes,” Musk said in a tweet.


Dogecoin, popular among retail investors, raced up to $0.20 after the tweet. Musk’s tweets on the cryptocurrency, including the one where he called it the “people’s crypto,” have helped the meme coin soar 5,859 percent over the past year, according to data from Coinbase website.


Musk did not specify what merchandise, which starts from $50 and goes as high as $1,900, could be bought with dogecoin.


Tesla sells apparel, ‘Giga Texas’ belt buckles and mini models of its vehicles as well as quirky limited-edition items such as the ‘Cyberwhistle’, which is modeled after its much-awaited Cybertruck. It recently launched a quad bike ‘Cyberquad’ for kids, also modeled after the truck.


Musk, a cryptocurrency supporter, has often endorsed dogecoin and said it is better for transactions, most recently in an interview to the Time magazine, which named him “Person of the Year” for 2021 on Monday.


“Bitcoin is not a good substitute for transactional currency,” he said.


Musk had asked users in May if they wanted Tesla to accept dogecoin in a Twitter poll. He had called dogecoin a ‘hustle’ during his guest-host spot on the “Saturday Night Live” comedy sketch TV show in May.


Musk, who has over 66 million followers on Twitter, has been highly engaged in this year’s retail trading frenzy, tweeting about cryptocurrencies and helping send their prices soaring.


The EV maker stopped accepting bitcoin for car purchases, less than two months after the company began to accept the world’s biggest digital currency for payment.

Topics: economy Tesla Elon Musk Dogecoin CRYPTO

Saudi Arabia sees spending on power and renewable projects to hit $293bn

Saudi Arabia sees spending on power and renewable projects to hit $293bn
Saudi Arabia sees spending on power and renewable projects to hit $293bn

Saudi Arabia sees spending on power and renewable projects to hit $293bn
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia expects spending on power and renewable energy projects to hit SR1.1 trillion ($293 billion) until 2030, according to a presentation from the Kingdom's energy ministry.

The country sees most of the spending being made in power transmission projects with SR430 billion, showed the presentation that was presented on Monday by the energy minister during the Saudi budget forum in Riyadh.

The Saudi energy minister said the Kingdom plans SR142 billion in energy distribution through 2030. Prince Abdulaziz said the country plans to invest SR380 billion in renewable energy projects by 2030.

The energy minister, however, said the natural gas infrastructure including pipelines will be owned by the state.

Topics: Saudi Budget 2022

Omicron impact aside, oil supply set to top demand: IEA

Omicron impact aside, oil supply set to top demand: IEA
Omicron impact aside, oil supply set to top demand: IEA

Omicron impact aside, oil supply set to top demand: IEA
  Global oil supply could then jump by 6.4 million barrels per day
A surge in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the omicron variant will dent global demand for oil, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday, but the broader picture is one of increasing output set to top demand this month and soar next year.


“The surge in new COVID-19 cases is expected to temporarily slow, but not upend, the recovery in oil demand that is underway,” the Paris-based IEA said in its monthly oil report.


“New containment measures put in place to halt the spread of the virus are likely to have a more muted impact on the economy versus previous COVID waves,” it said.


The United States will account for the single biggest increase in output for a second month running, the IEA said, as drilling picks up there.


Next year, Saudi Arabia and Russia could also set records for annual production if the OPEC+ group to which they both belong fully unwinds its agreed production curbs.


Global oil supply could then jump by 6.4 million barrels per day next year compared with a 1.5 million bpd increase in 2021.


The IEA lowered its forecast for oil demand this year and the next by 100,000 bpd each, mostly due to the expected blow to jet fuel use from new travel curbs.

Topics: economy Oil OPEC opec + International Energy Agency (IEA)

Toyota to spend $35bn on 30 battery electric vehicle line-up by 2030

Toyota to spend $35bn on 30 battery electric vehicle line-up by 2030
Toyota to spend $35bn on 30 battery electric vehicle line-up by 2030

Toyota to spend $35bn on 30 battery electric vehicle line-up by 2030
  The Japanese carmaker, which was a pioneer of hybrid electric cars but a latecomer to full EVs
Toyota Motor Corp. said on Tuesday it would invest 4 trillion yen ($35 billion) to build a line-up of 30 battery electric vehicles (BEV) by 2030 as the world’s biggest car maker looks to tap the growing market of zero emission vehicles.


That would be part of an overall investment of 8 trillion yen in electrified vehicles, including hybrids and hydrogen vehicles, by the end of the decade, the company said.


By 2030, Toyota is aiming for annual sales of 3.5 million BEVs, CEO Akio Toyoda told a news briefing, equivalent to around a third of its current global sales.


The latest commitment to BEV’s goes beyond the 15 models Toyota earlier said it planned to have available by 2025.


The Japanese carmaker, which was a pioneer of hybrid electric cars but a latecomer to full EVs, also said on Tuesday it planned to invest 2 trillion yen in battery production by 2030, up from the 1.5 trillion yen it announced earlier.


EVs still only account for a small portion of car sales, but the market is growing rapidly, with new registrations up 41 percent in 2020 even as the global car market contracted by a sixth that year.


In November, Toyota declined to join a pledge signed by six major carmakers, including General Motors, and Ford Motor Co. to phase out fossil fuel cars by 2040. It argued that not all parts of the world would be ready to transition to green cars by then.


In addition to BEVs, Toyota also builds hydrogen fuel cell cars, and is developing internal combustion engines that run on hydrogen fuel, although it has not said when it might commercialize the technology.

Topics: economy Toyota electric battery electric vehicles

