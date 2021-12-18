You are here

Saudi Arabia's UN representative cautions on new resolution's references to gender  

Saudi Arabia’s UN representative cautions on new resolution’s references to gender  
File photo of Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi. (AP)
Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said terms such as "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" go against Saudi Arabia's history  

Saudi Arabia’s UN representative cautions on new resolution’s references to gender  
  • Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said terms such as “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” go against Saudi Arabia’s history
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, cautioned that a new resolution referencing “women in all their diversity,” “gender identity” and “sexual orientation” fails to take into account respect for other cultural norms.

The UN General Assembly’s resolution called “upon States to take measures to eliminate laws, regulations and practices that discriminate, directly or indirectly, against citizens in their right to participate in public affairs, including based on race, colour, ethnicity, national or social origin, sex, gender, sexual orientation and gender identity, language, religion, political views or on the basis of disability.”

In his comments carried by the Saudi Gazette, Mouallimi said that God created man and woman, male and female, arguing that what is not male and female is “against nature.”

Terms such as “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” go against Saudi Arabia’s history, as well as the voice and legislation of many other countries.

He said that international democracy can only be practiced if it is based on a moral foundation that respects the values and cultures of other peoples.

"The imposition of values and concepts that are inconsistent with this divine nature is rejected by countries whose culture, religious identity, customs and traditions reject these values and concepts,” he said.

“From the perspective of the firm belief of the Kingdom that every state has the right to enact laws and regulations in accordance with the moral values of their societies and accordance with their culture and religious identity, and because the sponsors of the resolution ignored our firm stance on the highly sensitive terms and concepts contained in the text of the resolution, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reservations regarding what is stated in draft resolution No. A/C.3/76/L.45/Rev.1.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia UN

Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba shortlisting contestants for International Science and Engineering Fair

There are two judging committees that consist of 56 evaluators representing 54 government and private sectors in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
There are two judging committees that consist of 56 evaluators representing 54 government and private sectors in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Updated 18 December 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba shortlisting contestants for International Science and Engineering Fair

There are two judging committees that consist of 56 evaluators representing 54 government and private sectors in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
  • Dr. Nazeeh Al-Othmany: Our main goal is for the students to understand the basics of scientific research, scientific methodology, making experiments, gathering results and analyzing them
Updated 18 December 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: More than 330 students, male and female, are being shortlisted to take part in the fifth phase of the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity, also known as Ibdaa.

The front-runners in the central exhibition stage will qualify for the final stage of the competition before taking part in the International Science and Engineering Fair in 2022.

Ibdaa is a science and engineering competition organized by King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education. It is Saudi Arabia’s largest pre-college science and engineering competition, empowering the next generation of scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs.

Some 110 talented male and female students from the western region are showcasing their projects at King Abdulaziz University’s King Faisal Convention Center over three days, beginning on Wednesday. Earlier, over 220 contestants presented their projects in the Eastern Province and Riyadh, as part of the central stage of the competition. The contestants received training courses in specialized workshops.

There are two judging committees that consist of 56 evaluators representing 54 government and private sectors in the Kingdom. Their main task is to examine the projects and approve the winning ones for the next sixth stage before the final phase.    

According to Dr. Nazeeh Al-Othmany, deputy secretary-general of corporate relations and business development at Mawhiba, more than 103,000 students participated in the competition. He added that 333 of these have qualified for the ongoing stage.

“We are in the third central exhibition of the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity, where 110 students of both genders from the country’s western, southern and northern regions are taking part to display their innovative works before a specialized judging committee can give its preliminary evaluation,” Al-Othmany said.

He added that the committee will select some of the projects for the next phase of the Olympiad. He further said that they have recently concluded similar exhibitions in Riyadh and the Eastern Province, where more than 220 students participated.

“We will now select 150 participants from the three central exhibitions to compete in the next stage, which will be held in Madinah under the patronage of Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman. Each project will be evaluated and judged by four assessors. We will then select the best projects to represent Saudi Arabia in the ISEF 2022, where 2,000 to 2,500 students will be representing up to 90 countries,” he told Arab News.

He noted that Saudi students have won 83 prizes since Mawhiba began participating in the annual international event.

Speaking about the criteria by which a project is judged, the deputy secretary-general said that a group of specialized academics examine all the projects submitted and decide which ones qualify for the other stages of the competition.

“Our main goal is for the students to understand the basics of scientific research, scientific methodology, making experiments, gathering results and analyzing them. We also aim to guide the participants to deploy their creativity and talents in finding solutions to the problems in their societies, such as issues related to the environment, artificial intelligence, agriculture, health and sustainable development,” he said.

Abeer Taher, supervisor of creativity at the Jeddah education department, told Arab News that they evaluate the projects of their students before filing them to Mawhiba.

She added that they also communicate with universities and research centers to facilitate the talents’ work and provide them with every possible assistance.

“Some 33 female students and 10 male students of the Jeddah education department have reached this stage of this year’s edition of the competition,” said Taher, who is also a ministerial STEM supervisor.

She hoped that more teachers would be trained in searching for talented students and caring for them. She noted that Ibdaa provides its students with the skills of scientific research, such as deep questioning and critical thinking.  

Giving a brief on his project, Abdullah Ruaidan, an 11th-grade student from Makkah, told Arab News that his project involves a warning system that can detect tsunamis that cause substantial environmental damages and casualties.

“The objective of my idea is to construct an ocean buoy that can act as a real-time early warning system. The idea also aims to develop a control center using AI to collect and analyze given data and activate a warning,” Ruaidan said. He added that underwater sensors can detect the speed and direction of the tsunami.

 

Topics: King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba)

Tunisian artist wins Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Art Prize underlining Pan-Arab emphasis of this year’s award

Ashraf Fagih, head of programming at Ithra with Ithra Prize winner artist Nadia Kaabi-Linke. (Supplied)
Ashraf Fagih, head of programming at Ithra with Ithra Prize winner artist Nadia Kaabi-Linke. (Supplied)
Updated 18 December 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Tunisian artist wins Saudi Arabia's Ithra Art Prize underlining Pan-Arab emphasis of this year's award

Ashraf Fagih, head of programming at Ithra with Ithra Prize winner artist Nadia Kaabi-Linke. (Supplied)
  • The artist relates it also to Tempelhof Airport in Berlin, which has been shut for around 13 years and is used as a camp accommodating up to 7,000 refugees
Updated 18 December 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

RIYADH: As visitors arrive at the end of the impressive first Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale their attention is drawn by a gigantic yellow arrow nearly 20 meters long on the wall.
If they look closer at the artwork, titled “E Pluribus Unum – A Modern Fossil,” they can see the numerous cracks in the body of the arrow.
The artwork was created by Tunis-born, Berlin-based artist Nadia Kaabi-Linke, who this year won the fourth Ithra Art Prize. Each year the prize, which was set up in 2017, gives up to $100,000 for the creation of a new artwork that becomes part of Ithra’s permanent collection.
Kaabi-Linke’s massive work presents a contemplative way to look at the pandemic, notably, the decline in commercial air traffic during 2020, which, according to the artist, raises questions as to how humanity measures its progress and environmental awareness versus economic profit.
“The work is meant as a metaphor for modern times,” she told Arab News. “It is particularly relevant to 2020 because all of the airplanes in the world stopped flying.”
The artist relates it also to Tempelhof Airport in Berlin, which has been shut for around 13 years and is used as a camp accommodating up to 7,000 refugees. “I saw a parallel in this because we were all grounded, all of humanity and I think it is an exceptional moment in human history,” she added. “I also wanted to draw the parallel between the aviation industry and the economy. The symbol of economic growth is the rising arrow.”
The cracks, explains Kaabi-Linke, are there because it represents an abandoned airport. The work is a print made from an existing arrow that shows where the planes land and where they take off. “It brings you back to the earth as the cracks in the arrow also refer also to the idea of a cracked earth. The question that the work asks is: Do we want to stay in a world as we know it that has no future or do, we want to take the risk to go to something that is unknown but that probably has a future?”
“At Ithra, our commitment to contemporary art is embodied in this art prize,” Ashraf Fagih, head of programming at Ithra told Arab News. “This year is different for two reasons: First, we have opened up the prize to 22 Arab countries and not just artists in Saudi. Secondly, we are collaborating with the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale. To us this has special significance because it means the Ithra Art Prize came back home.”
The prize was previously unveiled during Art Dubai.
“As a distinctive landmark in the Saudi art scene, and in integration with its most prominent event ever, the prize’s artwork was unveiled during the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale,” said Fagih. After the biennale the artwork will travel back to Ithra in Dhahran in the Eastern Province to become part of the institution’s permanent collection.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra)

Who’s Who: Fahad Al-Thenayan, adviser at KSA’s Water Regulator agency

Who’s Who: Fahad Al-Thenayan, adviser at KSA’s Water Regulator agency
Updated 18 December 2021
Arab News

Who's Who: Fahad Al-Thenayan, adviser at KSA's Water Regulator agency

Who’s Who: Fahad Al-Thenayan, adviser at KSA’s Water Regulator agency
Updated 18 December 2021
Arab News

Fahad Al-Thenayan has been a regulatory affairs adviser at the Water Regulator, an administratively independent agency working under the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, since October 2020.

The Water Regulator is in charge of relations between water service providers and beneficiaries, to ensure the sustainability of water supplies.

In 2018, the 6th Annual Saudi Trade Finance Summit honored Al-Thenayan for his work fulfilling key strategies in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Between 2017 and 2018, he served as the general manager of budgeting policies at the Ministry of Finance.

In 2012, Al-Thenayan joined the Ma’aden Aluminum Project as a services director. The team succeeded in starting the largest aluminum project worldwide, and also became the lowest unit-cost producer globally within five years.

In late 2008, Al-Thenayan joined Saudi Aramco as a performance analyst at the financial analysis and performance adviser department. During that period, he contributed to developing an automated performance management system for Aramco as well as improving the product costing as an important tool for decision-making.

Al-Thenayan started his career as an economist at the Saudi Central Bank during the period 2002-2008.

He obtained his bachelor’s degree in accounting from King Saud University in 2002, and his master’s degree in policy economics from the University of Illinois in 2006.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi ministry of environment Water and Agriculture Saudi Water Regulator

Second batch of Saudi airlift aid arrives in Afghanistan

Saudi Arabia distributes humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia distributes humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. (SPA)
Updated 18 December 2021
SPA

Second batch of Saudi airlift aid arrives in Afghanistan

Saudi Arabia distributes humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. (SPA)
  • Two planes carried 66 tons of food, shelter bags for Afghans
Updated 18 December 2021
SPA

KABUL: The third and fourth planes taking part in a Saudi aid airlift mission to support the people of Afghanistan arrived in Kabul on Friday.

The two aircraft sent by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center carried nearly 66 tons of food baskets and shelter bags for the Afghan people.

KSrelief General Supervisor Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said the aid operation, involving a total of six relief planes laden with 197 tons of food and shelter packages, was being carried out under the directives of King Salman and the crown prince.

NUMBER

197

The aid operation involves a total of six relief planes with 197 tons of food and shelter packages.

This aid comes within the framework of the relief and humanitarian efforts provided by Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to 77 countries around the world.

On Thursday, two other planes also reached Afghanistan, carrying 1,647 food baskets and 192 shelter bags weighing nearly 66 tons.

In Riyadh, KSrelief has organized a virtual discussion session titled “Protecting children from exploitation in conflict,” with the participation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Child Protection Unit, the UN Children’s Fund, the UN Refugee Agency, and the Plan International.

During the session, ways to combat child exploitation in conflict areas, the experience of entities working in the field of child protection, international laws, procedures and efforts in this field, and the importance of promoting children’s rights during and after conflicts were discussed.

Meanwhile, the volunteer medical team of KSrelief in Niger performed 40 urological surgeries for children. These surgeries were performed in cooperation with the Muslim World League.

This also comes as part of the humanitarian projects implemented by KSrelief with the aim of providing treatment for families with low incomes.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Afghanistan

Saudi ministry launches Intangible Cultural Heritage initiative

The national initiative aims to educate students on the intangible heritage of Saudi Arabia in order to preserve it. (SPA)
The national initiative aims to educate students on the intangible heritage of Saudi Arabia in order to preserve it. (SPA)
Updated 18 December 2021
SPA

Saudi ministry launches Intangible Cultural Heritage initiative

The national initiative aims to educate students on the intangible heritage of Saudi Arabia in order to preserve it. (SPA)
  • The national initiative aims to educate students on the intangible heritage of Saudi Arabia in order to preserve it
Updated 18 December 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture announced the launch of the Intangible Cultural Heritage initiative, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

The national initiative aims to educate students on the intangible heritage of the Kingdom in order to preserve it, by encouraging them to carry out office and field research.

The ministry divided the initiative’s timeline into six temporal phases: launching the initiative; introducing and sensitizing students to the importance of heritage and the necessity of documenting it; receiving and sorting out participants and forming teams; implementing workshops; receiving and assessing students’ preliminary research by supervisors and experts; and carrying out explorative field trips and developing research.

The initiative will conclude its work on May 25, 2022, when the works achieving the initiative’s goals will be honored.

The courses covered by the initiative’s framework are traditional performing arts, stories, proverbs, folk songs, games, crafts, and food.

Participation in the initiative is open to middle and high school students across the Kingdom, who will be provided with the support necessary to carry out their research according to sound methodological bases.

The ministry will work on achieving this goal with the participation of teachers and activity leaders in public schools.

Through this initiative, the ministry aims to develop students’ research capacities, equip them with the basic skills related to the documentation of intangible cultural heritage and obtain findings to document this heritage in all its forms, which will contribute to its preservation.

Those wishing to register for the initiative may visit the following link: https://engage.moc.gov.sa/intangible_heritage/

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Culture

