Energy stocks hit a record high; UK anticipates 2022 crisis: NRG Matters
Reem Walid

Energy stocks hit a record high; UK anticipates 2022 crisis: NRG Matters
RIYADH: Outbreak of instability in the energy sector prevails despite the sectors’ record year.

Looking at the Bigger Picture:

  • Energy stocks hit a record high as the sector makes its way to the S&P 500’s top performing group in 2021, CNBC reported. Accordingly, companies’ business models are to be revamped on investors' demands.
  • The UK experienced doubling of prices of energy bills last year to reach nearly $2,000 foreshadowing an inevitable energy crisis in 2022, according to The Times.
  • The number of US natural gas cargoes congesting European ports surged by 33 percent, accumulating to 20 tanks over the weekend due to an extended energy crisis, Bloomberg reported. European gas prices fell on the assumptions that the US transfers will help diminish supply concerns in the continent.

Through a micro lens:

  • Italy’s A2A acquires a majority stake in competing Volta Green energy adding several wind and photovoltaic projects to the firm’s pipeline with a total installed capacity of almost 800 MW, Reurters reported. This is more than double the 300 MW of solar and wind assets that the company possesses.
  • China’s green winter Olympics is expected to be overshadowed by harmful fog, according to Reuters. In an attempt to prevent this, the country will adopt strict environmental protective measures; nevertheless, the heavy industries polluting the area will not shut down, Ministry spokesman Liu Youbin said.
RIYADH: As the global economy is rebounding from the effects of the pandemic, remittances are set to bounce back by $34 billion this year and $31 billion in 2022, according to the Asian Development Bank.

This will be reflected in a 4.8 percent growth in the global remittances this year, partly due to last year’s low base effects. Migrants are also set to send more money home to reverse the low remittances made in the previous year, Bloomberg reported.

UAE surplus

The UAE recorded a surplus of about 6.1 billion dirhams ($1.7 billion) in the first three quarters of this year, going up by 80 percent when compared to the same period last year, Al-Bayan reported citing a report it obtained from the UAE’s Ministry of Finance.

The country recorded revenues of 42.3 billion dirhams whereas expenses remained at 36.2 billion dirhams. Some 16.4 billion dirhams were spent on workers’ compensations and 10.1 billion dirhams on goods and services.


Japan’s economy

The jobless rate in Japan rose to 2.8 percent in November, slightly up from 2.7 percent in the previous month, data from the Statistics Bureau of Japan showed.

Among males, the unemployment indicator increased by 0.2 percent to hit 3 percent while for females the jump was just 0.1 percent to stand at a lower 2.6 percent.

Observing joblessness among different age groups, those aged between 15 and 24 experienced the highest rise, reaching a rate of 5.2 percent in November compared to 4.1 percent in October.

Relieving bottlenecks in the global supply chain helped car production jump 7.2 percent in Japanese factory output in November, the biggest jump since 2013, raising the prospects for a strong economic recovery in the fourth quarter of 2021.

But the persistent shortage of global semiconductors and new risks from the coronavirus omicron variant are expected to obscure the outlook for the world's third-largest economy, as improved manufacturing conditions provide some comfort to policymakers.

China’s fiscal policy
China’s central bank has said that the bank is determined to use appropriate monetary policy to stabilize the country’s economy.

The People’s Bank of China stated that it will make sure that financing costs remain low for firms and that it will introduce several monetary policies to secure a stable growth of credit, the bank said in a statement on its website.

Among its targets is also the satisfaction of buyers’ need for housing and a healthy development for the property sector. In addition, it will try to focus financial support in key areas such as small and micro loans, as well as green finance.

RIYADH: Mexico's third-richest billionaire, Ricardo Salinas, founder and chairman of Grupo Salinas, a group of companies interested in communications, media, financial services and retail stores, offered some advice in a video he posted on Twitter for investing in Bitcoin.

He also advised people to stay away from paper currencies, such as the dollar and the euro, and emphasized that central banks are printing more money than ever before, describing it as fake money made of paper and lies, according to Bitcoin.com.

"Stay away from fiat money. The dollar, the euro, the yen, or the peso,  they are all the same story, it’s fake money made of paper and lies. The central banks are printing more money than ever before. Invest in bitcoin," Salinas said.

Ban

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), the Indian economic, political, and cultural organization affiliated with the nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak is calling for a ban on cryptocurrencies in India.

It also calls for imposing financial fines on persons or entities that do not abide by the ban.

"The government should outrightly ban buying, selling, investing and otherwise dealing in cryptocurrencies by any person resident in India, according to the decision," the organization said.

Trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Tuesday, falling by 2.36 percent to $49,415 at 12:12 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,920, down by 3.07 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

RIYADH: Qatar’s merchandise trade surplus surged by a monthly rate of 15.8 percent in November, hitting 24.5 billion rials ($6.7 billion), data from the country’s Planning and Statistics Authority showed.

Exports – which includes both domestic goods and re-exports – went up by 13.9 percent to reach 34.3 billion rials. Jumps in shipments of petroleum gas and other gaseous hydrocarbons drove this increase, as they rose by 18.9 percent.

In annual terms, exports soared by 106.6 percent in November.

Observing the destination of these shipments, China received the bulk, purchasing 14.8 percent of Qatari exports. Japan and South Korea followed, with shares of 13.1 percent and 10.4 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s imports experienced a monthly hike of 9.6 percent to stand at 9.8 billion rials during November, the authority said. 

Purchases of electrical apparatus for line, telephony and telephone sets underwent the highest rise, going up by 18.3 percent.

Imports were 29.6 percent higher in November from a year ago.

Again, China was the main partner in providing goods, selling 18.8 percent of foreign goods bought by Qatar. 

The US and Germany came next with shares of 11.2 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively.

RIYADH: State-owned Saudi Railway Co partnered with the US ride-hailing platform Uber to launch a new service to facilitate the transportation from SAR stops to final destinations.

This new service allows SAR clients to schedule rides in advance through the Uber app, enabling a faster arrival.  

The first phase will cover stations in Riyadh on the North Train line and Qassim, and for the Eastern Train, Riyadh, Hofuf, and Dammam.

The stations Al Majmaah, Hail, Al Jawf, Qurayyat and Abqaiq will be covered in the second phase. 

SAR's new partnership with Uber is expected to boost the level of transportation for SAR passengers, which comes in line with the railway company’s development plans. 

The agreement will also see further steps to enhance passengers’ travel experience, Senior Vice President for Passenger Transport at SAR, Khaled Al-Harbi said. 

RIYADH: Employee surveillance measures adopted by companies in Saudi Arabia could reduce employee confidence and increase employee turnover rate, a global study showed.

As many as 86 percent of Saudi-based firms have either applied or plan to apply these employee surveillance measures. Half of them already experienced a radical increase in employee turnover, according to the study conducted by California-based VMware.

The recently applied hybrid working model utilizes extensive remote monitoring methods, putting at risk the continuity of the whole system.

The procedures include monitoring of emails, web browsing, collaboration tools, video surveillance, attention tracking via webcams, and keylogger software. 

“Globally we are seeing organizations shift permanently to hybrid work models that don’t require knowledge workers to be office-based all the time” VMware Senior Vice President and General Manager, Shankar Iyer, said.

“With this shift, employers should proceed with caution when replacing presentism with monitoring tools,” he added.

Employees argue that the hybrid working model could improve their efficiency and result in a more appropriate evaluation of their work by their employers. 

However, the loss of transparency imposed by these surveillance measures would make them feel less trustworthy by their employers, resulting in a loss of their drive and motivation, according to VMware.

 

