You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi banks’ credit to the private sector goes up by $3.4bn

Saudi banks’ credit to the private sector goes up by $3.4bn

Saudi banks’ credit to the private sector goes up by $3.4bn
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m7ew8

Updated 12 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi banks’ credit to the private sector goes up by $3.4bn

Saudi banks’ credit to the private sector goes up by $3.4bn
Updated 12 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi commercial banks’ credit to the private sector rose by SR12.7 billion ($3.4 billion) in November when compared to the previous month, Saudi Central Bank data showed.

In percentage terms, however, the increase was a marginal 0.6 percent.

Additionally, financing provided by banks to government and quasi-government institutions was SR21.9 billion, or 4 percent, higher in November.

Saudi commercial banks’ holdings of net foreign assets were down by 0.17 percent, reaching SR47.8 billion.

Assets due from branches abroad, foreign investments and other overseas assets were all up in November. The only foreign assets that went down during the month were those due from banks abroad.

The monthly rise in non-native liabilities, which prompted the drop in net foreign assets, was estimated at 6.3 percent, with amounts due to overseas banks driving the increase.

Meanwhile, the banks’ total assets jumped by 1.3 percent, to be valued at SR3.24 trillion by the end of November.

Looking at bank lending by maturity terms, the data revealed that both medium and long-term credit went up, rising by 4.9 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.

On the other hand, short-term financing slipped by 1.3 percent.

At the end of November, long-term lending made up almost half of the credit provided. Short and medium-term funding accounted for 37.4 percent and 12.7 percent, respectively

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) saudi central bank

Related

Update Saudi Central Bank’s assets go up by 2% in November to hit $504bn
Business & Economy
Saudi Central Bank’s assets go up by 2% in November to hit $504bn
Oil drives Saudi Arabia’s 3Q current account surplus up 149%
Business & Economy
Oil drives Saudi Arabia’s 3Q current account surplus up 149%

Riyadh to see a new luxury compound amid demand surge

Riyadh to see a new luxury compound amid demand surge
Updated 29 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh to see a new luxury compound amid demand surge

Riyadh to see a new luxury compound amid demand surge
Updated 29 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh-based developer Dur Hospitality Co. is planning a new 30,000 sqm luxurious residential compound on the city’s King Khalid Road, amid an ongoing surge in demand in the higher end of the real estate market.

For the construction and implementation of the project, the company signed an SR82.5 million ($22 million) contract with Al Murshid Contracting Group Co, the former said in a bourse statement.

Under the deal, 75 luxury villas will be built, along with landscape works in accordance with the latest state-of-the-art standards.

Given its close location to the northern gate of Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter and to premises of major governmental authorities, the compound will be characterized by its strategic location.

The real estate developer noted that the project, mainly financed by credit facilities, is expected to have a positive effect on revenues from the third quarter of 2023.

It added that the development is aimed at upgrading the quality of life for Saudis in line with Vision 2030.

 

Topics: economy real estate ritadh Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Saudi real estate market falls by 9.1% in 4Q 2021, reports Al-Eqtisadiah
Saudi real estate market falls by 9.1% in 4Q 2021, reports Al-Eqtisadiah

Saudi stock market down as government reimposes COVID-19 restrictions

Saudi stock market down as government reimposes COVID-19 restrictions
Updated 21 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stock market down as government reimposes COVID-19 restrictions

Saudi stock market down as government reimposes COVID-19 restrictions
Updated 21 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange went down as the government reimposed stricter measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

As of 2:32 p.m. Saudi time, the main stock index TASI fell by 1.2 percent to 11,184 points, while the parallel market Nomu saw a marginal loss of 1.4 percent to reach 26,338 points.

Saudi Arabia has announced that wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines will be mandatory in all indoor and outdoor events and activities from 07:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30. 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Iran orders ban on crypto mining for second time to save energy: Crypto Moves

Iran orders ban on crypto mining for second time to save energy: Crypto Moves
Updated 56 min 11 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Iran orders ban on crypto mining for second time to save energy: Crypto Moves

Iran orders ban on crypto mining for second time to save energy: Crypto Moves
Updated 56 min 11 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Wednesday, falling by 2.49 percent to $47,842 at 1:21 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,809, down by 2.47 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Mining

For the second time this year, Iran has ordered the closure of licensed crypto-mining centers.

This is part of efforts to relieve pressure on the country's energy plants and avoid power outages, according to Mostafa Mashhadi, a spokesman for Iran’s power industry.

The ban, which will be in place until March 6, will free up 209 megawatts of power for consumption in the household sector, he said in an interview with state TV, Bloomberg reported.

Mashhadi added that the authorities are cracking down on illegal mining by individuals at home and industrial units on a large scale.

These unlicensed operators account for the largest share of crypto mining in the country, consuming more than 600 megawatts of electricity.

Other measures to save fuel include turning off street lights in some areas and regulating electricity consumption in offices.

The government expected to increase electricity production by 60% in the summer, Mashhadi said.

Iran's daily household gas demand rose to an unprecedented level of 570 million cubic meters per day for the first time ever, while the country exceeded its maximum production of natural gas to 800 million cubic meters per day, according to the National Iranian Gas Company.

Excessive demand has also reduced the electricity supply to industrial units.

NFTs

The Kraken cryptocurrency exchange is working on a Non-Fungible Token market that can attract clients who want to do more than just collect digital art, Jesse Powell, Kraken founder and CEO said.

The market will offer custody services and the exchange is considering a system whereby clients can use NFTs as collateral to borrow money against, according to Bloomberg.

“If you deposit a CryptoPunk on Kraken, we want to be able to reflect the value of that in your account, and if you want to borrow funds against that, Kraken is working on a system to determine the liquidation value of the NFT deposited,” Powell said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

“Phase one was speculation, phase two is buying art and supporting artists, phase three is going to be functional uses of NFTs,” he added. Using deposited NFTs as collateral on Kraken could be one of those uses.

Topics: Iran CRYPTO cryptocurrencies crypto mining

Related

Mexico's third-richest man recommends Bitcoin over fiat currencies: Crypto Moves
Business & Economy
Mexico's third-richest man recommends Bitcoin over fiat currencies: Crypto Moves
World’s largest crypto platform gets initial approval from Bahrain’s central bank: Crypto Moves
Business & Economy
World’s largest crypto platform gets initial approval from Bahrain’s central bank: Crypto Moves

Egypt inaugurates 1.5GW solar complex in Aswan

Egypt inaugurates 1.5GW solar complex in Aswan
Updated 29 December 2021
Yassin Mohammad

Egypt inaugurates 1.5GW solar complex in Aswan

Egypt inaugurates 1.5GW solar complex in Aswan
Updated 29 December 2021
Yassin Mohammad

CAIRO: Egyptian president El-Sisi inaugurated a new clean energy generating complex located in Aswan, south of Egypt.

Having a capacity of 1,465 megawatts, the Benban Solar Energy Complex was established in partnership with the private sector and international expertise.

Benban complex, which has a cost of $4 billion, is set to be one of the world's ten largest solar parks.

This comes as El-Sisi aims to make Egypt rely more on the production and distribution of electricity from renewable sources, and export power and connect to neighboring countries. 

The project has created 11,720 direct jobs and 23,440 indirect jobs during the implementation period. It will create another 6,000 after operation, with 10 percent of the participating companies’ profits allocated to social responsibility programs to support the community.

The project’s implementation has started in 2015 upon the partnership of about 40 energy companies including Spain’s Acciona, UAE’s Alcazar Energy, Italy’s Eneri, France’s Total and China’s CHINT.

Topics: solar Renewable Energy Egypt

Oil drives Saudi Arabia’s 3Q current account surplus up 149%

Oil drives Saudi Arabia’s 3Q current account surplus up 149%
Updated 29 December 2021
Ziad Sabbah

Oil drives Saudi Arabia’s 3Q current account surplus up 149%

Oil drives Saudi Arabia’s 3Q current account surplus up 149%
Updated 29 December 2021
Ziad Sabbah

Oil exports helped increase Saudi Arabia’s current account surplus by 148.7 percent in the three-month period ending in September, the Saudi Central Bank said in a report.

This signalled a reversal of a $0.7 billion deficit in the same period last year, with the surplus now standing at $21.7 billion.

The upswing in the current account balance was attributed to a strengthening surplus in the goods balance which reached $37.9 billion in the third quarter, up from $28.9 billion in the previous one.

In particular, oil exports surged by 19.4 percent — quarter-on-quarter — to stand at $55.1 billion while non-oil exports rose by 6.2 percent to $18.3 billion.

Moreover, the services trade deficit narrowed by 17.6 percent to hit $10.9 billion. Noticeably, the balance for financial services reversed a deficit of $220 million in the second quarter to a surplus of $473 million.

Workers’ remittances abroad went by a yearly 11.8 percent to be valued at $10.1 billion, in a sign that foreign employees are sending more money to their home countries.

Additionally, the Kingdom’s net foreign direct investment reached $1.75 billion in the third quarter, easing significantly from the previous quarter’s figure of $13.8 billion. Yet, it experienced an annual growth of 61.1 percent.

The second quarter figure for net FDI was the highest since 2010 and was mainly attributable to a $12.4 billion infrastructure deal between Aramco and a global investor consortium.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Related

Update Saudi Central Bank’s assets go up by 2% in November to hit $504bn
Business & Economy
Saudi Central Bank’s assets go up by 2% in November to hit $504bn

Latest updates

Egypt, Saudi Arabia invest $1.8bn in electricity interconnector
Egypt, Saudi Arabia invest $1.8bn in electricity interconnector
Palestinian American ‘outsider’ calls for empathy in Chicago election bid
Palestinian-American professor Iymen Chehade is launching a run at US Congress. (Facebook/Iymen Chehade)
Riyadh to see a new luxury compound amid demand surge
Riyadh to see a new luxury compound amid demand surge
Saudi stock market down as government reimposes COVID-19 restrictions
Saudi stock market down as government reimposes COVID-19 restrictions
TikTok highlights the most authentic brands of 2021
TikTok highlights the most authentic brands of 2021

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.