France says Iran’s space launch hits nuclear talks as they were showing progress

Iran said on Thursday it had used a satellite launch rocket to send three research devices into space. (Screenshot via Reuters)
Updated 40 sec ago
AFP

  • Iranian state TV showed footage on Thursday of what it said was the firing of the launch vehicle from the Imam Khomeini Space Center
PARIS: France on Friday condemned Iran's satellite rocket launch and said it was “all the more regrettable” as nuclear talks with world powers were making progress, echoing concerns expressed by the United States and Germany.

Iran said on Thursday it had used a satellite launch rocket to send three research devices into space, as indirect US-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal.

The satellite launch was in breach of UN Security Council resolutions, France's foreign ministry said.

“These activities are all the more regrettable as they come at a time when we are making progress in the nuclear negotiations in Vienna,” the French foreign ministry said.

“We call on Iran not to launch further ballistic missiles designed to be capable of carrying nuclear weapons, including space launchers.”

Iranian state TV showed footage on Thursday of what it said was the firing of the launch vehicle from the Imam Khomeini Space Center in northern Iran at dawn.

The US State Department said on Thursday Washington was aware of reports on the launch, adding such launches defy a UN Security Council resolution enshrining the 2015 nuclear deal.

A German diplomat said such launches could be used to test technology for ballistic missiles which in principle could be used to deliver nuclear weapons.

Tehran denies its space launch activity is a cover for ballistic missile development.

The 2015 deal extended the time Iran would need to obtain enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb — if it chose to — to at least a year from about two to three months, in return for a lifting of sanctions.

The latest indirect talks between Iran and the US on the 2015 deal resumed on Monday. On Tuesday, Washington expressed caution over upbeat comments by Iran and Russia about the talks, saying it was too soon to say if Tehran had returned to the negotiations with a constructive approach. 

Topics: Middle East Iran France nuclear talks

Israel: Palestinian shot, killed in alleged stabbing attempt

Updated 31 December 2021
AP

  • Alleged attack comes amid an uptick in stabbings against Israeli citizens
  • Settler violence against Palestinians has also intensified in recent weeks
RAMALLAH, West Bank: Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man as he ran toward a bus stop in the occupied West Bank on Friday wielding a knife in an attempted stabbing attack, the military said.
It said Amir Atef Reyan got out of a car at a junction and advanced toward a group of Israeli civilians and soldiers waiting at the bus stop. He was shot before reaching them. The Palestinian Health Ministry later confirmed that Reyan died from his wounds.
Photos and videos published online show the Palestinian lying face down at a junction near an Israeli settlement before being taken away in an ambulance. The Israeli military also released a photo of the knife.
The alleged attack comes amid an uptick in stabbings against Israeli citizens. Earlier this month, an ultra-Orthodox Jew was seriously wounded after being stabbed by a Palestinian man just outside the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City. The attacker was shot dead by Israeli police.
Settler violence against Palestinians has also intensified in recent weeks after a Jewish settler was shot and killed by a Palestinian gunman in the northern West Bank. The killing ignited a string of settler retaliation attacks that left at least four Palestinians moderately wounded and sparked a series of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. Around 600,000 Jewish settlers live in more than 130 settlements scattered across the occupied territory, which is home to more than 2.5 million Palestinians. The Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state.
Israel views the West Bank as the biblical and historical heartland of the Jewish people. The Palestinians consider the growing settlements as a violation of international law that threatens a two-state solution to the conflict, a position with wide international support.

Topics: Israel

Inquiry opened after civilians die during Iraq manhunt

Updated 31 December 2021
AFP

Iraqi security forces announced an investigation into the deaths of several civilians during the pursuit of two suspects accused of terrorism, according to an official statement Thursday.
The announcement came after three security sources told AFP a wanted man holed up in his Iraqi home killed at least 12 members of his extended family, many of them children, before committing suicide Thursday.
The tragedy took place in Al-Rashayed village in the central province of Babylon, just south of Baghdad, when special forces and intelligence officers prepared to raid the home of the suspect "accused of terrorism", one security source told AFP.
Security forces "pursued two individuals accused of terrorism," the security force statement said.
"After surrounding him he opened fire indiscriminately at the (security) forces."
State news agency INA reported a mission had been undertaken to arrest "wanted people hiding in a house, the owner of which opened fire on the security forces".
"Upon entering the house which the owner refused to surrender, the unit found that all members of his family, numbering 20 civilians, had died," the agency reported.
An intelligence source told AFP that the suspect was part of the Islamic State-group.
Iraq proclaimed victory against IS in 2017 after the group over-ran large swathes of the country's northern and western regions in 2014.
A low-level IS insurgency, particularly in the north, continues to disrupt efforts to restore stability to Iraq, which is scarred by years of warfare and unrest.
The south and centre of Iraq are also important drug trafficking routes, which security forces have intensified their efforts against.
Drugs have also been sold and used widely in Iraq for many years.

Topics: Iraq

Tunisia wallows in uncertainty as President Kais Saied pushes ahead

Updated 31 December 2021
AFP

TUNIS: Opposition voices silenced and an economy on the brink: experts say Tunisia is “wallowing in uncertainty” as President Kais Saied readies to ask the public for their thoughts on a new constitution.
The former law professor, who on July 25 sacked the government, suspended parliament and seized wide-ranging powers, has long called for an overhaul of the country’s dysfunctional post-revolution political system.
On December 13, he laid out a roadmap for drafting a new constitution, which is set to grant more powers to the executive branch at the expense of the legislature in the small North African nation.
The public has been asked to send in suggestions via electronic platforms from January 1 to March 20 ahead of a referendum on the resulting constitution on July 25, 2022.
Critics have said the move underlines the “populist” approach of the president, who won elections in 2019 with a landslide 73 percent of votes.
But Saied’s one-man crusade to rebuild Tunisia’s broken political structures has sparked accusations that he is establishing a new autocracy in the birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings.
Rights groups have pointed to military trials of opposition figures on charges such as “insulting the president.”
The accusations come not just from his nemesis, the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party that dominated the suspended assembly, but also from the powerful UGTT trade union.
“The country is wallowing in political uncertainty, even after Saied announced his roadmap, which doesn’t seem to have reassured partners either domestically or internationally,” said analyst Hamza Meddeb.
“There are many questions marks over the reliability of this process,” Meddeb said.
“We have never tried this kind of referendum in Tunisia and we don’t know how the president is aiming to organize these consultations.”

Meddeb said the consultations will begin “amid socio-economic unrest, with questions regarding freedoms” and what he described as “repression in disguise.”
Saied’s July power grab came with Tunisia engulfed in a political and economic crisis exacerbated by mounting coronavirus cases.
His move was initially backed by some Tunisians who were tired of a political elite viewed as corrupt and incapable of resolving the country’s problems.
On Tuesday, the debt-ridden country unveiled a 2022 budget that will see it borrow almost $7 billion, as it seeks to stimulate an economy stricken by 18 percent unemployment.
Authorities are also hoping to reach a bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund.
But as the administration grapples with deep economic woes, it has also clamped down on rights.
On December 24, activist and former MP Bochra BelHajj Hmida was sentenced to six months in prison — a verdict that sparked questions as it came days after she criticized the president.
“Since July 25, there is a single institution and a single person deciding the future of this country,” she told AFP. “There is nothing to suggest that there will be hope.”

Hmida is not the only Saied critic to have been prosecuted after publicly criticizing the president.
Perhaps the most prominent is exiled former president Moncef Marzouki, who was sentenced in absentia to four years in prison on December 22 for “undermining the security of the state from abroad” after launching blistering public criticism against Saied.
“All these hasty trials against critical voices clearly show that the judiciary is unfortunately in the hands of the executive,” Meddeb said.
Rights groups have repeatedly warned of the threat to freedom of speech in Tunisia since July 25.
Human Rights Watch said in December that Tunisian authorities are using “repressive” dictatorship-era laws to snuff out criticism of Saied.
The journalists’ union also has warned of an “imminent danger to freedom of the press, media and expression” since Saied’s power grab.
On December 23, a group of prominent anti-Saied figures under the banner “Citizens against the Coup” launched a hunger strike against what they call “a complete abolition of freedoms.”
The group called for a boycott of the public consultation pushed by Saied, accusing him of seeking to “conceal his coup.”
“Tunisia is on a slippery slope and we can expect high tensions,” Meddeb said.

Israel ‘leads the way’ with 4th COVID-19 jabs for vulnerable

Updated 31 December 2021
AFP

  • The effort comes almost exactly one year after Israel began a massive vaccination drive
  • Among the first countries in the world to offer a third shot to the general public
RAMAT GAN, Israel: Israel on Friday started giving fourth COVID-19 vaccine shots to people with weakened immunity, becoming one of the first countries to do so in hopes of countering a case surge driven by the omicron variant.
The effort comes almost exactly one year after Israel began a massive vaccination drive on the back of a data-sharing accord with US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer.
Israel’s health ministry on Thursday approved giving a fourth shot for immunocompromised people, the same day that authorities reported more than 4,000 new cases of the disease, a high not seen since September.
Heart transplant patients were among the first to receive the additional shots at Sheba hospital in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv, where health workers received test injections this week.
“We had good results with the third dose which only caused secondary effects such as light, localized pain. We can’t wait to see the results of this fourth dose,” said Galia Rahav, a doctor.
Cardiologist Yael Peled said it would “increase protection against coronavirus.”
Israel on Friday also added residents of retirement homes and geriatric patients to those eligible to take the fourth dose.
“This decision was taken for fear of an increase in cases of contamination in such institutions that would endanger the health of these people,” the ministry said.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said Israel, which was among the first countries in the world to offer a third shot to the general public, will be a trailblazer for the fourth jab.
“Israel will lead the way in administering a fourth vaccine to the Israeli people,” he said.
More than four million people out of a population of 9.2 million Israelis have received three shots of coronavirus vaccine.
On another front in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, an Israeli El Al plane flew on Thursday from Belgium carrying a shipment of Pfizer’s anti-COVID pill, Paxlovid.
Chile has announced it will also offer a fourth shot to at-risk people starting in February, while health authorities in Britain and Germany are considering following suit.

Topics: Israel Coronavirus

Iran: Biden White House also ‘responsible’ for Qassem Soleimani killing

Updated 31 December 2021
AFP

  • Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad ordered by Donald Trump
TEHRAN: Iran said Friday the current US administration is also “responsible” for the assassination two years ago of its revered commander Qassem Soleimani, as the Islamic republic started commemorations to mark his death.
Former US president Donald Trump sent shock waves through the region on January 3, 2020 with the targeted killing of General Soleimani, who was commander of the Quds Force, the foreign operation’s arm of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.
He was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad ordered by Trump, along with his Iraqi lieutenant Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, infuriating Iran and its allies.
“The US government bears definitive international responsibility for this crime,” Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter to mark the second anniversary of Soleimani’s killing.
“Undoubtedly, the criminal act of the United States in martyring general #Soleimani is a clear manifestation of a ‘terrorist attack’ that was orchestrated and carried out in an organized manner by the then US government for which the White House is now responsible,” it said, in reference to President Joe Biden’s administration.
Five days after Soleimani’s killing, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at a US air base in Ain Assad housing American troops in Iraq, and another near Irbil in the north.
No US troops were killed in those strikes but Washington said dozens suffered traumatic brain injuries from the explosions.
Trump said at the time that the drone strike came in response to a wave of attacks on US interests in Iraq, warning he would hold Iran responsible if such assaults continued.
The foreign ministry’s statement came as Iran prepared Friday to launch week-long activities to commemorate Soleimani’s killing.
Authorities said the main event of the remembrance will be held on Monday, without elaborating.
They added that on January 7 a display of “Iran’s missile capabilities” will be held.
Iranian officials have pledged repeatedly that Soleimani will be avenged.
On the first anniversary of his killing then judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi — who is now Iran’s president — warned that even Trump was not “immune from justice” and that Soleimani’s killers would “not be safe anywhere in the world.”
During the former US president’s term in office, tensions between Washington and Tehran were at an all-time high.
In 2018, Trump walked away from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.
The two countries were also on the brink of direct military confrontations on at least two occasions.

Topics: US Iran

