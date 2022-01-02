You are here

Israeli jets hit militant targets in Gaza after rocket fire
Israel’s military said it launched strikes against militant targets in the Gaza Strip, a day after rockets were fired from the Hamas-ruled territory. (AP/Yousef Masoud)
Updated 02 January 2022
AP

Israeli jets hit militant targets in Gaza after rocket fire
  • The Israeli military said the attacks targeted a rocket manufacturing facility and a military post for Hamas
JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said early Sunday it launched strikes against militant targets in the Gaza Strip, a day after rockets were fired from the Hamas-ruled territory.
Video filmed in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, showed three huge explosions and fighter jets could be heard flying overhead. There was no immediate confirmation on possible casualties.
The Israeli military said the attacks targeted a rocket manufacturing facility and a military post for Hamas. It also blamed the militant Islamic group for any violence emanating from the territory it controls.
The airstrikes come as retaliation for two rockets fired from Gaza on Saturday which landed in the Mediterranean Sea off central Israel.
It was not clear whether the rockets were meant to hit Israel, but Gaza-based militant groups often test-fire missiles toward the sea. There were no reports of casualties from Saturday’s rocket launches.
Apart from a single incident in September, there has been no cross-border rocket fire since a cease-fire ended an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in May.
The cease-fire, brokered by Egypt and other mediators, has been fragile. The militant Hamas group says Israel did not take serious steps to ease the blockade it imposed on Gaza with Egypt’s help when the Islamic movement seized control of the coastal enclave in 2007.
Tension are also high as other groups like the smaller but more hard-line Islamic Jihad threaten military escalation if Israel doesn’t end the administrative detention of a Palestinian prisoner who has been on a hunger strike for over 130 days.
On Wednesday, Palestinian militants in Gaza shot and lightly wounded an Israeli civilian near the security fence and Israel responded with tank fire targeting multiple Hamas sites in the first exchange of fire in months.

Topics: Israel Gaza Hamas

Tear gas fired at Sudan anti-coup protesters

Tear gas fired at Sudan anti-coup protesters
Updated 56 min 3 sec ago
AFP

Tear gas fired at Sudan anti-coup protesters

Tear gas fired at Sudan anti-coup protesters
  • Sudanese security forces fired tear gas canisters Sunday at anti-coup protesters
Updated 56 min 3 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces fired tear gas canisters Sunday at a thousands-strong rally outside the presidential palace in Khartoum demanding civilian rule.
The demonstrators protested against an October 25 coup launched by military leader General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, shouting “power to the people” and demanding a return of the “military to the barracks.”

Topics: Sudan protests

Egypt pushes for calm after flare-up in Gaza hostilities

Egypt pushes for calm after flare-up in Gaza hostilities
Updated 02 January 2022
AP

Egypt pushes for calm after flare-up in Gaza hostilities

Egypt pushes for calm after flare-up in Gaza hostilities
  • The cease-fire, brokered by Egypt and other mediators, has been fragile but largely held since the 11-day war between Hamas and Israel in May
Updated 02 January 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: Egyptian officials Sunday pushed for Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip to rein in hostilities and adhere to a cease-fire in place since the war in May.
The Egyptian efforts came a day after Hamas militants launched rockets into the Mediterranean Sea off central Israel, prompting Israel to carry out airstrikes on militant positions in Gaza early Sunday. No casualties were reported.
The Israeli military said it struck “a rocket manufacturing site and military posts” belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip overnight in response to Saturday’s rocket fire.
“Whoever points missiles at Israel bears responsibility,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the start of the government’s weekly Cabinet meeting.
On Wednesday, Palestinian militants shot an Israeli contractor working along the border fence and Israel responded with tank fire at militant positions in what was the first exchange of fire in months.
Egyptian officials called on Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups in Gaza to stop their actions seen by Israel as “provocative,” and for Israel to accelerate arrangements agreed upon as part of the cease-fire, an Egyptian diplomat with knowledge of the ongoing efforts said. The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter with the media.
“Neither side wants a full-blown war,” the diplomat said. “They just want guarantees and steps on the ground.”
The cease-fire, brokered by Egypt and other mediators, has been fragile but largely held since the 11-day war between Hamas and Israel in May. But the militant group says Israel has not taken serious steps to ease the blockade it imposed on Gaza with Egypt after the Islamic movement seized control of the coastal enclave in 2007.
At the same time, the smaller Islamic Jihad militant group has threatened military action against Israel if a hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner dies. Hisham Abu Hawash, an Islamic Jihad member held by Israel under administrative detention, has staged a hunger strike for over 130 days.
Israel’s controversial policy of administrative detention allows suspects to be held without charge indefinitely. Israel says the practice is necessary to keep dangerous suspects in custody without disclosing critical intelligence that could expose sources. Palestinians and rights groups decry the policy as a violation of due process.

Topics: Egypt Israel Gaza strip

Kuwait airport activates emergency plan amid heavy rainfall

Kuwait airport activates emergency plan amid heavy rainfall
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

Kuwait airport activates emergency plan amid heavy rainfall

Kuwait airport activates emergency plan amid heavy rainfall
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Civil Aviation General Directorate in Kuwait said on Sunday that air navigation continued as normal at the Kuwait International Airport despite some reported delays with departure flights caused by ongoing heavy rainfall in the country.

The directorate also said it activated an emergency plan to deal with the ongoing weather condition, according to a statement on state-run news agency KUNA.   

Kuwait is witnessing moderate-to-heavy rainfall across the country and heavy thunderstorms in some areas.

Moderate northeastern wind is expected to shift to northwestern by daytime Sunday with speed ranging between 15 to 50 km/h and weather is expected to improve by Monday morning, the meteorogical  center in Kuwait has said. 

Topics: Kuwait

Omicron could lead Israel to herd immunity: health official

Omicron could lead Israel to herd immunity: health official
Updated 02 January 2022
Reuters

Omicron could lead Israel to herd immunity: health official

Omicron could lead Israel to herd immunity: health official
Updated 02 January 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: A surge of omicron infections could see Israel reaching herd immunity, the country’s top health official said on Sunday as daily cases continued to climb.
The highly transmissible omicron variant has brought a surge in coronavirus cases across the globe. Worldwide infections have hit a record high, with an average of just over a million cases detected a day between Dec. 24 and 30, according to Reuters data. Deaths, however, have not risen in kind, bringing hope the new variant is less lethal.
Until late December, Israel managed to stave off omicron to some degree but with infection rates now gaining pace, daily cases are expected to reach record highs in the coming three weeks. This could result in herd immunity, said director-general of the health ministry, Nachman Ash.
“The cost will be a great many infections,” Ash told 103FM Radio. “The numbers will have to be very high in order to reach herd immunity. This is possible but we don’t want to reach it by means of infections, we want it to happen as a result of many people vaccinating,” he said.
Around 60 percent of Israel’s 9.4 million population are fully vaccinated — almost all with Pfizer /BioNTech’S vaccine — according to the health ministry, which means they have either received three doses or have had their second dose recently. But hundreds of thousands of those eligible for a third inoculation have so far not taken it.
Around 1.3 million coronavirus cases have been documented in Israel since the start of the pandemic. But between two to four million people may well be infected by the end of January when the omicron wave could subside, according to Eran Segal, data scientist at the Weizmann Institute of Science and an adviser to the government.
Over the past ten days, daily infections have more than quadrupled. Severe cases have also climbed but at a far lower rate, rising from about 80 to around 100.
Watching severe morbidity closely, Ash is considering allowing a fourth vaccine dose for people over 60, following its approval last week for immune-compromised and elderly people in care homes.

Abu Dhabi updates green list of countries for inbound travel

Abu Dhabi updates green list of countries for inbound travel
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi updates green list of countries for inbound travel

Abu Dhabi updates green list of countries for inbound travel
  • Abu Dhabi said countries, regions, and territories included on the ‘green Llst’ will be regularly updated based on international developments of the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi has updated its green list of countries from where people arriving into the UAE’s capital will not have to quarantine. 

The emirate’s green list, which comes into effect on Jan. 3, includes Algeria, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Syria, Yemen and the US.

 

The new list comes as the UAE announced that citizens will be banned from leaving the country starting Jan. 10 if they are not vaccinated. 

According to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), all passengers arriving from destinations included in the green list will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures on arrival in the emirate. 

All travelers will be required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result, taken no more than 48 hours prior to departure, and undergo additional testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport. 

DCT Abu Dhabi clarified in its announcement that vaccinated passengers coming from green list countries will have to take another PCR test on day 6 of their stay in Abu Dhabi, with their day of arrival counting as day 1. 

Meanwhile, unvaccinated travelers arriving from countries included in the recently announced green list will be required to undergo additional PCR testing on days 6 and 9 of their stay in the capital. 

Abu Dhabi’s department of culture and tourism said countries, regions, and territories included on the ‘green Llst’ will be regularly updated based on international developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

They also explained that the new green list grants passengers entry if their inbound travel origin is one of the countries listed, not their citizenship.

 

Topics: Abu Dhabi UAE green list countries

