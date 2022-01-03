You are here

  • Home
  • El Salvador president expects more countries to make Bitcoin legal tender soon: Crypto Moves

El Salvador president expects more countries to make Bitcoin legal tender soon: Crypto Moves

El Salvador president expects more countries to make Bitcoin legal tender soon: Crypto Moves
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8qfu7

Updated 12 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

El Salvador president expects more countries to make Bitcoin legal tender soon: Crypto Moves

El Salvador president expects more countries to make Bitcoin legal tender soon: Crypto Moves
Updated 12 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Monday, falling by 1.14 percent to $46,868 at 12:23 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at at $3,797, up by 0.85 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

2022 Predictions

El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele on Saturday tweeted his six predictions relating to Bitcoin for the year 2022.

President Bukele expects Bitcoin to reach $100,000 this year, and also predicts that two more countries will adopt Bitcoin as legal tender,

El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender alongside the dollar in September.

"2022 predictions on Bitcoin: will reach $100k, more countries will adopt it as legal tender, will become a major electoral issue in US elections this year, bitcoin City will commence construction and Volcano bonds will be oversubscribed," Bukele tweeted.

El Salvador has purchased about 1,391 bitcoin since it became its national currency, according to bitcoin.com.

Bitcoin & Inflation

Bukele is not the only one who expects more countries to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender by the end of 2022.

The CEO of crypto exchange Bitmex Alex Hoeptner also predicted in October that by the end of this year there will be at least five countries accepting bitcoin as legal tender, noting that all of them will be developing countries.

Finance professor Jeremy Siegelm from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, has warned about inflation and the Fed hiking rates many more times than the market expects.

Gold has been a disappointment, Siegel argued in an interview with CNBC.

"Let’s face the fact, I think Bitcoin as an inflation hedge in the minds of many of the younger investors has replaced gold. Digital coins are the new gold for the millennials," he said.

 

Topics: cryptocurrency El Salvador bitcoin

Related

Binance vows to abide by Canadian restrictions after reprimand: Crypto Moves
Business & Economy
Binance vows to abide by Canadian restrictions after reprimand: Crypto Moves
Update Investment in new tech needed to boost crypto, warns S&P Global: Crypto Moves
Business & Economy
Investment in new tech needed to boost crypto, warns S&P Global: Crypto Moves

Saudi Arabia set to explore site for 26m tons of minerals

Saudi Arabia set to explore site for 26m tons of minerals
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia set to explore site for 26m tons of minerals

Saudi Arabia set to explore site for 26m tons of minerals
  • The government will help companies by providing facilities to assist with the excavation
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

Some 26 million tons of gold, zinc and copper are set to be excavated at a site in Riyadh after the Saudi Arabian government gave the dig a green light.

Investors applying for the mining contracts have been asked to submit a plan, which will be signed off by ministers, Bandar AlKhorayef, the minister of Industry and Mineral Resources said in an interview with Al Arabiya.

The government will help companies by providing facilities to assist with the excavation.

The site in Al Khunayqiyah, southern Riyadh, has already had a number of extensive explorations carried out, including drilling of more than 100,000 meters and building three dimensional geological models which resulted in the identification of four separate mineral bodies rich in copper and zinc, AlKhorayef added.

Saudi Arabia will host a future mineral summit from Jan 11-13 in Riyadh, which aims to support industries to convene a global conversation about the Middle East, Central Asia, North and East African region’s collective mining objectives.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Mining Future Minerals Summit 2022 Saudi minerals

Related

Saudi mineral potential is ‘enormous,’ Ivanhoe chairman says
Business & Economy
Saudi mineral potential is ‘enormous,’ Ivanhoe chairman says

OPEC+ expected to proceed with production increase in Feb, sources say

OPEC+ expected to proceed with production increase in Feb, sources say
Getty Images
Updated 12 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC+ expected to proceed with production increase in Feb, sources say

OPEC+ expected to proceed with production increase in Feb, sources say
Updated 12 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC+ is expected to go ahead with a planned 400,000 barrel per day (bpd) oil production increase in February at its next meeting, three sources from the producer group told Reuters on Monday.


The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, together known as OPEC+, meet on Tuesday to set policy. 

Topics: economy OPEC Oil Kuwait Russia Saudi Arabia

Related

OPEC upbeat on 2022 oil demand, says omicron impact to be mild
Business & Economy
OPEC upbeat on 2022 oil demand, says omicron impact to be mild

Jet maker Safran plans 12,000 hires in 2022 as air traffic recovers

Jet maker Safran plans 12,000 hires in 2022 as air traffic recovers
Updated 51 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

Jet maker Safran plans 12,000 hires in 2022 as air traffic recovers

Jet maker Safran plans 12,000 hires in 2022 as air traffic recovers
Updated 51 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

Jet engine maker Safran believes the worst of the crisis in aviation caused by COVID-19 is over, and plans to hire 12,000 people worldwide this year to build its capacity back up, its chief executive told a French newspaper.

Safran is the world’s third largest aerospace contractor and with General Electric it co-produces engines for Airbus and Boeing aircraft.


“Today air traffic is recovering, the placing of orders is dynamic, the tempo is increasing. The worst is behind us. I am very confident,” Olivier Andries told the Figaro.


“We are in the process of coming out of the crisis and we’ve decided to relaunch our hiring, with 12,000 hires planned in 2022, of which 3,000 will be in France,” he was quoted as saying.


When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Safran, along with most other players in the sector, reduced capacity and cut some jobs in response to the sharp downturn in orders from airlines.

Topics: economy Airbus Boeing aviation airline industry safran

Related

Special How Boeing 787 helps Middle East airlines to grow more sustainably post-pandemic
Business & Economy
How Boeing 787 helps Middle East airlines to grow more sustainably post-pandemic

China Evergrande shares halted, set to release ‘inside information’

China Evergrande shares halted, set to release ‘inside information’
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 03 January 2022
Reuters

China Evergrande shares halted, set to release ‘inside information’

China Evergrande shares halted, set to release ‘inside information’
Updated 03 January 2022
Reuters

China Evergrande Group shares have been suspended from trading on Monday pending the release of “inside information,” the embattled property developer said without elaborating.


Evergrande, the world’s most indebted developer, is struggling to repay more than $300 billion in liabilities, including nearly $20 billion of international market bonds that were deemed to be in cross-default by ratings firms last month after it missed payments.


The property developer missed new coupon payments worth $255 million due last Tuesday, though both have a 30-day grace period.


The firm has set up a risk management committee with many members from state companies, and said it would actively engage with its creditors.


Local media reported over the weekend a city government in the Chinese resort island of Hainan had ordered Evergrande on Dec. 30 to demolish its 39 residential buildings within 10 days, due to illegal construction.


The buildings stretched over 435,000 square meters, the reports added, citing an official notice to Evergrande’s unit in Hainan.


Evergrande did not respond to request for comment on the Hainan development.


On Friday, Evergrande dialled back plans to repay investors in its wealth management products, saying each investor in its wealth management product could expect to receive 8,000 yuan ($1,257) per month as principal payment for three months irrespective of when the investment matures.


The move highlights the deepening liquidity squeeze at the property developer.


“The market is watching the asset disposal progress from Evergrande to repay its debt, but the process will take time,” said Conita Hung, investment strategy director at Tiger Faith Asset Management.


“And the demolition order in Hainan will hurt the little homebuyer confidence remained in the company.”


Evergrande said last week 91.7 percent of its national projects have resumed construction after three months of effort. Many projects were halted previously after the developer failed to pay its many suppliers and contractors.


Shares of Evergrande shed 89 percent last year, closing at HK$1.59 on Friday.


Its EV unit China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group reversed early losses to rise 14 percent in early afternoon trade on Monday, while property management unit Evergrande Services also turned around from the red to rise 1 percent.

Topics: economy Evergrande China Investment

Related

Debt-crippled Evergrande vows ‘full steam ahead’ to deliver homes
Business & Economy
Debt-crippled Evergrande vows ‘full steam ahead’ to deliver homes

Saudi stocks trade in green zone despite spike in COVID-19 cases: Opening bell

Saudi stocks trade in green zone despite spike in COVID-19 cases: Opening bell
Updated 03 January 2022
Salma Wael

Saudi stocks trade in green zone despite spike in COVID-19 cases: Opening bell

Saudi stocks trade in green zone despite spike in COVID-19 cases: Opening bell
Updated 03 January 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock indexes were up in early trading on Monday despite a surge in coronavirus cases as the Kingdom saw 1,024 newly confirmed infections in the previous day.

As of 10:20 a.m. Saudi time, the main index TASI edged up by 0.23 percent to 11,358 points, while the Nomu parallel market rose 0.39 percent to 26,379 points.

Early morning gains were supported by increases in the shares of Al Rajhi Bank, Alinma Bank, and Saudi Aramco which rose to SR144 ($38.4), SR25, and SR35.6, respectively.

Al-Moammar Information Systems, or MIS, continued its uptrend from last session as it rose 2.2 percent to SR167. The company received a notice from Saudi Fransi Capital to activate phase one of the deal to build six data centers at an initial value of SR1.2 billion.

The top gainer was Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati for Bookstores Co. It added 5 percent to hit SR41.

Shares in Sadr Logistics were down for a fourth consecutive day, reaching SR87.6 with losses amounting to nearly 6 percent.

ACWA Power’s share price fell to SR84.7 after it secured a $125 million senior refinancing facility for its subsidiary Rabigh Arabian Water and Electricity Co., known as RAWEC.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Your stock market guide for Monday Jan. 3
Business & Economy
Your stock market guide for Monday Jan. 3

Latest updates

El Salvador president expects more countries to make Bitcoin legal tender soon: Crypto Moves
El Salvador president expects more countries to make Bitcoin legal tender soon: Crypto Moves
Saudi Arabia set to explore site for 26m tons of minerals
Saudi Arabia set to explore site for 26m tons of minerals
Israel to admit some foreigners with presumed COVID-19 immunity as of Jan. 9
Israel to admit some foreigners with presumed COVID-19 immunity as of Jan. 9
Omicron spreading among over-50s, UK minister says
Omicron spreading among over-50s, UK minister says
Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 infections continue to rise
Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 infections continue to rise

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.