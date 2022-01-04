You are here

Saudi private sector growth drops to 9-month low on omicron concerns: IHS Markit

Saudi private sector growth drops to 9-month low on omicron concerns: IHS Markit
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 04 January 2022
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi private sector growth drops to 9-month low on omicron concerns: IHS Markit

Saudi private sector growth drops to 9-month low on omicron concerns: IHS Markit
Updated 04 January 2022
Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH: Fuelled by omicron worries, the growth of the Saudi private non-oil sector experienced a nine-month low as demand and confidence weakened in December, according to IHS Markit.

The Kingdom’s Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped considerably in December, falling by three points to 53.9 in December, the latest survey release showed. However, since it still crossed the 50-threshold, the reading still indicated improvement in conditions.

The drop in PMI was attributed to a sharp decline in new orders which, in turn, softened both backlogs and employment, with output expanding at the lowest rate since August.

Moreover, the firms’ outlook for the next year slumped to an 18-month low. Only 8 percent of surveyed firms thought that output will rise in 2022, despite some optimism concerning potentially higher demand and new product releases, the London-based firm added.

"The Saudi Arabia PMI ended the year on a dull note, as it registered its lowest reading for nine months due to concerns about the global spread of the Omicron variant leading to a marked slowdown in new business growth,” David Owen, economist at IHS Markit, said

In addition, costlier raw materials and transportation were a result of increasing input prices, as the inflation rate reached its highest level since June. This induced firms to raise their selling prices, yet there were some reports that healthy competition prompted some businesses to make discounts.

Topics: COVID-19

Spanish unemployment rate falls; German retail sales up: Macro snapshot

Spanish unemployment rate falls; German retail sales up: Macro snapshot
Updated 10 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

Spanish unemployment rate falls; German retail sales up: Macro snapshot

Spanish unemployment rate falls; German retail sales up: Macro snapshot
Updated 10 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

Spain's unemployment rate fell by 76,782 people, or 2.41 percent, in December, marking the 10th consecutive month of lower unemployment figures and the lowest for the period since 2007, according to Spain's Ministry of Labor.

Spain added 70,814 jobs during the month, while about 102,548 people were still enrolled in the state-supported leave scheme, 35,000 fewer than the previous month.

This brings the number of registered workers to 19.84 million, a record for the Spanish labor market, according to the Ministry of Social Security.

UK Hiring 

Higher consumer demand for instant products and services could induce UK companies to increase their hiring, according to a survey by Lloyds Bank Plc.

Almost half of the surveyed firms plan to hire more workers in the medium term, Bloomberg reported.

Australia's Housing prices

Following a 22.1 percent rise in 2021, the housing boom in Australia seems to be over as prices are set to rise by only 5 percent this year.

The price hike in 2021 was the highest since 1988, according to Bloomberg. Caused by a drop in the high-end properties boom, housing prices went up by just 1 percent in December, CoreLogic Inc. said.

Melbourne, the country’s second most populous city, experienced the first drop in prices since October 2020, falling slightly by 0.1 percent last month. Meanwhile, Sydney’s home prices rose by 0.3 percent, the lowest rate since the same period.

German retail sales 

A sharp rise in German retail sales in November pushed annual retail sales to a record high, despite the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic that hampered a consumer-led recovery in Europe's largest economy.

Retail sales rose 0.6 percent on a monthly basis in real terms, according to the Federal Statistics Office.

China’s Factories activity

Factory activity in China grew at its fastest pace in six months in December, driven by higher production and easing price pressures.
Meanwhile, the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.9 percent in December, hitting its highest level since June.

Factory production increased at the fastest pace in a year, helped by easing price pressures. A gauge of input prices has fallen to its lowest level since May 2020, according to the Reuters survey.

Topics: Spain Germany UK economy

OPEC+ seen sticking to planned February output increase

OPEC+ seen sticking to planned February output increase
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 28 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC+ seen sticking to planned February output increase

OPEC+ seen sticking to planned February output increase
Updated 28 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC+ will likely stick to its planned increase in oil output for February when it meets on Tuesday as sources say the group expects only a short-lived impact on demand from the Omicron coronavirus variant.

OPEC+, which groups producers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with others including Russia, has raised its output target each month since August by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd).

It is unwinding record high production cuts of 10 million bpd that were put in place to help the market after the pandemic slashed demand.

Current plans would see it again raise the target by 400,000 bpd for February, leaving about 3 million bpd in cuts left to unwind by September as per an agreement reached last July.

In a technical report seen by Reuters on Sunday, OPEC+ played down the impact on oil demand from the Omicron variant.

"The impact ... is expected to be mild and short-lived, as the world becomes better equipped to manage COVID-19 and its related challenges," the Joint Technical Committee report said.

"This is in addition to a steady economic outlook in both the advanced and emerging economies," it added.

While OPEC+ has increased its output target each month, actual production has not kept pace as some members struggle with capacity constraints.

OPEC+ producers missed their targets by 730,000 bpd in October and by 650,000 bpd in November, the International Energy Agency said last month.

Topics: economy OPEC Oil Saudi Arabia Russia

Elon Musk's fortune tops $30bn after Tesla's record breaking Q4 2021

Elon Musk’s fortune tops $30bn after Tesla’s record breaking Q4 2021
Getty Images
Updated 44 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Elon Musk’s fortune tops $30bn after Tesla’s record breaking Q4 2021

Elon Musk’s fortune tops $30bn after Tesla’s record breaking Q4 2021
Updated 44 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Elon Musk started 2022 with one of the biggest one day jumps in wealth ever, seeing his fortune rise by $33.8 billion on Monday to reach a net worth of $304.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.


The rise came as Tesla’s shares rose 13.5 percent to $1,199.78 on Monday after fourth-quarter results exceeded analysts’ estimates for auto deliveries.

It was the sixth quarter in a row that the world's most valuable automaker posted record deliveries.

The company’s market value jumped again above $1 trillion last month after a decline in November and early December.

Topics: economy Tesla Elon Musk

Venezuela boosts oil exports amid US sanctions

Venezuela boosts oil exports amid US sanctions
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

Venezuela boosts oil exports amid US sanctions

Venezuela boosts oil exports amid US sanctions
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

Venezuela doubled its crude oil exports to reach an average of 619,000 barrels a day during December despite US sanctions, Bloomberg reported.

The US has imposed sanctions prohibiting its citizens from doing business with the Venezuelan oil sector — a move which saw exports from the South American country hit a 77 year low in 2020.

The recent increase in exports were helped by Iran, which provided assistance to help with oil production under a deal struck in 2021.

The increase in exports is attributed to the 50 percent surge of benchmark Brent oil as of last year along with the increased global demand amid pandemic recovery.

Nevertheless, the OPEC founding member is uncertain whether the jump in supply will be sustainable as top buyer China continues to cut crude oil imports.

Topics: Venezuela Oil

Jadwa expects a decline in Saudi activity due to omicron impact

Jadwa expects a decline in Saudi activity due to omicron impact
Updated 04 January 2022
Ziad Sabbah

Jadwa expects a decline in Saudi activity due to omicron impact

Jadwa expects a decline in Saudi activity due to omicron impact
Updated 04 January 2022
Ziad Sabbah

Output in Saudi Arabia is expected to slip in the coming period as omicron worries mount among firms, a Saudi investment bank said in a report.

Jadwa Investment expects the Kingdom’s economy to expand by 7 percent in 2022 and by 3.1 percent in the following year. In addition, Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product is projected to have grown by 2.7 percent in 2021, it said in the report.

This was in line with IHS Markit’s – a London-based analytics and solutions firm – newly released report on Monday. The company’s data showed that the growth of the Saudi private non-oil sector experienced a nine-month low as demand and confidence weakened in December.

Regarding global oil prices, the Riyadh-based firm said that higher demand in 2022 is set to drive oil prices upwards despite some reported concerns over near-term volatility. Jadwa expects Brent oil prices to average around $71 per barrel in 2022.

Following October’s 17-month high of oil exports, the investment bank forecasts the Kingdom’s oil shipments to continue strengthening in the short term, with oil exports revenues set to reach $230 billion in 2022, up from $200 billion in the previous year.

Topics: Jadwa Investment

