Houthi hijacking of UAE-flagged ship is 'flagrant violation' of international law: Arab coalition

Houthi hijacking of UAE-flagged ship is ‘flagrant violation’ of international law: Arab coalition
The Arab coalition demanded that the Rawabi and all of its cargo be released from the port of Salif. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Houthi hijacking of UAE-flagged ship is ‘flagrant violation’ of international law: Arab coalition

Houthi hijacking of UAE-flagged ship is ‘flagrant violation’ of international law: Arab coalition
  • The Rawabi had been transporting medical equipment from Socotra to the Saudi port of Jazan
  • It was attacked and hijacked by armed Houthis on Sunday
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The hijacking of a UAE-flagged cargo ship off the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah is a “flagrant violation” of the principles of international law, the Arab coalition said on Tuesday.

The Rawabi had been transporting medical equipment from the remote Yemeni island of Socotra in the Arabian Sea to the Saudi port of Jazan when armed Houthis attacked it on Sunday, the coalition said on Monday.

The coalition demanded that the ship and all of its cargo be released from the port of Salif.

It warned that launching piracy and hijacking operations from any port in Yemen would make it a legitimate military target.

 

Emma Watson's Instagram account shares message of solidarity with Palestinians

Emma Watson’s Instagram account shares message of solidarity with Palestinians
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

Emma Watson’s Instagram account shares message of solidarity with Palestinians

Emma Watson’s Instagram account shares message of solidarity with Palestinians
  • ‘Harry Potter’ star, UN women goodwill ambassador has 64m Instagram followers 
  • Growing number of celebrities publicly backing Palestinian cause
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: “Harry Potter” star Emma Watson’s Instagram account has posted a message of solidarity with the Palestinian people to her 64 million followers.

Monday’s post places the British movie star, 31, among a growing number of celebrities to have publicly backed the Palestinian cause.

Watson, who is also a UN women goodwill ambassador, shared a photo reading “Solidarity is a verb” against a background of protestors holding Palestinian flags.

The post, which has been condemned by Israeli officials, also quotes British-Australian feminist Sara Ahmed, writing: “Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same struggles, or that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope is for the same future. Solidarity involves commitment, and work, as well as the recognition that even if we do not have the same feelings, or the same lives, or the same bodies, we do live on common ground.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson)

Watson’s Instagram page notes that it is not run directly by her, but instead “has been taken over by an anonymous Feminist Collective.” It is not clear how much involvement she has in deciding the page’s content.

Watson has long been politically active, speaking out as recently as last September to urge the British government to do more to rescue Afghanistan’s creative and cultural professionals from Taliban rule.

Egypt sends aid to South Sudan

Egypt sends aid to South Sudan
Updated 04 January 2022
Yassin Mohammad

Egypt sends aid to South Sudan

Egypt sends aid to South Sudan
Updated 04 January 2022
Yassin Mohammad

CAIRO: Egypt has sent medical and humanitarian aid to South Sudan under the directives of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the country’s military said. 

It added that the aid affirms the depth of ties between Egypt and South Sudan, and is representative of Cairo’s solidarity with African countries in times of adversity and crisis.

Less than a month ago, Egypt’s Health Ministry sent a medical convoy to South Sudan to help those affected by torrential rains and floods.

Egypt is also implementing several development projects in South Sudan, including building rainwater-harvesting dams and providing training to develop and manage water and irrigation.

Anti-coup protests in Sudan amid turmoil after PM resigns

Anti-coup protests in Sudan amid turmoil after PM resigns
Updated 12 min 30 sec ago
AP

Anti-coup protests in Sudan amid turmoil after PM resigns

Anti-coup protests in Sudan amid turmoil after PM resigns
  • Security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters in several locations including the area around the presidential palace
  • Protesters were also seen in videos hurling stones and spent tear gas canisters at security forces
Updated 12 min 30 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Sudanese took to the streets in the capital of Khartoum and other cities on Tuesday in anti-coup protests as the country plunged further into turmoil following the resignation of the prime minister earlier this week.
Security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters in several locations in the capital, including the area around the presidential palace, which has seen clashes in previous rounds of protests since the Oct. 25 coup. Protesters were also seen in videos hurling stones and spent tear gas canisters at security forces. There were no immediate reports of casualties
Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was ousted in the coup, only to be reinstated a month later following a deal with the military meant to calm tensions and anti-coup protests. Hamdok stepped down Sunday amid political deadlock, saying he had failed to find a compromise between the ruling generals and the pro-democracy movement.
Sudan has been politically paralyzed since the coup. The military takeover came more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.
The military, under international pressure, reinstated Hamdok in November to lead a technocratic Cabinet. But the deal sidelined the pro-democracy movement behind the uprising against Al-Bashir. Since then, Hamdok was unable to form a Cabinet amid relentless protests not only against the coup but also against his deal with the military.
Thousands took part in Tuesday marches in Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman, denouncing the coup. Images posted online show young protesters singing, beating drums and waving Sudanese flags. There were similar demonstrations in other cities, including the eastern city of Port Sudan and Darfur region.
“Our three current terms after the coup are: No negotiations, no power-sharing and no compromise, in addition to the main demands of the revolution, which are freedom, peace and justice. That’s it, we have no other demands,” said protester Waddah Hussein.
Ahead of the protests authorities closed major roads and streets in Khartoum and Omdurman, according to activists. That tactic has been employed in the past two months to prevent demonstrators from reaching government buildings.
Since the coup, nearly 60 protesters have been killed and hundreds of others injured in a heavy security crackdown, according to a Sudanese medical group. The protests are called by the Sudanese Professionals’ Association and the Resistance Committees, which were the backbone of the uprising against Al-Bashir.
Hamdok’s resignation has thrown the country into further uncertainty and “deprived the generals of the fig leaf” they used to continue their military rule, said Mohammed Yousef Al-Mustafa, a spokesman for the association.
The protest movement insists on a fully civilian government to lead the transition, a demand rejected by the generals who say power will be handed over only to an elected government. Elections are planned in July 2023, in line with a constitutional document governing the transitional period.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for “meaningful dialogue” between all Sudanese parties to “reach an inclusive, peaceful and lasting solution,” according to UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric.
Sudan’s largest Umma party called for the return to the 2019 constitutional document governing the transitional period, which calls for the military to relinquish the leadership of the ruling sovereign council.
“This is the only way for the salvation of the nation, the integrity of the transitional period and the accomplishment of its tasks within the agreed-upon timeframe,” the party said in a statement.
Deliberations have been underway to find “an independent figure” to lead a technocratic Cabinet through elections, according to a military official and a protest leader. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the negotiations. Among names floated was that of former Finance Minister Ibrahim Elbadawi.
Elbadawi, who resigned in 2020, was not immediately available for comment.
Jibril Ibrahim, a rebel leader who joined Hamdok’s government last year following a peace deal with the transitional administration, called for a political compromise to resolve the crisis.
“Let us agree to work together for the sake of Sudan,” tweeted Ibrahim.
Al-Mustafa, the spokesman, said the association rejects talks with the coup leaders, warning of deadly street confrontations between protesters and security forces. He called on the international community to pressure the Sudanese military to allow the establishing of a fully civilian government.
Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the coup leader and head of the ruling Sovereign Council, said an independent Cabinet with specific tasks would be formed as the executive branch of the transitional government. The military, he said, would protect the democratic transition until Sudan is able to hold free and fair elections.

Two drones shot down targeting Iraq base: anti-Daesh coalition

Two drones shot down targeting Iraq base: anti-Daesh coalition
Updated 04 January 2022
AFP

Two drones shot down targeting Iraq base: anti-Daesh coalition

Two drones shot down targeting Iraq base: anti-Daesh coalition
Updated 04 January 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: Two armed drones targeting an air base in western Iraq were shot down on Tuesday, an official of the US-led coalition fighting the Daesh group said.
“Two fixed-wing drones rigged with explosives were engaged and destroyed by defensive capabilities at the Iraqi Al-Asad Air Base early this morning,” the official said.
“The attempted attack was unsuccessful. All forces are accounted for.”
It is the second such attack in 24 hours targeting the coalition in Iraq. On Monday, the coalition shot down two armed drones targeting its compound at

Canada court awards $83.94 million to families of Ukraine airliner downed by Iran

Canada court awards $83.94 million to families of Ukraine airliner downed by Iran
Updated 04 January 2022
Reuters

Canada court awards $83.94 million to families of Ukraine airliner downed by Iran

Canada court awards $83.94 million to families of Ukraine airliner downed by Iran
  • Iran blamed a ‘disastrous mistake’ by forces on high alert after plane was shot down
Updated 04 January 2022
Reuters

OTTAWA: A court in Ontario, Canada, has awarded C$107 million ($83.94 million), plus interest, to the families of six people who died when the Iranian Revolutionary Guards downed a Ukraine International Airlines plane near Tehran two years ago.
Iran shot down the airliner in January 2020. All 176 people onboard were killed, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.
The six family members awarded compensation by the Ontario court lost spouses, siblings, children, nieces and nephews aboard Flight 752, their lawyer, Mark Arnold, said in a statement on Monday. They had filed a civil lawsuit against Iran and other officials they believe were to blame for the incident.
The lawyer said his team will look to seize Iranian assets in Canada and abroad. He said Iran has oil tankers in other countries and his team will be looking to seize whatever it can to pay what the families are owed.
The decision by Justice Edward Belobaba of Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice was dated Dec. 31 and announced by Arnold on Monday.
The case was filed by Shahin Moghaddam, Mehrzad Zarei and Ali Gorji. Fearing reprisals from Iran, some of the other plaintiffs withheld their names, CBC News reported earlier.
A special Canadian forensic team had produced a report in mid-2021 that accused Iran of incompetence and recklessness over the downing of the Ukrainian passenger plane. Iran criticized the report as being “highly politicized.”
The report found that while the shooting down of Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 had not been premeditated, it did not absolve Iranian officials of responsibility for the incident.
Iran admitted it shot down the airliner shortly after takeoff from Tehran in January 2020 and blamed a “disastrous mistake” by forces on high alert during a confrontation with the United States.
At the time, Iran was on edge about possible attacks after it fired missiles at Iraqi bases housing US forces in retaliation for the killing days before of its most powerful military commander, Qassem Soleimani, in a US missile strike at Baghdad airport.

 

