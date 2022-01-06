You are here

Kazakhstan update: Oil and uranium production unaffected by protests

Kazakhstan update: Oil and uranium production unaffected by protests
Protests erupt after fuel price rise in Almaty (REUTERS/Mariya Gordeyeva)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Kazakhstan update: Oil and uranium production unaffected by protests

Kazakhstan update: Oil and uranium production unaffected by protests
  • Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests the country has seen since gaining independence three decades ago. 
  • Protests triggered by a spike in the price of fuel, but have now expanded
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Kazatomprom, the world's biggest uranium producer, said on Thursday it was operating normally with no impact on output or exports despite unrest in Kazakhstan.

Uranium prices have risen after violent demonstrations in the central Asian country, initially spurred by protests against fuel price hikes, as Kazakhstan is responsible for about 40 percent of global supplies of the metal.

Spot prices hit $45.5 per pound on Wednesday, the highest since Nov. 30, according to a Platts assessment.

But the country's political turmoil does not seem to have so far affected key industries.

"Uranium mining is going according to plan there have been no stoppages. The company is fulfulling its export contracts," a Kazatomprom spokesperson said.

Oil 

Despite the turmoil, which has seen Russia send paratroopers into the country to quell a violent uprising, there are no indications that oil production has been affected so far, Reuters reported.

Kazakhstan is a member of OPEC+, a group that includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers,

"The political situation in Kazakhstan is becoming increasingly tense," Commerzbank said, adiding: "And this is a country that is currently producing 1.6 million barrels of oil per day."

The global benchmark Brent crude futures rose $1.09, or 1.4 percent, to $81.89 a barrel, by 1054 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $1.17, or 1.5 percent, to $79.02 a barrel.

Banks

Commercial banks in Kazakhstan have suspended work, official representative of the National Bank of the Republic Olzhas Ramazanov said on Thursday.

According to Russia's Interfax news agency, Ramazanov said the decision was taken "to protect the health and life of employees of financial organizations and consumers of financial services" after "taking into account the conduct of counter-terrorism operations by law enforcement agencies and taking into account temporary interruptions in the Internet."

Telegram channel Sputnik Kazakhstan quoted Ramazanov as saying that "from Jan. 6 the work of all second-tier banks as well as the Kazakhstan stock exchange has been suspended."

All Kazakhstan's banks except for the National Bank of Kazakhstan, fall under the definition of "second-tier banks" according to the country's banking law.

Airlines

Airlines in the Middle East cancelled flights to Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, as civil unrest continues to grow in the Central Asian country.

Air Arabia and flydubai have both grounded flights to the city, with Reuters quoting a spokesperson for the latter saying the two return Dubai-Almaty services scheduled for Thursday had been halted due to the “situation on the ground” there.

The website for Air Arabia showed its return Sharjah-Almaty flights scheduled for Thursday as cancelled.

Other reported developments include:

  • Internet access has been blocked in Almaty, as well as in some parts of the capital Nur-Sultan.
  • WhatsApp and Telegram messengers have been down since Tuesday Jan. 4.
  • Workers of oil fields in the natural-resource rich state have joined the protesters.
  • Almaty’s public health department said 190 people needed medical aid because of the protests — 137 police officers and 53 civilians. Seven of those — including four police officers — are in intensive care.
  • There have been restrictions imposed on travel as part of the state of emergency.
  • The EU Commission, asked whether it would suspent the EU's trade agreement with Kazakhstan, said it was premature to comment, according to Reuters.

Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests the country has seen since gaining independence three decades ago. 

Government buildings have been set ablaze and at least eight law enforcement officers have been killed.

Almaty airport was reportedly overrun by anti-government protesters on Wednesday, forcing flights to be cancelled, before it was later retaken by government security forces.

The violent anti-government protests have led Kazakhstan's leaders to declare a two-week nationwide state of emergency.

The protests were triggered by a spike in the price of fuel, with prices for the liquified petroleum gas most people in western oil town of Zhanaozen use to power their cars doubling overnight on Saturday.

Demonstrations quickly expanded to a more general frustration with the Kazakhstan government, and on Wednesday President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sought to placate the crowds by dismissing the entire government.

Later that day he adopted a tougher line against the protesters, accusing them of being in the service of international terrorist gangs.

A Russia-led military alliance agreed on Thursday to send peacekeepers to the country.  

Topics: Kazakhstan Air Arabia Flydubai

Strong performance in the services sector drives US private sector growth: Macro snapshot

Strong performance in the services sector drives US private sector growth: Macro snapshot
Updated 28 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

Strong performance in the services sector drives US private sector growth: Macro snapshot

Strong performance in the services sector drives US private sector growth: Macro snapshot
Updated 28 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

The US private sector experienced a sharp upturn in December, mainly driven by a strong services sector, IHS Markit said.

The country’s Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index hit 57 last month, comfortably above the 50-threshold but decelerating slightly from the previous month’s 57.2.

New business went up significantly as client demand in the services sector strengthened. 

Growth in new orders was the highest in five months while new export orders increased for the second consecutive month amid larger demand for manufacturing and services orders.

However, input price inflation reached a record high on input shortages, transportation delays and higher labor costs, the firm added.

China’s services sector

The Chinese service sector activity expanded at a faster pace in December amid rising demand and easing inflationary pressure, but the continuing outbreak of COVID-19 weighed on the outlook.

The Caixin/Market Services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.1 in December from 52.1 in November, remaining above the mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

The service sector has been slower to recover from the pandemic than the manufacturing sector, as it is more vulnerable to COVID-19 outbreaks and anti-virus measures, with leisure and tourism businesses hardest hit, according to analysts.

German industrial orders

Rising demand from abroad led to a significant recovery in German industrial orders in November.

Moreover, orders for goods made in Germany rose 3.7 percent month-on-month on seasonally adjusted terms after a revised 5.8 percent decline in October, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

US interest rate

Earlier hikes in the US interest rate seem more likely than before as output and inflation gain momentum in the country, the Federal Reserve said.

The Fed also added that a narrowing of the balance sheet is set to take place after raising rates, Bloomberg reported.

In their December meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee decided it would taper the Fed’s bond buying program at a quicker rate than previously stated.

Topics: US economy China Germany economy

Saudi Affordable House Co. to build $100m residential complex at SPARK

Saudi Affordable House Co. to build $100m residential complex at SPARK
Updated 5 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Affordable House Co. to build $100m residential complex at SPARK

Saudi Affordable House Co. to build $100m residential complex at SPARK
Updated 5 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A subsidiary of Saudi Abdullah Bin Saedan & Sons, Real Estate Co. Affordable House has agreed to build a $100 million staff residential complex at King Salman Energy Park, known as SPARK. 

The residential complex’s design integrates green technologies and sets a new sustainability standard in line with the Saudi Green Initiatives. 

Planned to be developed in phases starting in 2022, the facility has a capacity of 8,000 beds and spreads over an area of more than 110,000 square meters.

“Bin Saedan’s design is future-facing and sustainable, while being competitive,” CEO of SPARK, Saif S. Al Qahtani, said. 

“It will enable our tenants to safely lodge their employees while offering first class amenities. This is paramount for their sustainable growth and localization value creation,” he added. 

Founded in 2018, King Salman Energy Park is a fully integrated industrial ecosystem, spanning an area of 50 square kilometers. It is being developed with a vision to become the leading gateway to the regional energy sector. 

Topics: economy

Goldman Sachs says Bitcoin will rival gold as store of value: Crypto Moves

Goldman Sachs says Bitcoin will rival gold as store of value: Crypto Moves
Updated 17 min 11 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Goldman Sachs says Bitcoin will rival gold as store of value: Crypto Moves

Goldman Sachs says Bitcoin will rival gold as store of value: Crypto Moves
Updated 17 min 11 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 8.42 percent to $42,874 at 1:58 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,353, down by 12.36 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news:

Bitcoin will take market share away from gold in 2022 as digital assets become more widely adopted, Goldman Sachs analyst Zach Pandl said in a research note to clients.

Citing Bitcoin’s $700 billion market capitalization, compared to around $2.6 trillion worth of gold owned as an investment, Goldman Sachs said that the cryptocurrency currently has a 20 percent share of the store of value market.

Bitcoin will most likely become a bigger proportion over time, Goldman Sachs said, in a list of 2022 predictions.

In a hypothetical scenario in which Bitcoin captures a 50 percent share of this market, its price will reach just over $100,000, the note states.

“Bitcoin may have applications beyond simply a ‘store of value’ and digital asset markets are much bigger than Bitcoin, but we think that comparing its market capitalization to gold can help put parameters on plausible outcomes for Bitcoin returns,” Pandl wrote.

‘Store of value’ usually describes assets which can maintain their worth over time without depreciating, such as precious metals or some currencies.

El Salvador

El Salvador’s finance minister, Alejandro Zelaya, said on Tuesday that his government will send about 20 bills to Congress concerning the country’s Bitcoin bonds.

The bills will cover financial markets and investment in securities to provide a legal foundation for issuing Bitcoin bonds, he explained, adding that the legislation will create a framework to cover corresponding market regulation and issuance of securities in crypto assets.

“This is to provide a legal structure and legal certainty to everyone who buys the Bitcoin bond,” Zelaya said.

The Salvadoran government has made it clear that half of the money raised from Bitcoin bonds will be used to build infrastructure and the rest to buy Bitcoin.

Adoption

Nasdaq-listed Moneygram International announced on Wednesday that the company has completed a strategic minority investment in Coinme, a leading crypto-cash exchange in the US.

This venture gives Moneygram an approximate 4 percent ownership stake in Coinme, Bitcoin.com reported.

“At Moneygram, we continue to be bullish on the vast opportunities that exist in the ever-growing world of cryptocurrency and our ability to operate as a compliant bridge to connect digital assets to local fiat currency,” Alex Holmes, chairman and CEO of Moneygram said.

The investment by Moneygram will support Coinme’s international expansion plans and other growth initiatives.

Topics: Goldman Sachs bitcoin Gold cryptocurrency El Salvador

Saudi delivery apps jump by 460% in two years

Saudi delivery apps jump by 460% in two years
Updated 06 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi delivery apps jump by 460% in two years

Saudi delivery apps jump by 460% in two years
Updated 06 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of delivery apps operating in Saudi Arabia has risen by over 460 percent in two years, the Communications and Information Technology Commission, revealed. 

Delivery apps have jumped from three in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 17 at the end of 2021, the Kingdom’s digital regulator added. 

The rapid development of the delivery app ecosystem was made possible by CITC’s new regulatory sandbox, according to the statement. 

The sandbox initiative paved the way to Jahez, an online food delivery platform, that became the first company in the Kingdom to IPO in 2022, valued at SR8.9 billion ($2.3 billion).

Upon the initiative, Saudi online ordering activity has seen an increase, with the daily average of requests rising from 117,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 525,000 in the same period of 2021.

The average monthly order value also increased from SR310 million to SR1.75 billion over the same period.

Launched in 2020, the initiative’s first phase was introduced as a response to the jump in demand for online commerce during the pandemic. It provides a regulatory environment, where delivery agents test new apps.

This comes amid CITC's efforts to drive innovation and localization in the sector while ensuring that the Kingdom keeps pace with the fast-emerging digital economy.

Topics: delivery apps Communications and Information Technology Commission Jahez Co.

Banks gain $3.4bn from green fees; Korea Zinc invests $50m in Swiss Energy Vault: NRG Matters

Banks gain $3.4bn from green fees; Korea Zinc invests $50m in Swiss Energy Vault: NRG Matters
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 06 January 2022
Reem Walid

Banks gain $3.4bn from green fees; Korea Zinc invests $50m in Swiss Energy Vault: NRG Matters

Banks gain $3.4bn from green fees; Korea Zinc invests $50m in Swiss Energy Vault: NRG Matters
Updated 06 January 2022
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Further steps towards greener policies from governments and eco-friendly products from corporations continue despite the current volatility in the energy sector.

Looking at the Bigger Picture:

·UK’s prime minister — Boris Johnson — pledges to opt for cheap and affordable energy to help mitigate the pain of surging prices, Reuters reported.

·Banks gained $3.4 billion from green-labeled bond sales and loans as opposed to $3.3 billion from their work with oil, gas and coal firms in 2021, Bloomberg reported.

This marks the first time since the release of the Paris agreement back in 2015 — which aims to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius — that green debt fees exceed fossil fuel corporations funding.

Figures from 2020 show that green fees accumulated to $1.9 billion while fossil fuel financing was as much as $3.7 billion.

Through a micro lens:

·German multinational automotive corporation Daimler has released an electric vehicle concept, also known as Vision EQXX, that is projected to range up to one thousand kilometres (621 miles) per charge, CNBC reported.

The company revealed the vehicle is made up of 117 solar cells utilized on the roof and a green material — a leather  alternative — called “Mylo” making up the interior of the vehicle.

·Electric services firm, Korea Zinc injects $50 million in Swiss based energy storage corporation, Energy Vault, Reuters reported.

This comes as Korea Zinc has acquired a wind and solar farm developer in Australia and plans to utilize Energy Vault’s resources and technology to decarbonize operations in its plant.

·Indian city Ghaziabad welcomes the first set of 15 electric buses in the city, according to Reuters.

 

Topics: economy Green climate change energy

