You are here

  • Home
  • Banks gain $3.4bn from green fees; Korea Zinc invests $50m in Swiss Energy Vault: NRG Matters

Banks gain $3.4bn from green fees; Korea Zinc invests $50m in Swiss Energy Vault: NRG Matters

Banks gain $3.4bn from green fees; Korea Zinc invests $50m in Swiss Energy Vault: NRG Matters
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/myuce

Updated 12 sec ago
Reem Walid

Banks gain $3.4bn from green fees; Korea Zinc invests $50m in Swiss Energy Vault: NRG Matters

Banks gain $3.4bn from green fees; Korea Zinc invests $50m in Swiss Energy Vault: NRG Matters
Updated 12 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Further steps towards greener policies from governments and eco-friendly products from corporations continue despite the current volatility in the energy sector.

Looking at the Bigger Picture:

·UK’s prime minister — Boris Johnson — pledges to opt for cheap and affordable energy to help mitigate the pain of surging prices, Reuters reported.

·Banks gained $3.4 billion from green-labeled bond sales and loans as opposed to $3.3 billion from their work with oil, gas and coal firms in 2021, Bloomberg reported.

This marks the first time since the release of the Paris agreement back in 2015 — which aims to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius — that green debt fees exceed fossil fuel corporations funding.

Figures from 2020 show that green fees accumulated to $1.9 billion while fossil fuel financing was as much as $3.7 billion.

Through a micro lens:

·German multinational automotive corporation Daimler has released an electric vehicle concept, also known as Vision EQXX, that is projected to range up to one thousand kilometres (621 miles) per charge, CNBC reported.

The company revealed the vehicle is made up of 117 solar cells utilized on the roof and a green material — a leather  alternative — called “Mylo” making up the interior of the vehicle.

·Electric services firm, Korea Zinc injects $50 million in Swiss based energy storage corporation, Energy Vault, Reuters reported.

This comes as Korea Zinc has acquired a wind and solar farm developer in Australia and plans to utilize Energy Vault’s resources and technology to decarbonize operations in its plant.

·Indian city Ghaziabad welcomes the first set of 15 electric buses in the city, according to Reuters.

 

Topics: economy Green climate change energy

Related

Italy’s Enel to launch renewable power project in Australia
Business & Economy
Italy’s Enel to launch renewable power project in Australia

Egypt to issue first sovereign sukuk worth $2bn by mid-year

Egypt to issue first sovereign sukuk worth $2bn by mid-year
Updated 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Egypt to issue first sovereign sukuk worth $2bn by mid-year

Egypt to issue first sovereign sukuk worth $2bn by mid-year
Updated 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Egypt is seeking to finalize the executive regulations for a sovereign sukuk by the end of this month, in preparation for issuing the first of such bonds worth about $2 billion within five months.

The Egyptian Ministry of Finance is working on issuing the executive regulations for the Sukuk Law, in cooperation with the Financial Supervisory Authority and Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, the historical Islamic teaching hub. 

Legal and technical issues, according to formulas that are compatible with the principles of Islamic Sharia, will be finalized, the director of the debt unit at MoF said. 

The state aims to issue green bonds in 2022 with a greater value than those issued last year, Mohamed Hegazy told Asharq News.

Last September Egypt issued the first green bond offering in the Middle East and North Africa region, at a value of $750 million and for a period of five years.

Topics: economy Egypt Sukuk bonds

Related

Egypt eyes $10bn in chemical exports boom by 2025
Business & Economy
Egypt eyes $10bn in chemical exports boom by 2025

Flights to Kazakhstan cancelled as state of emergency declared across country

Flights to Kazakhstan cancelled as state of emergency declared across country
Updated 9 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Flights to Kazakhstan cancelled as state of emergency declared across country

Flights to Kazakhstan cancelled as state of emergency declared across country
Updated 9 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Airlines in the Middle East cancelled flights to Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, on Thursday as civil unrest continues to grow in the Central Asian country.

Air Arabia and flydubai have both grounded flights to the city, with Reuters quoting a spokesperson for the latter saying the two return Dubai-Almaty services scheduled for Thursday had been halted due to the “situation on the ground” there.

The website for Air Arabia showed its return Sharjah-Almaty flights scheduled for Thursday as cancelled.

Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests the country has seen since gaining independence three decades ago. 

Government buildings have been set ablaze and at least eight law enforcement officers have been killed.

Almaty airport was reportedly overrun by anti-government protesters on Wednesday, forcing flights to be cancelled, before it was later retaken by government security forces.

The violent anti-government protests have led Kazakhstan's leaders to declare a two-week nationwide state of emergency.

The protests were triggered by a spike in the price of fuel, with prices for the liquified petroleum gas most people in western oil town of Zhanaozen use to power their cars doubling overnight on Saturday.

Demonstrations quickly expanded to a more general frustration with the Kazakhstan government, and on Wednesday President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sought to placate the crowds by dismissing the entire government.

Later that day he adopted a tougher line against the protesters, accusing them of being in the service of international terrorist gangs.

A Russia-led military alliance agreed on Thursday to send peacekeepers to the country.  

Other reported developments include:

  • Internet access has been blocked in Almaty, as well as in some parts of the capital Nur-Sultan.
  • WhatsApp and Telegram messengers have been down since Tuesday Jan. 4.
  • Workers of oil fields in the natural-resource rich state have joined the protesters.
  • Almaty’s public health department said 190 people needed medical aid because of the protests — 137 police officers and 53 civilians. Seven of those — including four police officers — are in intensive care.
  • There have been restrictions imposed on travel as part of the state of emergency.
Topics: Kazakhstan Air Arabia Flydubai

Related

Security forces kill ‘dozens’ in Kazakhstan unrest
World
Security forces kill ‘dozens’ in Kazakhstan unrest
A view shows a burning police car during a protest against LPG cost rise following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022. (REUTERS)
World
Kazakhstan declares state of emergency in protest-hit city, province

Saudi Arabia cuts February crude prices to Asia

Saudi Arabia cuts February crude prices to Asia
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 14 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi Arabia cuts February crude prices to Asia

Saudi Arabia cuts February crude prices to Asia
Updated 14 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

The world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, has cut February's official selling price for all grades of crude it is selling to Asia by at least $1 a barrel, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco set the February OSP for Arab Light crude at $2.20 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, down $1.10 from the previous month, they said.

The February OSP for the flagship crude is the lowest in three months.

Saudi Aramco had been expected to make deep price cuts for February after Middle East benchmarks and spot prices slumped last month.

However, the sources said the price cuts were still smaller than industry expectations.

For example, the OSP for Arab Light was expected to have fallen by at least $1.30 a barrel, a Reuters survey showed.

 

Topics: economy Oil Saudi Arabia Asia oil price

Related

Brent tops $85 as Saudi oil minister vows to stick to output plan
Business & Economy
Brent tops $85 as Saudi oil minister vows to stick to output plan

Saudi bourse edges down, pandemic fears persist: Opening bell

Saudi bourse edges down, pandemic fears persist: Opening bell
Updated 16 min 47 sec ago
Salma Wael

Saudi bourse edges down, pandemic fears persist: Opening bell

Saudi bourse edges down, pandemic fears persist: Opening bell
Updated 16 min 47 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange opened lower on Thursday amid worries over a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, despite resilience in the oil market.

The Saudi Health Ministry confirmed 3,045 new cases in the Kingdom on Wednesday, up from only 34 on Dec. 1.

As of 10:23 a.m. Saudi time, both the main and parallel indexes – TASI and Nomu – edged down by 0.5 percent to reach 11,397 and 25,226 points, respectively.

Early morning losses were pushed by declines in some of the Kingdom’s biggest players, with the oil giant Aramco down 0.4 percent, reaching SR35.6 ($9.5).

Saudi’s largest bank by market cap, Al Rajhi Bank went down by 0.3 percent to SR142, and the Saudi National Bank edged down 0.73 percent.

SABIC, Batic Investments and Logistics Co., and Saudi British Bank, or SABB, were among the highest decliners, down 1.2, 3.2, and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Red Sea International Co.’s stock surged 4 percent upon inking an extension contract with oilfield services company Schlumberger to support its oil drilling operations in the Eastern region.

Shares in Saudi Real Estate Co., known as Al Akaria, rose 2 percent to SR21 after it purchased a SR727 million land in Riyadh for infrastructure development.

In energy trading, Brent crude settled near $80 per barrel, while US WTI crude oil reached $77 per barrel after OPEC+ sticked to plans to boost output in February and unrest broke in Kazakhstan, Central Asia’s largest oil producer.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Special Stock market factors to watch on Jan. 6 amidst jump in COVID-19 cases
Business & Economy
Stock market factors to watch on Jan. 6 amidst jump in COVID-19 cases

Saudi ACWA Power shares stride higher after blockbuster debut

Saudi ACWA Power shares stride higher after blockbuster debut
Riyadh Headquarters of ACWA Power
Updated 23 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ACWA Power shares stride higher after blockbuster debut

Saudi ACWA Power shares stride higher after blockbuster debut
  • The company pulled in strong investor interest in its first quarter
Updated 23 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi International Co. for Power and Water Projects, known as ACWA Power,  saw its share price soar 16 percent to reach SR84.6 ($23) on Jan. 4, 2022, following a stellar debut on the Kingdom’s stock exchange late last year.

The company pulled in strong investor interest in its first quarter — even as it reported a net loss in its first-ever quarterly results.

ACWA Power has so far provided a good bet for investors seeking clean energy projects that align with the Kingdom’s efforts to diversify the economy.

On debut the stock recorded a 30-percent hike after striking Saudi Arabia’s first initial public offering exceeding $1 billion since the oil giant Aramco listed in 2019.

With a $67.2 billion portfolio, ACWA Power was the largest utility company to enter the Saudi bourse after Saudi Electricity Co.

The homegrown company currently owns 66 projects and is a long-term operator of power generation and water desalination projects worldwide. 

The company's recent strategy is part of the Kingdom’s transition to renewable energy in line with Vision 2030.

Post-listing, the company reported a SR21.9 million loss in the third quarter of 2021, driven by one-off transactions.

The company, established in 2004, is half-owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, better known as the Public Investment Fund, or PIF.

Topics: economy ACWA Power Saudi Arabia 2030 vision UTILITIES

Latest updates

Banks gain $3.4bn from green fees; Korea Zinc invests $50m in Swiss Energy Vault: NRG Matters
Banks gain $3.4bn from green fees; Korea Zinc invests $50m in Swiss Energy Vault: NRG Matters
Philippines bans child marriage
Philippines bans child marriage
Afghan Taliban turn blind eye to Pakistani militants
Afghan Taliban turn blind eye to Pakistani militants
Egypt to issue first sovereign sukuk worth $2bn by mid-year
Egypt to issue first sovereign sukuk worth $2bn by mid-year
Kazakhstan banks suspend work as state of emergency declared across country
Kazakhstan banks suspend work as state of emergency declared across country

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.