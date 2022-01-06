Saudi largest medical group moves to Tabuk as region gets boost from NEOM, TRSDC

You are here

RIYADH: Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services, Saudi’s largest private health services provider, will run a new hospital in the northwestern region of Tabuk.

Sulaiman Al Habib signed a SR32.5 million ($8.6 million) lease contract for a new hospital in a 50-year deal, Tabuk Municipality revealed in a bourse filing.

As per contract terms, Tabuk city is to see the medical firm construct, operate, and maintain a hospital on its King Faisal Road.

The area is already seeing much development thanks to giga projects such as NEOM and The Red Sea Development Co., known as TRSDC.

The hospital will cover an area of 58,663 square meters.

Sulaiman Al Habib expects the deal’s impact to roll out on its financial statements upon completion and operation of the project.

Tabuk hosts three major giga projects owned by the Public Investment Fund: NEOM, TRSDC, and Amaala.

RIYADH: Riyadh-based Scientific and Medical Equipment House, or SMEH, intends to float 30 percent of its shares on Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI.

This equates to 6 million shares to be raised in an initial public offering by SMEH, having received the Capital Market Authority’s approval last November, a bourse statement by the offering’s book-runner revealed.

In its capacity as the financial advisor of the offering, Alistithmar Capital will manage the book-building process. It will be limited to two tranches: participating entities and individual investors.

Participating entities will be entitled to all 6 million shares. The book-runner may reduce the stake allocated to this tranche to 5.4 million in case of high demand from individual subscribers, according to the statement.

Shares devoted to individual subscribers will be limited at a maximum of 600,000, equivalent to 10 percent of the total offered shares.

The decision to list came as the company aims to strengthen its position in the Kingdom’s operations, maintenance, and healthcare sector, SMEH’s chairman, Basel bin Saud Al Arifi, stated.

  • Biggest rise in December came from Saudi Arabia, which boosted output largely as promised according to the agreement.
  • Production fell or did not increase in Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Libya and Iran,
LONDON: The increase in OPEC’s oil output in December has again undershot the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Thursday, highlighting capacity constraints that are limiting supply as global demand recovers from the pandemic.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 27.80 million barrels per day in December, the survey found, up 70,000 bpd from the previous month but short of the 253,000 increase allowed under the supply deal.

OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, are gradually relaxing 2020’s output cuts as demand recovers from that year’s collapse. But many smaller producers cannot raise supply and others have been wary of pumping too much in case of renewed COVID-19 setbacks.

The OPEC+ agreement allowed for a 400,000 bpd production increase in December from all members, of which about 253,000 bpd is shared by the 10 OPEC members participating in the deal, OPEC figures seen by Reuters show.

With output undershooting the planned increase, OPEC's compliance with its pledged cuts increased to 127 percent in December, the survey found, from 120 percent a month earlier.

OPEC+ met on Tuesday and agreed to proceed with another 400,000 bpd output increase in February, suggesting the lag between actual and pledged supply could widen further without larger producers compensating for shortfalls.

Saudi Boost

The biggest rise in December came from OPEC’s top producer, Saudi Arabia, which boosted output largely as promised according to the agreement.

The second-largest came from Angola, which exported five more cargoes in December, according to loading schedules. Output is still in long-term decline and Angolan compliance, at 315 percent, is among the largest in OPEC, the survey found.

The United Arab Emirates and Algeria also followed through on their higher quotas, and exempt producer Venezuela pumped more as it halts a years-long decline in output.

Production fell or did not increase in Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Libya and Iran, the survey found, in many cases due to a lack of capacity to produce more or unplanned outages.

The biggest decline — 100,000 bpd — was in Libya, another country exempt from OPEC supply curbs, which on Dec. 20 said it had declared force majeure on crude exports from two terminals, Zawia and Mellitah.

Nigeria had the second-largest drop due to a force majeure on exports from the Forcados crude stream.

Iran pumped at stable levels in December. Talks on reviving its nuclear deal with world powers, which would allow higher oil exports, have shown modest progress, a US State Department spokesman said this week.

The Reuters survey aims to track supply to the market and is based on shipping data provided by external sources, Refinitiv Eikon flows data, information from tanker trackers such as Petro-Logistics and Kpler, as well as information provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC and consultants.

RIYADH: Bitcoin fell below $42,000 on Thursday, testing multi-month lows after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed it leaning toward more aggressive policy action, which sapped investor appetite for riskier assets.

The world's largest cryptocurrency was last at $42,784, down 7.44 percent, having lost 5.2 percent on Wednesday.

A break below last month's trough of $42,000 would make it the weakest since September.

“Although sharp, the most recent pullback in the digital asset market was by no means unexpected. Previously, we warned that uncertainty in the markets and weak technical fundamentals made a drop to low $40k levels entirely possible,” Mikkel Morch, Executive Director & Risk Management at crypto/digital assets hedge fund ARK36 said.

“In addition, we have recently seen a steep rise in open interest to levels that in the past were conducive to setting off a cascade of liquidations should the price drop below a key support level. This is precisely what happened this time around as well,” Morch added.

“After the release of the Fed’s December meeting minutes, hinting at a more decisive move to scale back its expansionary monetary policy to tackle inflation, negative investor sentiment caused Bitcoin to lose the key $46k level. Once that support was breached, liquidations followed within minutes.”

The fall “correlated with the risk off move across most traditional asset classes,” said Matt Dibb, COO of Singapore-based crypto fund distributor, Stack Funds, pointing to the declines in the Nasdaq in particular.

Moves in cryptocurrency markets are becoming more aligned with those in traditional markets as the number of institutions trading both crypto and other assets grows.

The Nasdaq plunged more than 3 percent overnight in its biggest one-day percentage drop since February. Fed minutes had showed US policymakers had discussed reducing the bank's balance sheet at their December meeting, when they also decided to accelerate finishing their bond buying programme.

Share markets in Asia sold off on Thursday as well, while US Treasury yields edged higher.

Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency which underpins the ethereum network, lost 5.2 percent on Wednesday, and touched its lowest level since October, before bouncing back slightly to $3,460.

Crypto analysts were also watching to see whether anti-government protests in Kazakhstan, which were initially sparked by rising fuel prices, would affect the Bitcoin network.

Egypt is targeting a growth rate of 5.7 percent of gross domestic product in its 2022/23 fiscal year, the Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait, said. 

Maait noted that the growth rate will gradually rise to 6 percent in 2024/25, achieving a primary surplus of 2 percent on average. 

The growth rate targeted will reduce total deficit to 6.1 percent in the fiscal year 2022/23, which will decline to 5.1 percent in 2024/25.

Egypt aims to bring the debt-to-GDP ratio down to less than 90 percent in the fiscal year 2022/23, and to 82.5 percent by June 2025, he added. 

This is to be done by expanding the issuance of various medium and long-term government bonds, and targeting new instruments such as sukuk, sustainable development bonds, and green bonds.

“We also aim to raise the standard of living of 60 percent of Egyptians, in a way that enables citizens to benefit from the economic growth, in a fair, comprehensive and sustainable manner,” Maait said.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, ended lower on Thursday as the rise in COVID-19 cases, of the omicron strain in particular, spooked investors.

The Saudi Health Ministry confirmed 3,045 new COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom on Wednesday, up from only 34 on Dec. 1.

Global cues also pushed TASI and regional indexes lower. Fed minutes flagged a chance of lifting interest rates earlier than expected amid a tight job market and high inflation, Reuters reported.

TASI edged down by 0.2 percent to close for the day at 11,431 points, while the parallel market Nomu added 1.1 percent to 25,618.

On Nomu, gains were attributed to Saudi IT firm Advance International Co., or AICTEC, which led the gainers on its first-day trading, rising 30 percent to SR143 ($38).

TASI was dragged lower by falls in some of the Kingdom’s highest valued companies, including Al Rajhi Bank, SABIC, oil giant Aramco, all of which traded in the red zone today.

Leading the losses, Batic Investments and Logistics Co. witnessed a 5-percent decline in its share price, reaching SR22.2.

Alujain Holding Corp. topped the gainers, up 4.2 percent. The company has appointed Khalid Aldawood as chief executive officer effective Jan. 9, 2022.

Red Sea International Co.’s stock surged 2.8 percent, upon inking an extension contract with oilfield services company Schlumberger, to support its oil drilling operations in the Eastern region.

Shares in Saudi Real Estate Co., known as Al Akaria, rose 1.3 percent to SR20.5 after it purchased SR727 million land in Riyadh for infrastructure development.

In energy trading, Brent crude rose to near $82 per barrel, while US WTI crude oil reached $79 per barrel after OPEC+ sticked to plans to boost output in February and unrest broke in Kazakhstan, Central Asia’s largest oil producer.

